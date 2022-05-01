Finance
Five Excellent Investment Characteristics
We favor investments that are low cost, tax efficient, diversified, liquid, and simple. Many investors often run into trouble when they invest in things that do not have these five characteristics. Investments with these five characteristics have been profitable over time, but typically are not very exciting. There is generally not a “hot story that you need to act on now!” associated with them. The financial services industry generally does not favor these type of investments because they generate very little profit from them. We are in the business of helping to maximize the wealth of our clients, not the financial services industry. Keep in mind that this list of investment characteristics is not comprehensive. Other factors to look for in investments might include attractive valuation, low correlation to your other holdings, a nice dividend yield or interest income, a tilt towards areas of the market that have produced higher returns such as value stocks, an appropriate risk level for you, etc.
Low Cost. We typically invest in low cost index based funds and exchange traded funds (ETF’s). The funds we invest in have an average expense ratio of only.30% per year. The typical actively traded equity mutual fund has an average expense ratio of 1% or more. With investment funds, the best predictor of future relative performance is the expense ratio on the fund; the lower the better. Hedge funds typically have annual expense ratios of 2% plus 20% of any profits earned. Some variable annuities and permanent life insurance “investments” can have annual expenses of 2% or more. By keeping a close eye on the costs of our investments, we can save our clients significant amounts of money each year and help them achieve higher returns over time (all else being equal). With investment products, you don’t get better performance with a higher cost product, in fact you typically get worse performance.
Tax Efficient. Our investments (index based funds and ETF’s) are extremely tax efficient and they allow the investor to have some control over the timing of the taxes. These types of funds have low turnover (trading activity), which is a common characteristic of tax efficient investments. We recommend avoiding mutual funds with high turnover due to their tax inefficiency. After the recent big increase in the U.S. stock market, many active equity mutual funds have “imbedded” capital gains of as much as 30%-45%. If you buy those mutual funds now you may end up paying capital gains taxes on those imbedded gains even if you didn’t own the fund during the increase. ETF’s typically do not generate long and short-term capital gain distributions at yearend, and they do not have imbedded capital gains like active mutual funds. Hedge funds are typically tax inefficient due to their very high turnover. In addition to investing in tax-efficient products we also do many other things to help keep our client taxes minimized such as tax loss harvesting, keeping our turnover/trading low, putting the right type of investments in the right type of accounts (tax location), using losses to offset capital gains, using holdings with large capital gains for gifting, investing in tax-free municipal bonds, etc.
Diversified. We like to invest in diversified funds because they reduce your stock specific risk, and the overall risk of your portfolio. Bad news released about one stock may cause it to drop 50%, which is horrible news if that stock is 20% of your whole portfolio, but will be barely noticed in a fund of 1,000 stock positions. We tend to favor funds that typically have at least a hundred holdings and often several hundred holdings or more. These diversified funds give you broad representation of the whole asset class you are trying to get exposure to, while eliminating the stock specific risk. We are not likely to invest in the newest Solar Energy Company Equity Fund with 10 stock positions, for example. We don’t believe in taking any risks (such as stock specific risk) that you will not get paid for in higher expected return.
Liquid. We like investments that you can sell in one minute or one day if you decide to do so, and those which you can sell at or very close to the prevailing market price. With liquid investments you always (daily) know the exact price and value of your investments. All of the investment funds we recommend meet this standard. We don’t like investments which you are locked into for years without the ability to get your money back at all or without paying large exit fees. Examples of illiquid investments would be hedge funds, private equity funds, annuities, private company stock, tiny publicly traded stocks, startup company stock or debt, illiquid obscure bonds, structured products, some life insurance “investments,” private real estate partnerships, etc. We prefer investment funds that have been around for some time, are large in size, and have high average daily trading volumes.
Simple. We prefer investments that are simple, transparent, and easy to understand. If you don’t understand it, don’t invest in it. All of our investments are simple and transparent; we know exactly what we own. Complicated investment products are designed in favor of the seller, not the buyer, and usually have high hidden fees. Examples of complicated and non-transparent investments that we generally avoid are hedge funds, private equity funds, structured products, some life insurance “investment” products, variable annuities, private company stock, startup company stock or loans, etc. “Make everything as simple as possible, but not simpler.” -Albert Einstein.
We believe most investors should have the majority of their portfolio invested in things that have these five excellent characteristics. By doing so you will avoid plenty of mistakes, negative surprises, and risks along the way. In addition, we believe your after tax investment returns will likely be higher over long periods of time. Of course not every smart or good investment will have all of these characteristics. For example, income producing real estate property is illiquid (and often not diversified) but can be an excellent long-term investment if purchased and managed properly. Owning your own business is illiquid and not diversified but can be an excellent way to build wealth as well. We believe these five investment characteristics become even more important as you enter retirement, since at that point you may be more focused on reducing risk and preserving your wealth than building it, and you may need the liquidity to spend and gift part of your wealth during retirement. These five excellent investment characteristics can be a good screening device for possible investments and good factors to think about when investing.
11 Ways You Can Achieve Financial Security, Preserve Your Wealth, and Leave A Legacy
Maybe at this point in your financial life you have become convinced that everything you think you know about creating and preserving wealth is incomplete at best and at worst, absolutely wrong.
So, what can you do to find balance, prosperity, and hope amidst the chaos? What are some things you can do, right now, to stop your financial life from bleeding out?
1. Fire your banker. Avoid using banks at all, for ANY reason.Don’t use them for convenience or because you know the people who work there, or you like their cute commercials. Don’t use banks for loans or financial transactions of any kind. NEVER get your financial advice from bank salespeople. Switch to a credit union if at all possible.
Disabuse yourself of any notion that banks are your friends. It has become increasingly apparent that banks are responsible for a lot of the economic turmoil we are currently experiencing If you don’t believe me, just check out any financial magazine or website and you are bound to come across a banking scandal (or two or three.)
2. Real wealth means LESS DEBT. Eliminate debt, starting with consumer debt. Pay off credit cards and small loans and don’t take out any new ones. Debt iswhat keeps people in wage slave purgatory. Find your freedom and your true self by owing as little as possible.
3. Cash rules! Shore your financial foundation by building and keeping cash reserves. Cash management is at the heart of what I do as a financial advisor. Master your cash flow and you create numerous possibilities for growth.
4. Improve your financial IQ. Read good financial books. Learn from people you know who are doing what works and are willing to share it with you. Finding a great financial mentor is priceless.
5. Get insured. Buy the right kind and the right amounts. Buy a policy like the specially-designed policies I use with Bank on Yourself. Review all your insurance and determine whether you can eliminate certain coverages that you don’t need.
6. Stay off the Street. Ignore the hype doled out by slick Wall Street marketing firms whose goal is to get you to buy more stuff that siphons off your wealth. Greed, fear and hope drive the markets- not rational thinking.
7. Live within your means. When you take a break from accumulating stuff, you might be able to see the real value money can bring, namely freedom and peace of mind.
8. Stop watching those financial entertainment shows. Most of the advice they give is wrong and they are foisting their own agendas on you. Instead, turn to financial advisors that you have spent time vetting and who have great reputations both online and offline.
9. Stop thinking of your home as an “investment.” The housing bubble, which began in 1998 and is only now just beginning to burst showed us the insanity of the idea that owning a home is a path to easy street.
If you’re going to invest in real estate at all, it needs to be in income-producing property and you need to buy the right way, which is at a deep discount at the right terms from motivated sellers.
10. Start a business or businesses. Staying away from the trendy and technical whenever possible, provide practical goods and services that people need and which can’t be bought from an offshore vendor. Avoid businesses that have costly barriers to entry and lots of startup costs. Asphalt paving is no one’s dream when they’re a kid, but a business like that isn’t going out of style anytime soon and can’t be exported to China.
11. Don’t give away your money. I’m not talking about giving to charity here. I am talking about giving away large sums of money needlessly in interest, fees, penalties and taxes. These small fees add up over time. My clients are always astonished when I show them how much they save in interest and fees simply by becoming their own source of financing. They are also astonished at how much tax they are paying, often simply haven’t bothered to check with a qualified tax professional to ensure they get as much back as possible.
These are just a few of the guidelines I share with my clients to help them survive and thrive in an uncertain world. There are many traps in personal finance and you want to avoid as many of them as possible.
East African Fiber Optic Cable – The Opportunities
As the excitement grows on the prospects that the fiber optic cable offers in East Africa, many people are asking how they can use this new tool to spur business growth in the region. The laying of the fiber optic by companies such asSeacom and the government owned TEAMS has offered a life lease to this part of the world, in consideration to the world global recession hitting developed nations.
One of the ways that the government can tap into this tool is outsourcing. Cheap labor for outsourcing will have the global recession play to the favor of Kenya, as most companies in the West will turn to East Africa. Unfortunately, that’s how far the Kenyan government has seen as the positives of the fiber optic cable. So how else can businesses tap into this big opportunity?
- Firstly, the cost of internet connection will be lower. Starting a broadband business is a sure and direct way of earning money. Even with the traditional dial up internet connections, many business lack broadband services. Having personal packages for individuals would also raise income. Tapping into this market is a sure money maker.
- E-Commerce ventures – With fast internet speed, starting e-commerce ventures will be ideal business project. Since more people will have access to fast and cheap internet connection, market viability to start e-commerce ventures is viable. Already with Mobile Money transfer such as M-Pesa from Safaricom and ZAP services from Zain, online transactions will not encounter many challenges. So go on and set up your online shop!
- Online Applications – With the expected rapid use of the internet, developing online applications will be a tough but a very lucrative point to mint millions. Over 90% of the applications we use are foreign. These include web browsers (Mozilla, Explorer), File transfer tools, social networking site (Facebook, MySpace) Emails (Yahoo Mail, Gmail, Hotmail). Cracking into this sector will be hard but then the rewards will be worth it.
- Start a Web Hosting Company – Having servers in Kenya will start to make sense. With fast internet lines, companies can now offer websites to end users and they get to manage their own servers.
- Start an online consultancy service – Are you specialized in any area? Art, Medicine, Nutrition etc. You can create a website that offers free advice to users while you monetize it with Google AdSense or an affiliate program and make your money!
There are many local hosting companies that give such services. They are cheap and easy to manage. So wake up and tap into this new emerging market for East Africa.
Ushering a Step Change in Ireland’s Corporation Tax Transparency
Ireland’s lower tax rate effectively allows MNEs to develop egregious tax-sheltering methods to shift more of their total EU profits to Ireland.
Digital Revolution of the Economy
Digitization of the economy continues to create challenges for global taxation. EU’s thrust on digital tax is on encouraging corporations to build trust and commitment for social cohesion and environmental protection.
EU proposed to adopt the Digital Services Tax to protect the taxes of the Member. This short-term measure to resolve tax challenges for the digital economy provides a window of opportunity to build consensus while the longer-term tax approach is being sorted out.
International Tax Reforms
Nearly 130 countries agreed to an agreement aimed at improving international tax rules that have been surpassed by the growth of digital commerce. European Commission’s plans have faced very public scrutiny from leading international figures. Many countries Many countries see a value creation mismatch for taxation of digital activities. A growing number of countries are considering implementation of digital services tax.
Silicon Valley gets Digital Tax Jolt
Traditional sectors are paying on average 23% tax in the EU. To avoid higher tax burdens, global tech giants such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple and other large technology firms set up their headquarters in low-tax countries such as Ireland or Luxemburg to preserve more of their EU profits. They pay only 8% or 9% in the EU and book profits.
Status Quo in Ireland’s Corporation Tax Regime
Ireland blocked EU’s relentless push to end the veto power member states have over EU tax matters. The new rules will come into force next year would make it harder for large multinational firms with high international tax burdens. This would also make it more difficult for tax havens such as Ireland to attract foreign direct investment.
Closing the Loop
Although Ireland holds a veto in tax matters, it cannot turn a blind eye to tax reforms particularly as some of this revenue is escaping the tax net entirely. The digital tax is a levy on revenue rather on profits, which is perceived by big players as being selectively discriminatory.
Ireland is Bracing for the New Tax Regime
Ireland has expressed strong reservations over the plans by the European Commission to tax digital companies. As the OECD puts forward with global collaboration high on its agenda, Ireland is pulling out all stops to protect its peripherality and moving towards greater transparency and sustainable development.
