Finance
Flood Insurance Coverage
Flood insurance coverage is essential to protect the home and its possessions from damages as a result of a flooding. It has become standard practice to take advantage of the availability of additional forms of protection in view of some of the recent natural disasters. Flood cover is available to homeowners, business owners and renters.
A standard homeowner’s plan often excludes damage as a result of a natural disaster, such as an earthquake or flood. It’s essential to review the homeowner’s cover to see that these additional types of specialty coverage are automatically included or excluded.
Flood policies have become more cost effective in view of the number of companies that now offer flood protection in conjunction with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The NFIP is a federal program that’s administrated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help property owners protect themselves against flooding with the availability of protection. The cost often depends on the area and being located in one of the communities that participates in the NFIP.
Benefits include – protection for the home up to $250,000 and personal property (contents) up to $100,000. These are fixed limits in view of this coverage being arranged through a federal program. Although it is necessary to review the individual terms of the issued plan to see the extent of cover and to note relevant deductible amounts. And this cover isn’t just for property owners. It also applies to renters in order to have cover in place for their possessions.
A flood indemnity plan often incorporates a 30-day waiting period before coming into effect. This is to prevent property owners from obtaining this coverage at the last moment if an imminent threat has been indicated. This makes it necessary to have in place adequate protection at all times.
Flood insurance coverage shouldn’t be relied on as a sole means of protection for a household in the event of loss, but more as an add-on to an existing comprehensive homeowner’s plan.
Finance
Compare Car Insurance For The Best Deal
Just by simply talking to a specialist broker and answering a few simple questions your broker will be able to search the market and compare car insurance for you on behalf, resulting in you getting the best car insurance at the lowest price that is available to you at that moment in time.
The type of questions a specialist broker will require answers to are such things as: are you the sole owner and driver of the car?; the type of insurance cover you want or need; and, the age and value of your car. Your specialist broker will then need to know whether you require car insurance that is more suitable for a woman or a young driver as often they can get cheaper deals or just general car insurance.
Once the broker has all the answers then the broker can compare car insurance deals on your behalf. Just because someone you know got a good insurance deal with one company, it does not mean that this company will be able to offer you the best insurance deal.
Some insurance companies claim to be the cheapest on the market but when you get a car insurance quote from them you may find that you do not fall into the categories they have for cheap car insurance. This means that you have taken up a lot of your time and effort for nothing. A specialist broker will be able to compare car insurance deals for you which will result in not only you getting the best deal available at the best price available, as well as ensuring that you have the level of protection that you need.
Every year you should contact a specialist broker to search the insurance market to compare car insurance from different car insurance companies. Just because the insurance company your broker got your insurance from last year was the cheapest and best car insurance deal, it does not mean that it will be the cheapest and best car insurance deal for you this year.
Finance
The Lexington SC CDV Charge
One of the most prolific criminal charges in Lexington South Carolina is Criminal Domestic Violence (CDV). There are hundreds of individuals throughout the county arrested every month. This article discusses how misdemeanor CDV cases proceed through the Court system.
All Lexington County law enforcement departments arrest and prosecute CDV cases. This includes the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and municipal police in Batesburg-Leesville, Cayce, Gaston, Irmo, Lexington, Springdale, South Congaree, Swansea, and West Columbia. CDV cases are sometimes also made by the Highway Patrol and DNR officers.
When police arrest and individual for CDV they are taken to the jail for booking and processing. Most defendants are taken to the Lexington County Detention Center at 521 Gibson Road, Lexington, South Carolina. Defendants arrested in Batesburg-Leesville or Cayce may be taken to the municipal jail instead.
After jail booking the defendant will be taken before a Magistrate Judge for bond setting. The defendant will be given the date and location of their next Court appearance at this time. After the bond has been set the defendant will be released (usually in 2-4 hours). If a surety bond is set, and the defendant does not have the cash to post, the defendant may have to use the services of a bail bondsman to be released.
CDV arrests made by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department will be referred for prosecution to the Lexington County CDV Court at 139 East Main Street, Lexington, South Carolina. This is in the “old courthouse.” Municipal police CDV arrests will be referred to the municipal court for prosecution. Typically the first Court date is scheduled for at least two weeks after the arrest. The defendant then has the option of proceeding to a bench trial (trial by judge) or jury trial. Jury trials are not held on the original Court date and usually take several months to have scheduled. At anytime during this process the defendant has a right to retain a CDV defense attorney and to begin work on challenging their arrest.
Finance
Does GPS Vehicle Tracking Equate to ‘Big Brother?’
When people ask about my business, I tell them, “My company offers GPS vehicle tracking systems.” Their response lets me know whether they are an employee or a business owner.
The first words out of the mouth of an employee is: “Sounds like ‘Big Brother’ to me.” Oh no, not ‘Big Brother!’ Visions of mind-controlled drones working like slaves come to mind and they quickly walk away.
‘Big Brother?’ What is wrong with a business monitoring their vehicles? Or making sure their employees are doing what they’re being paid to do? Who owns these vehicles, anyway? Does the owner have a right to know how they’re being used?
Now, don’t get me wrong. I believe employees should be trusted and treated as adults. But, if you’ve ever driven a rental vehicle differently than the car you own, then you understand how an employee may mistreat a company vehicle.
Take the speeding employee, for example. Employees who drive too fast waste your gasoline, wear out your vehicle prematurely and sooner or later, drive up your insurance rates.
A GPS vehicle tracking system can alert you when someone exceeds your pre-set speed limit. It’s your vehicle, your fuel and your insurance premium; a tracking system helps you regain control of them.
Who uses your vehicles after hours and on weekends? Is an employee using your vehicle to moonlight? Is he using your gas to move his brother-in-law into a new apartment? You’ll know if you install a GPS vehicle tracking device in your vehicles.
How do you verify overtime claims? Maybe you can verify the work was done, but when? With a GPS tracking system, you can cross-check a vehicle’s location with the time of day it was there.
Have you ever been tempted to take an extended lunch hour? Think your employees might be tempted, especially if they’re out of the boss’s sight? A GPS tracking system records how long each vehicle remains at one location; use it to keep them honest.
Another benefit of GPS vehicle tracking systems: you’ll never make another phone call to find out where your employees are–you can just look on the map displayed on your computer screen. Also, your GPS tracking system will remind you when it’s time to rotate tires, change oil or perform other scheduled maintenance. And, many insurance companies offer discounts of up to 30% for vehicles protected with GPS tracking systems.
The employee also benefits when their company vehicle is equipped with a GPS vehicle tracking system.
- Hand-written driver logs are replaced with data from the tracking system.
- Using info from the gps tracking system, each employee’s productivity can be quantified and compared; an employee’s performance can be more objectively measured.
- Your dispatcher can look on a computer screen and locate all your vehicles immediately.
Customers also benefit from GPS vehicle tracking systems. Businesses can provide precise arrival or delivery estimates, because the estimate is based upon the actual location of the tracking device-equipped vehicle at the moment they call. If a customer questions when your employee arrived or left –prove it to them using data from your tracking system.
Still think GPS tracking systems are tools of ‘Big Brother?’ I guess it depends upon your point of view.
The concept of ‘Big Brother’ never comes up with business owners. The business owner will say: “How will tracking my vehicles help my business make more money?” They want to know what GPS vehicle tracking can do for them.
Are GPS vehicle tracking systems ‘Big Brother?’–You tell me.
