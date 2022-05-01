Share Pin 0 Shares

Flood insurance coverage is essential to protect the home and its possessions from damages as a result of a flooding. It has become standard practice to take advantage of the availability of additional forms of protection in view of some of the recent natural disasters. Flood cover is available to homeowners, business owners and renters.

A standard homeowner’s plan often excludes damage as a result of a natural disaster, such as an earthquake or flood. It’s essential to review the homeowner’s cover to see that these additional types of specialty coverage are automatically included or excluded.

Flood policies have become more cost effective in view of the number of companies that now offer flood protection in conjunction with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The NFIP is a federal program that’s administrated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help property owners protect themselves against flooding with the availability of protection. The cost often depends on the area and being located in one of the communities that participates in the NFIP.

Benefits include – protection for the home up to $250,000 and personal property (contents) up to $100,000. These are fixed limits in view of this coverage being arranged through a federal program. Although it is necessary to review the individual terms of the issued plan to see the extent of cover and to note relevant deductible amounts. And this cover isn’t just for property owners. It also applies to renters in order to have cover in place for their possessions.

A flood indemnity plan often incorporates a 30-day waiting period before coming into effect. This is to prevent property owners from obtaining this coverage at the last moment if an imminent threat has been indicated. This makes it necessary to have in place adequate protection at all times.

Flood insurance coverage shouldn’t be relied on as a sole means of protection for a household in the event of loss, but more as an add-on to an existing comprehensive homeowner’s plan.