Former Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt reportedly signs with Atlanta Falcons
Former Maryland men’s lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt has reportedly signed with the Atlanta Falcons.
Bernhardt, who’s expected to play wide receiver and returner, went undrafted after helping lead Ferris State to an NCAA Division II national title last season. He was a star option quarterback in high school but turned down Division I scholarship offers in football to play lacrosse at Maryland.
Bernhardt left the program last year as the Terps’ all-time leader in career points and goals. He was twice a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award, given to the sport’s best player, and won the 2021 award after leading the nation in goals (71) and points (99). Maryland won the national championship in 2017, when Bernhardt started as a freshman, made it to the national semifinals in 2018 and advanced to the final last year.
Bernhardt used his extra year of NCAA eligibility at Ferris State, where he’d initially committed to play football in 2020 before returning to College Park amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a graduate transfer quarterback for the Bulldogs, he passed for 1,322 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions and rushed for 1,421 yards and 26 touchdowns. Ferris State went 14-0 and defeated Valdosta State, 58-17, in the national championship.
Potential center competition among Dolphins’ array of undrafted free agent signings following draft
The Miami Dolphins may not have drafted a center in the 2022 NFL draft, but a lineman who can play the position was among undrafted free agents picked up by the team following the draft.
Arkansas alum Ty Clary was one of the double-digit undrafted prospects the team is signing in the aftermath of the draft on Saturday night. Clary has alternated between guard and center for the Razorbacks and even played his entire junior season in 2019 as a starting center.
In addition to Clary, the Dolphins, according to a league source, are expected to sign: Miami Hurricanes defensive end Deandre Johnson, Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders, South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White, Minnesota offensive lineman Blaise Andries, Arizona State tackle Kellen Diesch, Oregon safety Verone McKinley III, FIU punter Tommy Heatherly, Louisiana Tech defensive back Elijah Hamilton and Texas A&M-Commerce defensive back Kader Kohou. Nebraska also announced Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ben Stille was heading to Miami.
“We’re in the process of working through that here as the draft ends,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Saturday night following Miami’s four picks. “We’ll be signing players, like always, and getting ready for the rookie minicamp.”
With just four draft picks, the Dolphins have the roster space and owner Steve Ross’ willingness to spend as an edge on other teams looking to sign top undrafted prospects.
“End of the day, the good players that are left, it always gets very competitive with the money,” Grier said.
Last year, the Dolphins gave offensive lineman Robert Jones $100,000 in guaranteed money as a priority free agent who ended up making Miami’s active roster and starting the regular-season finale. Seventh-round picks generally pull in a little more than $100,000 in signing bonus money, but their contracts aren’t guaranteed.
Center was a position Miami was expected to address in the draft with Michael Deiter, who missed half of last season with a foot injury and more career experience at guard, the only player on the roster at the position. Grier said the Dolphins had draft targets at various positions they wanted to trade up for, but teams wouldn’t bite on a deal. They stuck to their draft board when their picks arrived.
“We wanted competition at every position,” Grier said. “We still do have some competition with the offensive line group, with what we’ve gone through here in the spring. Mike and the coaching staff have been very excited about the group.”
Two of the undrafted pickups, Johnson and Heatherly, remain in Miami, where they played college football for UM and FIU, respectively. Johnson is a tall, lean pass rusher who had 4 1/2 sacks last season and also played in high school at Miami Southridge. Heatherly brings another punting leg to the offseason roster after the team signed veteran Thomas Morstead this offseason.
McKinley reunites with his former Ducks safety mate Jevon Holland with the Dolphins after Holland’s standout rookie campaign as an early second-round pick in 2021. He had six interceptions and 77 tackles for Oregon last season.
As opposed to Clary, Minnesota’s Andries hasn’t played center in college, which is the only position on the line he hasn’t played among his career starts for the Golden Gophers. Diesch played exclusively at left tackle at ASU after transferring to the Sun Devils following four years as a reserve at Texas A&M.
Sanders had 24 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns at Ole Miss last season. White rushed for 583 yards on 88 carries for the Gamecocks last season after originally going to Florida State to play linebacker earlier in his career.
Hamilton finished his college career at La. Tech after initially playing for Vanderbilt. He had 20-plus tackles each of his last two seasons at the two schools.
Stille, at 6-5, 290, is capable of lining up in multiple spots along the defensive line. He finished his career at Nebraska with 20 consecutive starts and collected 42 tackles, six for loss, and 1 ½ sacks in 2021.
The Dolphins are likely to sign upwards of a dozen undrafted players to fill out the training camp roster.
Miami drafted Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round, Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma in the fourth and California outside linebacker Cameron Goode and Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson as seventh-round selections.
This story will be updated.
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and YESICA FISCH
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.
An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city, and up to 1,000 are living beneath a sprawling Soviet-era steel plant, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukraine has not said how many fighters are also in the plant, the only part of Mariupol not occupied by Russian forces, but Russia put the number at about 2,000.
Russian state media outlets reported Saturday that 25 civilians had been evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks, though there was no confirmation from the U.N. Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency said 19 adults and six children were brought out, but gave no further details.
A top official with the Azov Regiment, the Ukrainian unit defending the plant, said 20 civilians were evacuated during a cease-fire, though it was not clear if he was referring to the same group as the Russian news reports.
“These are women and children,” Sviatoslav Palamar said in a video posted on the regiment’s Telegram channel. He also called for the evacuation of the wounded: “We don’t know why they are not taken away and their evacuation to the territory controlled by Ukraine is not being discussed.”
Video and images from inside the plant, shared with The Associated Press by two Ukrainian women who said their husbands are among the fighters refusing to surrender there, showed unidentified men with stained bandages; others had open wounds or amputated limbs.
A skeleton medical staff was treating at least 600 wounded people, said the women, who identified their husbands as members of the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard. Some of the wounds were rotting with gangrene, they said.
In the video the men said that they eat just once daily and share as little as 1.5 liters (50 ounces) of water a day among four people, and that supplies inside the besieged facility are depleted.
One shirtless man appeared to be in pain as he described his wounds: two broken ribs, a punctured lung and a dislocated arm that “was hanging on the flesh.”
“I want to tell everyone who sees this: If you will not stop this here, in Ukraine, it will go further, to Europe,” he said.
AP could not independently verify the date and location of the video, which the women said was taken in the last week in the maze of corridors and bunkers beneath the plant.
The women urged that Ukrainian fighters also be evacuated alongside civilians, warning they could be tortured and executed if captured. “The lives of soldiers matter too,” Yuliia Fedusiuk told AP in Rome.
In his nightly video address late Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy switched into Russian to urge Russian troops not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expect that thousands more of them will die.
The president accused Moscow of recruiting new soldiers “with little motivation and little combat experience” so that units gutted early in the war can be thrown back into battle.
“Every Russian soldier can still save his own life,” Zelenskyy said. “It’s better for you to survive in Russia than to perish on our land.”
In other developments:
— Ukrainian Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky said in televised remarks that Russian forces have seized hundreds of thousands of tons of grain in territory under their control. Ukraine is a major grain producer, and the invasion has pushed up world prices and raised concerns about shortages.
— A Russian rocket attack destroyed the airport runway in Odesa, Ukraine’s third-most populous city and a key Black Sea port, the Ukrainian army said.
— The bodies of three men were found buried in a forest near the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force said. The men, whose bodies were found Friday, had been tortured before they were shot in the head, Andriy Nebytov wrote on Facebook. Ukrainian officials have alleged that retreating Russian troops carried out mass killings of civilians in Bucha.
— Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators talk “almost every day.” However, he told Chinese state news agency Xinhua, “progress has not been easy.”
— Two buses sent to evacuate residents from the eastern town of Popasna were fired upon, and contact with the organizers was lost, Mayor Nikolai Khanatov said: “We know that (the buses) reached the town and then came under fire from an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group.”
Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in eastern Ukraine has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around. Also, both Ukraine and Moscow-backed rebels have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.
But Western military analysts suggested that the offensive in the Donbas region, which includes Mariupol, was going much slower than planned. So far, Russian troops and the separatists appeared to have made only minor gains in the month since Moscow said it would focus its military strength in the east.
Numerically, Russia’s military manpower vastly exceeds Ukraine’s. In the days before the war began, Western intelligence estimated Russia had positioned near the border as many as 190,000 troops; Ukraine’s standing military totals about 200,000, spread throughout the country.
Yet, in part because of the tenacity of the Ukrainian resistance, the U.S. believes the Russians are “at least several days behind where they wanted to be” as they try to encircle Ukrainian troops in the east, said a senior U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the American military’s assessment.
With plenty of firepower still in reserve, Russia’s offensive still could intensify and overrun the Ukrainians. Overall the Russian army has an estimated 900,000 active-duty personnel. Russia also has a much larger air force and navy.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance has flowed into Ukraine since the war began, but Russia’s vast armories mean Ukraine’s needs are nearly inexhaustible.
Mariupol officials have described dire shortages of food, water and medicine. U.N. humanitarian spokesman Saviano Abreu said the world organization was negotiating with authorities in Moscow and Kyiv, but he could not provide details of the ongoing evacuation effort “because of the complexity and fluidity of the operation.”
“There is, right now, ongoing, high-level engagements with all the governments, Russia and Ukraine, to make sure that you can save civilians and support the evacuation of civilians from the plant,” Abreu told AP. He would not confirm video posted on social media purportedly showing U.N.-marked vehicles in Mariupol.
Ukraine has blamed the failure of numerous previous evacuation attempts on continued Russian shelling.
Associated Press journalists Jon Gambrell and Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Yesica Fisch in Sloviansk, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington, Trisha Thompson in Rome and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
Saints’ Royce Lewis pleased with his strong start after knee surgery
Most, if not all, of Royce Lewis’ teammates had filed out of the locker room at CHS Field on Saturday evening after the Saints’ 12-3 loss to the Nashville Sounds when the Twins’ prized prospect finally headed out into another rainy night.
Extra time in the training room is standard operating procedure for the 22-year-old shortstop these days, but rest assured (Lewis is) that it has little do with his surgically repaired right knee.
One month into his return to baseball following a grueling rehab following ACL surgery, Lewis showed a penchant for choosing inspiring words to match his inspiring play.
“It’s a long season, and I have to keep my body in shape,” Lewis said. “One of my personal goals is to play 175-180 games, whatever it is. Because I believe the Twins are going to make the playoffs, and I’d love to be a part of that.”
He has carried a .300-plus batting average for most of the season to date while playing a solid shortstop. He has a team-high five stolen bases and has hit for power, the latest being an approximately 400-foot bomb on Saturday.
“I haven’t really looked at my numbers,” Lewis said. “It’s the first month, and it’s freezing cold, too. I’m just hoping for anything I can do to help the team win. I’m just glad, selfishly, that my body is in a good spot. I haven’t had too many problems to this point, which is amazing.
“It feels good to just being back playing the game I love. The competitive nature just kind of takes over. It’s fun; that’s all I can say.”
It’s not unusual for an athlete returning after a serious knee injury to need time to “trust” the knee again. Doubts could linger over whether the knee is ready to handle all the stress game action brings, as well as the fear of re-injuring the knee.
Lewis said he has experienced none of that.
“And I think that’s why I’ve played better than maybe normal,” he said. “I haven’t thought about it once. It gets sore here and there, which is normal. I’m actually really shocked (how smoothly things have gone).
“I’m more worried about the weather conditions being so cold. Getting jammed, with the bat getting blown up in your hands. Running around the bases when it’s slushy and muddy. It can be really slippery and dangerous.
“That’s the type of stuff I’m worried about now, which is awesome, because that will go away.”
Lewis said he accepts the extra time in the training room as part of his responsibility to be the best player he can be. He’s fully invested in the game and in his future.
“I’m basically baseball and video games,” Lewis said.
Briefly
• The Saints lost Game 4 of the series 7-3 prior to Saturday’s regularly scheduled game. The game was suspended Friday night tied 3-3 after six innings.
• Saints starting pitcher Cole Sands was called up by the Twins after pitcher Bailey Ober was placed on the 10-day injured list.
