News
Former St. Thomas Aquinas standout and Miami Hurricanes wideout Mike Harley Jr. signs with Browns after draft
One of the top wide receivers to come from South Florida in recent years is getting a shot in the NFL.
Hurricanes wide receiver and St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus Mike Harley Jr. was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.
If Harley earns a roster spot, he will be at least the 44th St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus to play in the NFL. His former teammate, Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto, was picked by the Denver Broncos earlier in the draft.
Harley is one of the most successful wide receivers in Hurricanes history. In five seasons, he set a Hurricanes record with 182 career receptions, and he racked up 2,158 yards with 15 touchdowns. Last season, Harley had 57 catches for 543 yards and five scores. He was a 2020 All-ACC third-team pick.
Harley said he wants his future team to know he’s a gamer and a versatile playmaker at wide receiver.
“I’m a competitor,” Harley said. “My game speed, and I’m a route-runner. Inside, slot, wideout. I can do it all.”
()
News
Twins’ Cole Sands called up for first time, awaiting debut
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Despite it being perhaps the closest major league ballpark to his house growing up in Tallahassee, Fla., Cole Sands had only made the journey south to Tropicana Field to watch the Rays just once, when he was around 8 years old.
Until Saturday, that is.
Sands, the Twins’ No. 17 prospect per MLB Pipeline, had his major league dreams realized on Friday when the pitcher was pulled in for a meeting with Triple-A manager Toby Gardenhire. A day later, he was in St. Petersburg, Fla., officially a member of the Twins, taking the roster spot of starter Bailey Ober, whom the Twins placed on the injured list on Saturday with a right groin strain.
“You work your whole lifetime for this, and hopefully everything goes well,” Sands said. “It’s just crazy to even think you can make it this far sometimes. So yeah, I remember as a kid just hoping to play in college. Next thing you know, I’m in college and want to play professionally. Next thing you know, I’m a big leaguer. (It’s) pretty cool, pretty exciting.”
Sands said his girlfriend was originally supposed to fly to the Twin Cities on Saturday. Instead, she changed her flight to make it to Tampa Bay. His parents, grandparents, brother and his girlfriend all made the drive down from Tallahassee, a little over four hours, to support him.
Sands, who has a 2.93 career earned-run average across three minor league seasons, had a 7.82 ERA this season in St. Paul in four games — three starts — before the promotion. Sands has yet to debut, watching the Twins beat the Rays 9-1 on Saturday from the bullpen.
“He checks a lot of the traditional boxes that get you excited,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I mean he’s a big strong guy with some real arm strength and can spin the ball and can really find the strike zone and can pinpoint what he’s doing.”
The Twins plan to utilize him out of the bullpen with Josh Winder, their long reliever to begin the season, slotting into the rotation in Ober’s spot for the time being. Winder is slated to make his first major league start on Sunday with the Twins pushing back the rest of their starters one day.
OBER UPDATE
Though the Twins placed Ober on the injured list on Saturday, the starter said he feels as if he’s getting better every day.
Ober first felt a grab during his start on Thursday. He felt the same sensation on the next pitch, prompting him to wince. Next thing he knew, Baldelli and a trainer were on their way out to check on him.
“It’s just something that we don’t want to snowball, basically, so we’re just trying to take care of it and knock it out of the way right now so I can get healthy and help this team win again,” Ober said.
Baldelli called it a “minor muscle injury,” that “feels like a two-week type thing.”
“Could it be longer than that? Of course it could. Could he be saying he’s ready to go at 10, 11, 12 days? For sure,” Baldelli said. “I think those any of those are legitimately possible right now. It doesn’t feel like anything very serious at this point, but enough that it was going to keep him out for at least one outing, if not a couple.”
BRIEFLY
Byron Buxton was a late scratch from Saturday’s lineup with a hand contusion from when he was hit by a pitch a day earlier. Baldelli said Buxton’s hand was a “little swollen and sore.” … Miguel Sanó (knee) was back in the lineup on Saturday after missing three games with knee soreness, but he was pulled early after Baldelli said the pain returned while Sanó was doing a few different things in Saturday’s game.
News
Santaluces grad and ex-UM linebacker and captain Zach McCloud inks undrafted-free-agent deal with Minnesota Vikings
After a six-year career at Miami, Zach McCloud is headed to the NFL.
The former Hurricanes captain and Santaluces High alumnus was signed by the Minnesota Vikings after the NFL draft on Saturday.
McCloud, who will look to be the fourth Santaluces alum to play in the NFL (joining NT Vince Wilfork and LBs Sherrod Coates and Carlos Jenkins), played a mix of defensive end and linebacker for the Hurricanes. He said he wants to be versatile so he can make an NFL roster.
“Most teams seem to like me as an outside linebacker, like a rush type,” McCloud said at UM’s Pro Day on March 30. “Also can drop into coverage … in 3-4 schemes. But honestly, I’ll do whatever. If they want me on special teams, I’ll be out there knocking people’s heads off doing special teams. I just want to play the game.”
McCloud had 28 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks while playing on Miami’s defensive line last season. In six seasons in Coral Gables, he had making 193 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
Since the season ended, he said he has worked toward getting his body back in shape to be a linebacker in the NFL.
“I had to get my body fat percentage back down because if you’re gaining weight that fast, it’s not going to be all muscle unless you’re cheating. I’m not doing none of that,” McCloud said. “But I was eating a lot of big carbs, big protein, so since then I’ve just lost a few pounds and bac down to 246 instead of being 255, 250.”
()
News
Column: Ryan Poles makes several moves on Day 3 of the draft with eyes on improving the Chicago Bears O-line
Those trade partners that didn’t materialize for Ryan Poles on Friday night came from every direction Saturday.
The new Chicago Bears general manager, who made it known since January that he would love to have more draft capital, did just that, starting in the morning when he sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for two picks at the end of Round 7.
The Bears sat out the fourth round and when it was time to get involved in Round 5, Poles traded down three times, cutting deals with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. When all was said and done, he went from having three Day 3 picks to eight, nearly tripling the number of lottery tickets he and staff members were scratching off on the second floor of Halas Hall.
It was the first time the Bears ever had eight Day 3 picks. The NFL moved to a three-day draft format in 2010. The team has had eight picks in Rounds 4 through 7 three other times in the last 25 years (1999, 2003 and 2008). In that era, it was a two-day draft.
Safety Craig Steltz, cornerback Zack Bowman and tight end Kellen Davis were the most impactful Day 3 picks in 2008. In 2003, it was safety Todd Johnson and wide receiver Bobby Wade. In 1999, it was linebackers Rosevelt Colvin and Warrick Holdman and defensive back Jerry Azumah. Colvin and Holdman were Round 4 picks.
Poles didn’t have the draft capital to invest high picks into the offensive line — not when the strength of the board Friday in Round 2 was in the secondary after nine O-linemen had their names called in Round 1 the day before. So he threw lots of picks at the position, choosing four linemen in a span of six picks. The Bears added Braxton Jones, a potential left tackle from Southern Utah, Zach Thomas, a tackle that projects as a guard from San Diego State, Doug Kramer, a five-year starter at center for Illinois, and Ja’Tyre Carter, a guard from Southern.
That left the Bears one short of being able to put a starting unit on the field next weekend for rookie minicamp. If new offensive line coach Chris Morgan can get one to develop into a starter and maybe have another project as a multi-position backup, that would be a victory.
The Bears don’t have a great history of turning late picks into starters up front. They’re hoping Larry Borom, a fifth-round selection last year, pans out at tackle with a new staff in place. The only late picks that got a shot and worked out as starters in the last decade were a pair of tackles drafted by former GM Phil Emery — Jordan Mills in the fifth round in 2013 and Charles Leno in the seventh round in 2014.
Poles left open the possibility to bring in competition for the line, citing the possibility of veterans being released by other teams, street free agents and even a potential trade, which wouldn’t be a surprise even if it’s not for a high-profile name.
Surely Poles would have loved the opportunity to add one of the top offensive tackles in the class, something he would have been able to do with the seventh overall pick if the Bears were not paying off the bill for Justin Fields. He identified a secondary in dire need of help and went with where the talent was Friday. Now the Bears play the long game with their rookie tackles and wait to see what Borom and Teven Jenkins, a second-round pick a year ago, can do.
It’s a draft that on the surface didn’t do a lot for quarterback Justin Fields, but the coaching staff has the benefit of the doubt for now. Velus Jones, the rocket wide receiver from Tennessee, wouldn’t have made sense for the former coaching staff. The Bears couldn’t come up with creative ways to involve Cordarrelle Patterson and the Tarik Cohen experience was good for only one season.
If new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy can create ways to involve Jones — and comparisons to Deebo Samuel really aren’t fair at this point — the Bears might have a dangerous weapon in space, the kind of player who can turn a simple play into big yards.
That’s also what made the sixth-round selection of Baylor running back Trestan Ebner intriguing. He was a special teams dynamo in the Big 12 but he’s also a natural pass catcher out of the backfield — not something you would associate with David Montgomery or Khalil Herbert. Ebner is going to have his work cut out to earn playing time, but he could add another element (along with speed) to the offense. Versatility and speed are something every team seeks.
Poles talked Friday about chipping away when asked about improving the O-line before the end of the offseason program, describing a methodical process that’s going to take time. It sounded in many ways like the description of a rebuild. If the Bears hit with a couple of their eight Day 3 picks, that will be part of chipping away.
But just remember: we’re looking at final day picks without a fourth-rounder. They’re dice rolls.
()
Former St. Thomas Aquinas standout and Miami Hurricanes wideout Mike Harley Jr. signs with Browns after draft
Twins’ Cole Sands called up for first time, awaiting debut
Santaluces grad and ex-UM linebacker and captain Zach McCloud inks undrafted-free-agent deal with Minnesota Vikings
Five Excellent Investment Characteristics
Column: Ryan Poles makes several moves on Day 3 of the draft with eyes on improving the Chicago Bears O-line
FSU wraps up 2022 NFL Draft with one player selected
2022 NFL draft recap: Everything you need to know about the Ravens’ picks and trades
11 Ways You Can Achieve Financial Security, Preserve Your Wealth, and Leave A Legacy
NFL draft tracker: Here are all 11 Chicago Bears picks, from Kyler Gordon to Trenton Gill
Former Flanagan and Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks drafted in seventh round by Denver Broncos
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster