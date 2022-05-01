Finance
From Dynasty to Destiny: Ten Celebrated Inventions of Ancient China
In the last two centuries, new cultural discoveries have nearly rewritten history. It’s been an exciting time, full of adventure and surprises. Around every corner there are new responses to questions we had already imagined answered. And of these breakthroughs, none shines as brightly as the impact of ancient Chinese inventions on modern life. As we explore ten of the greatest inventions and innovations of Ancient China, you may be surprised at their influence on recent technology.
1. Paper. Paper, as we know it, was invented in China around the year 105. After seeing earlier attempts made from silk, bamboo sticks and animal skins, Cai Lun came up with his own idea. After mixing mulberry bark, rags, wheat stalks and other stuff, a pulp formed. This pulp was pressed into sheets and dried, becoming a crude form of paper. Paper was such an important invention that the process of making it was a jealously guarded secret. The secret was safe until the seventh century when the art spread to India.
2. The Printing Press. Before Johann Gutenberg “invented” the printing press in the 1440’s, China created a type of printing press between 206 B.C. and A.D. 45. It was made using stone tablets to create a “rubbing” of famous Buddhist and Confucian texts. Next came block printing in the Sui Dynasty. In block printing, images and words were engraved on wooden boards, smeared with ink and pressed onto sheets of paper. Later, moveable type printing presses were introduced. According to the authors of Ancient Inventions, “By A.D. 1000, paged books in the modern style had replaced scrolls – a good 450 years ahead of Gutenberg.”
3. The First Book. Due to the early advent of the printing press, China also claims the first book. In 868, almost six hundred years before the Gutenberg Bible, the earliest known book was printed. By the end of the Tang dynasty, China had bookstores in almost every city.
4. Paper Money. While today you’d rather carry a lot of cash instead of coin, that hasn’t always been the case. The idea of paper currency was first attempted under Emperor Han Wu-Ti (140-87 B.C.) after war had drained the treasury. He issued treasury notes, worth and in exchange for 400,000 copper coins. Instead of paper, the Emperor used the skin of the white stag. But the creature was so rare that the idea soon lost appeal. In the early 800’s, the idea revived to deter highway robbers. In 812, the government was again printing money. By the year 1023, money had an expiration date and was already plagued by inflation and counterfeiting. Nearly six hundred years later paper money headed west, first printed in Sweden in 1601.
5. The Abacus. Well before Texas Instruments, the first calculator was in the works. The abacus dates from around the year 200 B.C. It is a very advanced tool with a simple design. Wood is crafted into a rectangular frame with rods running from base to top. About 2/3’s from the base, a divider crosses the frame, known as the counting bar. On each of the rods are beads. All of the beads above the counting bar equal five. Those below equal one. The rows of rods are read from right to left. The furthest bar to the right holds the one’s place, the next holds the ten’s place, then the hundred’s, and so on. While its design may sound complex, there are some Chinese today so skilled that they can solve difficult math problems faster than someone using a calculator!
6. The Decimal System. In the West, the decimal system appeared quite recently. Its first believed instance was in a Spanish manuscript dated around 976. But, the first true example goes back much further. In China, an inscription dated from the 13th century B.C., “547 days” was written as “five hundred plus four decades plus seven of days.” The Chinese likely created the decimal system because their language depended on characters (like pictures) instead of an alphabet. Each number had its own unique character. Without the decimal system, the Chinese would have had a terrible time memorizing all of these new characters. By using units of ones, tens, hundreds, etc., the Chinese saved time and trouble.
7. The Mechanical Clock. In the year 732, a Buddhist monk and mathematician invented the first mechanical clock. He named it “Water-Driven Spherical Bird’s-Eye-View Map of the Heavens.” Like earlier clocks, water gave it power, but machinery cased the movement. But, after a few years, corrosion and freezing temperatures took their toll. It wasn’t until 1090, when astronomer Su Sung designed his mechanical marvel “Cosmic Engine”, that a more dependable timepiece was made. Created for Emperor Ying Zong, this clock had a tower over 30 feet tall. It housed machinery that, among other things, caused wooden puppets to pop from one of five doors at regular intervals throughout the day. (Much like the modern idea of a Cuckoo clock.) The entire machine was powered by a giant waterwheel. This clock ran until 1126, when it was dismantled by the conquering Tartars and moved to Peking for another several years. The first clock reference in Western history was in 1335, in the church of St. Gothard in Milan.
8. The Planetarium. A planetarium is a big enclosed space that shows the stars and constellations on the inside. Orbitoscope was the name of the first projection planetarium. It was built in Basil in 1912 by Professor E. Hinderman. But, once again, China is the mother of this invention. The first planetarium is attributed to the design of an early emperor. As one source states, an astronomer named Jamaluddin created a planetarium during the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), along with a perpetual calendar and other important astronomical devices.
9. The Earthquake Sensor. The earliest earthquake sensor was also an interesting piece of art. It was a bronze cylinder about 8 feet around, with 8 dragons perched above 8 open-mouthed frogs. In the mouth of each dragon rested a bronze ball. When an earthquake struck, a pendulum inside the cylinder would swing. It knocked the ball from the mouth of the dragon and down into the frog’s mouth. That frog’s back was then facing the direction of the center of the quake. Chang Heng invented it in A.D. 132 (during the Han Dynasty), almost 600 years before the first western sensor was made in France. Later, in 1939, Imamura Akitsune recreated the invention and actually proved it effective.
10. The Helicopter Rotor & Propeller. While the Ancient Chinese didn’t actually invent the helicopter, they were involved in its creation. In the 4th century A.D., they invented a toy called the “Bamboo Dragonfly”. You’ve probably seen them as prizes at local fairs or carnivals. It was a toy top, with a base like a pencil and a small helicopter-like blade at the end. The top was wrapped with a cord. When you pulled the cord, the blade would spin around and soar into the air. This toy was studied by Sir George Cayley in 1809 and played a role in the birth of modern aviation. It wasn’t until the early 1900’s that the first helicopter took flight.
It is sometimes a mind blowing thing to realize that what seemed to be modern ideas or inventions are much older than we’d imagined. And it’s likely that there are more inventions to be discovered. More historical changes to be made. In the conclusion of The Greatest Inventions of the Past 2,000 Years, Jared Diamond summed it up well while referring to the changing view of history and its inventors, “So, forget those stories about genius inventors who perceived a need of society, solved it single-handedly, and thereby transformed the world. There has never been such a genius……..If Gutenberg hadn’t devised the better alloys and inks used in early printing, some other contemporary tinkerer with metals and oils would have done so……do give Gutenberg some of the credit—but not too much.”
Questions:
1. Choose one of the inventions mentioned. Explain how different the world would be if it hadn’t been invented.
2. Why do you think there was such a large space of time between the Eastern and Western dates of invention?
3. What are two other inventions that came from ancient China? Research and find out when the idea was introduced to Western culture.
Those Prosperous Pastors – When to Say No
There is little on the planet more disgusting and infuriating than the in your face prosperity of Televangelists, Christian College Executives, Healing Hedonists and Mega-Church Ministers. I see it locally here when a pastor type comes into visit the sick with a gold ring on each finger, gold watch, gold necklace and dressed to kill. Of course, they always carry a dog eared Bible to send the correct message when the lay it up on the counter for all to see.
Recently the self appointed Apostle of the Restored Church of God in Wadsworth, Ohio has given his clarion call sermon for the faithful to cash in what they can, including equity in homes, retirement funds and property resources and “send it here!” Time is short you know, and the minister has a great work to do on behalf of the people. He just needs the bucks. Of course, this formula is a disaster waiting to happen, so we’ll see. He’s not asking for a mere 1, 2 or 3 thousand either. How about 10, 20, 50 or 100 thousand is more what the Pastor has in mind. It’s actually quite sickening. But self appointed Gurus, Pastors, Apostles and Watchmen get to do such things without much oversight. They seem to know the members won’t question it, and if they do, there are plenty of scriptures to make them feel faithless for doing so.
And now we have another declaring…
“Jesus Died So We Could Be Rich! Declares Biblical Expert and Best Selling Author
Dr. Norman Robertson Believes U.S. Investigation on Mega-Church Pastors is Unjust Because God Wants Us to Be Rich
CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The recent investigation of several mega-church pastors has some people happy that the Senate is finally getting involved and forcing the pastors to account for their lavish material possessions and lifestyles. Others think the targeting of these pastors is unfair and unmerited. One such advocate of pastors and other Christians living prosperous lives is Dr. Norman Robertson, an acclaimed authority on biblical finance and biblical concepts of successful living. Dr. Robertson, who has been teaching and writing about God’s financial plan and “The Prosperity Gospel” for more than 20 years, is an expert who maintains that the Bible declares that God wants His people to prosper.”
So there you have it. Jesus died so you could be rich. God runs a huge pyramid scheme so you can be rich evidently. Evidently God’s plan falls a bit short of reality for the vast majority on the planet, but it’s good to know he has this plan for us all. Perhaps the “We” for Dr. Norman Robertson are just pastors who pull this stunt on the faithful.
Of course, no Jesus died so you could be physically rich. If that is so, then he should have save his breath as the plan failed miserable anyway. However, the Jesus of these types of Pastors may well have died so they could prosper, which they have very well.
Let’s be reminded of what the average member of a congregation, where a pastor is asking or even demanding their money needs to remember.
1. Never loan money to someone who announces to you that they are “a good Christian.” You’ll probably never see it again.
2. Never allow a good Christian to give you something and “we can work it out later.” You might find you have lost your home and three of your children.
3. Never give a church or minister what you have not got! No use of credit cards to help the church and no taking out of personal loans for the group or local minister, no matter how much you are told “the church” will pay your right back. They won’t and make you feel badly for ever asking to be paid back.
4. Never will your property and resources to your church, unless you have absolutely no one else on the planet to share it with. It is not worth it and it is impossible to undue. Many Churches want members to include the church and make some promise to share with surviving children etc. Don’t do it! People change churches, circumstances and affiliations change over a lifetime and you will have hell to pay in trying to straighten it all out and your survivors never will. Churches I know have left the children of members swinging in the wind with no seeming conscience about the the whole thing.
5. Never give what you have not got. One more time. Never give what you have not got.
6. Never offer to pay for things for the minister, his home or his family that you cannot afford. A man that would allow you to do such a thing should be avoided as a pastor anyway. If the church can’t pay him an adequate salary, don’t offer to make up the differences. It never ends and encourages the minister to not do his part when he could.
7. Be sure that any offer to give freely or at a discount to the church or pastor is YOUR idea first and you have not been goaded, guilted or suggested into it. “Yes I can help,” or “No, I can’t afford it,” go a long way in keeping you out of these weeds.
There are also reasons NOT to give to a Church.
1. Don’t give when the motivation is “time is short” so you may as well help the church
2. Don’t give to a church where you are told once you give it, it is God’s to decide what to with it. In this case, just throw your money up in the air and what does not come down, is God’s, the rest is yours.
3. Don’t give to a church where only ONE Pastor, Minister or Apostle gets to account for it all. That is a formula for foolishness and your hard earned money being spent on anything from horses for the kids, to gold and toys for the pastor.
4. Don’t give to a church where after you give, it is NONE of your business.
Of course there are many fine ministers out there who would not behave this way. But those are not the ones that are going to leave you and your family crying behind closed doors. If you give to a minister or organization that displays no sense of accountability for what they are actually doing with your hard earned money…
Stay Home From Church…Save 10%
Rentals And Apartments: 6 Tips To Look For One On A Budget
If you or someone you know has experience renting an apartment, know that it’s not a difficult things to find one. However, if you are completely new to this, you may not be able to look for good apartments and rentals. Given below are a few tips that can make it easier for you to opt for an apartment. Read on to find out more.
1. Get Roommates
If you are on a budget, you can get a few people to share the space with you. For instance, if an apartment costs $800 per month, you can share it with two people. And this will divide the cost equally between the two roommates.
2. Avoid looking for an Apartment during the Moving Seasons
While the availability of units goes up in the peak season, the higher demand results in increased rental prices. Therefore, it’s better to begin your search when the season is “off”. During this time, you will be able to find a better deal, and be able to negotiate a better deal.
3. Ask the right Questions
Before you apply, make sure you are aware of the ins and outs of the apartment. Find out if the landlord charges additional price for keeping pets or using the parking space. Generally, pet fees can be between $15 and $50 per month.
In the same way, parking can be between $40 and $100. However, garage parking costs a lot more. Other questions are related to the utilities, such as insurance. The reason is that insurance costs a good deal of money.
4. Try New Apartment Buildings
Look for a newly constructed apartment in your area. If you think you can’t afford to live in a new apartment, you should think again. The majority of new buildings offer great move-in deals, such as one full month of rent. Aside from this, it includes some extra perks as well, such as gyms and parking spaces.
Based on your budget, the perks can add a hefty sum that you would pay each month. For instance, if you want to save money, you can cancel the gym membership to save another $50 per month.
5. Consider Middle-Floor Apartments
The rent prices can be high for apartments that are located on the higher or lower levels. The reason is that people love to opt for apartments that allow them to enjoy great views through the windows.
If you don’t care much about views and don’t mind taking the stairs, you can save a few more bucks.
6. Grab an Opportunity the Moment it Arrives
Often, rent prices keep on changing on a daily basis. If you come across a lovely place that doesn’t charge a lot, you should be quick and go for it. Make sure the leasing agent knows that you are serious. Therefore, you may want to submit your application without wasting time.
Hopefully, these 6 tips will help you choose the best apartment to meet your needs. Make sure you consider all the pointers given in this article.
Imagine a Private Sector, Free Market Economy That Guarantees Enough Predictable Income,,,
Imagine, if you can, a private sector oriented, free market economy which is designed to systematically guarantee that every American citizen, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation, has ENOUGH PREDICTABLE INCOME to pay for decent food, shelter, clothing, education, basic transportation, and yes, health care. In other words, imagine, if you can, a free market economic system that’s specifically designed to produce…
• No homelessness
• No people living in cockroach and rat-infested slums or ghettos
• No single moms having to choose between raising their kids and feeding them
• No wage slaves working on corporate plantations for exploitative corporate dictators
• No old folks eating dog food in order to pay for their meds
• No systematically induced anxiety and stress due to financial instability
• No militarized cops trying to control angry mobs
• No cyclical recessions or depressions, bankruptcies or home foreclosures
• No need to escape inhumane living conditions through booze, drugs, and mental illness
• No debt created whether consumer debt or governmental debt
• People who are actually free to fulfill their individual potentials, whatever they may be
• And in the long run, no need for social safety nets (i.e. Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid) because everyone has ENOUGH PREDICTABLE INCOME to pay their bills!
Although this list sounds almost impossible, consider these FACTS. On average, the American economy grows at the rate of $4 Trilli Dollars annually. That translates into about $12,000 for every man, woman, and child in America. But generally speaking, the beneficiaries of this annual growth are currently limited to those people who can afford to buy the stocks, bonds, real estate, and technological developments that account for this growth.
90% Lack the Opportunity
More specifically we’re talking about less than 10% of Americans who have the means to take advantage of this relatively predictable growth, and 90% who lack the opportunity to participate. Thus, we now have a 21st century wealth gap that is wider and more toxic than any time since the stock market crash of 1929 and the Great Depression which followed in its wake.
To make matters worse, this was the case long before the current pandemic oriented economic crisis raised its ugly head. In response to millions of workers losing their incomes and healthcare due to the virus, the Federal government has increased unemployment benefits for several months, and issued so called “stimulus checks ($1,200)” to millions of people in an effort to artificially jump-start demand and to prevent the ship of state from sinking into oblivion.
Unpalatable But Necessary Steps
In taking these unpalatable but necessary steps the government has significantly increased the already massive debt load, which means it’s a short-term not a long-term solution. The hope of course is to artificially resuscitate demand, which in turn should recreate jobs and get we the people back to work and lead us all back to where we were before the virus struck.
The problem is that, even before the virus struck, we the people were not in a very good place. Even before the virus erupted over half of all Americans were living paycheck to paycheck, unable to afford a $500 bump in the road without having to borrow money in order to pay for it. Things are dramatically worse than they were several month ago before the virus. But the place we were is still not the place to which we the people are longing to return. So, what can we do?
The $4 Trillion Dollar Idea That Creates No Debt!
In that light let’s recall that on average, the American economy grows at the rate of $4 trillion dollars annually. Once again, that translates into about $12,000 annually for every man, woman, and child in America. But the beneficiaries of this annual growth are those who can afford to buy stocks, bonds real estate, and new technology. This generally excludes we the people.
The question I want to raise here is, how can we make sure the average American citizen has systematic access to the ownership side of the economy, where most of the wealth is being generated? How can the average Joe gain access to that $4 trillion dollars-worth of predictable growth in order to generate a second stream of investment income, while eliminating the fear and instability that so many Americans suffer from in today’s incredibly imbalanced economy?
Paying “We the People” to Pull Together…
Consider this. What if the Federal Reserve, through local banks issued $12,000 of INSURED CAPITAL CREDIT to every American citizen annually, along with a stipulation that these funds could only be used to purchase shares of new and transferred capital assets that were predicted to generate enough future profits to pay for the purchase of these assets and to create a predictable, stabilizing, residual income for its owners?
This strategy, known as Capital Homesteading, would cost American taxpayers NOTHING. It creates no government debt! And no consumer debt! And, rather than government debt-backed currency, the purchase would be backed (collateralized) by real, productive, private-sector assets
And it won’t be inflationary. All money created would instantly be backed (collateralized) by the full value of private sector assets that citizens would receive insured loans in order to purchase. Citizens would actually be purchasing newly issued, full dividend payout, voting shares of companies that need new capital assets in order to grow.
What this would do however, is give every American citizen equal access to the ownership side of the American economy, where most of our nations’ wealth is being generated. In the long run it will help democratize the free market.
In this moment of political division and strife Capital Homesteading literally pays all Americans to pull together, at the same time, in the same direction, towards the same goals! It translates mere political talk (such as… we’re all in this together) into real live, results driven action!
It Systematically Counteracts Concentrated Wealth!
Over time, each American citizen will accumulate more equity, more residual income, and benefit from their investment income in a way that only the wealthy can today. As the result, the need for federally backed social safety net programs (i.e. social security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps) will gradually fade into the sunset. More people will be able to pay taxes, which in turn decreases the load on those among us who still pay taxes. It systematically counteracts and impedes concentrated wealth as it gradually democratizes America’s free-market economy!
Today’s Crisis Wouldn’t Be a Crisis
If Barack Obama, George W. Bush, or Bill Clinton had implemented Capital Homesteading during their respective administrations, today’s COVOD 19/Unemployment crisis would not be a crisis. We the people could afford stay at home and still have sufficient income to weather a much less severe storm. Trump has had the same opportunity for 3 years now, but he’s shown no interest in actually making America great again. Joe B? How about you?
Capital Homesteading In Detail
I confess, this commentary has been a generalized portrait in dire need of more detail. So, for a full and detailed explanation of how this strategy could be implemented, go to CESJ.ORG and check out the concept that Dr. Norman Kurland calls the CAPITAL HOMESTEADING ACT. It’s an ingenious idea whose time is long overdue. And it’s one very good thing that could actually come to fruition as the result of this horrific COVID 19 crisis.
Addendum…
UBI vs. Capital Homesteading Comparison
Stimulus checks are effectively a short-term form of Universal Basic Income (UBI), an idea which has been advocated by among others, former presidential hopeful and serial entrepreneur Andrew Yang, as well as Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, and Elon Musk of Tesla. Although the suggested annual amount of money issued ($12,000 annually) is the same as Capital Homesteading, that’s where the similarity ends. Check out the differences.
1. Since it issues insured capital credit loans that are paid back via pre-tax future earnings, and can only be used to buy wealth producing capital assets, Capital Homesteading creates NO GOVERNMENT DEBT and NO COMSUMER DEBT! UBI and stimulus checks create government debt that will eventually be paid back by we the people (not the 1% who are spectacular at avoiding taxes) in the form of higher taxes.
2. Capital Homesteading systematically creates universal capital ownership opportunity and access to the means of acquiring wealth producing capital assets. UBI does not.
3. Capital Homesteading systematically finances predictable and sustainable growth of the economy. UBI does not.
4. Capital Homesteading systematically enables individual citizens to become economically empowered and liberated through capital ownership. UBI does not.
5. Capital Homesteading systematically enables citizens to become economically independent of the government. UBI does not.
6. Capital Homesteading systematically generates mass purchasing power through ever-broadening citizen ownership of income producing capital. UBI does not.
7. Capital Homesteading systematically creates new owners of advanced technologies and green growth assets UBI does not.
8. Capital Homesteading systematically creates a growing tax base to pay the costs of government, thereby eliminating deficit spending and eventually paying off the currently massive government debt. UBI does not.
9. UBI/Stimulus checks are simple and immediate. That’s their strength.
10. Capital Homesteading requires some time (usually a number of years) in order for benefits to accumulate. That’s why UBI should start immediately and be phased out over time in favor of Capital Homesteading.
