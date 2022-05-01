Guidelines for Income Tax E-Filing

Share Pin 0 Shares

E-filing of income tax returns forms is very simple and easy. To begin with, you need a permanent account number or PAN number with which you can register on the e-filing portal to file your return.

Portal

The portal can be accessed by visiting the Income Tax Department website. You can register on this portal if you are an individual, a trust, a firm, a company or a Hindu undivided family.

If you are a new user, you can choose the Register Yourself option. For this you need to have a valid PAN number, and in case you do not have it, you can apply for one on the portal itself.

PAN Card and Registration

PAN card holders can select the relevant user type and proceed with the registration process. While filling the necessary details, ensure that you check the basic details, enter the relevant mobile number and email address, and validate the details. After this, a registration screen will pop-up.

Type in the correct password and save it with yourself. Type in the personal details along with your address information and submit your form. The system will authenticate your respective details.

Transaction ID

On successful submission, the transaction ID along with other details will be screened. Simultaneously, you will be sent an activation link on your e-mail ID. Check your inbox and click on the link in order to activate your e-filing account. Once you have done this, you can then log in to your account through the income tax filing portal.

There will be additional menu options displayed. The dashboard option is where you will receive your current notifications along with the details of your previous e-filing returns.

Account Information

Once you click on the My Account button, there are a number of services provided in the same such as List of CA, outstanding tax demand, etc. The E-file tab enables you to file your returns and the Downloads option is for downloading your forms. The Profile Settings option is for updating your profile such as change password, PAN details, Digital Signature Upload, etc. My Request option is to track requests apart from e-filing such as status on request for intimation. The Worklist option comprises of list of actions pending at your end.

The Helpdesk option is available for you in case you face any problems related to raising your ticket. You can also check the status for the same if you have raised a ticket.

How to E-file your Taxes?

After being a registered user on the portal, you are now eligible to file your income tax electronically. There are also two ways of filing your taxes through the electronic mode:

1. Download the ITR form and save it on your desktop and click on the generate XML option. Save it on your laptop or computer. Open the e-filing portal and click on the upload XML button. Login through your account and upload the file saved by you. This will be followed by a confirmation message. This helps you to fill the form without any time limitations.

2. The other option is to use the Online ITR form. With the Quick e-file ITR-1 button, all you have to do is log on to the portal. Select the type of ITR form along with the assessment year. If you have a digital signature press Yes against the question and in case you do not have one, press No. Click on submit. The ITR form will then open asking you to fill in the details. You can also choose the Save as Draft option if you do not have all the information at once. Click on the Submit button. For those with a digital signature will receive an acknowledgement ID and those without it will receive an ITR-V which will be sent to the respective e-mail ID. Print it and send it to Income Tax Department – CPC, Post Box No. 1, Electronic City Post Office, Bengaluru – 560100, Karnataka”. Alternatively you can also now e-verify your ITR using an Electronic Verification Code (EVC) that can be generated in many different ways. EVC can either be generated through net banking, through ITD website, using Aadhar number, using Demat account details, using bank account details or via ATM. The detailed procedures of how to generate an EVC are given on the ITD website. Using an EVC you can verify your ITR within minutes and do not need to send the signed ITR-V to CPC Bengaluru.