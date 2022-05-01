News
Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 vs. 76ers, with Jimmy Butler among six listed as questionable
The Miami Heat will start their second-round NBA playoffs series the same way they ended their first round matchup, again shorthanded.
At the top of an extended injury report issued Sunday by the team for Monday night’s Eastern conference semifinal series opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat have listed point guard Kyle Lowry as out due to the hamstring strain that sidelined him from the final two games of the team’s opening-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.
Gabe Vincent again is expected to start in place of Lowry, as he did at the end of the Atlanta series. Lowry’s absence also figures to open the door for an increased role for guard Victor Oladipo, who re-emerged as a rotation player late in the Hawks series.
The Heat also listed six other players as questionable for Game 1 against Philadelphia, with the most likely of those to miss the game being forward Markieff Morris, who was away from the team for Sunday’s practice in FTX arena due to a non-Covid illness. Morris did not play in the first round against Atlanta.
Also listed as questionable by the Heat were Jimmy Butler, with the knee pain that kept him out of Tuesday’s clinching Game 5 victory over the Hawks; P.J. Tucker, with the calf strain he sustained at the end of the regular season, one that did not require missed time in the first round; Caleb Martin, with an ankle sprain; Max Strus, with a hamstring strain; and Tyler Herro, with an upper-respiratory illness.
Those latter five players all attended Sunday’s practice, as did Lowry.
For the 76ers, center Joel Embiid did not travel due to the orbital fracture and concussion sustained in Philadelphia’s series-clinching road victory Friday night over the Toronto Raptors.
The viral clip from the Mets-Cardinals brawl, a lizard, some spilled drinks and more: MLB broadcasts’ hilarious moments of the week
MLB’s broadcasts aren’t just play by play and commentary of the action on the field.
We get all the things you missed during those benches-clearing moments. We get live animals at the ballpark. We get fans’ hilarious attempts at catching foul balls. We get weird mic’d up conversations between the players.
So every week this season, we’re rounding up some of our favorite hilarious, botched, and/or outlandish calls and moments over baseball’s broadcasts.
WHEN IT’S GO TIME
‘MY ANCESTORS SENT A LIZARD TO PROTECT ME?’
WAS IT WORTH IT?
SERIOUSLY, WAS IT WORTH IT?
EYEBROWS?
Pelosi, in surprise Kyiv trip, vows unbending US support
By VANESSA GERA, NICOLE WINFIELD and LISA MASCARO
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A top-level U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the “ferocity” and resolve of Ukrainians face to face with their leader in a weekend visit to Kyiv undertaken in extraordinary secrecy.
Pelosi, second in line to the presidency after the vice president, was the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since Russia’s war began more than two months ago. Only days earlier, Russia bombed the Ukrainian capital while the U.N. secretary-general was there.
Pelosi and the half dozen U.S. lawmakers with her met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his top aides for three hours late Saturday to voice American solidarity with the besieged nation and get a first-hand assessment of the effort as she works to steer a massive new Ukraine aid package through Congress.
“Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi is seen telling Zelenskyy in a video of the meeting released by his office. “We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Thank you for your fight for freedom.”
“You all are welcome,” Zelenskyy told the delegation.
Pelosi told reporters in Poland on Sunday the delegation was proud to convey to Zelenskyy “the message of unity from the Congress of the United States, a message of appreciation from the American people for his leadership and admiration for the people of Ukraine for their courage.” She is set to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda, a NATO ally, on Monday in Warsaw.
The delegation’s trip to Kyiv was not disclosed until the party was safely out of Ukraine. Nor were details given on how they got to the capital and back. A week earlier, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Zelenskyy traveled to Kyiv overland from Poland for talks with Zelenskyy.
The members of the congressional delegation were unanimous in praising Ukraine’s defenses, in painting the battle of one as good against evil and in assuring continued long-term U.S. military, humanitarian and economic support.
“This is a struggle of freedom against tyranny,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence committee.
The trip came two days after U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress for $33 billion to bolster Ukraine’s fight against Russia, more than twice the size of the initial $13.6 billion aid measure that now is almost drained. The measure is designed to signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that U.S. weaponry and other forms of assistance aren’t going away.
Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, a veteran and a member of the House intelligence and armed services committees, said he went to Ukraine with three areas of focus: “Weapons, weapons and weapons.”
“We have to make sure the Ukrainians have what they need to win,” he said. “What we have seen in the last two months is their ferocity, their intense pride, their ability to fight and their ability to win if they have the support to do so.”
Scores of U.S. lawmakers are trekking to the region to witness first hand the war’s toll and shore up U.S. troops in the broader region. Pelosi’s delegation was notable for the seniority of its members.
The trip also underscored Pelosi’s stature as an ambassador on the global stage. The speaker is well known in Europe and elsewhere abroad, typically leads travel delegations and keeps close relations with allies overseas.
Though all in the delegation were Democrats, the U.S. Congress has displayed a rare and, so far, lasting bipartisan resolve to back Ukraine as it battles Russia. Pelosi has branded the war a conflict between democracy and autocracy and vowed Washington will stand with Ukraine until it defeats the invaders.
Pelosi came with Rep. Gregory Meeks, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, chair of the House Rules Committee; Reps. Barbara Lee of California and Bill Keating of Massachusetts, Crow and Schiff.
“This is a time we stand up for democracy or we allow autocracy to rule the day,” Meeks said. Crow said the U.S. “is in this to win, and we will stand with Ukraine until victory is won.”
Schiff, as intelligence panel chair, said he was particularly focused on making sure Ukraine is getting the U.S. intelligence support it needs to “defeat Russian forces.”
The delegation was visiting southeast Poland and going later to the capital. Poland has received more than 3 million refugees from Ukraine since Russia launched its war on Feb. 24.
“We look forward to thanking our Polish allies for their dedication and humanitarian efforts,” Pelosi said.
McGovern said Russia’s war had repercussions far beyond Ukraine and was exacerbating a food crisis that would be disastrous for poor people across the globe.
“Putin’s brutal war is no longer only a war against the people of Ukraine,” McGovern said. “It’s also a war against the world’s most vulnerable.”
He added: “I don’t think that Putin cares if he starves the world.”
Winfield reported from Rome, Mascaro from Washington.
A previous version of this story was corrected to show that Pelosi is second in line to the presidency, not third.
More AP coverage of the war at
Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions
By NICOLE WINFIELD
ROME (AP) — For travelers heading to Europe, summer vacations just got a whole lot easier.
Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday before Europe’s peak summer tourist season, in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal.
Greece’s civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for the wearing of face masks during flights and at airports. Previously, air travelers were required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery from the disease.
Under a decree passed by Italy’s health ministry, the country did away with the health pass that had been required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other venues. The green pass, which showed proof of vaccination, recovery from the virus or a recent negative test, is still required to access hospitals and nursing homes.
Some indoor mask mandates also ended, including inside supermarkets, workplaces and stores. Masks are still required on public transport, in cinemas and in all health care and eldercare facilities.
As of Sunday, visitors to Italy also no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form, a complicated online ordeal required at airport check-in.
“It was needed,” said Claudio Civitelli, a Rome resident who was having his morning coffee at a bar near the Trevi Fountain. Until Sunday, patrons had to wear a mask to enter bars and restaurants, though they could remove them to eat and drink. “We have waited more than two years.”
At a nearby table, Andrea Bichler, an Italian tourist from Trentino Alto-Adige, sat with similarly maskless friends.
“It’s much better,” Bichler said. “Let’s say it’s a return to life, a free life.”
Public health officials say masks still remain highly recommended for all indoor activities, and private companies can still require them.
Even with the restrictions increasingly going by the wayside, public health officials urged prudence and stressed that the pandemic was still not over. Italy is reporting 699 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and is recording more than 100 deaths per day, with a total confirmed death toll at 163,500. But hospital capacity remains stable and under the critical threshold.
Given the virus is still circulating, “we should keep up the vaccine campaign, including boosters, and keep up behavior inspired by prudence: wearing masks indoors or in crowded places or wherever there’s a risk of contagion,” said Dr. Giovanni Rezza, in charge of prevention at the health ministry.
Italy was the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak when it recorded the first locally transmitted case on Feb. 21, 2020. The government imposed one of the harshest lockdowns and production shutdowns in the West during the first wave of the virus, and maintained more stringent restrictions than many of its neighbors in subsequent waves.
Francesco Sportelli contributed to this report.
Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at
