House Insurance Comparison: Overview of Factors That Affect Rates & How You Can Choose a Policy

Marketing sales analysis reflects the improper use of sales prospecting techniques for selling clients. Sales agents like Johnnie are never given training prospecting techniques to find the right people to sell. This analysis of marketing reveals the selling techniques attempts on possible suspects instead of qualified sales buyers. See why Johnnie can’t sell until learning target sales prospecting.

The killer word is suspect. Johnnie cannot sell a suspect, nor can a sales professional. A suspect is no more than a possible person to whom making a sale is possible. Analysis of the situation shows that almost every person you contact is a suspect, so sales are frequently possible but often not very probable. This is where sales people, especially those performing cold call sales prospecting techniques are so commonly misled.

It is hard to hit the target when you do not know what the target is. Sales people entering direct sales rarely receive a clear picture of who their selling target is. Their imagination and mind is so clouded that the true-targeted prospect is replaced with assuming who is a buyer. The sales representative will guess, presume, suppose, construe, imagine, believe, speculate, estimate, and take for granted that all kinds of people or firms are worth pursuing and marketing to in the hopes of making sales. Almost all the time they are dead wrong and flat broke for taking the liberty of improperly defining a buyer.

Suspects are not buyers. Suspects are suspicious. Few suspects turn out to have all the ingredients of prospective clients. An enormous portion of the sales person’s time is dissolved while trying to find suspects that have some of the qualities of buyers for their products or service. Upon seeing a couple green flashes of possibility the representative tries to pressure the person or firm into an interview where the opportunity to make a sale is a venture than could happen. The probability is merely a gamble, unless enough likelihood is already established.

50% of your marketing suspects probably have some traits of buyers. Despite this you might often have 2% to 5% where the destiny to make a sale is in your hands. This is not coincidental or accidental, but factual. The fallacy of there being so many easy to find buyers, by using a numbers system is the brainchild of your company home office, district selling location, or your sales instructor. Suspects are cheaper than a dime a dozen, the local phone directory is packed full of them.

Johnnie can’t sell, until Johnnie realizes he or she has been wasting precious career time where the ability to make sales is so low.

Suspects have to think every thing over, or think the price should be compared or that they do not need right now, what is being offered. Prospective buyers are willing to buy. They want a confident, skilled representative that can uncover their emotion need to fill that gap with a product right now.

Over 90% of sales representatives are guilty of fishing up the wrong stream with the wrong equipment. Most of them will have their career end before they ever figure this out. As direct sales people usually have expenses come out of their own product, a time war develops. You have to fix the problem yourself, and quickly. 35% closing ratios often could quickly become 70% when suspects are no longer hunted down to the point of trying to convert them to sales.

Do an analysis of your sales prospecting and marketing methods. A few dollars of investment in you in a good prospect list can save 50% of unnecessary wasted time. Setting up a direct mail program, can put you in the drivers seat of spending 75% of your time meeting concerned prospective buyers to sell.

God helps those who help themselves. Suspects do not help you or Johnnie sell.