House Insurance Comparison: Overview of Factors That Affect Rates & How You Can Choose a Policy
As with any type of insurance, you are probably interested in getting the best possible deal on home insurance. Thankfully, there are tools that make it possible to not only search for policies, but to do house insurance comparison with multiple quotes to find the best one for you.
For some homeowners, price matters more than anything. This should not be the case, though, since overall value is more important than cheap rates. Consider both the premiums and deductibles. Think about the rebuilding costs of your home. How much will it cost to literally replace everything is your home and property is utterly destroyed? The current value of your home and the rebuilding price will not be the same. Try to estimate how much you will be able to afford to pay in deductibles in the worst case scenario and keep that in mind when doing house insurance comparison.
Here are some of the factors that affect the insurance quotes you will get:
• Home’s type of construction and age
• Location
• Credit score
• Deductible
• Certain risk factors (swimming pool, trampoline, aggressive dog breeds, etc… )
• Claims history
• Roofing material
• The yard / property / landscape
Older homes have a higher chance of something going wrong regarding the electric wiring, plumbing, HVAC systems, ceiling, and construction in general.
House Insurance Comparison of Coverage Types
There are certain things that general home insurance policies don’t cover. Make sure you know exactly what is covered and what isn’t before you make your choice. Sometimes it is the matter of gaps in the coverage, where the policy owner thought they were protected but either had incorrect or insufficient coverage. Such issues can be avoided by carefully reading over the terms of each quote you are provided with.
Flood insurance, for instance, isn’t always covered in basic policies. If you live in an older home and have concerns about plumbing, or live near a body of water, this is something you will definitely want to think about. All it takes is a few inches of water to utterly destroy your flooring and some of your furniture. Even a small stream can become a raging river if there is enough rain.
Discounts are sometimes available, especially if you install safety and security equipment.
Where can you get started with house insurance comparison? All you have to do is look into the unique insurance platform set up by Lemonade. It even has a neat AI bot that will help craft the perfect insurance for you. Get affordable, reasonable rates – especially if you use Lemonade House Insurance discounts.
Selling Analysis of Sales Prospecting Techniques & Suspect Marketing – Why Johnnie Can’t Sell
Marketing sales analysis reflects the improper use of sales prospecting techniques for selling clients. Sales agents like Johnnie are never given training prospecting techniques to find the right people to sell. This analysis of marketing reveals the selling techniques attempts on possible suspects instead of qualified sales buyers. See why Johnnie can’t sell until learning target sales prospecting.
The killer word is suspect. Johnnie cannot sell a suspect, nor can a sales professional. A suspect is no more than a possible person to whom making a sale is possible. Analysis of the situation shows that almost every person you contact is a suspect, so sales are frequently possible but often not very probable. This is where sales people, especially those performing cold call sales prospecting techniques are so commonly misled.
It is hard to hit the target when you do not know what the target is. Sales people entering direct sales rarely receive a clear picture of who their selling target is. Their imagination and mind is so clouded that the true-targeted prospect is replaced with assuming who is a buyer. The sales representative will guess, presume, suppose, construe, imagine, believe, speculate, estimate, and take for granted that all kinds of people or firms are worth pursuing and marketing to in the hopes of making sales. Almost all the time they are dead wrong and flat broke for taking the liberty of improperly defining a buyer.
Suspects are not buyers. Suspects are suspicious. Few suspects turn out to have all the ingredients of prospective clients. An enormous portion of the sales person’s time is dissolved while trying to find suspects that have some of the qualities of buyers for their products or service. Upon seeing a couple green flashes of possibility the representative tries to pressure the person or firm into an interview where the opportunity to make a sale is a venture than could happen. The probability is merely a gamble, unless enough likelihood is already established.
50% of your marketing suspects probably have some traits of buyers. Despite this you might often have 2% to 5% where the destiny to make a sale is in your hands. This is not coincidental or accidental, but factual. The fallacy of there being so many easy to find buyers, by using a numbers system is the brainchild of your company home office, district selling location, or your sales instructor. Suspects are cheaper than a dime a dozen, the local phone directory is packed full of them.
Johnnie can’t sell, until Johnnie realizes he or she has been wasting precious career time where the ability to make sales is so low.
Suspects have to think every thing over, or think the price should be compared or that they do not need right now, what is being offered. Prospective buyers are willing to buy. They want a confident, skilled representative that can uncover their emotion need to fill that gap with a product right now.
Over 90% of sales representatives are guilty of fishing up the wrong stream with the wrong equipment. Most of them will have their career end before they ever figure this out. As direct sales people usually have expenses come out of their own product, a time war develops. You have to fix the problem yourself, and quickly. 35% closing ratios often could quickly become 70% when suspects are no longer hunted down to the point of trying to convert them to sales.
Do an analysis of your sales prospecting and marketing methods. A few dollars of investment in you in a good prospect list can save 50% of unnecessary wasted time. Setting up a direct mail program, can put you in the drivers seat of spending 75% of your time meeting concerned prospective buyers to sell.
God helps those who help themselves. Suspects do not help you or Johnnie sell.
Is Buying a Used Car in Toronto a Good Decision?
Buying a car is an expensive and serious purchase; which is why it requires research and planning. Lots of things are taken into consideration, including price, specifications, vehicle insurance, and payment methods. There has always been a dilemma regarding buying a new or used car. It is to a large extent an emotional and irrational decision about how one feels about it.
To most of the new buyers getting a brand new car seems to be a better option. But there are some significant benefits of buying a used car in terms of price, maintenance, and insurance; all these factors should be taken into account by everyone who believes that new vehicles are the better option.
Buying a used cars Toronto may seem like a good option as you need to keep a check on your budget, lifestyle, and credits. There is no use of a new car which will put you in debt for a long time. And if you are looking for a car for a shorter interval of time (2-3 years) then the less driven pre-owned car will be the best buy and investment for you. Different people buy car for different reasons, some for comfort, some for luxury and some keep changing their car every 2-3 years. You initially need to fix a budget for the car, be it a new or a used one. Then with some additional research and data collection, you can prepare a list and compare the new and pre-owned cars that you can afford for yourself. There are many reasons to go pre-owned on your next car, some of them are:
- Getting the most of your money: There is no secret to vehicles depreciation rate. Buying a used car eliminates the depreciation factor for the new owner and if the car is still relatively new, the devaluation will probably not be detectable in physical features. Moreover, the registration fees are also low for the pre-owned cars and thus, saving more money. Additionally, you may own a good condition luxury car for the same amount.
- Insurance benefits: Insurance is one of the costliest responsibilities associated with the vehicles. The comprehensive, theft and collision coverage rates are lower for used cars. Banks offers aggressively low used car rates. The new car advantage has started to fade with exceptional used car financing options available.
- Reliability: You might be thinking it is risky to buy a used car because it may not last long, then you certainly should do some research works. According to the studies, the average vehicle on the road has an average life of over 10 years and that number continues to rise as the manufacturers are improving their line-ups.
Modern vehicles have a longer life-span than they used to and that’s a great news for the people who are looking for used cars Toronto. There is much more to explore about used cars as well, all you need is time to research and get enough information that convinces you to invest for a pre-owned vehicle. Visit: Jeep Toronto for more information.
The IRS Wants to Know, Are You Running a Business or a Hobby?
Being a small business owner brings with it a whole host of challenges. Not only are you concerned with taking care of your client’s needs, getting paid and paying your vendors. You also have to be concerned with staying compliant with federal and state laws as well as local guidelines. Small business owners, especially sole proprietors, are at an increased risk of audit. The federal government believes that self-employed people are grossly under-reporting their income and over-reporting their expenses. According to the website Tax Help Online, “You might be shocked to learn that 20% of all small business audits involve disallowing deductions because the IRS reclassifies the small business as a hobby under the so-called ‘hobby loss’ rule.” Internal Revenue Code Section 183 (Activities Not Engaged in For Profit) limits deductions that can be claimed when an activity is not engaged in for profit. IRC 183 is sometimes referred to as the “hobby loss rule”. As a small business owner, it is your responsibility to make sure your business is viewed as a legitimate business in the eyes of the IRS and not a hobby.
Below, I have listed some smart business practices that will not only help you define and grow your business, but will also help you document that you are running a real business and not just performing a hobby.
1) Write a business plan. There are lots of local small business support centers that can help you to put your plan in writing. For example, the Small Business Administration has both local and online resources to assist you.
2) Determine your legal structure (LLC, Partnership, C-Corporation, S-Corporation, Sole-Proprietor).
3) Obtain an Employee Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS.
4) Open a separate bank account for all of your business transactions (deposits and expenses). You need to keep your personal and business transactions separate.
5) Establish a separate line of credit or credit card to use with your business. Put personal expenses on a personal card and put business expenses on a business card.
6) Keep your business documents organized. The National Federation of Independent Business recommends keeping business records and receipts for at least seven years.
7) File completed tax returns on time. This would include all required schedules and signatures. Depending on the type of organization you have, you or your CPA will be filling out forms like 1020, 1065, 1040 Schedule C, 1096, 1099, 940 along with calculating your self-employed tax. I highly recommend finding a local Certified Public Accountant (CPA) that is familiar with your industry to help you determine which forms you will be required to file and making sure they are submitted on time and to the right government office.
8) Hire a support team: A lawyer can help you with your legal structure and a Certified Public Accountant can help you keep your finances in order as well as keeping you compliant with local, state and federal government.
9) Create industry standard business documents and forms to include: logo, letterhead, business cards, and website.
10) Advertise in your local media along with appropriate trade periodicals.
According to IRS document, FS-2008-23, below are some of the questions that the IRS may ask when determining if your business is engaged in for-profit activity. You will need to be prepared to answer these questions and provide documentation.
1) How many hours a week do you work in the business?
2) Do you depend on income from this activity to pay your bills?
3) Do you have the knowledge needed to carry on the activity as a successful business?
4) Have you made profit in similar activities in the past?
5) Does the activity make profit in some years?
6) Do you expect the activity to make a profit in the future?
7) Are there elements of personal pleasure or recreation?
8) Has your business made a profit in 3 of the last 5 years?
According to IRC 183, “If your business activity is not carried on for profit, allowable deductions cannot exceed the gross receipts for the activity.” The result is that your business deductions will now become itemized deductions and be limited to your hobby income.
For more information and assistance in helping your company maintain their position as a legitimate business, please contact a local CPA. Each state has its own independent licensing board. If you are located in North Carolina, you can contact the NC CPA Board website and click on their “Licensee search” button to locate a CPA near you. All licensed and active CPAs in North Carolina will be found on this website.
