How Can Small Businesses Use Foursquare For Marketing, Now That it Will Appear in Search Results?
According to the rumor mill, location-based social networking service Foursquare is soon to gain more exposure in a very big way. Various online media sites are reporting that the co-founder of the company is currently in talks with the big three search engines (Google, Yahoo and Bing) with the goal of striking a data deal that will land its activity in the search results. If the rumors are true, then it would join Twitter, MySpace, Facebook and others that have been included into the real-time SERPs. While there are currently no agreements or legitimate deals on the table, a partnership with any of the major search engines could result in exciting opportunities for small businesses.
The Marketing Potential of Foursquare
Introduced in 2009, Foursquare is just over a year removed from being a rookie. That year, it was launched as a new social media service that acted as a game of sorts by allowing users to locate friends and receive rewards for their efforts. The service has become quite popular in a very short amount of time, growing its user base to the tune of more than two million members. It also received millions of dollars in investment funds as the corporate world increasingly notices its worth. Despite all the hype and growing popularity, Foursquare is still a resource many small business have yet to tap it into, mainly because the platform is so young and unproven as a marketing tool. That could all change if Foursquare is able to wiggle its way into the search results.
Targeted Results for Your Business
As stated earlier, nothing has been finalized in the way of any agreements, but recent developments with one particular search engine could serve as a big hint. Bing Maps is already integrated with data from Foursquare, allowing users to view information on venues and mayor ships. These capabilities could really come in handy for small businesses with retail stores out in the real world. On a similar note, Yahoo and Google are known for their own respective maps, and with these properties being more established, they could possibly make even better use of location data. Foursquare partnering up with either entity would give small businesses more exposure by making their locations, events and other information available in the SERPs.
Search and Location Data Getting Cozier
Many observers believe that the emerging location-based market will dramatically change the scope of online search, stating that data from Foursquare and possibly other services could soon be integrated into the results provided by Google, Yahoo and Bing. It has even been rumored that Google is eyeing some of the start ups in the industry for possible acquisitions that would give it a competitive edge over the latecomers. We have already seen it with social status updates, so the inclusion of “geo-tagged” content would not be farfetched at all. When and if the time comes, brands with multiple check-ins, reviews, and recommendations from consumers will reap the benefits of more exposure and hopefully, more business.
Top 7 Uses for Excel in an At-Home Medical Transcription Job
Working from home can be freeing in a lot of ways, but it also requires an incredible mind for detail. Mercifully, tools like Microsoft Excel can ease a lot of that burden. Medical transcription is a very popular at-home job; let’s see how Excel can make a transcriptionists’ life easier.
Job Tracking
Medical transcriptionists get a lot of work, especially if they’re polylingual. Keeping track of who is paying you how much to do what by when would be a part-time job all by itself if Excel couldn’t track those details easily for you.
Paid Out
Medical transcription requires specialized equipment (a foot-pedal operated tape player, sound-dampening headphones, and a high-quality ergonomic keyboard.) By using Excel to track your costs for such items, you will always be able to find the payment details when you need them later.
Invoices
Excel templates can create high-quality, professional looking invoices that you can send to your various job sources and immediately save to your computer as an easy way to track paid vs. unpaid invoices.
Time Stamping
Most transcription jobs pay by the word, but there are some that pay by the hour. For tracking your working time, breaks, and efficiency (words per hour), there are few more flexible and powerful tools than Excel.
Projecting Deadlines
By keeping an accurate tally of your previous word-per-hour counts, and the average words-per-minute of the medical tapes, Excel can handily assess roughly how long it will take you to transcribe any given job — very useful in managing your time to get as much done as possible each week.
Marketing
As in-demand as medical transcriptionists are, you still have to get your name out there in order to get jobs. Excel can keep a tally of how profitable each of your marketing efforts are so that you know where to most effectively spend money in the future.
Recontacting
Much like marketing, only better — keeping track of your previous clients in an Excel database so that you can call them up and ask for more work once you have proven yourself is an excellent way to make sure you’re never without something to do.
At-home medical transcription isn’t a glorious job — but it’s one that’s vital to the health care system. Boot up your computer, get trained in the details of Excel’s capabilities, and you’ll find that the back-end bookkeeping of the job is inconspicuous and easy to deal with, letting you get on with the important stuff.
Affiliate Marketing Guide – How to Increase Your Revenue Through Affiliate Programs
Affiliate marketing is an approach to online business, which has grown in popularity over the last few years. The Internet has changed the way people buy and sell products, and the affiliate program is one of the most lucrative ways of making money online.
In this brief article, I will discuss affiliate marketing, its importance to a website and the best strategy to use to create one. After reading this article, you should be better prepared to start looking to earn some money with affiliate marketing.
So, what is affiliate marketing? Basically, affiliate marketing is a kind of performance based compensation plan in which one or more merchants reward one or more affiliates per visitor or client brought about by the affiliate’s marketing efforts. In exchange for this recognition, the affiliate is rewarded financially for bringing the customer or visitor to the merchant’s site.
There are various ways to monetize an affiliate marketing channel. For example, one affiliate might get paid for every sale that results from a link that is clicked from their page. In this case, they might receive a commission for every sale, or they might be compensated only when a customer actually buys something from their page.
Although building websites which are genuinely interesting and useful is a great way to earn money passively through search engines recognising how much people are staying on and consuming a website’s content. That’s because the search engines will send free visitors,. But creating such websites is both time consuming, and recognition can be slow to appear.
Hence, one of the more popular ways of monetizing affiliate marketing channels on the web is to use pay per click advertising (PPC). The merchant will pay an affiliate only if and when they actually deliver a visitor to their site.
Therefore, it is crucial for the affiliate to be visible and active on the web. But, having a recognised high authority website is not the only way to do this. Pay per click (PPC) advertising brings results within hours of the affiliate being approved as a PPC advertiser, and some initial ads have been created and activated for display.
Pay per click advertising works best when you have a targeted audience, since this is the audience likely to be interested in the products or services you are advertising. There are many ways to find the right “targets”, and the affiliate marketing novice only need follow one or more of the many good online courses to discover how to gain that audience.
However, even when you do have a large audience, there is still the chance that your ad will not be clicked on. Even the most seasoned affiliate marketer will tell you how they made what they thought was a winning offer or ad, only for it to be ignored.
As such, it is necessary to constantly test your pay per click strategies in order to find out which ads bring in the most revenue. Those that are successful, gain their success through their persistence. They do not become discouraged when an ad campaign flops. They say that, on the contrary, they learn by such experiences of what isn’t working. It is all useful knowledge for them.
Another way of increasing your affiliate marketing revenue is through the use of social media channels. A great way of monetizing your channel is to make a connection with a highly targeted audience. By doing this, your audience is much more likely to purchase the products or services that you are promoting.
This increases the chances of revenue growth and also ensures that your customers remain loyal to your brand even after they have become accustomed to using your products and services.
The best way to increase revenue through affiliate marketing programs is to use multiple streams of income in order to gain the most from your marketing campaigns.
The easiest way of achieving this is through getting a good conversion rate on your website or PPC ads in one campaign. Moving on and using that experience to promote another product.
High conversion rates ensure that your customers remain loyal to your brand, and are more likely to buy the products and services you are offering in the future.
To help increase the odds of your website conversion rates being high, it is advisable to implement a number of tactics into your marketing strategy. These include:
- ensuring that your website content is always fresh and up-to-date;
- using creative banner graphics and adverts;
- offering incentives to visitors who make purchases; and
- making use of the right affiliate marketing network.
All of these tactics can work in synergy to ensure that you increase your revenue through affiliate marketing programs.
Another aspect to consider for increasing affiliate marketing revenue is to focus on gaining a strong niche following. When promoting products and services related to your niche, it is important to target potential buyers through a tightly controlled marketing campaign. Attract people of the same mindset as yourself by communicating your own personality and original outlook on life. Be honest and truthful and people will come to respect and trust you.
By targeting a tightly controlled audience of your”fans”, you will be able to greatly increase the number of people who will be interested in purchasing the product or service that you are offering.
For instance, if you are promoting a product for dog lovers, it is advisable to focus on providing quality content that caters specifically to the interests this target audience. This can make the entire process a lot easier, as it will increase the chances of gaining a loyal audience.
Additionally, by focusing on a niche audience, you are far more likely to build a long-term relationship with your audience, which can lead to a significant increase in sales over time.
Dangers of Parabens – 5 Facts You Need to Know!
Many people are just now finding out about the dangers of parabens. In this article I’ll explain dangers of parabens and answer the question are parabens bad. Then you can decide for yourself.
Parabens are chemical preservatives such as methyl, propyl, butyl and ethyl parabens that are found in many skin care products and cosmetics. You will not find parabens in organic skin care products. The National Organic Program will not allow any product to be certified organic that contain parabens.
With that in mind here are 5 facts you need to know about parabens parabens:
Fact #1-Parabens mimic your body’s own hormones and can disturb the action of your endocrine system. They cause harm to just about every bodily system such as your thyroid, ovaries, hypothalamus and the male reproductive system.
Fact# 2– It is a well known medical fact that breast cancer is stimulated by estrogen. Estrogen can be stimulated by absorbing parabens. This is one of the big dangers of parabens and just that alone should make you stay away for products containing parabens.
Fact# 3– Parabens enter your bloodstream when rubbed onto your skin. In fact you receive higher concentrations from rubbing it onto your skin than you would from drinking it! It could up to 10 times the amount! When you think about how lose weight, stop smoking, and birth control patches work this makes complete sense. After all they don’t have you drink those things!
Fact# 4– If you are prone to sensitive skin parabens can cause allergic reactions and skin rashes. Many skin care products claim to be safe for sensitive skin yet they contain parabens. Even in small amounts the use of parabens over a long period of time can cause serious skin problems.
Fact# 5– If that’s not enough to convince you of the dangers of parabens, then consider this. If the skin care product you are using contains parabens there’s a very high likelihood it also contains other harmful ingredients such as mineral oil, alcohol and fragrance which is a real bad ingredient.
The term fragrance can mean up to 4000 different chemicals. Many of them are toxic or cancer causing. I challenge you right now to pick up a tube of any skin care product you are currently using look at the ingredients to see if it contains any parabens or harmful ingredients mentioned in this article.
In conclusion, are parabens bad? Yes they are very bad. The dangers of parabens are very real, and you need to take action now and stop using them now. You want to switch to skin care products that are made with natural plant based organic ingredients. Most natural plant based organic skin care products are now coming from New Zealand. Never buy any skin care product on TV or from a magazine until you find out exactly what’s in it.
