How to Handle "I’m Not Ready to Settle Down Yet"
How can one person’s needs be met if the other is not ready to
give what is required to allow a romantic relationship to
evolve into a meaningful lifelong union?
If one person is ready to move forward, ready to create a
more intimate connection, and the other is not, what then?
Many people could have reached the level of intimacy and
commitment they desired if they had only received the patience,
compassion, and understanding of the other. Yet many
people are childish when it comes to matters of the heart.
Many do not have the patience to work on a relationship if it
does not fulfill all of their expectations as quickly as they
would like. As a result, you have breakups, people longing for
each other, people with pain in their hearts, when simple
compassion and understanding could have brought them all
they desired over time.
Many people end relationships because they do not understand
that friendship is the key – that they need to build
trust and enjoy the company of the other without all the formal
dating or courtship behaviors.
Yes, courtship, dating, sex, romance are all vital to a romantic
relationship, but there are many people who have issues
of intimacy to work through first. Many people need to
go slowly and build trust, reaching a certain comfort level
with someone before they can commit themselves. So in this
case, if one is ready for a committed, exclusive relationship
and the other is not, instead of hastily and prematurely ending
the relationship, turn it into a friendship.
Stop the pressures of dating and courtship. Allow yourselves
to bond in a deep, respectful, and trusting union as
friends, as best friends.
If the attraction is there, if the chemistry is right, if the
two of you have much in common and share meaningful
goals, why should that beautiful experience be ended completely?
Instead, you can continue the growth and development
of your friendship, which, after all, is the true
foundation of any real marriage.
So if you are ready for commitment and your partner is
not, release the pressure and just be friends. Best friends. No
sex, no dates, no candlelight intimacy. You will find that as
the bond of friendship grows, as the trust deepens, the one
who was not previously ready suddenly is ready. And you
have been there all along. You reached from your heart to
give understanding instead of demanding a commitment
of emotions and actions the other was just not ready to give.
Time heals fear.
Time builds trust, and love grows over time.
You may find, however, that the physical chemistry is
still strong. If you genuinely want to share love-making or
passion with each other, do not deny this or suppress it, because
to do so causes tension. Go with the flow of your genuine
feelings. If you feel attracted to each other, show it. If
you want to sleep together and hold each other, do so!
There is no wrong in showing love. The wrong is to deny
your love, your chemistry, and your feelings only to conform
to a rigid belief or “should” with regard to society’s
dating or courtship expectations. There is no “should,”
there is only truth. If you feel love and attraction, don’t
withhold it; show it.
If one of you desires a monogamous relationship and
the other is simply not ready for that, then you must decide
what is most important to you: genuinely sharing the time
you do have together or settling for not having each other in
your lives at all.
When you allow the word “should” to control your life,
you find that you are no longer in control of achieving all you
want. This is not the same as “settling.” Settling is when you
deny what is genuinely in your heart because your head tells
you it is wrong and that you “should” do or not do
something.
Is it truly wrong to sleep with someone you adore and are
physically attracted to just because you are not ready to make
a formal monogamous commitment?
No.
Is it genuinely wrong to sleep with someone you care for
deeply and are attracted to because it is not an exclusive,
monogamous relationship?
No
The only “should” that can appropriately govern your life
is that you should do what is genuinely in your heart. No matter
what society tells you, no matter what anybody tells you, if
it is true and right in your heart, then it is true and right for
you. That is being your own best friend as well as a best friend
with the one you love but are not formally committed to.
Commit to the genuine truth in your heart. Express that,
and you will feel validated, whole, and complete within.
One reason relationships fail is that one person seeks validation
by the other. But when you validate your own worth,
when you receive respect and admiration from yourself and
do not need it to come from the other, then you will possess a
quality that is the foundation of pure love: the ability to give.
To give understanding in place of expectation.
To give patience in place of haste.
To give compassion in place of ego fulfillment.
To give friendship instead of demanding a commitment
the other may not be ready to make.
For as you sow, so shall you reap. As you give, so will you
be given to in return. As you reach out of your comfort zone
to be there for the other, you will find that in time, they will
reach out of their comfort zone to return your goodness to
you.
They will give, they will commit to you, for you will have
shown them that you are worthy of their commitment, and
they shall ask you to share your life with them.
For it is the one who endures both the good times and
the difficult times who ultimately wins the love, respect, admiration,
and commitment from the other. It is very rare to
have someone in your life who will be there for you as a true
friend; this is a gift.
Relationships are testing grounds; they test the bond, the
endurance, the respect for oneself and for the other.
How can you expect someone to make a lifelong commitment
to you if they do not first see that you are capable
of meeting the challenges that arise during the early stages
of a relationship?
You see, life brings challenge. Life brings circumstances
that you must overcome. If you love a boyfriend or girlfriend,
and they cannot be there for you through the early
challenges of the relationship, how can you possibly expect
them to commit to you for life?
Couples who have successfully worked through the challenges
of their relationship will tell you that it requires work
on self and beyond the needs of self to truly be there for the
other; it takes work to build a relationship that can endure
the tests of life and the test of time.
When you’re not ready, but you can’t let go
Life will keep giving you the same challenge in all of your personal
relationships until you face it head on and work it through.
For example, if you have a problem with commitment or
intimacy, you will find that same challenge in each relationship,
until one day you meet that one person who causes you
to look within – to search your heart to find the answer. For
when you find true love, another soul with whom you feel an
indescribable bond, that person will cause you to seek within
to heal the problem that blocks the flow of happiness you deserve
in your life.
And when you do seek within for a solution, you will have
all you truly desire. If you do not, then you shall live with regret.
To seek or not to seek is always your choice.
You can choose to run from one empty relationship to another,
year after year, or you can choose to realize that fulfillment
comes when the bonds of love and friendship are
combined, and that those bonds are far too valuable and precious
to discard once you have found the one person who
causes you to turn yourself around. When you have healed
through that relationship, you will be ready to commit yourself
to that person with true love.
© Copyright by Barbara Rose, All Rights Reserved. Excerpt from Individual Power: Reclaiming Your Core, Your Truth and Your Life. Published by The Rose Group (2003) ISBN: 097414570X
Aronia Planting Guide Part II – Fertilizer, Nutrients, Mulch and Compost
Fertilizer and Nutrients
Applying the right fertilizers at the right time can increase growth and yields. Professional advice should be used to determine the type and amount of fertilizing to use.
Fertilized and watered black aronia plant seedlings are easy to grow. A slow release fertilizer such as 0.3 lb/plant (or 3/4 cup /plant) of 1.7N-4.1P-12K or 14N-12P-14K 5-6 month slow release fertilizer is required to ensure the long-term survival and substantial growth of the plants. Apply fertilizer at leaf break in the spring. A second application can be made later during the summer.
To promote growth of the roots out into native soil, scatter the fertilizer in a wide, circular-shaped band around the plant on each side of the edge of the drip line and water it and mulch well. At some farms 14-12-14 5-6 month fertilizer is used for growing plants in the field. This is a granular slow release fertilizer. Be careful when fertilizing the plants as over fertilizing can kill the plants.
If using a water-soluble fertilizer: Mix according to the directions on container and when applying wet the leaves and drench the soil.
Some use a fish emulsion fertilizer (5-1-1) which they spray on the leaves monthly. Another alternative is to use aerated compose tea made using worm castings. This aerated compose tea is full of beneficial microorganisms that help the soil make minerals more available to the plant. The compost tea helps make the plants pest resistant and productive. In clay soils, aerated compost tea helps improve drainage and aeration as well as nutrition. Your plants will also benefit from spraying the leaves. Spraying your plants leaves with compost tea benefits your plant quickly and to a great extent.
A good sign of the sufficient amounts of nutrients is the dark green color of the large leaves, their density on the shoots and a significant growth of the shrub.
Mulch – Use it for the following reasons.
- It helps retain water
- It provides food for plants
- It moderates soil temperatures and protects roots from high and low temperature stresses
- It protects against premature flowering (frost insurance)
- It suppresses weeds
- It builds soil
- It helps prevent erosion caused by rain and wind.
Newspapers make a great weed barrier to be mulched over while the plant is young.
Mulch reduces evaporation and provides less stress on plants in the heat of the summer. When mulching keep the mulch about 4 inches away from plant stems so rodents will not chew on the plants stems.
Weeds are one of the major problems with which a grower must contend. Mature aronia is somewhat tolerant of weeds and is not choked out as easily by weeds as some other plants after it is established. This is because it has a good tap-root and a suckering tendency producing more shoots to help it form a hedgerow. The tap-root once the plant is established in 3 or 4 years helps make it more tolerant of dry conditions in the summer and be able to compete with weeds for water and nourishment. It also has a suckering nature producing new shoots and widening its growth foot print. The plants tend to from a hedgerow over time.
Mulch / Compost
Give crops an extra boost by applying material between the rows of growing crops the plants using leaves or other mulch along the aronia shrub every fall. Mulched plants grow faster than plants that are not mulched.
A modified chopper box with a side discharge makes a convent way to do this task..
You may be able to get leaf mulch from your local town’s fall leaf collection
Mulch material options
- Fall Leaves
- pine needles and straw
- grass cuttings
- compost
- corn fodder
- shredded bark
- wood chips (Wood mulches can starve plants because of their need for nitrogen while decomposing.)
Homeowners Insurance Exclusions – Workers Compensation
If you are putting an addition on to your home, making repairs, or having any type of work at all done on your home by outside, hired contractors, one thing that’s missing from your standard homeowners policy is workers compensation. Most larger contractors carry workers compensation insurance for their employees but if you hire a smaller company or even individual handyman to do some work on your home and they do not carry it, you could be held liable if someone gets injured while working on your home.
There is a additional coverage you can purchase if the workers you hire are uninsured. It is called contingent workers compensation. If you carry this homeowners coverage option, you will not be held liable if some uninsured worker gets hurt while working on your property. Instead, the insurance company will cover the medical expenses and lost wages that the worker faces. If you don’t have the coverage, you would be legally responsible to pay everything that a workers compensation insurance provider would cover.
So, who should buy this additional policy? Anyone who has a decent amount of money and/or value in the home, and is hiring uninsured workers to work on their property. If you are in a poor financial situation, this coverage may not be necessary because you can only be sued for what you are able to pay. This is, of course, open to all kinds of interpretation so if you are in doubt, purchase the coverage. It’s not that expensive and it can save you tons if something were to happen.
Why I Don’t Hate Barry Bonds
Have you ever heard of John Dowd? I discovered who he is this past weekend when my son brought home a new baseball video game. Ordinarily, I figured my son and I could spend a few lazy summer hours bonding, talking about baseball and the reasons why my Angels are better than his Diamondbacks. This particular day featured a game on the video screen between my son’s Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants. The Giants lineup featured a clean-up hitter named John Dowd. He was a hulking figure who hit and threw lefty and played left field. I shook my head and chortled heavily when I first saw this image. Then I proceeded to explain to my son that Barry Bonds doesn’t allow his likeness to be used in video games like this one. The reason escapes me. Perhaps Mr. Bonds isn’t getting paid, or perhaps he feels this particular game is beneath him, but in any case I had to explain to a 14-year-old that John Dowd is, in fact, Barry Bonds. My son’s gut reaction was, “How stupid!” It’s unfortunate that in a simple video game like this, we fans yet again are reminded about baseball’s greatest monster. Does it seem like Karma should be giving Mr. Bonds a serious kick in the pants?
Then, I got to thinking about this situation. Mr. Bonds must be one miserable human being. How else would you explain John Dowd? Every kid in the country who plays baseball would love having his name in a video game as a tribute to his talent. It’s easy to see that Mr. Bonds has a serious image problem. It’s not just the John Dowd thing though. As some people watch with awe as he approaches one of baseball’s most hallowed records, I wonder how many people will miss the telecast thinking he is off that day for “rest”. Good grief. Could you imagine Cal Ripken taking a day off for “rest”? Any of the old school baseball players that we remember from our youth must laugh at this idea. I won’t even mention the legal issues, the fights with past managers, or the stories of his treatment of people in his own locker room. But, in regard to my feeling about Mr. Bonds breaking the big homerun record, all I can say is that Cal Ripken and his record was better. Nolan Ryan and his seventh no-hitter was better. Seeing the Angels win the World Series was better. Even Craig Biggio and his 3000th hit was better.
Do you get the feeling Mr. Bonds would love to retire at 754 homeruns just to cheese off baseball fans who have waited this long to see the record finally broken?
I don’t hate Mr. Bonds because that would imply that I care about him. I feel sorry for him above everything else. I feel sorry for him because this should be the happiest moment in his life. He is about to eclipse a great record, yet it will always have an asterisk. He is set to retire and ride off into the proverbial sunset, yet he may have to answer federal charges soon. He’s got no reason to smile. As a son of affluence, he can’t even give back to his community. When it is all said and done, Barry Bonds is not likely to have any fond memories to look back on either. He’ll have no championships, a tainted record, and hatred from the vast majority of baseball fans. I feel sorry for him. He has reached the point where he is hanging on like an aging hipster who doesn’t know when to put away the bell-bottoms for good.
Why do people hate Mr. Bonds so much? Simple answer is that he owes us. We made him great. Without us fans, Barry Bonds would be just another flabby office worker who hits cleanup for his church league softball team. He doesn’t deserve to be the one to break the record. There is something unnerving about this whole scene to us baseball fans. It feels like Karma messed up somewhere in a big way. Short of meeting Hitler in Heaven, there is little else we mortals could experience that could come close to watching this home run event transpire. As a result, I protest Barry Bonds in the only way I know how. When he shows up on my TV, I change the channel. Period. No questions asked. His record is meaningless to me, and the reason is because my devotion as a fan seems meaningless to him. When the big homerun is about to be hit, I hope to be watching John Dowd strike out in a video game. When Barry Bonds refuses to give a press conference after the big blast, I promise to not give a rap about the reason why. Barry Bonds will never be more than a footnote in my book of baseball history. Yeah, he’ll have records, but it’s only a matter of time until they’ll be broken. Yeah, he’ll be the homerun king, but he can’t and won’t affect me.
We fans should measure athletes by their ability to give us what we can’t get ourselves, like that elusive dream of sports glory. We should measure them as an ideal of how we would play if we had the chance. We should measure the greatness by intangibles, like the one player who has that X-factor which can heroically bring our team a championship. Hmmm. Championship. You know Barry Bonds has none. And you know, I don’t think too many kids dream of having the glory of a day of rest when his team needs a win. And I got my dream to come true when the Angels finally won the series in 2002, beating the Giants. Hmmm. Maybe Karma knows what it is doing.
