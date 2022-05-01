Finance
I Don’t Pay Anything for My 401(K), Right?
It’s amazing how often I’ve heard that exact sentence or a variance of the above-mentioned question through the years, but there are still people who think that these 401(k) plan vendors and advisors are doing pro bono work. Let this be a wake-up call to those who really think that is the case: the reality is you ARE paying fees, but you’re probably not aware of how much those fees really are. Soon there will be changes coming into effect that will make these fees much more transparent to 401(k) participants and plan sponsors as well.
How could people really think that? Due to the lack of enforcement of fee disclosure requirements and no reporting consistency in the industry among providers, it becomes clear why some people believe they aren’t paying any fees for their plan. As usually is the case though, a quality 401(k) plan is NOT just about who has the lowest fee structure, but rather it is about the entire process of the 401(k) and what it’s designed to do (very often forgot about) – help people save effectively for retirement.
There should be a quality group of professionals combining their efforts to handle all of the important components of the 401(k) plan. Advisors who will share in the fiduciary responsibility with the plan sponsor, TPAs who know how to handle the complex reporting requirements, vendors who offer an open architecture platform of investment choices – these and other professionals (ERISA attorneys, payroll providers, etc.) are all critical to making a 401(k) plan the best possible plan for its employees. They should also have the quality of character to not charge excessive fees, but charge what is appropriate given the market, size of plan (both number of participants and total $), and the amount of work done. After all, we all do want to make a living in our professions but it should not be at the expense of our 401(k) participants’ best interests.
In closing, I want to make it very clear that it’s OK to pay fees for your 401(k) (or whatever other type of retirement plan you may have at your place of work – 403(b), pension, 457, cash balance plan, etc.). We all pay something for these plans, whether we know it or not. Getting the clear value from a 401(k) plan – saving for retirement and a reduction in taxable income – does come with a cost, but it’s whether or not we feel those fees for all services rendered are fair. Let’s hope with the advent of these new fee disclosure requirements that we can all feel confident about that part of it going forward, and focus on the real reason for a 401(k) – helping people reach their retirement goals.
Disability Insurance Denials
It is a common scenario that insurance companies who have sold you a disability policy attempt to terminate benefits claiming the disability is no longer present, or severe enough to prevent employment. This most commonly occurs between two to four years after receiving the benefits depending on the type of language in your contract. Most disability insurance policies include a time period ranging from two to four years after which the definition of total disability changes. The definition typically narrows which is generally bad for the policy holder. This change may take the form of either increasing the number of occupations which should be considered before determining if you are disabled, or narrowing the requirements to meet ongoing disability.
Furthermore, disability policies include the right of the insurance company to obtain your medical records, and to periodically have you examined for the purposes of determining if you are still disabled.
If you and your physicians know that you are still unable to work, then a swift and thorough response must be made when an insurance company notifies you of their intent to limit or terminate your benefits under the disability policy.
Typically speaking the insurer will notify you in writing and provide you with its reasons for the elimination or termination of your benefits. This letter also includes important information concerning how to fight the insurance company’s decision. First, the letter should give you the necessary directions on how to contest the decision. Most disability policies have provisions requiring an appeals process before suit can be filed. Whether or not these particular appeals must be followed is a legal question that can only be determined after it is known which laws are applicable to your particular insurance contract. However, it is generally advisable to follow the appeals process as it is your first opportunity to have the decision reversed. The letters should also advise you of the policy terms, conditions or exclusions which the insurance company identifies as part of the agreement entitling them to terminate or eliminate your benefits.
Notably, insurance companies do not always interpret these provisions correctly and therefore they need to be reviewed closely to determine if the insurance company is relying on the proper language, omitting relevant language, or misinterpreting the language. Finally, the letter will also list the specific reasons the insurance company claims that you do not meet the criteria for disability. This information constitutes the facts that the insurance company is relying upon to make their determination and should be a primary focus of your attack.
If you have received such a notice of termination or termination letter from your insurance company, it would be prudent for you to seek knowledgeable attorneys in insurance claims disputes. However, if you wish to proceed on your own, you should familiarize yourself with all three elements of the letter above and adequately educate yourself to understand the contract language, the applicable law, the time, method and process for appeal, as well as the contested fact issues.
To contest the insurance company’s decision, you should immediately gather medical evidence to support your position that you are disabled. This information will come from your medical records and even more appropriately you’re treating physicians. You should contact each of your treating physicians and provide them with a copy of the insurance company’s termination letter. Ask your physicians, if they still believe that you are disabled, to write letters explaining in detail the medical reasons which lead them to conclude that you are disabled. The doctor should also include their opinion that you continue to be disabled in their letter.
You should also write the company and ask them to provide you a copy of your claim file, as well as any documentary evidence they have supporting the facts that they have relied upon in making their decision.
In doing this, you should be aware that insurance companies are subject to laws that have been adopted in each of the 50 states in the United States regarding fair claims practices. Most State Departments of Insurance have adopted specific regulations on how to implement these fair practice claim acts. For instance, most states have specific requirements about time period in which an insurance company should respond, and specific types of information they must provide to you. In addition, the common law has developed legal rules that apply to insurance companies.
You should properly prepare your appeal and supply all necessary documentation to the insurer prior to the stated deadlines.
Your letter should include a statement indicating that you disagree with the decision of the insurance company as well as your reasons for the appeal. This would be based upon the medical records and evidence you have obtained from your doctors, as well as the appropriate contract language, and applicable law.
You may also wish to contact your state department of insurance and file a complaint. If you do so, you may wish to include a copy of the complaint with your appeal.
Undertaking an appeal of a denial of benefits requires knowledge, skill and determination. If you are unable to take up this challenge yourself, then you should contact an experienced insurance claims dispute attorney to assist you with your appeal, and if the appeal is denied to properly file suit on your behalf so that you can receive the benefits of the insurance policy which you bought and paid for.
Five Excellent Investment Characteristics
We favor investments that are low cost, tax efficient, diversified, liquid, and simple. Many investors often run into trouble when they invest in things that do not have these five characteristics. Investments with these five characteristics have been profitable over time, but typically are not very exciting. There is generally not a “hot story that you need to act on now!” associated with them. The financial services industry generally does not favor these type of investments because they generate very little profit from them. We are in the business of helping to maximize the wealth of our clients, not the financial services industry. Keep in mind that this list of investment characteristics is not comprehensive. Other factors to look for in investments might include attractive valuation, low correlation to your other holdings, a nice dividend yield or interest income, a tilt towards areas of the market that have produced higher returns such as value stocks, an appropriate risk level for you, etc.
Low Cost. We typically invest in low cost index based funds and exchange traded funds (ETF’s). The funds we invest in have an average expense ratio of only.30% per year. The typical actively traded equity mutual fund has an average expense ratio of 1% or more. With investment funds, the best predictor of future relative performance is the expense ratio on the fund; the lower the better. Hedge funds typically have annual expense ratios of 2% plus 20% of any profits earned. Some variable annuities and permanent life insurance “investments” can have annual expenses of 2% or more. By keeping a close eye on the costs of our investments, we can save our clients significant amounts of money each year and help them achieve higher returns over time (all else being equal). With investment products, you don’t get better performance with a higher cost product, in fact you typically get worse performance.
Tax Efficient. Our investments (index based funds and ETF’s) are extremely tax efficient and they allow the investor to have some control over the timing of the taxes. These types of funds have low turnover (trading activity), which is a common characteristic of tax efficient investments. We recommend avoiding mutual funds with high turnover due to their tax inefficiency. After the recent big increase in the U.S. stock market, many active equity mutual funds have “imbedded” capital gains of as much as 30%-45%. If you buy those mutual funds now you may end up paying capital gains taxes on those imbedded gains even if you didn’t own the fund during the increase. ETF’s typically do not generate long and short-term capital gain distributions at yearend, and they do not have imbedded capital gains like active mutual funds. Hedge funds are typically tax inefficient due to their very high turnover. In addition to investing in tax-efficient products we also do many other things to help keep our client taxes minimized such as tax loss harvesting, keeping our turnover/trading low, putting the right type of investments in the right type of accounts (tax location), using losses to offset capital gains, using holdings with large capital gains for gifting, investing in tax-free municipal bonds, etc.
Diversified. We like to invest in diversified funds because they reduce your stock specific risk, and the overall risk of your portfolio. Bad news released about one stock may cause it to drop 50%, which is horrible news if that stock is 20% of your whole portfolio, but will be barely noticed in a fund of 1,000 stock positions. We tend to favor funds that typically have at least a hundred holdings and often several hundred holdings or more. These diversified funds give you broad representation of the whole asset class you are trying to get exposure to, while eliminating the stock specific risk. We are not likely to invest in the newest Solar Energy Company Equity Fund with 10 stock positions, for example. We don’t believe in taking any risks (such as stock specific risk) that you will not get paid for in higher expected return.
Liquid. We like investments that you can sell in one minute or one day if you decide to do so, and those which you can sell at or very close to the prevailing market price. With liquid investments you always (daily) know the exact price and value of your investments. All of the investment funds we recommend meet this standard. We don’t like investments which you are locked into for years without the ability to get your money back at all or without paying large exit fees. Examples of illiquid investments would be hedge funds, private equity funds, annuities, private company stock, tiny publicly traded stocks, startup company stock or debt, illiquid obscure bonds, structured products, some life insurance “investments,” private real estate partnerships, etc. We prefer investment funds that have been around for some time, are large in size, and have high average daily trading volumes.
Simple. We prefer investments that are simple, transparent, and easy to understand. If you don’t understand it, don’t invest in it. All of our investments are simple and transparent; we know exactly what we own. Complicated investment products are designed in favor of the seller, not the buyer, and usually have high hidden fees. Examples of complicated and non-transparent investments that we generally avoid are hedge funds, private equity funds, structured products, some life insurance “investment” products, variable annuities, private company stock, startup company stock or loans, etc. “Make everything as simple as possible, but not simpler.” -Albert Einstein.
We believe most investors should have the majority of their portfolio invested in things that have these five excellent characteristics. By doing so you will avoid plenty of mistakes, negative surprises, and risks along the way. In addition, we believe your after tax investment returns will likely be higher over long periods of time. Of course not every smart or good investment will have all of these characteristics. For example, income producing real estate property is illiquid (and often not diversified) but can be an excellent long-term investment if purchased and managed properly. Owning your own business is illiquid and not diversified but can be an excellent way to build wealth as well. We believe these five investment characteristics become even more important as you enter retirement, since at that point you may be more focused on reducing risk and preserving your wealth than building it, and you may need the liquidity to spend and gift part of your wealth during retirement. These five excellent investment characteristics can be a good screening device for possible investments and good factors to think about when investing.
11 Ways You Can Achieve Financial Security, Preserve Your Wealth, and Leave A Legacy
Maybe at this point in your financial life you have become convinced that everything you think you know about creating and preserving wealth is incomplete at best and at worst, absolutely wrong.
So, what can you do to find balance, prosperity, and hope amidst the chaos? What are some things you can do, right now, to stop your financial life from bleeding out?
1. Fire your banker. Avoid using banks at all, for ANY reason.Don’t use them for convenience or because you know the people who work there, or you like their cute commercials. Don’t use banks for loans or financial transactions of any kind. NEVER get your financial advice from bank salespeople. Switch to a credit union if at all possible.
Disabuse yourself of any notion that banks are your friends. It has become increasingly apparent that banks are responsible for a lot of the economic turmoil we are currently experiencing If you don’t believe me, just check out any financial magazine or website and you are bound to come across a banking scandal (or two or three.)
2. Real wealth means LESS DEBT. Eliminate debt, starting with consumer debt. Pay off credit cards and small loans and don’t take out any new ones. Debt iswhat keeps people in wage slave purgatory. Find your freedom and your true self by owing as little as possible.
3. Cash rules! Shore your financial foundation by building and keeping cash reserves. Cash management is at the heart of what I do as a financial advisor. Master your cash flow and you create numerous possibilities for growth.
4. Improve your financial IQ. Read good financial books. Learn from people you know who are doing what works and are willing to share it with you. Finding a great financial mentor is priceless.
5. Get insured. Buy the right kind and the right amounts. Buy a policy like the specially-designed policies I use with Bank on Yourself. Review all your insurance and determine whether you can eliminate certain coverages that you don’t need.
6. Stay off the Street. Ignore the hype doled out by slick Wall Street marketing firms whose goal is to get you to buy more stuff that siphons off your wealth. Greed, fear and hope drive the markets- not rational thinking.
7. Live within your means. When you take a break from accumulating stuff, you might be able to see the real value money can bring, namely freedom and peace of mind.
8. Stop watching those financial entertainment shows. Most of the advice they give is wrong and they are foisting their own agendas on you. Instead, turn to financial advisors that you have spent time vetting and who have great reputations both online and offline.
9. Stop thinking of your home as an “investment.” The housing bubble, which began in 1998 and is only now just beginning to burst showed us the insanity of the idea that owning a home is a path to easy street.
If you’re going to invest in real estate at all, it needs to be in income-producing property and you need to buy the right way, which is at a deep discount at the right terms from motivated sellers.
10. Start a business or businesses. Staying away from the trendy and technical whenever possible, provide practical goods and services that people need and which can’t be bought from an offshore vendor. Avoid businesses that have costly barriers to entry and lots of startup costs. Asphalt paving is no one’s dream when they’re a kid, but a business like that isn’t going out of style anytime soon and can’t be exported to China.
11. Don’t give away your money. I’m not talking about giving to charity here. I am talking about giving away large sums of money needlessly in interest, fees, penalties and taxes. These small fees add up over time. My clients are always astonished when I show them how much they save in interest and fees simply by becoming their own source of financing. They are also astonished at how much tax they are paying, often simply haven’t bothered to check with a qualified tax professional to ensure they get as much back as possible.
These are just a few of the guidelines I share with my clients to help them survive and thrive in an uncertain world. There are many traps in personal finance and you want to avoid as many of them as possible.
