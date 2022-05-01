Finance
Imagine a Private Sector, Free Market Economy That Guarantees Enough Predictable Income,,,
Imagine, if you can, a private sector oriented, free market economy which is designed to systematically guarantee that every American citizen, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation, has ENOUGH PREDICTABLE INCOME to pay for decent food, shelter, clothing, education, basic transportation, and yes, health care. In other words, imagine, if you can, a free market economic system that’s specifically designed to produce…
• No homelessness
• No people living in cockroach and rat-infested slums or ghettos
• No single moms having to choose between raising their kids and feeding them
• No wage slaves working on corporate plantations for exploitative corporate dictators
• No old folks eating dog food in order to pay for their meds
• No systematically induced anxiety and stress due to financial instability
• No militarized cops trying to control angry mobs
• No cyclical recessions or depressions, bankruptcies or home foreclosures
• No need to escape inhumane living conditions through booze, drugs, and mental illness
• No debt created whether consumer debt or governmental debt
• People who are actually free to fulfill their individual potentials, whatever they may be
• And in the long run, no need for social safety nets (i.e. Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid) because everyone has ENOUGH PREDICTABLE INCOME to pay their bills!
Although this list sounds almost impossible, consider these FACTS. On average, the American economy grows at the rate of $4 Trilli Dollars annually. That translates into about $12,000 for every man, woman, and child in America. But generally speaking, the beneficiaries of this annual growth are currently limited to those people who can afford to buy the stocks, bonds, real estate, and technological developments that account for this growth.
90% Lack the Opportunity
More specifically we’re talking about less than 10% of Americans who have the means to take advantage of this relatively predictable growth, and 90% who lack the opportunity to participate. Thus, we now have a 21st century wealth gap that is wider and more toxic than any time since the stock market crash of 1929 and the Great Depression which followed in its wake.
To make matters worse, this was the case long before the current pandemic oriented economic crisis raised its ugly head. In response to millions of workers losing their incomes and healthcare due to the virus, the Federal government has increased unemployment benefits for several months, and issued so called “stimulus checks ($1,200)” to millions of people in an effort to artificially jump-start demand and to prevent the ship of state from sinking into oblivion.
Unpalatable But Necessary Steps
In taking these unpalatable but necessary steps the government has significantly increased the already massive debt load, which means it’s a short-term not a long-term solution. The hope of course is to artificially resuscitate demand, which in turn should recreate jobs and get we the people back to work and lead us all back to where we were before the virus struck.
The problem is that, even before the virus struck, we the people were not in a very good place. Even before the virus erupted over half of all Americans were living paycheck to paycheck, unable to afford a $500 bump in the road without having to borrow money in order to pay for it. Things are dramatically worse than they were several month ago before the virus. But the place we were is still not the place to which we the people are longing to return. So, what can we do?
The $4 Trillion Dollar Idea That Creates No Debt!
In that light let’s recall that on average, the American economy grows at the rate of $4 trillion dollars annually. Once again, that translates into about $12,000 annually for every man, woman, and child in America. But the beneficiaries of this annual growth are those who can afford to buy stocks, bonds real estate, and new technology. This generally excludes we the people.
The question I want to raise here is, how can we make sure the average American citizen has systematic access to the ownership side of the economy, where most of the wealth is being generated? How can the average Joe gain access to that $4 trillion dollars-worth of predictable growth in order to generate a second stream of investment income, while eliminating the fear and instability that so many Americans suffer from in today’s incredibly imbalanced economy?
Paying “We the People” to Pull Together…
Consider this. What if the Federal Reserve, through local banks issued $12,000 of INSURED CAPITAL CREDIT to every American citizen annually, along with a stipulation that these funds could only be used to purchase shares of new and transferred capital assets that were predicted to generate enough future profits to pay for the purchase of these assets and to create a predictable, stabilizing, residual income for its owners?
This strategy, known as Capital Homesteading, would cost American taxpayers NOTHING. It creates no government debt! And no consumer debt! And, rather than government debt-backed currency, the purchase would be backed (collateralized) by real, productive, private-sector assets
And it won’t be inflationary. All money created would instantly be backed (collateralized) by the full value of private sector assets that citizens would receive insured loans in order to purchase. Citizens would actually be purchasing newly issued, full dividend payout, voting shares of companies that need new capital assets in order to grow.
What this would do however, is give every American citizen equal access to the ownership side of the American economy, where most of our nations’ wealth is being generated. In the long run it will help democratize the free market.
In this moment of political division and strife Capital Homesteading literally pays all Americans to pull together, at the same time, in the same direction, towards the same goals! It translates mere political talk (such as… we’re all in this together) into real live, results driven action!
It Systematically Counteracts Concentrated Wealth!
Over time, each American citizen will accumulate more equity, more residual income, and benefit from their investment income in a way that only the wealthy can today. As the result, the need for federally backed social safety net programs (i.e. social security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps) will gradually fade into the sunset. More people will be able to pay taxes, which in turn decreases the load on those among us who still pay taxes. It systematically counteracts and impedes concentrated wealth as it gradually democratizes America’s free-market economy!
Today’s Crisis Wouldn’t Be a Crisis
If Barack Obama, George W. Bush, or Bill Clinton had implemented Capital Homesteading during their respective administrations, today’s COVOD 19/Unemployment crisis would not be a crisis. We the people could afford stay at home and still have sufficient income to weather a much less severe storm. Trump has had the same opportunity for 3 years now, but he’s shown no interest in actually making America great again. Joe B? How about you?
Capital Homesteading In Detail
I confess, this commentary has been a generalized portrait in dire need of more detail. So, for a full and detailed explanation of how this strategy could be implemented, go to CESJ.ORG and check out the concept that Dr. Norman Kurland calls the CAPITAL HOMESTEADING ACT. It’s an ingenious idea whose time is long overdue. And it’s one very good thing that could actually come to fruition as the result of this horrific COVID 19 crisis.
Addendum…
UBI vs. Capital Homesteading Comparison
Stimulus checks are effectively a short-term form of Universal Basic Income (UBI), an idea which has been advocated by among others, former presidential hopeful and serial entrepreneur Andrew Yang, as well as Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, and Elon Musk of Tesla. Although the suggested annual amount of money issued ($12,000 annually) is the same as Capital Homesteading, that’s where the similarity ends. Check out the differences.
1. Since it issues insured capital credit loans that are paid back via pre-tax future earnings, and can only be used to buy wealth producing capital assets, Capital Homesteading creates NO GOVERNMENT DEBT and NO COMSUMER DEBT! UBI and stimulus checks create government debt that will eventually be paid back by we the people (not the 1% who are spectacular at avoiding taxes) in the form of higher taxes.
2. Capital Homesteading systematically creates universal capital ownership opportunity and access to the means of acquiring wealth producing capital assets. UBI does not.
3. Capital Homesteading systematically finances predictable and sustainable growth of the economy. UBI does not.
4. Capital Homesteading systematically enables individual citizens to become economically empowered and liberated through capital ownership. UBI does not.
5. Capital Homesteading systematically enables citizens to become economically independent of the government. UBI does not.
6. Capital Homesteading systematically generates mass purchasing power through ever-broadening citizen ownership of income producing capital. UBI does not.
7. Capital Homesteading systematically creates new owners of advanced technologies and green growth assets UBI does not.
8. Capital Homesteading systematically creates a growing tax base to pay the costs of government, thereby eliminating deficit spending and eventually paying off the currently massive government debt. UBI does not.
9. UBI/Stimulus checks are simple and immediate. That’s their strength.
10. Capital Homesteading requires some time (usually a number of years) in order for benefits to accumulate. That’s why UBI should start immediately and be phased out over time in favor of Capital Homesteading.
Online Classified Ads Are a Great Source For Job Seekers
As we are facing global economic crisis now, more people are jobless. The biggest hit was in America where several years ago they announced that some kind of Wall Street or Lehman Brothers thing declared bankruptcy, which affects lots of business. Not only America was affected, but also other business firms around the world. Huge companies in America are forced to close down or lay off their employees. On that time, it has reached millions of employees in different American companies are laid off due to financial crisis that was caused by an investment firm like the Wall Street or Lehman Brothers. These people right now are finding ways to get a job just to provide food for themselves or their own family. It is hard to find a job when you are just roaming around the city looking for some advertisements that were posted on walls or big boards. Job seekers need to find a way to search for their dream job as soon as possible. One of them is what we call newspapers.
Newspapers have a classified ad section, which job seekers can look for it. But there’s a disadvantage for it. Classified ads in newspapers only have one to two pages, and around 25% of them are job opportunities while the rest are mostly buy and sell products and real estate deals. The best thing for the job seekers to search their own dream job easily is through online classified ads. There are lots of US local classifieds existed today, especially international online classifieds. Famous classified ad sites in the US are one of the best sources for posting advertisements on your own, and also searching advertisements that you are interested about. Categories like the buy and sell, income opportunities, real estate, jobs and personals are applied in any online classifieds you searched. Speaking of income opportunities, there are lots of them like the famous multi-level-marketing, direct selling, online-based opportunities, joint ventures and many more. As what the job seekers have experienced about online classifieds, it is very easy to find by just sitting at your computer with a high speed internet connection to find a dream job that is suitable for them, and what makes them comfortable.
There are lots of webmasters who like to establish their own online classified ad site, to help lots of buyers, sellers, employers and job seekers to find what they want, in case they don’t find it at the other sites. But what benefits do the webmasters and customers get on online classifieds? The webmasters may be benefited when they place their own advertisement like Google AdSense in their website, and customers may gain benefits on completing their transactions faster than meeting with each other in any place, especially when both the buyer and the seller are from different areas or countries. With online classifieds, a job seeker may never regret or say that it is only a waste of time and effort, but to think that we are under global financial or economic crisis, we are striving hard to recover and let things go back to normal. Not only you are helping yourself to earn money for food and basic needs, but also to help companies rise and recover their own losses. This is what online classifieds are built to help us all.
Tips to Purchase Softball Pitching Mats
Using softball pitching mats is an ideal way to replicate the mound and help players develop and enhance their skills on and off season. Recommended by sports pros for players of all ages, these can be used outdoors and indoors. They serve as an effective coaching tool for teaching pitches as well as doing drills. They are made from high-quality, spike-resistant and durable artificial turf and built to meet regulation standards. With hundreds of different products available on the market, the selection process can be confusing, especially if this is your first time to purchase this type of training equipment. By understanding exactly what to look for, you will be able to make the right choice.
Here are some tips to help you get started.
5 Essential Elements to Look for in Outdoor and Indoor Softball Mats
- Steady surface: When rolled out, the mat should be smooth and without any bumps on the ridges or surface. A consistent surface reduces wear on the player’s body.
- Rubber base: Player safety is always a top priority.To prevent pitchers from tripping, slipping and/or falling, you must ensure that the rubber is properly fused to the backing and does not move or fold when a player moves on it. The mat should hold steady, irrespective of whether it is on dirt or a hard, smooth surface.
- Inlaid turf: Turf that does not chip or fade contributes to a longer lasting mat.
- Spike resistance: With your players wearing spikes for proper grip, you will want a mat that does not tear easily.
- Easy portability: You will be carrying this mat to and from practice, so easy portability is important. Look for a type of rubber that is fairly lightweight, rolls up easily and can be carried by one person.
Special Tip: NCAA regulations restrict players from pitching outside the 24″ space on the rubber, so some of these softball pitching mats have a “stride line” down the middle to emphasize proper mechanics.
Where to Find Good Quality Pitching Rubbers?
Good quality mats improve player skills and safety, are easily installed and last for years. High-end rubbers usually come with their own carrying bag, thus making them easier to transport. What is the best place to buy them? You will find these at an established sports equipment distributor that provides quality products and consistent service. This provides the assurance that your money is well spent. You are also likely to find a range of other softball training tools to meet your needs and budget.
Improve practice quality, players’ skills and safety, as well as your coaching reputation with high quality softball pitching mats.
Book Title Ideas That Sell
A clever title is great if it is clear, but a clear title is always preferable. The best? A clear and clever title. A shorter title is better than a longer one. Your reader will spend only four seconds on the cover. While some long titles have succeeded, usually the shorter, the better.
A title is part of your book’s front cover. Busy buyers including bookstore buyers, wholesalers, distributors and your audiences buy mainly because of the cover. Dan Poynter, author of Writing Nonfiction, says, “The package outside sells the product inside.” Make your cover sizzle.
Start with a working title before you write your chapters. Include your topic, your subject and use the book’s benefits in your sub title if possible. Here are your book title ideas that sell!
1. Create impact for your title-check out magazine print and radio ad headlines.
Check out other authors’ titles on the bookstore shelves. Your title must compel the reader to buy now. Which title grabs you? Elder Rage or Caregiving for Dad?
2. Include your solution in your title.
Does your title sell your solution? Make sure it answers the question rather than asks one. For instance, Got Minerals?, or Minerals: The Essential Link to Health. Use positive language instead of negative. For instance, Without Minerals You’ll Die can be Minerals: The Essential Link to Health.
3. Make it easy for readers to buy.
Readers want a magic pill. They want to follow directions and enjoy the benefits the title promises. For example, 1001 Ways to Market Your Books by John Kremer gives at least 1001 ways for authors and publishers to market their books.
4. Expand your title to other books, products, seminars, and services.
Make sure that your title will work well with the title of your presentations, articles and press releases you’ll need to promote the book. Such seminars and teleclasses titled “How to Write and Sell Your Book- Fast!” and “Seven Sure- Fire Ways to Publicize your Business” come under the umbrella “fast book writing, publishing and promoting.”
5. Use original expressions–a way of expressing one idea for your book–yours alone.
Sam Horn, author of Tongue Fú!, puts her special twist on defusing verbal conflict.
6. Include benefits in your subtitle if your title doesn’t have any.
Specific benefits invite sales. For instance, Marilyn and Tom Ross’ Jump Start Your Book Sales: A Money-Making Guide for Authors, Independent Publishers and Small Presses.
7. Choose others’ book covers in your field as models.
Go to your local bookstore with five-colored felt tips pens and paper. Browse the section your book would be shelved on. Choose five book titles and covers that attract you. Photo copy or sketch those, noting the colors, design, fonts, and sizes of fonts. Add other colors you like. Place the book cover you love near your workstation to inspire you. For the final copy, use professional cover designers if possible.
8. Be outrageous with your book title.
People do judge a book by its title. Your reader will spend only four seconds on the front cover and eight seconds on the back cover. It must be so outstanding and catchy that it compels the reader to either buy on the spot or look further to the back cover. Take a risk. Be a bit crazy, even outlandish.
9. Be your strongest salesperson self.
Choose the strongest words, benefits, and metaphors to move your audience to buy. Titles do sell books.
10. Include your audience in your title. This gives your book a slant.
When your title isn’t targeted other famous authors’ titles win out. Always make your title clear and make it easy for your audience to recognize they need your book. Your title and front cover is your book’s number one sales tool. Short titles are best, say three to six words. John Gray didn’t get much attention with his book “What Your Mother Couldn’t Tell You and What Your Father Didn’t Know.” He shortened it to the now famous, “Men are From Mars, Women are From Venus.”
An outstanding title sells books. Make sure to give this part of your book, the number one essential “Hot-Selling Point,” some time and effort.
