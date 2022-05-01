News
James Redelsheimer: Give MN kids a better chance: Teach them personal finance in high school.
I am an educator at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School in Plymouth where I teach both introductory and Advanced Placement (AP) economics. This is a subject I am passionate about for many reasons. Practical economics has a direct translation to the real world, which my juniors and seniors will soon be a part of. As a result, I use my class to try to do my best to prepare them for what’s to come.
In a unit on personal finance, students complete a comprehensive budget project in which they get experience “adulting” by preparing a monthly budget. This includes paying rent, insurance, student loans, car loans, and much more. The exercise is a real eye-opener for students. Comments like: “Real life is crazy expensive” or “Wow, this compounding interest stuff really works” are common.
Students learn that student loans are legally binding and how credit card debt can destroy dreams. They learn about the constantly changing investment arena, how time in the market is better than trying to time the market, and how diversified investments in low-cost index funds have historically outperformed most active traders over time.
It’s rewarding as a teacher to hear from my former students how they’ve opened an IRA or were successful in securing a business loan due to what they learned in class. One former student felt so strongly about what he learned in my class that, after graduating from college and establishing himself as a young professional, he started funding scholarships for Personal Finance Students of the Year, which are awarded to 12 of my students each year.
When I tell parents about the personal finance topics I cover with my high school seniors (things like budgeting, credit, saving, investing, and IRAs), I couldn’t tell you how many times parents respond with: “I wish I had learned that in high school!”
When I show students the power of compounding interest, how saving and investing small amounts of money consistently over a lifetime can turn into a small fortune, students often ask why more people don’t know about this. My answer is that it’s not their fault; most simply were never taught. What a disservice to our future generations!
Personal finance education allows students to learn strategies that break the cycle of poverty and build generational wealth. They are more likely to invest their savings and less likely to fall prey to high-cost predatory loans (such as payday loans). Personal finance teaches practical survival skills — investing for retirement, navigating education and career decisions, managing credit, budgeting, insuring assets — skills that ALL young people need to thrive in modern life. Can we think of anyone who would not benefit from exposure to this material in their lifetime?
A comprehensive personal finance education prepares students to confront our society’s greatest sources of financial hardship … before they encounter them in the “school of hard knocks.” These skills are too important and require more than a short unit within an economics course or to wait for individual districts/schools to require personal finance. Currently only 1 in 6 high school students in Minnesota are guaranteed to take a personal finance course before graduation.
Minnesota voters think the state can do better too. In an April 2022 poll conducted by the firm Public Policy Polling for the NGPF Mission 2030 Fund, 82% of our state’s voters said they “think all high school students should be guaranteed to take a basic course in personal finance,” and 86% said it’s urgent for legislators to address it.
I urge our legislators to review the research, which shows conclusively that students who receive high quality personal finance instruction in school manage their finances better as adults, resulting in less debt, higher credit scores, greater personal income, and a better quality of life overall.
After the bill is passed, I’m confident the implementation will go well too. I’ve attended training from the Minnesota Council on Economics Education and Next Gen Personal Finance, both of which are terrific organizations up to the challenge of preparing Minnesota teachers at no cost.
Momentum is growing around the country in making personal finance a graduation requirement. Let’s keep Minnesota a leader in education and prepare our students for the challenging financial landscape by ensuring each Minnesota student receives a high quality personal finance education.
James Redelsheimer teaches at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School in Plymouth. He is the author of Barron’s AP Economics, a BestPrep board member, a master teacher with the Minnesota Council on Economic Education and a Next Gen Personal Finance Teacher Fellow.
Six takeaways from the Gophers spring football game
The Gophers football program’s annual spring game Saturday gave the appearance that it was a made-for-TV drama.
With time running out on its two-hour window on Big Ten Network, Minnesota’s gold and maroon teams were deadlocked,13-13, after one overtime. So head coach/field TV producer P.J. Fleck improvised with “sudden-death kicks.”
Matthew Trickett and Dragan Kesich each made 52-yard field goals in Round 1. Then Kesich missed his second from 52 wide left, and Trickett made it from the same spot for the game-winner.
“(BTN) said you got until 2:58 to get this thing done; it was about 2:10 when they told me that,” Fleck said. “I’m not so sure what I would have done if Dragan would made that last one, plus Trickett. TV doesn’t wait for anybody. They would have cut us. It just worked out that way.”
If anything, it showed the Gophers have two kickers capable of making long-range kicks under pressure.
Here are five more takeaways from the spring game:
SEE THAT, BRO?
Receiver Mike Brown-Stephens said he wanted to put a show on for his younger brother, four-star recruit Anthony Brown, who de-committed from Minnesota in February but was back on campus for the spring game.
Brown said the U’s offense scheme played into his decision to back off his pledge. The return of coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca showed with more run-pass balance Saturday than ex-OC Mike Sanford Jr. had last season.
Brown-Stephens had plenty of opportunities with four receptions on 10 targers for 50 yards, four carries for 26 yards and an incomplete pass attempt. He won the game’s MVP honors, but ran into a tough crowd with his younger brother.
“He wasn’t impressed,” Brown-Stephens said with a smile. “He came over to the wide receiver hurdle after and said, ‘Can I get some pushups or something?’ ”
SPEED KILLS
Fleck said “this is probably the fastest team that we’ve had, one of the most athletic teams, by the (testing) numbers.”
The Gophers look to contend for the Big Ten West title this fall. “For us to be as good as we want to be, we have to be really tough. Tough is not about … smashing in pads. It’s ability to overcome adversity.”
D-END PIPELINE
With Boye Made and Esezi Otomewo taken in the NFL draft this weekend, the U’s current defensive end Austin Booker showed the cupboard isn’t bare. The second-year player from Greenwood, Ind., had game-highs in sacks (2) and tackles (7).
“He is definitely going to do some big things,” said linebacker Derik LeCaptain.
QB STATS
Starting quarterback Tanner Morgan played one series, going 1 for 4 for 12 yards, before giving way to backups Athan Kaliakmanis and Cole Kramer.
Kaliakmanis looked sharp early with a 27-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive. The second-year QB finished 10 for 22 with a TD, one interception and four sacks. Going into his fourth year, Kramer went 9 for 19 for 112 yards, one TD, one INT and three sacks.
Kaliakmanis appears to be the No. 2 QB behind Morgan, with Kramer remaining the U’s Wildcat option.
DEADLINE DAY
The NCAA deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and maintain eligibility for the 2022 season arrives Sunday.
“Hopefully we keep everybody here,” Fleck said.
BRIEFLY
Casey O’Brien, the former Gophers placeholder from St. Paul, had surgery Friday to treat the return of cancer, Fleck said. “He’s doing great, has a positive attitude and a big smile on his face. It’s unbelievable.” … The Gophers rested a lot of key players, including safety/nickel Michael “Flip” Dixon, who Fleck said had one of the best springs of any player. … 6-foot-4 walk-on receiver Larry Wright from Eastview High School had three receptions for 55 yards and a TD. Fleck noted Wright’s improvement and said he has a chance to play this fall. Walk-on RB K.J. Moore of East Ridge High School scored the game’s other touchdown. … Linebacker Derik LeCaptain and defensive back Miles Fleming were responsible for the interceptions. … Incoming defensive lineman Trey Bixby of Eden Prairie has been working out at Exos athletic training facility in Phoenix and has gleaned knowledge from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen, a 2019 first-round pick. …Fleck was at Target Center for the Timberwolves’ NBA playoff loss on Friday night. “The atmosphere, how electric that was,” Fleck said. “That young team, and what they are going to become.”
This is the version of Edwin Diaz that Mets fans were waiting for
Lost in the celebration and triumph of the Mets combined no-hitter on Friday was the absolute filth Edwin Diaz served to the meat of the Phillies order.
Diaz was the only pitcher among the Mets arms who followed starter Tylor Megill who realized he was walking into a no-hitter when his signature entrance music, “Narco” by Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet, blared through Citi Field. Once he reached the mound, catcher James McCann approached Diaz to tell him they were ditching the PitchCom device because it was too loud. So, rather than listening to an automated voice, Diaz and McCann went the traditional route — watching for the catcher’s signs.
“It was too loud to use it,” Diaz said. “People were screaming.”
Three outs away from the second-ever no-hitter in Mets history, combined or not, McCann called for Diaz to throw slider after slider against Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto. Of the 13 pitches Diaz offered the Phillies, 10 of them were sliders. The closer said he didn’t question McCann’s pitch calling too much because the Mets bullpen had been “nasty” before him.
So Diaz relied on his best pitch, a 90 mph slider that featured the sharpest of breaks on a blustery night in Flushing. Whereas in previous outings fans have seen the dilemma with Diaz’s slider — if he misses his mark on even just one, and it hangs over the plate just a moment too long, then it could mean trouble — his breaking pitch on Friday was devastating. Diaz struck out the side and completed the five-pitcher combined no-hitter.
“He’s not just a heaver that goes out there and sees if he can overmatch people with his fastball,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said of Diaz. “He’s a lot more of a pitcher than people think. If you look at some of the pitches that he made last night, those were some good hitters, really good hitters. It’s tough to find any weak links in their batting order.”
Asked if that was one of Diaz’s best performances since joining the Mets, the closer nodded his head and simply said: “I think so.” As far as memorabilia, Diaz said he kept his jersey, cleats and hat from the no-hitter.
Diaz said his social media was flooded Friday night with congratulatory texts and messages from friends, family and fans. He sifted through them all once he reached home, about a 20 minute drive from Citi Field, and sat on his couch just going through the compliments.
His lights-out performance lowered his season ERA to 1.80 across 10 relief appearances to go along with his four saves.
“Edwin’s shown the resiliency, think about it, even with seasons,” said Showalter. “He’s at a stage where I think he’s kind of figured out himself a little bit.”
The Met closer has endured quite the journey since he was traded, alongside Robinson Cano, to Queens amid fans that were furious about the transaction. Further worsening the optics around the trade, Diaz deeply struggled in his first year with the Amazin’s, compiling a career-worst 5.59 ERA and blowing seven save opportunities.
Diaz dug himself into a hole after that first season and if Mets fans needed any more convincing that he’s back to being the elite closer he was for the Seattle Mariners, then Friday was the ultimate confirmation. In a high-pressure situation surrounded by expectant fans, Diaz oozed confidence and the results followed.
Next, the closer is tasked with maintaining that consistency over the course of the next five-plus months. But fans should be encouraged by his ability to meet the moment in one of the toughest spots he’ll find himself this season. If Diaz was once unreliable and inconsistent in high-leverage situations, his performance on Friday showed he’s October-ready.
“Edwin’s in a good part of his career,” said Showalter. “That’s another good thing about having multi-year contracts. You get the chance to pull out of it and he has.”
()
Miami Hurricanes’ NFL draft shutout averted as massive DT Jonathan Ford selected by Packers in the seventh round
Jonathan Ford has spent his football career in South Florida. Now he’s heading to the frozen tundra.
The Green Bay Packers selected the Dillard High alumnus and former Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman in the seventh round of the NFL draft on Saturday, using the 234th pick.
If there had been no UM players picked in the 260-selection draft, it would have marked the first Coral Gables shutout since 1974.
“I’m just proud of going through this whole process, this journey,” Ford said at UM’s Pro Day. “As a kid growing up, a lot of people don’t get this chance just to be able to go to the combine and come to Pro Day and showcase your talent with your brothers for one last time.”
Ford also did 24 bench-press reps during the Hurricanes’ Pro Day. He said at Miami’s Pro Day that he was 6-5 and 338 pounds.
“Teams just love my size, teams love the way I move,” Ford said. “A lot of teams tell me my power and everything is there. One thing I like about myself is also my movement and everything, just me being agile as a big guy.”
Ford had a solid career at Miami. He played in 50 games and made 31 starts with the Hurricanes over five years, racking up 60 total tackles with eight tackles for loss and three sacks. Last season, he had 14 total tackles and one tackle for loss in 10 games.
If Ford earns a spot on the roster, he will be the 22nd Dillard alum to play in the NFL.
()
