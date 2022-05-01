James Redelsheimer: Give MN kids a better chance: Teach them personal finance in high school.

I am an educator at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School in Plymouth where I teach both introductory and Advanced Placement (AP) economics. This is a subject I am passionate about for many reasons. Practical economics has a direct translation to the real world, which my juniors and seniors will soon be a part of. As a result, I use my class to try to do my best to prepare them for what’s to come.

In a unit on personal finance, students complete a comprehensive budget project in which they get experience “adulting” by preparing a monthly budget. This includes paying rent, insurance, student loans, car loans, and much more. The exercise is a real eye-opener for students. Comments like: “Real life is crazy expensive” or “Wow, this compounding interest stuff really works” are common.

Students learn that student loans are legally binding and how credit card debt can destroy dreams. They learn about the constantly changing investment arena, how time in the market is better than trying to time the market, and how diversified investments in low-cost index funds have historically outperformed most active traders over time.

It’s rewarding as a teacher to hear from my former students how they’ve opened an IRA or were successful in securing a business loan due to what they learned in class. One former student felt so strongly about what he learned in my class that, after graduating from college and establishing himself as a young professional, he started funding scholarships for Personal Finance Students of the Year, which are awarded to 12 of my students each year.

When I tell parents about the personal finance topics I cover with my high school seniors (things like budgeting, credit, saving, investing, and IRAs), I couldn’t tell you how many times parents respond with: “I wish I had learned that in high school!”

When I show students the power of compounding interest, how saving and investing small amounts of money consistently over a lifetime can turn into a small fortune, students often ask why more people don’t know about this. My answer is that it’s not their fault; most simply were never taught. What a disservice to our future generations!

Personal finance education allows students to learn strategies that break the cycle of poverty and build generational wealth. They are more likely to invest their savings and less likely to fall prey to high-cost predatory loans (such as payday loans). Personal finance teaches practical survival skills — investing for retirement, navigating education and career decisions, managing credit, budgeting, insuring assets — skills that ALL young people need to thrive in modern life. Can we think of anyone who would not benefit from exposure to this material in their lifetime?

A comprehensive personal finance education prepares students to confront our society’s greatest sources of financial hardship … before they encounter them in the “school of hard knocks.” These skills are too important and require more than a short unit within an economics course or to wait for individual districts/schools to require personal finance. Currently only 1 in 6 high school students in Minnesota are guaranteed to take a personal finance course before graduation.

Minnesota voters think the state can do better too. In an April 2022 poll conducted by the firm Public Policy Polling for the NGPF Mission 2030 Fund, 82% of our state’s voters said they “think all high school students should be guaranteed to take a basic course in personal finance,” and 86% said it’s urgent for legislators to address it.

I urge our legislators to review the research, which shows conclusively that students who receive high quality personal finance instruction in school manage their finances better as adults, resulting in less debt, higher credit scores, greater personal income, and a better quality of life overall.

After the bill is passed, I’m confident the implementation will go well too. I’ve attended training from the Minnesota Council on Economics Education and Next Gen Personal Finance, both of which are terrific organizations up to the challenge of preparing Minnesota teachers at no cost.

Momentum is growing around the country in making personal finance a graduation requirement. Let’s keep Minnesota a leader in education and prepare our students for the challenging financial landscape by ensuring each Minnesota student receives a high quality personal finance education.

James Redelsheimer teaches at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School in Plymouth. He is the author of Barron’s AP Economics, a BestPrep board member, a master teacher with the Minnesota Council on Economic Education and a Next Gen Personal Finance Teacher Fellow.