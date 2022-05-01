News
Jets conclude NFL Draft by adding depth for the trenches: OT Max Mitchell, DE Micheal Clemons
The Jets concluded their draft early Saturday afternoon by adding depth for the trenches with both fourth-round picks.
With the No. 111 overall pick Gang Green selected Louisiana offensive tackle Max Mitchell and then at No. 117 they snagged Texas A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons.
Mitchell and Clemons will add to already deep, talented units.
Michell is a 6-5 300-pounder with athleticism and solid technique. He should provide depth behind the starting tackles of Mekhi Becton and George Fant.
“I’m versatile, I’m tough and I’m athletic. And I’m resilient. I don’t quit. I know I’m a hard worker,” Mitchell said. “I’m here to contend. I’m ready to go.”
On the defensive side, Clemons views himself as a disruptive player.
“I’m physical, I use my speed to power a lot in my game,” Clemons said. “I play violently and play relentlessly to the football.”
GM Joe Douglas viewed Clemons as a Day 2 talent as the 6-5, 270-pounder finished with 12 sacks in his career. Clemons slipped in the draft because he had off-the-field issues during his time in college.
Last season, Clemons was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and driving with an invalid license on Aug. 26. As a result, Texas A&M suspended him for one game.
He was also nabbed for driving with an invalid license on May 18.
Douglas felt those issues were in the past and felt confident selecting Clemons.
“We were aware of some of those issues going into this process. Part of our process is getting together with the player, having a security meeting regarding every player in the draft,” Douglas said. “Felt felt comfortable about adding him to the organization and feel good about him and not making those similar mistakes moving forward.”
Clemons believes those incidents don’t reflect who he is as a player.
“When you look at my character, that was a one-time incident,” Clemons said. “Things like that didn’t happen over the course of my life. I’ve been in trouble with the law once. That’s not who I am, that’s not who my character shows. It’s in the past now. I’ve learned from it and moved forward.”
()
News
Tennessee Titans select Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo in fourth round of 2022 NFL draft
The Tennessee Titans selected Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo with the 143rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday.
Okonkwo is the first Terps tight end to be drafted since Dan Gronkowski, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft.
The 6-3, 238-pound Okonkwo, Gronkowski and two-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis are the only Maryland tight ends to be drafted since 2006. Davis played three years for the Terps before becoming the sixth overall pick and played 15 seasons in the league.
As college football grappled with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Okonkwo missed the season because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. He returned this past season, becoming one of junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s go-to targets after receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones went down with season-ending injuries.
In March, Okonkwo made a name for himself at the NFL scouting combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash among his position group. Okonkwo’s time of 4.52 seconds ranked in the 94th percentile among tight ends since 2011.
During the 2021 season, Okonkwo caught 52 passes for 447 yards and a team-best five touchdowns while showcasing his versatility as a pass catcher and blocker.
“I can play every role,” he said during Maryland’s Pro Day. “I can play out wide, the slot, the backfield. I can cause mismatches, and I can block.”
Big Ten Network analyst Matt Millen, a former Penn State defensive lineman and general manager for the Detroit Lions, said Okonkwo has potential but a team must be willing to take time for his talent to develop.
“If somebody drafts him, they’re going to have to be a little patient with him, but I think he has something to work with,” Millen said last month.
Okonkwo is the second Maryland player to be selected in the 2022 draft. Terps junior safety Nick Cross was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round at No. 96 overall.
()
News
With Sam Koch entering final year of deal, Ravens take Penn State punter Jordan Stout in fourth round of 2022 NFL draft
With six picks in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, there was a good chance the Ravens were going to make some surprise selections Saturday. But nobody saw this one coming.
With pick No. 130 overall — the team’s fourth of seven Day 3 picks — the Ravens elected Penn State punter Jordan Stout. Not only is the move surprising considering San Diego State star Matt Araiza, the “Punt God,” was still on the board, but the Ravens have relied on veteran Sam Koch ever since picking the Nebraska punter in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL draft.
But Koch, who turns 40 in August and has played more games (256) than any Raven, is entering the final year of his contract. The Ravens can save $2.1 million by cutting the 16-year veteran, who carries the third-highest cap figure ($3.175 million) among punters in the league.
Stout was the first punter off the board, and with good reason. He was named Big Ten Punter of the Year after setting Penn State’s regular-season record with an average of 46.6 yards per punt, but his accuracy was his calling card. On punts in between the 30-yard lines, Stout pinned his opponents inside the 20-yard line 83% of the time, according to Pro Football Focus. He only allowed a touchback on 6% of those opportunities while giving the opposing team an average starting field position of the 12-yard line.
That precision is something Araiza lacked. While the Ray Guy Award winner averaged 51.2 yards per punt — including eight punts of at least 70 yards and two highlight-reel 80-yard bombs — he placed just 63% of his punts from inside the 30-yard lines inside the opponents’ 20, with more ending up in the endzone for a touchback (29%) than inside the 10 (27%).
Stout, who spent his first two college seasons at Virginia Tech, also handled kickoffs and served as a long-range field-goal kicker for the Nittany Lions. He ranks second in Penn State history with five field goals of 50 or more yards.
He also said he has plenty of experience as a holder. “I think that’s one of the best parts of my game, if not the best,” he said.
()
News
Giants 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Tracker: Big Blue selects TE Daniel Bellinger, S Dane Belton in fourth round
The Giants held six picks on the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Here is a running tally of their selections that will updated throughout the day:
Fourth round, pick No. 112: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
The 6-4, 253-pound tight end caught 68 passes for 771 yards and five TDs in four seasons for the Aztecs. He played in a run-heavy offense. He’s viewed as a balanced athlete with some versatility and upside. Some scouts have questioned his long-term durability, per The Athletic, but he’s played through numerous injuries.
Fourth round, pick No. 114: Dane Belton, S, Iowa
The 6-foot, 205-pound Hawkeyes safety was first-team All-Big Ten in his third and final college season, with 46 tackles, 12 passes defended, five interceptions and three tackles for loss. Ran a 4.43 40-yard dash. Sounds like a versatile player that Don “Wink” Martindale can use in various ways.
Here is a summary of the Giants’ picks in the entire draft:
First round, No. 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon
First round, No. 7: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
Second round, No. 43: Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Third round, pick No. 67: Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina
Third round: pick No. 81: Cor’Dale Flott, CB, LSU
Fourth round, pick No. 112: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
Fourth round, pick No. 114: Dane Belton, S, Iowa
Fifth round, pick No. 146: TBD
Fifth round, pick No. 147: TBD
Sixth round, pick No. 182: TBD
()
