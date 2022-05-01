News
Joe Schoen eyeing James Bradberry resolution after 11-pick NFL Draft
Giants GM Joe Schoen was aware on Saturday after completing his first NFL Draft that he needs to resolve this standoff with veteran corner James Bradberry.
“We’re gonna work on that,” Schoen said. “We’ve had some conversations. I’ve talked to his representatives. So we’ll see where that goes. I don’t have a definitive answer on that right now, but we’re working towards some contingency plans.”
Bradberry, 28, is expected to be traded. He has an unsustainable salary cap hit, and the Giants made clear early this offseason that he wasn’t in their plans as a player.
The corner hasn’t reported to the offseason program as he awaits a resolution. If Schoen can’t find an adequate trade return, he could release Bradberry outright.
The GM recently said he was aware that it could have an adverse effect on the locker room if the Giants held onto Bradberry so long that it impeded his chances of employment elsewhere.
The Giants actually need Bradberry’s talents badly in their thin secondary, but they’ve never shown an interest in discussing an extension past this final year of his deal.
“I’m not gonna put a timeline on it as we’re working through this, so I don’t know how long it’ll take,” Schoen said. “But we’re working through some things.”
THE PICKS ARE IN
The Giants made six picks on Saturday and 11 total this weekend for their largest draft class since 2003 (11). Schoen started with nine picks and traded back twice in the second round to acquire two more. Get to know Friday’s selections from the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds:
Fourth round, No. 112: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State — 6-4, 253 pounds. Caught 68 passes for 771 yards and five TDs in four seasons for the Aztecs. Said Saturday “my heart was pounding when I got the call” from Giants. Had pre-pro day dinner with assistant GM Brandon Brown at Lily’s in San Diego. Bellinger, 21, said strength of his game is “blocking and being versatile in both the passing and run game.” Schoen sees special teams ability, too. Some scouts have questioned his long-term durability, per The Athletic.
Fourth round, No. 114: Dane Belton, S, Iowa — Schoen and DC Wink Martindale like his “versatility.” 6-foot, 205 pounds. First-team All-Big Ten in third and final college season with 46 tackles, 12 passes defended, five interceptions, three tackles for loss. 4.43 40-yard dash. Belton, 21, said he “made the calls a lot of times in the defense” for the Hawkeyes. Believes “having to do that in the NFL was something I feel like might have intrigued” the Giants. Played two-high safety in base, nickel vs. the pass to guard slot receivers, blitz. Giants his only top-30.
Fifth round, No. 146: Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana — 6-1, 240 pounds. Second-team All-Big 10 for Hoosiers. Led team with 77 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2021. Special teams ability. McFadden, 22, said “my game is physical” and “[I] can get after the quarterback,” but primary focus is to be “a dominant force in the middle.” Schoen sees “very good size, speed,” can play him inside and outside, and he’s a “good blitzer.” Turf toe injury limited some pre-draft work, but he’s fine now.
Fifth round, No. 147: D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State — 6-3, 327 pounds. Nose tackle. “Depth player with upside,” per Schoen. Played for former Giants LB Antonio Pierce. “He always put up his film, always saw Twitter clips of him being a monster on the field.” Second-team All-Pac 12 in 2021. 57 tackles, 6.5 for loss and a half-sack last season. Started playing football freshman year of high school. Turns 25 years old in September.
Fifth round, No. 173: Marcus McKethan, G, North Carolina — 6-6, 340 pounds. Right guard who’s played a bit of tackle. Developmental player, the second Tar Heels lineman drafted by Giants this weekend. Willing and able to learn tackle in the pros. “I just love contact,” he said. Schoen called him a “huge human being.”
Sixth round, No. 182: Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati — 6-3, 237 pounds. Schoen said Beavers, 22, did some work as an outside pass rusher at Bearcats’ pro day and that “may be part of the package” to help Martindale’s defense. Beavers said “my football intelligence” is a key trait, diagnosing offense’s plans pre-snap. Five-year player, UConn transfer. First-team All-ACC in 2021 with 99 tackles, 12 for loss, five sacks. Eagles traded over the Giants to take Kansas LB Kyron Johnson at No. 181 before the Beavers pick.
GIANTS’ 2022 DRAFT PICKS
First round, No. 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon
First round, No. 7: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
Second round, No. 43: Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Third round, No. 67: Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina
Third round: No. 81: Cor’Dale Flott, CB, LSU
Fourth round, No. 112: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
Fourth round, No. 114: Dane Belton, S, Iowa
Fifth round, No. 146: Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana
Fifth round, No. 147: D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State
Fifth round, No. 173: Marcus McKethan, G, North Carolina
Sixth round, No. 182: Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
News
Timberwolves pleased with season that ended too early, but know improvement is mandatory
Chris Finch and Sachin Gupta — the two heads of the Timberwolves’ basketball brass — sat down with players for exit interviews Saturday morning, roughly 12 hours after the season concluded with a Game 6 loss to Memphis.
The informal chats featured some focus on basketball and plans for personal improvement in the offseason. Then there were personal conversations about topics such as what players’ plans were upon leaving Minnesota this week.
“Nobody had any,” Finch said.
They all expected to still be playing as of this weekend, and beyond. That’s the confidence this team carried throughout the regular season and into the playoffs. Minnesota fervently believed in the roster and culture it had cultivated. So in the wake of the Timberwolves’ 4-2 series loss to the Grizzlies, there was a bit of initial shock that the campaign had ended.
“I called our trainer this morning talking about lifting,” Karl-Anthony Towns said, “and I didn’t realize the season was over.”
“I think it’s still pretty raw,” Gupta said, “and so there is quite a bit of disappointment.”
This, Patrick Beverley noted, wasn’t where Minnesota expected its season to end. He added the Timberwolves should’ve won five of the six games played in that first-round series with Memphis. Finch said Game 3 — in which the Wolves surrendered leads of 25 and 26 points — is one of those contests that will stick with him for the rest of his life.
But the bad taste that series left doesn’t detract from Minnesota’s many accomplishments. Gupta listed those off Saturday, from doubling the team’s win total from the season prior to exceeding the oddsmakers’ preseason win projection by double-digit victories to making the playoffs.
“A lot of people they say the season was success. I agree,” Beverley said. “Overall a good year. We’ve done some things people didn’t think we were gonna do. We got better throughout the year. That’s all you can ask for.”
And unlike the last time Minnesota reached the playoffs in 2018 — this exit feels more like a beginning than an end.
“I think that this is the beginning of something special,” Towns said. “I feel like for one of the first times in this franchise where a lot of pieces are falling into place. It doesn’t feel so scrambled. It doesn’t feel so random. But we’ll see.”
Indeed, because as well positioned as Minnesota seems to be, nothing in the NBA is guaranteed. For one, ownership still has to confirm that Gupta will be the team’s permanent decision maker moving forward. The executive vice president of basketball operations received a strong vote of confidence from Finch on Saturday after Gupta led the Wolves with a steady hand all season.
Then there’s the NBA offseason, which always brings about winds of change. And even if everything stays relatively close to the status quo for the Timberwolves, the Western Conference will likely be tougher next year than it was this season. The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets are two teams who will be expected to finish with more wins than Minnesota next season once Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. return to action.
Gupta said Minnesota needs to take two steps forward, while other teams take one.
“There’s definitely teams that’ll be rising up,” Finch said. “There’s also those teams that end up kind of puking on themselves, and we just can’t be one of them.”
There is always a natural assumption that a young team will make another leap the year after a playoff appearance. The postseason exposes warts and teaches lessons. You use those lessons to make improvements and continue your climb up the ladder.
“You can see with the Memphis Grizzlies. That’s a prime example, from the play-in to playing Utah (last year), coming up short to being the No. 2 team in the league right now,” Beverley said. “I think experience is always learned through the playoffs, and we had some battles, man. I smile at things that we can learn from this playoff experience. A lot of leads that didn’t go our way, that we kind of let go, that comes from experience, also. Pretty excited. Bummed out, of course, but excited.”
But that jump isn’t automatic. Finch noted those lessons need to be put into practice. Some of that will happen next training camp and during the regular season, as the Timberwolves aim to develop better habits as a team that can sustain when pressed come playoff time. But there’s also the work that needs to be done this offseason. Players need to add skills to their game and improve their bodies.
This season, Finch said “has to just be a foundation.”
“We can’t expect that when we get back together in September that we’re just going to pick up where we left off because that’s not how it works at all,” he said. “It goes back to the point about preparing in the right way. That starts in the summer when we do start to go back to work individually. I think guys now have a feel that having played in the playoffs, the excitement, the fans. The competition. All that stuff has whet their appetite to the point where they want more of it. But to your point, it’s not going to just happen. We’re going to have expectations.”
Gupta could sense a hunger in players after they got a small taste of the postseason this month. Anthony Edwards said the playoffs were “extremely fun,” adding that he is “looking to be there for the rest of my career.”
It will probably be even harder next season, as Minnesota will sneak up on no one. After receiving just two nationally-televised games on TNT or ESPN during the regular season, there will be more buzz about this team next season. The Wolves will be scouted harder and circled on schedules.
“You want that hype, you want all of that. But it’s got to play out to where we’re ready for that. We’re ready for that, versus we think we’re ready and we haven’t made the strides we’re supposed to make,” D’Angelo Russell said. “And then we become just a story that was good last year, and not that good this year. So we’re trying not to be that, and like I said, it just comes down to everybody going away this summer, getting better, and whoever comes back, adding to that.”
That mentality is why, even after realizing this season had officially come to a close, Towns said he did still plan to get that workout in Saturday.
“Because next season starts now,” he said. “And I got to get ready.”
News
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
By KRISTIN M. HALL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76.
The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press.
“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”
Naomi Judd died near Nashville, Tennessee, said a statement on behalf of her husband and fellow singer, Larry Strickland. It said no further details about her death would be released and asked for privacy as the family grieves.
The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and they had just announced an arena tour to begin in the fall, their first tour together in over a decade. They also made a return to awards shows when they performed at the CMT Music Awards earlier this month.
“Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago,” singer Maren Morris posted on Twitter on Saturday.
“This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known,” singer Travis Tritt posted on Twitter, noting that he had worked with Judd several times on screen and during performances.
The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades. After rising to the top of country music, they called it quits in 1991 after doctors diagnosed Naomi Judd with hepatitis C. Wynonna continued her solo career.
The Judds’ hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge” in 1990,“Mama He’s Crazy” in 1984, “Why Not Me” in 1984,“Turn It Loose” in 1988, “Girls Night Out” in 1985, “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain” in 1986 and “Grandpa” in 1986.
Born Diana Ellen Judd in Ashland, Kentucky, Naomi was working as a nurse in Nashville, when she and Wynonna started singing together professionally. Their unique harmonies, together with elements of acoustic music, bluegrass and blues, made them stand out in the genre at the time.
“We had a such a stamp of originality on what we were trying to do,” Naomi Judd told The AP after it was announced that they would be joining the Country Music Hall of Fame.
The Judds released six studio albums and an EP between 1984 and 1991 and won nine Country Music Association Awards and seven from the Academy of Country Music. They earned a total of five Grammy Awards together on hits like “Why Not Me” and “Give A Little Love,” and Naomi earned a sixth Grammy for writing “Love Can Build a Bridge.”
The Judds also performed at the halftime of the 1994 Super Bowl, along with Travis Tritt, Clint Black and Tanya Tucker.
The Judds sang about family, the belief in marriage and the virtue of fidelity. Because Naomi was so young looking, the two were mistaken for sisters early in their career. She was also known to prefer flashy stage outfits, full of sparkles and rhinestones, over casual boots and cowboy style clothing.
They first got attention singing on Ralph Emery’s morning show in early 1980, where the host named them the “Soap Sisters” because Naomi said she used to make her own soap.
After the success of “Mama He’s Crazy,” they won the Horizon Award at the 1984 CMA Awards. Naomi started her speech by saying “Slap the dog and spit in the fire!”
Naomi Judd was open about her health struggles, as well as severe depression and anxiety. In her memoir, “River of Time,” she described her diagnosis of hepatitis C, which she said she unknowingly contracted during her time as a nurse. She said that by 1995, her doctors had told her she was completely free of the virus.
In the memoir, she described feeling like she had lost her identity when she returned home after a 2010 reunion tour, isolating herself at her home and dealing with crippling panic attacks. She also said that she had been dealing with trauma from childhood sexual abuse. She was admitted to a psychiatric ward at a hospital and spent time in an outpatient treatment program.
Daughter Ashley Judd is an actor and humanitarian known for her roles in such movies as “Kiss the Girls,” ″Double Jeopardy” and “Heat.”
Strickland, who was a backup singer for Elvis Presley, was married to Naomi Judd for 32 years.
News
Tennessee Titans select Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, former Terps LB Chance Campbell in 2022 NFL draft
The Tennessee Titans selected Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo with the 143rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday.
Okonkwo is the first Terps tight end to be drafted since Dan Gronkowski, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft.
Okonkwo will be joined by former Maryland and Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell, who was selected by the Titans with the 219th overall pick in the sixth round. After leading Maryland with 43 tackles in 2020, Campbell, a former Calvert Hall standout from Ellicott City, transferred to Ole Miss, where he totaled 109 stops and six sacks last season.
The 6-3, 238-pound Okonkwo, Gronkowski and two-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis are the only Maryland tight ends to be drafted since 2006. Davis played three years for the Terps before becoming the sixth overall pick and played 15 seasons in the league.
After Maryland football’s spring game Saturday, redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s jaw dropped when he found out Okonkwo was drafted. Tagovailoa couldn’t contain his excitement for his former teammate, but strongly believes Okonkwo should’ve went higher, saying “that’s the best tight end.”
“I know he’s going to do great things,” Tagovailoa added. “I feel like [the Titans] use their tight ends a lot so he’ll be in a good position to really showcase what he can do in the league.”
As college football grappled with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Okonkwo missed the season because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. He returned this past season, becoming one of junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s go-to targets after receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones went down with season-ending injuries.
In March, Okonkwo made a name for himself at the NFL scouting combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash among his position group. Okonkwo’s time of 4.52 seconds ranked in the 94th percentile among tight ends since 2011.
During the 2021 season, Okonkwo caught 52 passes for 447 yards and a team-best five touchdowns while showcasing his versatility as a pass catcher and blocker.
“I can play every role,” he said during Maryland’s Pro Day. “I can play out wide, the slot, the backfield. I can cause mismatches, and I can block.”
Big Ten Network analyst Matt Millen, a former Penn State defensive lineman and general manager for the Detroit Lions, said Okonkwo has potential but a team must be willing to take time for his talent to develop.
“If somebody drafts him, they’re going to have to be a little patient with him, but I think he has something to work with,” Millen said last month.
Okonkwo is the second Maryland player to be selected in the 2022 draft. Terps junior safety Nick Cross was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round at No. 96 overall.
Maryland coach Mike Locksley said it’s rewarding to see Cross and Okonkwo complete a lifelong dream while helping out their families.
“It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work, but it shows the other people coming up through this program that if you do things the right way, you have a chance to reach every goal you set for yourself,” Locksley said.
