Joey Gallo exits in fourth inning of Yankees’ win over Royals with groin injury
KANSAS CITY — Joey Gallo left Saturday night’s game against the Royals with a left groin strain, according to the Yankees. The left fielder felt it tighten up in the fourth inning after an infield single when he tried to break for second base.
Gallo is optimistic he will be able to avoid missing time.
“I mean, I have to see tomorrow, but I think I’ll be fine,” Gallo said after the Yankees’ 3-0 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. “I’ll be ready to go if the team needs me and stuff. I wanted to keep playing today, but I think it’s just a smart move to not make it worse.”
Gallo said he only felt a “give” when he broke to try and steal second and then it got tighter.
“I felt it kind of give on me a little bit and feel [it] tighten up a little,” Gallo said. “And then they noticed I was grimacing a little bit and kind of asked me about it. I went out to the field [in the bottom of the fourth] and they just thought it was better just getting out of there.”
Gallo had an infield single to reach in that inning. After a dreadful start to the season, Gallo is starting to hit.
“I’ve been feeling really good. So it’s tough to come out after feeling so good as far as I’m really wanting to stay in there and keep going,” Gallo said. “I feel like I’m starting to get there and get closer to the player that I can be. So it’s exciting for me.”
Gallo is hitting .153/.254/.271 with two home runs, eight walks and 29 strikeouts.
Phillies bats wake up against Mets bullpen, spoiling Taijuan Walker’s strong outing in return from IL
One day after five Mets pitchers silenced the Phillies offense, the division rivals woke up against the Amazin’s bullpen and showed just how deep their lineup can be.
Adam Ottavino coughed up the Mets’ one-run lead when he gave up three earned runs on two hits, including a two-run home run to Kyle Schwarber, in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 4-1 loss to the Phillies on Saturday at Citi Field. Buck Showalter didn’t wait for Ottavino to complete the frame, as the skipper went to Sean Reid-Foley in relief.
Reid-Foley induced a flyout for the final out of the seventh, but he opened the eighth by allowing a solo home run to Rhys Hoskins before exiting his outing with an apparent injury. Even though the Phillies did some late-game damage, the Mets had a few opportunities to crawl out of their three-run hole.
But the Mets offense squandered those opportunities, going 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and leaving 13 men on base. The Amazin’s loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a pair of free passes from former Mets reliever Jeurys Familia, but Brandon Nimmo grounded out against Corey Knebel to leave the bases loaded and wipe out the club’s brewing offensive threat.
On the brighter side, Taijuan Walker continued the rotation’s excellent performance in his return from the injured list. With his shoulder bursitis completely behind him, Walker pitched five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits across 73 pitches against the Phillies.
Saturday was only Walker’s second outing of the season after he missed two turns through the rotation on the IL. David Peterson, who has since been demoted to Triple-A Syracuse, replaced Walker in the starting staff and excelled in his assignment from Day 1. Walker had left his season debut on April 11 against the Phillies after two perfect innings. Peterson took the ball from him in the third inning of that game and he never looked back, compiling 14 innings of one-run ball across three outings while Walker was sidelined on the IL.
But Peterson was a seventh-string depth starter and, with ace Jacob deGrom on the IL, Walker is the Mets’ No. 3 arm. He pitched like one on Saturday, albeit with a shorter hook. Since Walker also dealt with knee soreness in spring training, leading to a shorter ramp-up and a limited pitch count, the Mets ensured that Walker would stretch out up to four innings in his previous rehab outings. As such, it was encouraging that Walker pitched five innings against the Phillies at Citi Field, with terrific results to boot.
The Mets pitching staff extended its hitless streak to 10 innings, picking up from Friday’s combined no-hitter, after Walker retired the side in the first. It wasn’t until Nick Castellanos’ leadoff single in the second inning that the Phillies finally got a hit, which was also the first hit Mets pitchers gave up since Wednesday in St. Louis.
Chicago Bears are set to release Nick Foles after being unable to find a taker for the former Super Bowl MVP
Ryan Poles made four trades Saturday in the final day of the draft but the deal the Chicago Bears general manager could not make was finding a taker for veteran quarterback Nick Foles.
That led the team to agree to release the veteran and former Super Bowl MVP, allowing Foles to become a free agent and search for his next team. NFL Media reported the move Saturday night.
Foles’ contract called for him to receive a fully-guaranteed $4 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the current league year in March. He was due to earn a $4 million base salary this season with $1 million of it also fully guaranteed.
The Bears effectively replaced Foles, 33, in free agency when they signed veteran Trevor Siemian to be their No. 2 quarterback behind Justin Fields. Foles did not attend the voluntary minicamp earlier this month at Halas Hall.
Poles was asked about Foles’ status earlier Saturday evening but didn’t offer an update.
“We haven’t gotten there yet,” he said. “Obviously, we’ll update you when the next move happens. We’ve kind of fazed that into different phases. So now that it’s post-draft, we’ll have some conversations and see where we want to go next with that.”
Former GM Ryan Pace in 2020 traded a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire Foles, who was deemed a good fit for coach Matt Nagy’s offense with the team uncertain about its future with former first-round pick Mitch Trubisky. The quarterbacks battled for the starting job in training camp with neither performing particularly well. Trubisky was named the starter and with the Bears 2-0 but trailing at halftime of their Week 3 game at Atlanta, Nagy benched Trubisky and replaced him with Foles. The offense rallied to a 30-26 victory and the job belonged to Foles.
He would win only one more game as a starter that season, a 23-16 victory at Carolina in Week 6. Foles’ record as the starter was 1-6 before he left the Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field with a hip injury.
The Bears let Trubisky go, signed veteran Andy Dalton and then traded up for Fields, effectively making Foles the No. 3 quarterback last season. His only action came in a Week 16 start at Seattle, throwing for 250 yards and a touchdown in a 25-24 victory over the Seahawks.
Getting a team to trade for Foles and his contract earlier in the offseason wasn’t something the Bears could accomplish. He exits as another example of a Bears quarterback plan that didn’t pan out.
Gerrit Cole delivers second straight strong start as Yankees blank the Royals to run win streak to 8
KANSAS CITY — It’s another night that Gerrit Cole and the Yankees could rest easy. After struggling in his first three starts, the Bombers ace had his second straight strong start as the Yankees shut out the Royals 3-0 for their eighth straight win.
The Yankees (15-6) clinched their third straight series win. The eight-game winning streak is their longest since winning 13 in a row Aug. 14-27, 2021. It is just the fifth time since 1959 the Bombers have won at least 15 of their first 21 games of the season.
After hitting four homers on Friday, the Yankees had to do it without power on Saturday.
With strong winds blowing in, the Bombers had to manufacture their runs. In the second, Gleyber Torres led off with a single and scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s ground out. In the third, Josh Donaldson drew a one-out walk and scored on Torres’ sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Aaron Hicks drew a leadoff walk and scored on Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice fly.
The Yankees had their 13-game streak without committing an error snapped when Kiner-Falefa bobbled a ground ball in the second inning.
It was the second straight solid start for Cole, who needed it. He admitted that last Sunday, his first solid outing of the season, there was a moment to finally exhale.
“It was like a little bit of an exhale, but honestly, I just kind of feel like that was like a team exhale,” Cole said of his first win.
“And I certainly slept better.”
He and the Yankees should sleep well Saturday night, too.
Cole threw six scoreless innings, getting stronger as the night went on. He struck out one through the first four innings and then finished with six. He got 10 swings and misses, seven on the fastball, two on the cutter and one with his changeup.
The cutter was Cole’s safety pitch Saturday night. When he got in trouble in the third after throwing eight straight balls to issue back-to-back, two-out walks to load the bases, Cole went to the cutter against Salvador Perez. It got the desired ground out to get the Yankees out of the inning. also is bringing confidence in an improved cutter. Cole threw the cutter in college and this offseason decided to bring it back and has slowly been increasing his reliance on it this season.
“The thought was I can throw this pitch, so let’s see how good it is … and then let’s see if it can be used in a situation where you have the ‘C game,’ or you don’t really have anything working and you’re basically just trying to fill the zone up with different shapes,” Cole said. That can be an extra shape that if it throws else off to be an extra shape that matches up well against a particular player’s swing.”
Make no mistake, the four-seam fastball is still his bread-and-butter pitch and he used it effectively later in the game. After striking out just one hitter through the first four innings, Cole started attacking with it in the fifth and went back to it when he was in trouble in the sixth. He struck out Andrew Benintendi out to end the fifth with it and with runners on first and second with one out, he struck out Bobby Witt Jr. on a 99 mph fastball and Kyle Isbel on a 98 mph one.
At least, Sunday, Cole looked more like the ace the Bombers signed in the winter of 2018. He threw 6.2 scoreless innings, scattering four hits and striking out nine.
“Just a lot of good quality pitches and I think that you know we’ll try to replicate,” Cole said of Sunday’s start. “And try to replicate just staying on the attack really.”
It’s been quite a contrast from his first three starts. Cole managed just 11.1 innings and posted a 6.35 ERA. That was capped by a career-shortest outing in Detroit, where he was yanked in the second inning after having walked five.
