News
Live video of President Joe Biden arriving at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the memorial service for Walter Mondale on Sunday in Minneapolis.
News
Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is ‘realistic’
BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it’s making progress on weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels and expects to be fully independent of Russian crude oil imports by late summer.
Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said Sunday that Europe’s largest economy has reduced the share of Russian energy imports to 12% for oil, 8% for coal and 35% for natural gas. Germany has been under strong pressure from Ukraine and other nations in Europe to cut energy imports from Russia that are worth billions of euros, which help fill Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war chest.
“All these steps that we are taking require an enormous joint effort from all actors and they also mean costs that are felt by both the economy and consumers,” Habeck said in a statement. “But they are necessary if we no longer want to be blackmailed by Russia.”
The announcement comes as the whole European Union considers an embargo on Russian oil following a decision to ban Russian coal imports starting in August.
Germany has managed to shift to oil and coal imports from other countries in a relatively short time, meaning that “the end of dependence on Russian crude oil imports by late summer is realistic,” Habeck’s ministry said.
Weaning German off Russian natural gas is a far bigger challenge.
Before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Germany got more than half of its natural gas imports from Russia. That share is now down to 35%, partly due to increased procurement from Norway and the Netherlands, the ministry said.
To further reduce Russian imports, Germany plans to speed up the construction of terminals for liquified natural gas, or LNG. The Energy and Climate Ministry said Germany aims to put several floating LNG terminals into operation as early as this year or next. That’s an ambitious timeline that the ministry acknowledged “requires an enormous commitment from everyone involved.”
Germany has resisted calls for an EU boycott on Russian natural gas. It also watched with worry last week as Moscow immediately halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after they rejected Russian demands to pay for gas in rubles. European officials called those moves by Russia “energy blackmail.”
Germany’s central bank has said a total cutoff of Russian gas could mean 5 percentage points of lost economic output and higher inflation.
___
Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at
News
Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 vs. 76ers, with Jimmy Butler among six listed as questionable
The Miami Heat will start their second-round NBA playoffs series the same way they ended their first round matchup, again shorthanded.
At the top of an extended injury report issued Sunday by the team for Monday night’s Eastern conference semifinal series opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat have listed point guard Kyle Lowry as out due to the hamstring strain that sidelined him from the final two games of the team’s opening-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.
Gabe Vincent again is expected to start in place of Lowry, as he did at the end of the Atlanta series. Lowry’s absence also figures to open the door for an increased role for guard Victor Oladipo, who re-emerged as a rotation player late in the Hawks series.
The Heat also listed six other players as questionable for Game 1 against Philadelphia, with the most likely of those to miss the game being forward Markieff Morris, who was away from the team for Sunday’s practice in FTX arena due to a non-Covid illness. Morris did not play in the first round against Atlanta.
Also listed as questionable by the Heat were Jimmy Butler, with the knee pain that kept him out of Tuesday’s clinching Game 5 victory over the Hawks; P.J. Tucker, with the calf strain he sustained at the end of the regular season, one that did not require missed time in the first round; Caleb Martin, with an ankle sprain; Max Strus, with a hamstring strain; and Tyler Herro, with an upper-respiratory illness.
Those latter five players all attended Sunday’s practice, as did Lowry.
For the 76ers, center Joel Embiid did not travel due to the orbital fracture and concussion sustained in Philadelphia’s series-clinching road victory Friday night over the Toronto Raptors.
()
News
The viral clip from the Mets-Cardinals brawl, a lizard, some spilled drinks and more: MLB broadcasts’ hilarious moments of the week
MLB’s broadcasts aren’t just play by play and commentary of the action on the field.
We get all the things you missed during those benches-clearing moments. We get live animals at the ballpark. We get fans’ hilarious attempts at catching foul balls. We get weird mic’d up conversations between the players.
So every week this season, we’re rounding up some of our favorite hilarious, botched, and/or outlandish calls and moments over baseball’s broadcasts.
WHEN IT’S GO TIME
‘MY ANCESTORS SENT A LIZARD TO PROTECT ME?’
WAS IT WORTH IT?
SERIOUSLY, WAS IT WORTH IT?
EYEBROWS?
()
Live video of President Joe Biden arriving at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is ‘realistic’
Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 vs. 76ers, with Jimmy Butler among six listed as questionable
Buying an Investment Property – Freedom Investment Property
The viral clip from the Mets-Cardinals brawl, a lizard, some spilled drinks and more: MLB broadcasts’ hilarious moments of the week
A Complete Guide For Restaurant Real Estate Investments
Pelosi, in surprise Kyiv trip, vows unbending US support
Direct Cash Advance Lender: Loyalty Swings Both Ways
Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions
Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows US support
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For