Connect with us

News

Live video of President Joe Biden arriving at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Published

48 seconds ago

on

Live video of President Joe Biden arriving at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the memorial service for Walter Mondale on Sunday in Minneapolis.

 

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is ‘realistic’

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 1, 2022

By

Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is ‘realistic’
google news

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it’s making progress on weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels and expects to be fully independent of Russian crude oil imports by late summer.

Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said Sunday that Europe’s largest economy has reduced the share of Russian energy imports to 12% for oil, 8% for coal and 35% for natural gas. Germany has been under strong pressure from Ukraine and other nations in Europe to cut energy imports from Russia that are worth billions of euros, which help fill Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war chest.

“All these steps that we are taking require an enormous joint effort from all actors and they also mean costs that are felt by both the economy and consumers,” Habeck said in a statement. “But they are necessary if we no longer want to be blackmailed by Russia.”

The announcement comes as the whole European Union considers an embargo on Russian oil following a decision to ban Russian coal imports starting in August.

Germany has managed to shift to oil and coal imports from other countries in a relatively short time, meaning that “the end of dependence on Russian crude oil imports by late summer is realistic,” Habeck’s ministry said.

Weaning German off Russian natural gas is a far bigger challenge.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Germany got more than half of its natural gas imports from Russia. That share is now down to 35%, partly due to increased procurement from Norway and the Netherlands, the ministry said.

To further reduce Russian imports, Germany plans to speed up the construction of terminals for liquified natural gas, or LNG. The Energy and Climate Ministry said Germany aims to put several floating LNG terminals into operation as early as this year or next. That’s an ambitious timeline that the ministry acknowledged “requires an enormous commitment from everyone involved.”

Germany has resisted calls for an EU boycott on Russian natural gas. It also watched with worry last week as Moscow immediately halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria after they rejected Russian demands to pay for gas in rubles. European officials called those moves by Russia “energy blackmail.”

Germany’s central bank has said a total cutoff of Russian gas could mean 5 percentage points of lost economic output and higher inflation.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at

google news
Continue Reading

News

Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 vs. 76ers, with Jimmy Butler among six listed as questionable

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 1, 2022

By

Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 vs. 76ers, with Jimmy Butler among six listed as questionable
google news

The Miami Heat will start their second-round NBA playoffs series the same way they ended their first round matchup, again shorthanded.

At the top of an extended injury report issued Sunday by the team for Monday night’s Eastern conference semifinal series opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat have listed point guard Kyle Lowry as out due to the hamstring strain that sidelined him from the final two games of the team’s opening-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Gabe Vincent again is expected to start in place of Lowry, as he did at the end of the Atlanta series. Lowry’s absence also figures to open the door for an increased role for guard Victor Oladipo, who re-emerged as a rotation player late in the Hawks series.

The Heat also listed six other players as questionable for Game 1 against Philadelphia, with the most likely of those to miss the game being forward Markieff Morris, who was away from the team for Sunday’s practice in FTX arena due to a non-Covid illness. Morris did not play in the first round against Atlanta.

Also listed as questionable by the Heat were Jimmy Butler, with the knee pain that kept him out of Tuesday’s clinching Game 5 victory over the Hawks; P.J. Tucker, with the calf strain he sustained at the end of the regular season, one that did not require missed time in the first round; Caleb Martin, with an ankle sprain; Max Strus, with a hamstring strain; and Tyler Herro, with an upper-respiratory illness.

Those latter five players all attended Sunday’s practice, as did Lowry.

For the 76ers, center Joel Embiid did not travel due to the orbital fracture and concussion sustained in Philadelphia’s series-clinching road victory Friday night over the Toronto Raptors.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

The viral clip from the Mets-Cardinals brawl, a lizard, some spilled drinks and more: MLB broadcasts’ hilarious moments of the week

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 1, 2022

By

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s record-breaking kick honored as NFL’s Best Moment of the Year
google news

MLB’s broadcasts aren’t just play by play and commentary of the action on the field.

We get all the things you missed during those benches-clearing moments. We get live animals at the ballpark. We get fans’ hilarious attempts at catching foul balls. We get weird mic’d up conversations between the players.

So every week this season, we’re rounding up some of our favorite hilarious, botched, and/or outlandish calls and moments over baseball’s broadcasts.

WHEN IT’S GO TIME

‘MY ANCESTORS SENT A LIZARD TO PROTECT ME?’

WAS IT WORTH IT?

SERIOUSLY, WAS IT WORTH IT?

EYEBROWS?

()

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.