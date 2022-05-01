News
LPG Gas Cylinder: Big update regarding LPG gas cylinder, Home Delivery will be closed, know the reason
LPG Gas Cylinder: Big update regarding LPG gas cylinder, Home Delivery will be closed, know the reason
LPG Gas Cylinder: Big update regarding LPG gas cylinder, Home Delivery will be closed! After Russia-Ukraine, the prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas and other things have increased rapidly in the country.
LPG Gas Home Delivery
A press conference was organized in Jammu under the banner of All India LPG Distribution Federation regarding LPG Gas Home Delivery . In it, all LPG distributors warned that if their demand is not met, then they will not take home delivery of gas from July 1, 2022.
LPG Gas Home Delivery
Apart from Jammu, LPG distributors have also announced the closure of LPG Gas Home Delivery in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and three Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh . According to the information, it was said in the demand that the oil companies are not giving commission to the LPG distributors according to the minimum pay scale, fuel cost and maintenance of vehicles
Eid Forecast For Jammu and Kashmir — Check Here
Weather : Eid Forecast For Jammu and Kashmir
01 May: Dry weather is expected across Jammu and Kashmir. A short thundershower is expected at one or two places towards late afternoon/evening.
02 May: Dry weather is expected across Jammu and Kashmir, getting cloudy towards evening with the possibility of a short thundershower at one or two places.
03 May: If the EID falls on this day, EID prayers may be held at many places without any disturbance, though a short shower can occur in the morning hours at one or two places.
Weather will stay partly to mostly cloudy, with the possibility of thundershowers at a few places towards late afternoon/evening. Hailstorm and Gusty winds are also possible.
Temperatures will usually stay below 25°C in Kashmir. So, the use of light woollens is suggested.
04 May: Rain/thundershowers are expected at many places in Kashmir and a few places in Jammu (though proper Jammu city may not see anything significant), starting from the early morning hours. However, no continuous rains are expected.
05 May: Rain/thundershowers are expected at many places in Kashmir region, particularly towards late afternoon/evening.
Regards: Kashmir Weather, independent weather forecaster
Kaiir Elam headlined group of local high school grads taken in the 2022 NFL Draft
The 2022 NFL Draft came and went, with Kaiir Elam headlining the next wave of local talents looking to make an impact as professional football players.
More than a half-dozen prospects who competed on the gridiron in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties during their high school years were selected over the course of the three-day draft in Las Vegas this week. Elam led the way after the Buffalo Bills chose him with the 23rd pick, but Tyquan Thornton, Nik Bonitto, and James Houston IV were among the other products from the greater South Florida area that were drafted.
Here is a closer look at the seven local players who were taken in the 2022 NFL Draft in order of how they were selected:
Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida, Benjamin, No. 23, Buffalo Bills
Elam is coming off three seasons with the Gators in which he made 35 appearances, six interceptions, 79 total tackles, 26 passes defended, and one fumble recovery. The former Benjamin star who is listed at 6 feet 1 1/2 and 191 pounds earned All-SEC First Team honors in 2020 and All-SEC Freshman Team distinction the year prior.
Tyquan Thornton, Wide Receiver, Baylor, Booker T. Washington, No. 50, New England Patriots
The 6-foot-2 and 182-pound receiver caught 143 passes and ran for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns in his four years with the Bears. Thornton also had eight kick returns for 138 yards at Baylor.
James Cook, Running back, Georgia, Miami Central, No. 63, Green Bay Packers
Cook ran for 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns on 230 attempts and caught 67 passes for 730 yards and six scores during his four seasons at Georgia. The Bulldog also had five kick returns for 91 yards from 2018-2021. He is listed at 5 feet 11 and 199 pounds.
Nik Bonnito, Linebacker, Oklahoma, St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 64, Denver Broncos
The 6-foot-3 and 248-pound Bonitto spent four years with the Sooners. The former St. Thomas Aquinas state champion started in 29 of the 39 games he played in for Oklahoma, made 117 tackles, recorded 18.5 sacks, forced one fumble, recovered three, finished with one interception, and produced 24 quarterback hurries.
James Houston IV, Linebacker, Jackson State, American Heritage, No. 217, Detroit Lions
The American Heritage product who stands at 6 feet 1 and 241 pounds, spent his first three collegiate years with Florida before transferring to Jackson State. Houston finished with a combined 173 tackles, 21 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one block during his stints with the Gators and Tigers.
Faion Hicks, Cornerback, Wisconsin, Flanagan, No. 232, Denver Broncos
Hicks was with Wisconsin during his entire collegiate career, redshirting in 2017 before spending four more years with the program. The former Flanagan state champion, who is listed at 5 foot 11 and 200 pounds, amassed 108 total tackles, one interception, and 19 passes defended in 44 games for the Badgers.
Jonathan Ford, Defensive Tackle, Miami, Dillard, No. 234, Green Bay Packers
The 6-foot-5, 333-pound defensive lineman played five seasons with Miami, making 30 starts in his 50 games. He finished his time with the Hurricanes with 60 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ 9-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, including a lot of swings-and-misses
The Chicago Cubs lost for the ninth time in 11 games and have been outscored 20-2 by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first two games of the series.
Marcus Stroman takes the mound Sunday in search of his first Cubs win.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s game.
1. Defensive lapses put the Cubs in an early hole.
Starter Justin Steele shrugged off the first-inning lapses that put the Cubs in a 3-0 hole.
“It was kind of funny, wasn’t it?” he said after the game. “It’s just baseball. You’re going to have these kinds of days. Sometimes you’re lucky. Sometimes they’re hitting line drives right at people and you go 1-2-3 with not a lot of pitches. … You’ve just got to grind through it.”
It started with an error by third baseman Patrick Wisdom on an Andrew McCutchen grounder to lead off the inning and was exacerbated when center fielder Michael Hermosillo booted an easy pick-up of Christian Yelich’s single up the middle. Steele fielded Hunter Renfroe’s dribbler down the first-base line but couldn’t make the play, allowing a run to score.
Steele thought he was out of the inning trailing 2-0, but a replay challenge reversed the call on an inning-ending double play.
After a long delay before and during the challenge, Steele returned from the dugout, took some warm-ups and served up an RBI single to Rowdy Tellez.
“Kind of a delay there once we were in the dugout,” he said. “But I felt like I refocused , went out there and started throwing pitches again.”
Manger David Ross spoke with crew chief Jerry Layne after the delay but declined to say what the discussion was about.
“We had a conversation about a lot of things,” he said. “We’ll keep that in house. Thanks for asking.”
2. Cubs starters need to go longer in games.
Steele failed to get into the fourth inning for the third straight start, but said it was “one of the better times I’ve felt his year” as far as his stuff.
He’s 1-3 with a 5.50 ERA and allowed 23 hits over 18 innings in five starts.
“There are times when you see electric stuff,” Ross said. “One thing we’ve got to do, we’ve got to play some better defense behind him. … We can’t beat ourselves.”
Ross said he didn’t think Steele was affected by the errors.
“I don’t think things went his way after,” he said. “It’s definitely frustrating when you’re out there and make pitches and plays aren’t made. But there are going to be times when he doesn’t make pitches and they make great plays behind him. … We’re all going to make mistakes. You’ve just got to execute pitches.”
3. The strikeouts — yes, even Nick Madrigal — are piling up.
Five Cubs hitter struck out at least twice, including Madrigal and Michael Hermosillo, who were fanned three times apiece. Brewers starter Eric Lauer struck out the first four hitters and 11 over seven innings. The Cubs struck out 15 times overall.
Madrigal, who is hitting .203, had never struck out three times before in a major-league game. Ross said it was a matter of timing.
“Very uncharacteristic of him,” Ross said. “Had a couple days off. Maybe just getting back into that timing for him. That’s what I see — just a little bit late.”
Madrigal had only seven strikeouts in 103 at-bats as a rookie with the White Sox in 2020. Last year he struck out 17 times in 200 at-bats before a season-ending hamstring injury, which preceded his trade to the Cubs.
Madrigal finished April with nine strikeouts in 59 at-bats.
