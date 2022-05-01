Finance
Medical Residents Disability Income Insurance
Disability insurance is something that any professional should consider having. As a person’s profession becomes more and more specialized however, having Disability income insurance becomes more important. One profession for which Disability insurance is very popular is the medical/health care community. Health care professionals are not only exposed to debilitating illnesses and injuries every day, but also work very hard at achieving their level of specialty and income potential. By the later years of residency, most medical residents are already beginning to look into Disability insurance.
Medical residents should be aware that purchasing Disability insurance can be more complex than just requesting quotes and looking for the least expensive option. In fact, although pricing can be important, it should be one of the last things that is considered. Prior to considering the pricing of a Disability income policy, medical residents should learn about the various definitions and provisions that exist within a Disability contract. Additionally they should also consider the various options that exist in terms of paying premiums.
Medical residents should focus on looking for specific provisions within a Disability contract that will help to effectively protect their income. To assist in the process of shopping for Disability insurance, the following is a list of important provisions to look for:
-Renewability Provision: Noncancellable and Guaranteed renewable
-Definition of Total Disability: True Own-Occupation, Modified Own-Occupation
-Residual Disability benefits: Provide benefits for partial disability claims
-Benefit limitations: Avoid 24-month benefit limitations on mental/nervous claims, if possible
Optional Riders
-Guaranteed Purchase Option: Allows for increasing of benefits without medical underwriting
-Cost of Living Adjustment: Provides inflation protection, while on disability claim
Although there are many more provisions included in a Disability insurance policy, these are some of the ones that should be compared and reviewed most carefully. Since no one knows how, when, and for how long they may become disabled, it is impossible to know exactly what provisions will or will not be needed. Therefore the best thing to do is purchase the most comprehensive and liberal policy available, with the intention of protecting against as many circumstances as possible.
In shopping for a comprehensive and quality policy, medical residents may experience some level of “sticker shock”, meaning the price for Disability insurance is slightly higher than expected. Although a resident’s income will increase after residency, there are many financial obligations that may exist and for that reason, it is important to be conscientious of the two payment options that are available. Medical residents can purchase Disability insurance that has a Level or Graded premium schedule.
Not all insurance carriers offer Graded premium schedules, but it may be worth considering. A graded premium schedule is designed to increase over time – which allows for extremely low costing premiums during residency and the earlier years of practicing, but higher costs in the later years. Once the level premium schedule is more affordable, residents can submit a request to the insurance carrier to structure the premiums on a level basis. Although the level premium will be higher by that time, it may be worth the liquidity that was created throughout the earlier years.
Prior to purchasing Disability insurance you should discuss these options with your agent. Although the Graded premium may not be attractive to some residents, it may be extremely helpful for others. It is best to review both options first in order to make an educated decision. For additional information visit Disability Insurance for Medical Residents.
Finance
Filing Bankruptcy Due to Overwhelming Health Care Debt? Protect Your Future
Once you have decided to file bankruptcy to relieve overwhelming medical debt, you must consider how to best protect yourself in the future. Unless you take measures to prevent this debt from reoccurring, you can once again find yourself in medical debt without the benefit of filing for another bankruptcy. Protecting yourself from future medical debt should be one of your first concerns while filing for chapter 7 or chapter 13 bankruptcy. Individuals who have gone through bankruptcy due to devastating medical expenses have learned the hard way that their medical insurance was inadequate, and failed to completely protect them from financial disaster. Most individuals are insured through an employer-provided health care plan. These plans usually cover only a small percentage of the costs incurred after a catastrophic illness or emergency. Some individuals purchase their own health care plans. These individuals are usually self-employed. Individualized health care coverage is very expensive, and these plans have limitations as well. Still, there are options an individual can take to supplement their medical insurance coverage, minimizing their risk, of once again, becoming overwhelmed by medical debt.
Customizing health insurance can be a useful tactic. Individuals who purchase their own medical insurance have the advantage of tailoring their insurance plan to suit their individual needs. They can change their deductibles and coverage to reflect their specific health circumstances. Although employer-provided health care insurance is usually cheaper, there is decreased ability to modify this plan to meet their individual needs. One option some employers offer is to provide a stipend in place of health care insurance. This allows an employee to shop for a more personal insurance plan.
Catastrophic coverage is another option an individual can take to protect themselves from future medical liabilities. Catastrophic medical coverage is less expensive, and can be useful in enhancing an individual’s health plan by covering just medical emergencies.
A Health Savings Account (HSA) can be a useful tool in managing medical debt. It is a tax-advantaged medical savings account available to taxpayers who are enrolled in a high deductible health plan. The funds contributed to a HSA are not subject to federal income tax at the time of deposit. These funds roll over and accumulate year to year if not spent. This approach allows the individual to set aside a certain amount every month into their HSA. These funds may be used to pay deductibles and other health care expenses not covered under their health care plan. A Flexible Spending Account (FSA) is another tool employers offer to assist employees to manage health care costs, but FSAs have significant disadvantages.
These are a few examples that individuals can consider when optimizing their health care insurance to protect them and their loved ones from medical debt and the threat of bankruptcy. There are many other concerns an individual must consider when planning for a medical emergency, such as the loss of income. Medical emergencies are very unpredictable, and no individual is immune to the possibilities of a medical crisis. It’s a good idea to plan ahead for the financial impact of a potential health care crisis.
D. Dye
Finance
Essential Things to Consider in Renting a Car
You may probably need to rent a car at some point of your life and you may need to know the basic information regarding car hiring. Car hiring is a popular means of transportation for people to travel a long trip with comfortably with convenience. You may also have to know the car hire company that offers the best deal when it comes to car hire.
To avoid the hassle in doing car hire you should already have a list beforehand on what questions to inquire when making a reservation. The Internet which has the big help for people who wants to search something in an easy way could help you compare and find the car rental company that fits your need. Also with this, you can avoid costly mistakes and find out where to get the cheapest car hire deals.
In renting a car, you should know what’s included in the price. Check if unlimited mileage, car insurance, and local taxes are already included or not. You may not be doing much driving in which case unlimited mileage may be unnecessary but insurances are a must and do add up.
In doing car hire, booking ahead is a must. To avoid hassles and inconvenience, its better to have your booking earlier. It is far better to have a reservation with a reference number so at least you know they will have a car waiting and if they don’t have your requested car they will have to upgrade you for free. You also tend to get a better deal by booking ahead.
Always check the car appearance before picking up the car. It is important to check for the inner and outer appearance of the car. Keep in mind that companies could charge you for any damages such as bumps and scrapes that were there by the time you return the car. If any damages were present before you took the car, make a detailed check while the company representative is present. If you don’t you may find that when you return the car they may blame (and charge) you.
Check everything before taking the car. When you are at the pick-up point you must check that everything matches your voucher. When you booked over the Internet or at a travel agent, you may have requested certain things such as extra drivers or extra seats and check if it really included. Even check you are getting the right sort of car you asked for! Do all of this before you sign all the paperwork.
Car hire is the perfect way to explore the places you may want to visit. With so many interesting places to discover, hiring a car is the most recommended and cost effective transport option. Happy driving.
Finance
Entrepreneurial Development in Nigeria
While these statistics bide well for the country’s economic prospects, they also serve to reaffirm the vital importance of entrepreneurial development in achieving that potential.
Past Entrepreneurship Developments
People of the Ibo community in Nigeria are considered one of the oldest entrepreneurs in history, their expertise stretching back to times before modern currency and trade models had developed elsewhere on the planet. In the more recent past, Nigerians adapted their natural talents to evolve traditional businesses and crafts that have sustained most of the country’s rural and urban poor for the better part of the last half century. While the oil boom of the ’70s brought in billions of petrodollars, most of the country’s population remained untouched by the new-found prosperity, thanks to widespread political corruption and catastrophic economic mismanagement. Because of these and other factors, the World Bank estimates that 80% of oil revenues benefited just 1% of the population.
Most of Nigeria’s current woes trace back to a historic overdependence on oil to the negligence of all other sectors, including customary trades and agriculture. Decades of non-inclusive policies alienated the vast majority of Nigerians, plunging the country into a miasma of extreme poverty and ravaging civil and political strife. The climate of economic stagnation spawned a mammoth informal economy that continues to sustain the bulk of Nigeria’s 148 million people. It is a measure of Nigeria’s inherent entrepreneurial capacity that this informal, unorganised sector presently accounts for 65% of Gross National Product and accounts for 90% of all new jobs.
All these factors have tremendous relevance for Nigeria’s future prospects, even more so considering the extent of official neglect and lack of assistance and infrastructure that the country’s indigenous entrepreneurs have had to overcome. Harnessing the informal economy and leveraging its full potential is a prerequisite for Nigeria to emerge from the shackles of its Third World legacy.
The Future of Entrepreneurial Development in Nigeria
It is not as if Nigeria’s hopes of economic superiority rest on individual optimism and enterprise alone. Right after the reinstatement of democracy in 1999, the government of former president O Obsanjo unveiled ambitious plans to take the sub-Saharan nation to the top 20 world economies by 2020. Abuja is also a signatory to the UN Millennial Declaration of 2000 for the achievement of universal basic human rights – relating to health, education, shelter and security – in a time bound manner by 2015. Both objectives present mammoth challenges for Nigeria in terms of reversing past trends and evolving innovative strategy for sustainable and inclusive growth.
The primary focus of Obasanjo’s policies centred on accelerated development through entrepreneurial education (which he made mandatory for college students of all disciplines) and the creation of conditions favourable to a new business regime built on innovation and adaptability. The federal government has since initiated successive programmes aimed at promoting enterprises through widespread use of technology and socially relevant business models. The extent of success of these and other measures, however, is still a matter of debate.
According to the 2007 Gallup poll, 69% of respondents planning new businesses had no intention of registering their operations, indicating they would still prefer to be part of the informal economy. In light of Nigeria’s long-term goals, this is certainly bad news.
Obstacles to Enterprise Development
Disinterest in the formal economy reflects the status of Nigeria’s policies and tax regime, which have long been deemed detrimental to the growth of viable enterprises. Even more disturbing is the fact that this continues to be the case despite the energetic reforms process initiated after the return of democracy. It is more than evident that piecemeal measures are unequal to meeting the challenges that Nigeria has set itself up to.
The following are the most important obstacles facing rapid entrepreneurial development:
o Absence of a pro-active regulatory environment that encourages innovative enterprise development at the grassroots level.
o Significant infrastructural deficits (especially with regards to roads and electricity) and systemic irregularities inimical to small businesses.
o The presence of administrative and trade barriers that curtail capacity building and inhibit access to technical support.
o Absence of regulatory mechanisms for effective oversight of enterprise development initiatives, especially those in the MSME space.
o Poor access to vocational and skills-development training for rural and urban youths involved in the informal economy.
o Rampant political and bureaucratic corruption, together with the absence of social consensus on important macroeconomic policy issues.
More than 73% of Nigerians featuring in the Gallup survey conceded access to finance was the single-most important hurdle in the way to setting up successful enterprises. More telling is the fact that about 60% of respondents claimed that current policies, despite the government’s focus on enterprise development, do not make it easy to start a business in Nigeria.
Some Additional Factors to Consider
Forbes Magazine recently sat down with Lagos Business School’s Peter Bamkole to discuss the current obstacles facing aspiring Nigerian entrepreneurs. The interview outlines three major problems:
* Constrained access to local and international markets that stunt entrepreneurial expansion and proliferation.
* Severe infrastructure deficits (mainly of power and electricity) that hamstring both new and existing businesses.
* Inadequate access to finance and the absence of a credit policy that addresses the specific needs of enterprises.
The road to Nigeria’s emergence as an economic superpower is muddy and treacherous. More than just optimism, it calls for clever economic manoeuvring that will help turn the country’s fortunes around for good.
