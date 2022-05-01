News
NFL draft tracker: Chicago Bears add an offensive tackle and edge rusher — and a slew of Day 3 picks after making 4 trades
After drafting two defensive backs and a wide receiver in the second round Friday, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has finally begun addding to his NFL draft haul on Day 3.
Poles engineered four trades to increase his picks from three to eight: Nos. 168 and 174 in the fifth round, Nos. 186, 203 and 207 and Nos. 226, 254 and 255 in the seventh round.
Poles traded a 2023 sixth-rounder to the Los Angeles Chargers for pick Nos. 254 and 255 this year. He traded No. 148 to the Buffalo Bills for Nos. 168 and 203. He traded No. 150 to the Houston Texans for Nos. 166 and 207. And he traded No. 166 to the Cincinnati Bengals for Nos. 174 and 226.
The Tribune is tracking all of the Bears’ draft weekend moves. Here’s a look at each of their new players.
Kyler Gordon, cornerback, Washington
No. 39, second round
Height, weight: 6-0, 200
Why the Bears picked him
The Bears had a major need for a starter at cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson and someone to play nickel, and now they have a dynamic athlete as an option for either role.
Gordon had two interceptions and nine passes defended in 12 games in 2021, being named a first-team All-Pac 12 player. He finished his career with 14 passes defended, 98 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. Gordon’s teammate, cornerback Trent McDuffie, was picked 21st in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Analysts on the ESPN broadcast called him a tough, hard-nosed player with good finishing skills who will fit in well with coach Matt Eberflus’ style.
Gordon said at the combine that he doesn’t have a preference between playing outside or nickel, and Poles said the Bears value the flexibility he provides.
Poles said Gordon popped up in their mock-draft simulations a few times, but they didn’t think he would be available.
“We kind of laughed it off and it was like, ‘There’s no way,’” Poles said. “So when it actually happened it was a really cool moment, and we’re excited about adding a guy that I believe is going to be a starting-caliber corner. … His movement skills are outstanding. He’s tough. He has what we call reactive athleticism, twitchy. He’s going to help us in coverage big time.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Gordon ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the combine, but some within the Bears were excited by that, according to scout Francis St. Paul.
“We were like, ‘Uh oh, we may have a chance now,’” St. Paul said. “He plays way faster than that time. And you see it all the time, there are a lot of players that don’t run as fast as we’re all expecting but they play faster. And he has great play speed.”
Multiple analysts indicated Gordon still needs to develop his instincts and technique, but Poles complimented his instincts, saying Gordon has a great feel for the game.
The Athletic ranked Gordon as the sixth-best cornerback in the draft, and he was the sixth selected.
Scout’s take
“Just his competitiveness, toughness. This is a guy, when you speak with him, you’ll see he’s very calm. Corners, you’ve got to forget about the next play because you will get beat. And he’s one of the guys, that if he gets beat, it didn’t bother him at all, and he came back and competed more on the next play.” — St. Paul
In his own words
“My favorite corner growing up, the one I watched the most was Darrelle Revis. He’s the one I kind of modeled my game after in just the way he is off the line. He’s just a technician the way he moves. … He’s just a great player.” — Gordon
You should know
Gordon’s mom got him into competitive dancing when he was young, and he said he traveled around the country for competitions in lyrical, ballet and hip hop. He also did martial arts.
St. Paul said you can see his dance background in his play.
“You see it in his balance,” St. Paul said. “You see it in his change of direction. He ran a 6.67(-second) three-cone. And the most impressive (thing) about it, he was stumbling and pulled out of that stumble and to finish with that time. …If he didn’t stumble, that time would have been amazing.”
Analyst’s take
“He ran in the low 4.5s (in the 40-yard dash at the combine), but he plays so much faster than that and can really find and play the ball. … He’s got the size and length that you love. He’s big-time explosive. … He’s a dynamic athlete.” — NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah
Jaquan Brisker, safety, Penn State
No. 48, second round
Height, weight: 6-1, 206
Why the Bears picked him
The Bears need a safety to start alongside Eddie Jackson, and Brisker could be that player.
Brisker was named a second-team All-American by multiple outlets as a fifth-year senior in 2021 after transferring from junior college in 2019. A defensive leader for the Nittany Lions, he had 153 tackles, 9½ for a loss, five interceptions and 14 pass breakups in 34 games and 21 starts.
In his senior season in 2021, he had 64 tackles, 5½ for a loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.
Poles lauded his toughness, his team-first mentality and his ability to rise to the occasion, noting a key interception against Wisconsin.
“One of those attributes you look for in players is can he make big plays in big moments?” Poles said. “And he showed that over and over in his career, so we’re excited about him.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Brisker, who was The Athletic’s fifth-ranked safety, came up through the junior college ranks, so he spent five years in college. He played through a shoulder injury in 2021.
Scout’s take
“You’re talking about a big guy that‘s physical. We like his toughness. We like his ball skills. … A guy that has got speed, range, ball skills, plus he brings the physical side of the game that we like. Obviously with ‘Flus and his defense, wanting to be a physical team, he also brings that aspect of it too.” — Bears scout Chris Prescott
In his own words
“I just think leading by example is very important, whether that’s off the field or on the field. Off the field, my teammates can depend on me, especially working out on my own, them calling me or reaching out or me reaching out to them. And also the head coach can always depend on me to do the right thing.” — Brisker
You should know
Brisker played two seasons at Lackawanna Community College before moving to Penn State in 2019.
“You just take everything one day at a time,” Brisker said. “But really (I learned to) just be humble from the beginning. Me going through junior college is going to help me a lot. It helped me be more mature and helped me see where I was at.”
Analyst’s take
“Jaquan Brisker was a favorite of (Penn State coach) James Franklin’s from start to finish. … Really a versatile safety. He’s not just an in-the-box type.” — ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
Velus Jones Jr., wide receiver, Tennessee
No. 71, third round
Height, weight: 6-0, 204
Why the Bears drafted him
Jones is a speedy receiver who ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the combine.
He spent four years at USC, including a redshirt freshman year, before transferring to Tennessee for two years. He had a career-high 62 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.
He was the SEC co-special teams player of the year in 2021. He had 41 kick returns for 1,026 yards and a touchdown in two seasons at Tennessee and added 18 punt returns for 272 yards in 2021.
Poles said the Bears value Jones’ ability to be used in several ways.
“I was looking for those guys that are explosive and they’re playmakers and they can help in many different areas, and that’s what this kid is,” Poles said. “And when you get a chance to meet him, you’ll understand that he’s different. He’s special. There’s something about him. … There’s just an aura about him.
“There’s a lot of really cool traits. This guy breaks a lot of tackles. He can take the top off. His run off the catch is outstanding. He’s big, too. … This isn’t like a skinny, fast dude. This is a strong, violent runner. He used to be a running back, too. There’s a lot we can do.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
After spending six seasons in college, Jones turns 25 in May and still needs to show improvement in his route running, according to analysts.
“He’s a mature 25, as opposed to being an older guy who acts like a younger guy and falls in with the college crowd,” Bears scout Sam Summerville said. “He’s very humble and he’s very hungry.”
Scout’s take
“He was one of the guys that took advantage of that COVID year and came back, and it really helped him to refine different parts of his game. The more I watched him, the more I saw him improve. Even going through this season, you see a different player end the season than what you saw earlier. … In particular I would say he got better with route running and things down the field. I think he has always been dynamic with the ball in his hands. He has continuing to add those different aspects to his game.” — Summerville
In his own words
“Ball-in-hand guy, it doesn’t mean just short passes. When the ball touches my hands from an over route, curl route, an out route, I’m going to make something happen, especially with the mentality I have. It came from my father: never, ever get tackled by the first person. That’s something that I’ve been living. That’s something that I was able to put on film and prove I’m one of the best ball-in-hand guys in the nation.” — Jones
You should know
Jones brushed off questions about being a 25-year-old rookie, noting his lack of major injuries during his career.
“Age is nothing but a number,” he said. “I feel like injuries affect you no matter how old you are. I was fortunate. The biggest injury I ever had was a high ankle sprain. Never tore anything, broke anything, so I have the body of, like, a 21-year-old. Age is nothing but a number. A lot of people try to make it a big issue, but at the end of the day, I can play ball, I’m physical, I can run, I can make plays.”
Analyst’s take
“To me the most Deebo (Samuel)-like player — and it would definitely be Deebo-like, he’s not the same talent — but Velus Jones from Tennessee is kind of that guy that’s really, really sturdy and strong and explosive. Like real, real, real fast, somebody on jet sweeps. You see it in the kick return game with him, as well. Just get him the ball and let him go.” — Jeremiah
Braxton Jones, offensive tackle, Southern Utah
No. 168, fifth round
Height, weight: 6-5, 310
Why the Bears drafted him
The Bears are looking to add more talent and depth to their offensive line in order to better support young quarterback Justin Fields. That led Poles to take a Saturday swing on Jones, who is lauded for his quickness and feel for the game. Jones also has the kind of nasty edge that Poles is looking to inject into his offensive line and has the chance to be a solid run blocker on the next level. Jones started 30 games at Southern Utah.
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Jones, according to some talent evaluators, can be inconsistent with his fundamentals up front and may be particularly vulnerable as a pass protector in the NFL. He’s also coming from a struggling Football Championship Subdivision in the Big Sky and will almost certainly need time to be molded and developed.
Dominique Robinson, edge rusher, Miami (Ohio)
No. 174, fifth round
Height, weight: 6-5, 253
Why the Bears drafted him
Robinson was a high school quarterback who started his career at Miami as a wide receiver. He transitioned to edge rusher in 2020. In his fifth and final year at Miami, he had 29 tackles, 8 ½ tackles for a loss, 4 ½ sacks and four quarterback hits.
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Robinson only had two years of collegiate experience on defense, and so still has development ahead.
How Google’s Route 66 look Saturday links to Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you have been on Google Saturday, April 30, 2022, you might have noticed a special Route 66 look on the site.
So why Route 66 on April 30? Well the answer actually links to Springfield, Missouri on this date in 1926.
Though it may be gone from the U.S. Highway System, Route 66 remains a hot spot for travelers around the world.
The 2,448-mile stretch of two-lane road brought hope to those escaping the Dust Bowl in the 1930s.
It helped create thousands of jobs during World War II, and today remains a symbol of the spirit of an ever-changing America.
On April 30, 1926, entrepreneurs Cyrus Avery of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and John Woodruff of Springfield, Missouri, sent a telegram to Washington D.C. from the Colonial Hotel in Springfield, suggesting the name “66” be given to their new highway going from Chicago to Los Angeles.
Originally they wanted the highway to be called Route 60, but that name was already taken by another highway. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials then said they could have the name Route 62 which Avery called a “joke to the interstate highway,” according to TIME.
Avery discovered the number 66 was available and sounded better. A return telegram came on November 11, 1926 confirming the name Route 66.
Avery lobbied for the route because it would redirect traffic from Kansas City, Missouri, and Denver and boost the state’s prosperity.
In 1927, Avery pushed for the creation of the U.S. Highway 66 Association to promote paving U.S. 66 and promote travel on the highway. He was elected Vice President in 1929 and is known as the “father of Route 66.”
From the beginning, public road planners intended U.S. 66 to connect the main streets of rural and urban communities along its diagonal course for the most practical of reasons. It didn’t follow a traditional linear course like other highways.
During the Great Depression thousands of unemployed male youths from virtually every state were put to work on the road to pave the final stretches, according to the National Historic Route 66 Federation.
Route 66 was also significant to the nation’s war effort during World War II.
It helped facilitate the single greatest wartime manpower mobilization in the history of the nation. Between 1941 and 1945 the government invested approximately $70 billion in capital projects throughout California and created thousands of civilians jobs.
By 1970, a continually ever-changing America saw nearly all segments of the original Route 66 were bypassed by a modern four-lane highway.
“Route 66 symbolized the renewed spirit of optimism that pervaded the country after economic catastrophe and global war,” the National Historic Route 66 Federation said. “Often called, ‘The Main Street of America,’ it linked a remote and under-populated region with two vital 20th century cities – Chicago and Los Angeles.”
The outdated, poorly maintained vestiges of U.S. Highway 66 completely succumbed to the interstate system in October 1984 when the final section of the original road was bypassed by Interstate 40 at Williams, Arizona.
Overwhelming joy for Kerby Joseph after Lions take him in NFL Draft
Kerby Joseph was elated when his phone finally rang Friday night and it was Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes.
“The conversation was amazing. I always wished for this moment … so for me to fulfill this milestone in my life,” Joseph told the Orlando Sentinel. “I’m just so filled with joy and I’m just so happy. It’s hard for me to talk right now because I just want to dance and scream and do a backflip.
Joseph and friends waited more than three hours until his name was called just after 11 p.m. Friday, during the third round of the NFL Draft. When Holmes called the former Jones High star, he forgot all about how much he had wandered around the Kissimmee vacation home his family had rented for his draft party.
The Lions made the University of Illinois safety the No. 97 overall selection.
“I wasn’t getting crazy. I didn’t lower my self-confidence. I didn’t lower my self-esteem. I didn’t lower nothing,” Joseph said of the wait. “I feel like it just motivated me. I just know we’re all going to be on the same field at the same level, so … I have to give my all … not even 100% but more like 1,000% this time.”
He had said leading up to the draft it didn’t matter which team selected him, but he was certainly happy to get the call from the Lions.
“You see I got the hat on. I’m so happy, so blessed for this opportunity and so thankful the Detroit Lions gave me the opportunity,” Joseph said. “They believed in me and I feel like belief in me goes a long way.
“If you believe in me, I’m going let you believe in me more than I believe in myself, so I’m going to give them my all.”
When Holmes called, family and friends gathered for the big moment had to be quieted after Joseph waved a Lions hat during his conversation: “Come on, the boss man is on the phone.”
Holmes said, according to Joseph, “Hey Kirby, you ready to be a Detroit Lion? I almost cried. I ain’t going to lie. I almost cried. I was just so thankful for that moment.”
Joseph’s father, Dacius Joseph, who cooked the large Haitian meal for those in attendance, was quite happy for his son, and his hopes were that Kerby remain faith-driven and grounded.
“I feel very great. He go to NFL,” Dacius Joseph said. “Since he was little boy, he told me he wanted to go play football.
“So now, God make it true. It’s real now. Thank you, Jesus. Without Jesus, it’s not here to be.”
And now he’ll have to change allegiance.
“I was always Miami Dolphins,” he said, “but now it’s no Dolphins. It’s Detroit Lions.”
()
