NFL draft tracker: Who the Chicago Bears added on Day 3 with their 8 picks after making 4 trades
After drafting two defensive backs and a wide receiver in the second round Friday, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has finally begun adding to his NFL draft haul on Day 3.
Poles engineered four trades to increase his picks from three to eight: Nos. 168 and 174 in the fifth round, Nos. 186, 203 and 207 and Nos. 226, 254 and 255 in the seventh round.
Poles traded a 2023 sixth-rounder to the Los Angeles Chargers for pick Nos. 254 and 255 this year. He traded No. 148 to the Buffalo Bills for Nos. 168 and 203. He traded No. 150 to the Houston Texans for Nos. 166 and 207. And he traded No. 166 to the Cincinnati Bengals for Nos. 174 and 226.
The Tribune is tracking all of the Bears’ draft weekend moves. Here’s a look at each of their new players.
Kyler Gordon, cornerback, Washington
No. 39, second round
Height, weight: 6-0, 200
Why the Bears picked him
The Bears had a major need for a starter at cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson and someone to play nickel, and now they have a dynamic athlete as an option for either role.
Gordon had two interceptions and nine passes defended in 12 games in 2021, being named a first-team All-Pac 12 player. He finished his career with 14 passes defended, 98 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. Gordon’s teammate, cornerback Trent McDuffie, was picked 21st in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Analysts on the ESPN broadcast called him a tough, hard-nosed player with good finishing skills who will fit in well with coach Matt Eberflus’ style.
Gordon said at the combine that he doesn’t have a preference between playing outside or nickel, and Poles said the Bears value the flexibility he provides.
Poles said Gordon popped up in their mock-draft simulations a few times, but they didn’t think he would be available.
“We kind of laughed it off and it was like, ‘There’s no way,’” Poles said. “So when it actually happened it was a really cool moment, and we’re excited about adding a guy that I believe is going to be a starting-caliber corner. … His movement skills are outstanding. He’s tough. He has what we call reactive athleticism, twitchy. He’s going to help us in coverage big time.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Gordon ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the combine, but some within the Bears were excited by that, according to scout Francis St. Paul.
“We were like, ‘Uh oh, we may have a chance now,’” St. Paul said. “He plays way faster than that time. And you see it all the time, there are a lot of players that don’t run as fast as we’re all expecting but they play faster. And he has great play speed.”
Multiple analysts indicated Gordon still needs to develop his instincts and technique, but Poles complimented his instincts, saying Gordon has a great feel for the game.
The Athletic ranked Gordon as the sixth-best cornerback in the draft, and he was the sixth selected.
Scout’s take
“Just his competitiveness, toughness. This is a guy, when you speak with him, you’ll see he’s very calm. Corners, you’ve got to forget about the next play because you will get beat. And he’s one of the guys, that if he gets beat, it didn’t bother him at all, and he came back and competed more on the next play.” — St. Paul
In his own words
“My favorite corner growing up, the one I watched the most was Darrelle Revis. He’s the one I kind of modeled my game after in just the way he is off the line. He’s just a technician the way he moves. … He’s just a great player.” — Gordon
You should know
Gordon’s mom got him into competitive dancing when he was young, and he said he traveled around the country for competitions in lyrical, ballet and hip hop. He also did martial arts.
St. Paul said you can see his dance background in his play.
“You see it in his balance,” St. Paul said. “You see it in his change of direction. He ran a 6.67(-second) three-cone. And the most impressive (thing) about it, he was stumbling and pulled out of that stumble and to finish with that time. …If he didn’t stumble, that time would have been amazing.”
Analyst’s take
“He ran in the low 4.5s (in the 40-yard dash at the combine), but he plays so much faster than that and can really find and play the ball. … He’s got the size and length that you love. He’s big-time explosive. … He’s a dynamic athlete.” — NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah
Jaquan Brisker, safety, Penn State
No. 48, second round
Height, weight: 6-1, 206
Why the Bears picked him
The Bears need a safety to start alongside Eddie Jackson, and Brisker could be that player.
Brisker was named a second-team All-American by multiple outlets as a fifth-year senior in 2021 after transferring from junior college in 2019. A defensive leader for the Nittany Lions, he had 153 tackles, 9½ for a loss, five interceptions and 14 pass breakups in 34 games and 21 starts.
In his senior season in 2021, he had 64 tackles, 5½ for a loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.
Poles lauded his toughness, his team-first mentality and his ability to rise to the occasion, noting a key interception against Wisconsin.
“One of those attributes you look for in players is can he make big plays in big moments?” Poles said. “And he showed that over and over in his career, so we’re excited about him.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Brisker, who was The Athletic’s fifth-ranked safety, came up through the junior college ranks, so he spent five years in college. He played through a shoulder injury in 2021.
Scout’s take
“You’re talking about a big guy that‘s physical. We like his toughness. We like his ball skills. … A guy that has got speed, range, ball skills, plus he brings the physical side of the game that we like. Obviously with ‘Flus and his defense, wanting to be a physical team, he also brings that aspect of it too.” — Bears scout Chris Prescott
In his own words
“I just think leading by example is very important, whether that’s off the field or on the field. Off the field, my teammates can depend on me, especially working out on my own, them calling me or reaching out or me reaching out to them. And also the head coach can always depend on me to do the right thing.” — Brisker
You should know
Brisker played two seasons at Lackawanna Community College before moving to Penn State in 2019.
“You just take everything one day at a time,” Brisker said. “But really (I learned to) just be humble from the beginning. Me going through junior college is going to help me a lot. It helped me be more mature and helped me see where I was at.”
Analyst’s take
“Jaquan Brisker was a favorite of (Penn State coach) James Franklin’s from start to finish. … Really a versatile safety. He’s not just an in-the-box type.” — ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
Velus Jones Jr., wide receiver, Tennessee
No. 71, third round
Height, weight: 6-0, 204
Why the Bears drafted him
Jones is a speedy receiver who ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the combine.
He spent four years at USC, including a redshirt freshman year, before transferring to Tennessee for two years. He had a career-high 62 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.
He was the SEC co-special teams player of the year in 2021. He had 41 kick returns for 1,026 yards and a touchdown in two seasons at Tennessee and added 18 punt returns for 272 yards in 2021.
Poles said the Bears value Jones’ ability to be used in several ways.
“I was looking for those guys that are explosive and they’re playmakers and they can help in many different areas, and that’s what this kid is,” Poles said. “And when you get a chance to meet him, you’ll understand that he’s different. He’s special. There’s something about him. … There’s just an aura about him.
“There’s a lot of really cool traits. This guy breaks a lot of tackles. He can take the top off. His run off the catch is outstanding. He’s big, too. … This isn’t like a skinny, fast dude. This is a strong, violent runner. He used to be a running back, too. There’s a lot we can do.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
After spending six seasons in college, Jones turns 25 in May and still needs to show improvement in his route running, according to analysts.
“He’s a mature 25, as opposed to being an older guy who acts like a younger guy and falls in with the college crowd,” Bears scout Sam Summerville said. “He’s very humble and he’s very hungry.”
Scout’s take
“He was one of the guys that took advantage of that COVID year and came back, and it really helped him to refine different parts of his game. The more I watched him, the more I saw him improve. Even going through this season, you see a different player end the season than what you saw earlier. … In particular I would say he got better with route running and things down the field. I think he has always been dynamic with the ball in his hands. He has continuing to add those different aspects to his game.” — Summerville
In his own words
“Ball-in-hand guy, it doesn’t mean just short passes. When the ball touches my hands from an over route, curl route, an out route, I’m going to make something happen, especially with the mentality I have. It came from my father: never, ever get tackled by the first person. That’s something that I’ve been living. That’s something that I was able to put on film and prove I’m one of the best ball-in-hand guys in the nation.” — Jones
You should know
Jones brushed off questions about being a 25-year-old rookie, noting his lack of major injuries during his career.
“Age is nothing but a number,” he said. “I feel like injuries affect you no matter how old you are. I was fortunate. The biggest injury I ever had was a high ankle sprain. Never tore anything, broke anything, so I have the body of, like, a 21-year-old. Age is nothing but a number. A lot of people try to make it a big issue, but at the end of the day, I can play ball, I’m physical, I can run, I can make plays.”
Analyst’s take
“To me the most Deebo (Samuel)-like player — and it would definitely be Deebo-like, he’s not the same talent — but Velus Jones from Tennessee is kind of that guy that’s really, really sturdy and strong and explosive. Like real, real, real fast, somebody on jet sweeps. You see it in the kick return game with him, as well. Just get him the ball and let him go.” — Jeremiah
Braxton Jones, offensive tackle, Southern Utah
No. 168, fifth round
Height, weight: 6-5, 310
Why the Bears drafted him
The Bears are looking to add more talent and depth to their offensive line in order to better support young quarterback Justin Fields. That led Poles to take a Saturday swing on Jones, who is lauded for his length, his quickness and feel for the game. Jones showed good footwork and bend during his college career also has the kind of nasty edge that Poles is looking to inject into his offensive line. He has a chance to be a solid run blocker on the next level. Jones started 30 games at Southern Utah.
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Jones, according to some talent evaluators, can be inconsistent with his fundamentals up front and may be particularly vulnerable as a pass protector in the NFL. He’s also coming from a struggling Football Championship Subdivision in the Big Sky and will almost certainly need time to be molded and developed.
In his own words
“I feel like I’m fairly ready, honestly, to compete. That’s the thing I do is compete all day. Obviously there might be a little bit of tweaking and some techniques that I need to fix. But that will come quickly. I think I’ll be able to come in and make a big impact immediately.”
Analyst’s take
“You want to talk about length? Almost 36-inch arms for Braxton Jones at 6-5, 310. He’s a specimen and when he gets his arms on you, it’s over. He just needs to get a little bit more comfortable and play with a little bit more balance. But to me, if he can get his pads down and play with more balance, that length is going to be a huge asset for him.” — Jeremiah
You should know
Jones’ interaction with the Bears’ was minimal during the pre-draft process. He interviewed with he team at both the Senior Bowl and the scouting combine. But that was it. Until last week when the Bears sent assistant offensive line coach Austin King to Salt Lake City, Utah, to have dinner with Jones and then put him through a private workout.
“I think they just needed to see me actually move and be able to move in space and see my athleticism,” Jones said. “Maybe they weren’t totally sold on it yet. For me to come out there on short notice and just do my thing, I think they saw that in me.”
Dominique Robinson, edge rusher, Miami (Ohio)
No. 174, fifth round
Height, weight: 6-5, 253
Why the Bears drafted him
Robinson was a high school quarterback who started his career at Miami as a wide receiver. He transitioned to edge rusher in 2020. In his fifth and final year at Miami, he had 29 tackles, 8 ½ tackles for a loss, 4 ½ sacks and four quarterback hits.
Bears scout Brendan Rehor said Robinson has the makeup and the traits, including outstanding athletic ability, to be worth a risk.
He saw Robinson show up against Central Michigan against offensive lineman Luke Goedeke, who was drafted Friday in the second round, and said Robinson also impressed at the Senior Bowl.
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Robinson only had two years of collegiate experience on defense, and so still has development ahead.
Rehor said Robinson still has to improve in the run game. Robinson said he considers himself to be “really, really raw.”
“I’ve been working on some new stuff,” Robinson said. “I was a one-dimensional player, kind of. I only had one move throughout college. I wanted to add some power. I wanted to add some things that come off of power, and I think I’ve been doing that pretty well on a consistent basis during this off time.”
Scout’s take
“The athlete stands out the most. There’s only upside with this kid, which is what we’re betting on and what we invested in. The athlete himself, the frame, when you get up on this kid, he’s a lean dude. … There is some rawness to him, but this kid can rush the passer. He showed this at the Senior Bowl. That was really where he made his biggest step where he (showed he) belonged.” – Rehor
Zachary Thomas, offensive tackle, San Diego State
No. 186, sixth round
Height, weight: 6-5, 308
Trestan Ebner, running back, Baylor
No. 203, sixth round
Height, weight: 5-11, 206
Why the Bears drafted him
Ebner was the Big 12 special teams player of the year in 2021, when he had 23 kick returns for 511 yards and a touchdown and seven punt returns for 154 yards. He totaled 4,542 all-purpose yards over his five-year career at Baylor, with 1,690 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and 1,515 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had four return touchdowns.
Doug Kramer, center, Illinois
No. 207, sixth round
Height, weight: 6-2, 299
Tennessee Titans select Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo in fourth round of 2022 NFL draft: ‘He’s going to do great things’
The Tennessee Titans selected Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo with the 143rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday.
Okonkwo is the first Terps tight end to be drafted since Dan Gronkowski, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft.
The 6-3, 238-pound Okonkwo, Gronkowski and two-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis are the only Maryland tight ends to be drafted since 2006. Davis played three years for the Terps before becoming the sixth overall pick and played 15 seasons in the league.
After Maryland football’s spring game Saturday, redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s jaw dropped when he found out Okonkwo was drafted. Tagovailoa couldn’t contain his excitement for his former teammate, but strongly believes Okonkwo should’ve went higher, saying “that’s the best tight end.”
“I know he’s going to do great things,” Tagovailoa added. “I feel like [the Titans] use their tight ends a lot so he’ll be in a good position to really showcase what he can do in the league.”
As college football grappled with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Okonkwo missed the season because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. He returned this past season, becoming one of junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s go-to targets after receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones went down with season-ending injuries.
In March, Okonkwo made a name for himself at the NFL scouting combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash among his position group. Okonkwo’s time of 4.52 seconds ranked in the 94th percentile among tight ends since 2011.
During the 2021 season, Okonkwo caught 52 passes for 447 yards and a team-best five touchdowns while showcasing his versatility as a pass catcher and blocker.
“I can play every role,” he said during Maryland’s Pro Day. “I can play out wide, the slot, the backfield. I can cause mismatches, and I can block.”
Big Ten Network analyst Matt Millen, a former Penn State defensive lineman and general manager for the Detroit Lions, said Okonkwo has potential but a team must be willing to take time for his talent to develop.
“If somebody drafts him, they’re going to have to be a little patient with him, but I think he has something to work with,” Millen said last month.
Okonkwo is the second Maryland player to be selected in the 2022 draft. Terps junior safety Nick Cross was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round at No. 96 overall.
Maryland coach Mike Locksley said it’s rewarding to see Cross and Okonkwo complete a lifelong dream while helping out their families.
“It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work, but it shows the other people coming up through this program that if you do things the right way, you have a chance to reach every goal you set for yourself,” Locksley said.
‘Gaslit’ review: Julia Roberts humanizes Watergate in new Starz series
Behind every great political scandal, there are players whose stories get shoved to the side by the first, second and even third drafts of history.
“Gaslit,” overpacked but compelling, shoves back — though not quite hard enough. The actors traverse a wide variety of styles, from sardonic satire to raw sincerity. While that stylistic range can feel indecisive in some episodes, it’s an awfully good cast.
With a deft balance of social cunning and justifiable paranoia, Julia Roberts takes the lead as “mouth of the south” Martha Mitchell. Her public statements regarding Richard Nixon’s ineptly corrupt administration helped bring down a presidential second-term hopeful and various minions intent on smearing the opposition party. Across the eight-part Starz series (seven episodes were available for preview), Roberts occasionally has to fight for screen time in what is an ensemble piece, not a star vehicle. Sean Penn plays her husband, Nixon crony and U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell, encased in a misjudged load of prosthetics. (More on that shortly.)
“Gaslit” devotes nearly equal time to White House counsel John Dean (Dan Stevens of “Downton Abbey”) and his wife, Maureen “Mo” Dean (Betty Gilpin). Gilpin excels as the series’ voice of reason and — as depicted here — the cool, clear, morally aghast rebuke to the feckless, reckless men, her husband included, making the wrong kind of history all around her.
The series opens with another major player: dirty-tricks maestro G. Gordon Liddy (Shea Whigham, a serious pleasure as always). We meet him doing Liddy’s infamous signature move: holding his hand over a candle flame, testing his tolerance for burning flesh, referenced though not shown in “All the President’s Men.”
History, Whigham’s Liddy tells us, “isn’t written by the feeble masses — the pissants, the commies, the queers and the women. It is written and rewritten by soldiers carrying the banner of kings.” By episode seven, in prison for the Watergate break-in, Liddy’s reduced to going mano-a-mano with a rat in a cell, though like so many co-conspirators, he enjoyed a lucrative career redemption outside politics, post-Watergate.
Other real-life figures take their share of the narrative here, fictionalized to varying degrees. (It’s a docudrama, or rather, a docu-comedy-drama, not a documentary.) Patrick Walker is heartbreaking as security guard Frank Wills, who first reported signs of a break-in at the Watergate complex, leading to arrests made early morning on July 17, 1972. Wills was treated as a marginalized pariah for doing his job. Though Martha Mitchell’s mistreatment at the hands of Nixon operatives centers the adaptation — she was, by various accounts and this show’s telling, imprisoned and drugged in an LA hotel suite for talking too much, too dangerously — “Gaslit” casts a sympathetic eye to various marginalized characters thrown under various buses.
Creator Robbie Pickering and his fellow writers, working under Matt Ross’s direction, do many things very well. The period is shrewdly evoked, braking right at the edge of parody. (As a former 12-year-old Watergate hearings viewer, I can attest to the general domestic onslaught of avocado green, harvest gold and simulated wood-paneled interiors.) When Roberts and Penn get a chance to really tear into each other as scene partners, the results are riveting. And the ensemble is full of wily scene-stealers, such as John Carroll Lynch as FBI director L. Patrick Gray, no one’s idea of a profile in courage.
“Gaslit” comes from the Watergate season of the Slate podcast “Slow Burn,” which began with a 25-minute episode on Martha Mitchell and fanned out from there. The Starz edition of the story strains a bit to find its focus, winding so many other figures around Mitchell.
There’s also a weird visual disconnect with Roberts, whose fine performance is relatively unconcerned with re-creating the Martha Mitchell we know from archival material, up against a nearly unrecognizable Penn as John Mitchell. His jowly prosthetics, to be sure, are first-rate: Kazuhiro Tsuji, who won an Oscar for turning Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” achieves a similarly convincing effect for Penn. Yet is the performance and the series truly better for it? Is Mitchell’s face Churchill-level iconic? (No.) Why go to the trouble? Even with Penn in the role, would it have been possible to go halfway with this sort of facial sculpting job, and let an actor of Penn’s skill level do more of the work?
“Gaslit” owes its brash comic edge to the political work of Adam McKay (”Vice,” “Don’t Look Up”), an edge that has its payoffs and its limitations. With the Watergate character roster, it’s hard to avoid comedy, because they delivered so many varieties: the comedy of self-delusion (John Dean), the comedy of straight-faced insanity (Liddy), the comedy of office politics (everyone else). In “Gaslit,” it’s hard to take Dean seriously; he’s a hapless hollow man in Stevens’ portrayal, and you have to squint, hard, to see what brought the Deans together. It’s like the makeup issue with Penn vs. Roberts, only without the makeup; while Stevens plays almost every line for nervous laughs, Gilpin makes Mo a little bit of everything: funny, melancholy, regretful, defiant.
Films such as “Vice” and series such as this one, cannot help but point to the inevitable Trump White House projects. How will our previous president’s (first?) term in office be treated on screen? For McKay-style laughs only? When Nixon’s worst has been so easily bested by recent history, is it possible we already living in a time when satire becomes not simply limiting, but irresponsible?
On the other hand: It remains a singular historical fact that G. Gordon Liddy was not, in fact, a fictional character. And when an actor as good as Whigham gets lines such as “I don’t experience human neuroses,” “Gaslit” can be forgiven its flaws.
‘Gaslit’ ★★★ (out of 4)
Content rating: TV-MA
Running time: Eight episodes, approximately eight hours. Seven episodes were screened for review.
How to watch: Now streaming on Starz
No Mow May: A way of doing more for pollinators by doing less this spring
On a chilly morning in late April, Amanda Lynch planted a city-issued sign in her family’s front yard.
“No Mow May,” it proclaimed.
It was her dad’s idea to take part in this environmental initiative in West St. Paul, but the city and her father have her full support.
“I like it because I don’t have to mow the yard,” said Lynch, 20, with a laugh. “It’s a good idea, though — to give the lawn the opportunity to start growing and get everything started.”
POLLINATOR PERKS
No Mow May’s purpose is actually for pollinators, and it’s a blossoming trend across the U.S. — including city-led initiatives in West St. Paul, Edina and New Brighton.
What’s the purpose of doing less — to let the grass grow shaggy; to let the dandelions grow; to hold off on that spring cleanup of leaves?
“No Mow May is a campaign to raise awareness of the importance of spring flowers for bees,” said Elaine Evans, extension educator at the University of Minnesota. “In May, many bees are coming out of hibernation and need flowers to feed themselves and their babies. The main purpose of No Mow May is to encourage people to let spring flowers in their lawns bloom before mowing.”
The bees needing an assist include the endangered rusty patched bumblebee, which became Minnesota’s state bee in 2019.
“The rusty patched bumblebee used to be common in Minnesota but is now very rare,” Evans says. “It is threatened with extinction, but still can be found in many parts of Minnesota, with many recent sightings in the Twin Cities. By creating a pollinator haven in your yard, you can help the rusty patched bumble bee recover.”
Planting pollinator-friendly flowers is an idea people are familiar with, but it’s probably going to take a lot of signs to spread the message to Americans that they should consider letting their yards grow more wild — to let the creeping Charlie creep, to let the clover flourish.
“It’s all about education,” says Gretchen Cudak, a member of the St Paul Garden Club. “We all need to refocus and regroup about what we think is normal and good — because what we think is normal and good is not normal and good for pollinators. The bees are really suffering.”
A BRITISH IMPORT
The idea for No Mow May took root across the pond: The annual campaign by Plantlife, a conservation group in England, inspired the city of Appleton, Wis., to pass a resolution to do the same, as well as Lawrence University of Appleton. Both the city and the university are affiliates of the Xerces Society, an Oregon-based environmental organization (named after an extinct butterfly) that organizes programs called Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA.
No Mow May has slowly been spreading, like honey on toast.
“It just went viral this year,” says Laura Rost, coordinator for Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA.
It’s not just about lawns and it’s not just about May, though.
“We think of No Mow May as one thing you can do; a starting point to helping bees,” Rost says. “The month of May might not be the best month for all areas of the country. But studies show it’s a very important part of the year for many bees. If you mow less or not at all when they are emerging, you tend to see a higher number of species of bees and a higher abundance of bees overall, if there are flowers are in the grass.”
Flowers … in the grass?
Here in Minnesota, that could mean what we often think of as “weeds.”
“Clover, dandelion, purple nettle or violets do provide spring nectar and resources,” Rost says. “Planting native plants and reducing pesticide usage — that’s what bees really need.”
MAY DAY
No Mow May begins on Sunday — May Day, a day known for flowers. It’s been such a cold spring, though, that mowing and flowers and bees haven’t been on people’s minds. After all, we were still shoveling snow in April. In Edina, though, the efforts for the city’s first No Mow May were ramping up even as the snow was still falling.
‘It’s such a critical time of the season,” says Grace Hancock, Edina’s sustainability manager.
The official program is limited to homes with individual yards this year, either owner-occupied or owner-approved. Registration is required, so the city can track participation and separate No Mow May efforts from nuisance properties — typically, the city won’t intervene unless the grass grows longer than 10 inches, but registered properties are allowed to go past that in May. It’s difficult to imagine grass growing longer than 10 inches this May, but homeowners will have until June 15 to get their lawns back in compliance if needed.
And in June?
It’s OK to keep the grass shaggy (choose a higher setting for your lawn mower — you don’t want to shave it like a military recruit’s head), and to put away the “weed’ killer.
“Think about when you go to a park, and you see flowers and bees and butterflies,” Hancock says. ‘But we expect to see lawns and not much else in someone’s yard — no dandelions, no clover. But that’s not how nature shows up in its natural form — and getting back to nature is very beneficial, even in our short season.”
This is why yard signs are crucial to No Mow May — as of Friday, 750 properties had signed up in Edina to participate and spread the word.
“Signs are part of the education and celebration piece, and we hope they’ll lead to across-the-fence conversations,” Hancock says. “A changing climate can be daunting — what can we do? This is something we can do; it really does start at home.”
CONVERSATION STARTERS
It doesn’t take a city for someone to participate. After reading about No Mow May in the New York Times, Cudak printed off a sign on the Xerces Society’s website and, after laminating it, has it displayed prominently in her front yard on Summit Avenue. She also printed out and laminated more of the signs and handed them out to members of the St. Paul Garden Club as well as friends at her book club.
It’s been a good conversation starter.
“I was explaining No Mow May to someone who lives in an area with only perfectly green lawns,” Cudak says. “I told her that the idea is to let the dandelions, clover and creeping Charlie flower and grow so the bees could have their first food. She said, ‘But those are weeds.’ This is why it takes a mindset change; we have to relook at why we do things.”
The garden club, Cudak says, is working on a tour of “bee lawns” (stay tuned).
Just why are pollinators so important, anyway?
“Pollinators directly impact our food supply, with about one out of every three bites of food you eat depending on pollinators,” Evans says. “Not only that, but pollinator-dependent foods tend to be our most nutrient-dense foods, like fruits and nuts. Looking beyond our food supply, about 80 percent of plants depend on pollinators for their survival and these plants feed countless creatures, filter water and build soils. Pollinators are an essential part of our ecosystem.”
In West St. Paul, people are picking up signs at City Hall for the Dakota County community’s second year of No Mow May. City officials hope participation keeps growing, just like the grass, every year.
“Taking part will help a lot of wildlife — more than we even know,” says Mayor Dave Napier.
Tips for No Mow May — and beyond:
Find resources for No Mow May and print out a yard sign at Beecityusa.org/no-mow-may.
Elaine Evans, extension educator at the University of Minnesota, recommends four actions that anyone can take to help pollinators:
- Plant flowers: Whether it is a pot, a patch, or a prairie, every bit helps. Keep those flowers free of pesticides and look for plants that are native to your area. (Consider adding violets and pussy toes. For blooms after May, add self-heal, ground plum, lanceleaf tickweed or calico American aster. If you want to do even more for pollinators in May, plant native spring blooming flowers, trees, and shrubs, like pussy willows, serviceberries, and bluebells.)
- Create homes: You can create safe spaces for pollinators by leaving some messy corners in your yard with leaves, logs, and standing stems. A diversity of native plants can be homes for caterpillars.
- Take climate action: Plant trees and native grasses with deep roots. Switch to clean energy sources. Support sustainable farming. Our future food supply depends on pollinators and they depend on a stable climate.
- Collect data: By taking photos of pollinators and sharing them on the app iNaturalist, you can help scientists track and protect them.
Get more local info and resources at the University of Minnesota’s Bee Lab at Beelab.umn.edu and the Minnesota Bumble Bee Atlas.
