Finance
Nigerian Stock Market – Review of Recent Changes
The Nigerian stock market was not very popular among Nigerians in the locust years of military rule. Those were the years when only few wealthy people monopolised the benefits of the stock exchange and used it to their advantage and those of their family members. Majority of Nigerians were left in the dark.
That perception would change after the advent of democracy. The government then took a radical step in the telecommunication sector which had a permanent effect on the restructuring of the stock exchange operations.
The D.G. of the stock exchange-Professor Ndidi Okereke with the approval of the then President Olusegun Obasanjo purchased and installed I.C.T. facilities to improve the operations of the exchange. The first noticeable result was the live trading on computers and the crediting of investors’ account within four days of transaction. That change was revolutionary.
The success encouraged stock broking firms to buy into the I.C.T. revolution which saw many of them adopting online services to improve their transactions.
By the time the banking industry consolidation was conzumated in 2006, the popularity of the Nigerian stock market and the inherent advantage in wealth creation and empowerment was on the upswing among Nigerians. Nigerians at home and abroad joined the investors train on the exchange to share in the wealth creation rave.
The total capitalization which was less than 1 trillion naira in 1999 jumped to about 15 trillion naira before the bearish season set in early 2008. The bearish melt down and the global financial crisis had since driven the capitalization of the Nigerian stock market to about 7 trillion naira as at January 2009.
After the banking consolidation, it became obvious that investors needed more information about transactions on their account. The trade alert service was introduced which now make it possible for investors to be informed through their cell phone what transaction was done in their account. That improved transparency in the operation of the N.S.E. and its sister organisation-The Central Security And Clearing System.
The problems of issuance of certificates after public offers had been a recurring stigma for the N.S.E. as registrars of companies found it difficult to meed set deadline on issuance of certificates. To solve this problem, the e-certificate, e-dividend and e-bonus policy was introduced to enable investors enjoy maximum benefit from their investment. Nigerians and foreigners can now easily transact investment online and be duly informed of the status of their accounts.
Although the e-dividend and e-bonus has been having a less problematic implementation, the e-certificate has not had such a smooth ride. Investors want an extension in its implementation beyond the initial deadline of December 2008. The Board of the Nigerian Stock exchange seems to have agreed with investors. Investors still have more time to dematerialized their certificates before the outright ban of paper certificate.
One of the lessons learnt from the bearish melt down of 2008 is the need for market makers. After several consultations, the exchange now have 5 market makers to further deepen standard practice on the stock exchange.
No doubt, the Nigerian stock market has positively impacted on the Nigerian economy. The banks and conglomerates are declaring fantastic results despite the bearish season. Dividends are being declared and bonus issue being given.
What the changes mentioned above will continue to impact on the Nigerian stock market will be fully realized in the coming days. Nevertheless, investors has applauded the improved transparency and still wish for more.
Finance
What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Online Trading?
Due to the problems that arose during paper shares, there was a need of a system that would make share transfer, buying/selling of shares, etc. an easier affair.
Therefore in 1996, the Indian parliament passed the Derivatives act, which allowed online transaction of shares, thus making it much easier for the broker and investor.
In the new online Trading system, an investor must open a demat account with one of the Stock Brokers to start trading online.
A demat account is a must for an investor to trade online.
Mentioned below are some of the advantages of trading online:
1) Easier and convenient way to own shares
2) Immediate transfer
3) Zero stamp duty on transfer of shares
4) Safer than paper shares, e.g., fake signatures, delay, thefts, etc.
5) Lesser paperwork for transfer of securities
6) Less transaction cost
7) No “odd” problems. Even a single share can be sold.
8) DP registers a change in address with all companies. No need for the investor to contact the companies immediately.
9) DP transmission of securities, thus eliminating the need of notifying the companies.
10) Automatic credit in demat accounts
11) Both equity and debt instruments can be held by a demat account
The depository system aids in reducing the expenditure of new issues due to lesser printing and distribution costs. It increases the efficiency of the registrars and transfer agents and the secretarial department of a company. It provides better facilities for communication and timely service to shareholders and investors.
The disadvantages of online trading are mentioned below:
1) Investors, who are trading for the first time, go with the flow and get immersed in technology and actually temporarily forget that they are actually using their real money.
2) There is no relationship that of a mentor between a professional broker and an online trading account holder, thus leaving the investor on his own to make choices of the right shares.
3) Users who are not familiar with the ins and outs of the basics of brokerage software can make mistakes which can prove to be a costly affair.
4) This is like any other financial strategy, where your commitment to online trading takes research and dedication to make sure by yourself that everything is up to par. You have to take time out to do your own research where you will have to overcome a great learning curve to make some money from online trading a possibility.
Finance
How Social Media Marketing Can Boost Your SEO Efforts
Social media has the potential to bring about dramatic improvements in your SEO efforts. However, it is important to understand how activities on social channels can have an impact on your ranking. Search engines use links shared on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, etc. as ranking signal. One important thing to consider at this point is that social media is not a direct ranking factor.
Increasing number of people are carrying out more and more of their daily communication on the internet, particularly social media which is a great way of sharing and obtaining information. People love to consume interesting content on social media. If you create amazing content and share it on relevant social platforms, it is likely to get popular. As a result, your rankings will experience a boost. Following are 3 of the ways social media can help you with your SEO efforts:
1. Generate links
First of all, you must create and post shareable and engaging content on platforms relevant to your industry. The more share you generate on social media, the more likely that people will see your content and link to it. Few years ago, marketers took it as granted that Facebook shares were a great ranking signal and, therefore, they put considerable emphasis on generating more and more shares. It was not really the number of shares that search engines took as indirect ranking factor, but the links that Facebook shares can generate. Which means you need to focus on creating high-quality content and sharing it on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, etc. to get links from other websites.
2. Build presence
In today’s competitive environment, it is crucial to not only produce great products but also market them in an effective manner. As a business manager, you must stay proactive and reach your audience wherever they are in the world. You can’t find a better place than Facebook where you can have the chance to connect with 2 billion active users. Build your audience through social media marketing and earn customers trust. Social media helps you promote your brand and get it in front of potential customers who wouldn’t have otherwise found you. Once you earn more share of clicks in Google from a rapidly growing audience, you will be ranked higher.
3. Make good use of YouTube
We know YouTube is the second most-searched search engine where people can find plenty of incredible content and solutions to their problems. If used properly, YouTube marketing can have a positive impact on your SEO performance. If you create enticing content to promote your brand, it can leads to more links, just like Facebook. Videos can rank organically in search. The best technique is to create how-to videos that can help your audience solve problems.
Google+ is also a very useful platform where posts are ranked almost instantly. People who are logged in to Google+ receive personalized Google results.
To make a real difference to your existing ranking in SERPs, you have to create a sound social media marketing strategy while focus on creating great content.
Finance
To Be A Millionaire, Borrow Money From Nigerian Banks!
One of my favorite plays as a boy in those days was the “Jackal’s Howl”. This is a fearful noise that was shrouded in mystery. It is a sound or holler produced by swinging sharpened bamboo shafts over someone’s head. As the shaft moves, it gives out a holler that is generally mistaken to a lion’s roar to herald the presence of the night masquerade.
The “Jackal’s Howl” is a ceremonial play for boys proclaiming their puberty. In traditional African society, there are ceremonies for people of a particular age group that allow them the freedom of association within their age grade. The “Jackal’s Howl” is one of such ceremonial plays that is associated with only the men-folk especially boys during puberty proclamation. Like other African festivals, women are not allowed outside the homes during such proclamations; hence the boys are the only ones that are qualified to be outside.
However, under aged boys and those who are not passing through the fires of initiation are not allowed into the playground. Anything short of the required age group is forbidden. Women who mistakenly step out at such periods are punished accordingly. The “Jackal’s Howl” is a kind of cult that is used to correct certain societal ills, even though the major part of the society’s problems are find their root in it. It’s like setting a thief to catch a thief.
The activities of a good number of the commercial banks in Nigeria can be likened to the activities of boys proclaiming their puberty and doing the “Jackal’s Howl” dance. At a time in history, Nigerian banks assumed such an alarming proportion that almost every family can boast of having a bank of their own. The number confused nationals on the choice of a bank hence there is always a strange behaviour associated with them. People saw the banks not as places of safety but as institutions of wonder. Wonder in the sense that they do not multiply their client’s money by allowing them huge interest rates, but that these banks are upwardly mobile in deceiving them.
The deception rose to a point where every well-to-do Nigerian family had to soil their hands in the sand of clay that characterized the macabre dance of the time. In fact, it looked very odd for people to believe you are truly a Nigerian if your family is not having a bank to their credit. The situation was that bad, and the unholy competition of the moment left so many people chilled. It was the period when almost every bank in the neighbourhood was just disappearing with their managers fleeing overseas with their customer’s money without trace.
The macabre dance continued without check, currency governors after another. It was rein bird which says that if the hunter learns to shoot without missing, it would also learn to fly without perching. As the problem took so many other dimensions, people got tired of the banks. The learned again to bury their money in the ground as was the case in the past. To them it would be better for termites to eat them up than having them handed over to officially licensed robbers (commercial banks). This was the misfortune that hit almost all banks in Nigeria then even to the time of reformation and capitalization.
The old proverb had it that if Muhammad did not go the mountain, the mountain goes to Muhammad. Bank officials were always in the streets of Nigeria leaving behind their air-conditioned halls and offices, looking for customers. The bank officials known generally as “Marketers” have so many weapons in their arsenal in winning customers to their banks. There are the beautiful ladies and handsome young men who hit the streets on daily basis as in fashion parades scavenging and luring people to their banks no matter what it may take them, others are knocking at the doors of people’s offices and business centres doing the same thing as above. They dare not give up on a customer but would do anything possible until they have caught them by their scrotal points.
There were promises upon promises. Promises to make millionaires of customers who dared open accounts with them. People’s names were published in the dailies and electronic media yet poverty kept ravaging the land. The offer of loans to customers turned the banking halls waiting rooms for intended borrowers. So many people were eager to borrow from the banks since that is the only bait that appears real to them. There were many other juicy carrots that were dangled before the people until they were deceived dead! Accounts were opened and serviced for some time and then closed. There were series of complaints against these banks, as people’s assets were being seized and auctioned on daily basis without much ado. That is to say that the more people borrow from the banks, the poorer they become. Trust these banks; no matter the cordial relationship that may have existed, they will not look back in taking their pound of flesh. The customers however were not left out in the game of hide and sick as many of them disappeared into the thin air without trace after securing a bank loan, a situation tantamount to a “do me, I do you” kind of life.
Who then would like to be a millionaire with a bank loan? The Jackal’s Howl ceremony was empowered to checkmate societal evil, yet so many evil practices were traced to it. The fact is that all of us share in the problems that stare us in the face today, and as such, we are all rotten to the core. In the Bible, Apostle Paul saw the wickedness in man and exclaimed, “there is none righteous, no, not one; there is none who understands; there is none who seeks after God” (Romans 3:10-11). None of us are capable of living up God’s perfect standard of holiness. God sent His Son Jesus Christ to die on the cross for the punishment we deserve, and then rise again. God wanted to reconcile us back to Himself. People like us, who are “rotten to the core”, need Jesus, who in His goodness has fixed our problem completely.
When we recognize the fact that we have sinned and understand that Christ is what we need, we will truly discover that to become a millionaire is very simple. The Bible admonishes that we seek first the kingdom of God before other things could follow. Sin breeds poverty, and poverty destroys and dehumanizes. Righteousness is what exalts a people while sin reproaches them. When we develop a new heart or attitude toward life, invite God into our life plans, He helps us in fulfilling them. Are you a banker or a customer, what are your plans of getting to the next million mark – to defraud or to do it right? God sees. He is annoyed with our attitudes of getting-rich-quick syndrome and would judge every man according to his work. To become a millionaire is to have the Spirit of God at work in your life. Think.
Nigerian Stock Market – Review of Recent Changes
Chicago Bears are set to release Nick Foles after being unable to find a taker for the former Super Bowl MVP
What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Online Trading?
Gerrit Cole delivers second straight strong start as Yankees blank the Royals to run win streak to 8
Errant throw on bunt attempt gives Orioles walk-off win over Red Sox, 2-1, in 10 innings
How Social Media Marketing Can Boost Your SEO Efforts
Column: Chicago Cubs need to get their rotation back on track after April’s struggles — including back-to-back blowout defeats
Former Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt reportedly signs with Atlanta Falcons
To Be A Millionaire, Borrow Money From Nigerian Banks!
Potential center competition among Dolphins’ array of undrafted free agent signings following draft
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For