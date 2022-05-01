News
No Mow May: A way of doing more for pollinators by doing less this spring
On a chilly morning in late April, Amanda Lynch planted a city-issued sign in her family’s front yard.
“No Mow May,” it proclaimed.
It was her dad’s idea to take part in this environmental initiative in West St. Paul, but the city and her father have her full support.
“I like it because I don’t have to mow the yard,” said Lynch, 20, with a laugh. “It’s a good idea, though — to give the lawn the opportunity to start growing and get everything started.”
POLLINATOR PERKS
No Mow May’s purpose is actually for pollinators, and it’s a blossoming trend across the U.S. — including city-led initiatives in West St. Paul, Edina and New Brighton.
What’s the purpose of doing less — to let the grass grow shaggy; to let the dandelions grow; to hold off on that spring cleanup of leaves?
“No Mow May is a campaign to raise awareness of the importance of spring flowers for bees,” said Elaine Evans, extension educator at the University of Minnesota. “In May, many bees are coming out of hibernation and need flowers to feed themselves and their babies. The main purpose of No Mow May is to encourage people to let spring flowers in their lawns bloom before mowing.”
The bees needing an assist include the endangered rusty patched bumblebee, which became Minnesota’s state bee in 2019.
“The rusty patched bumblebee used to be common in Minnesota but is now very rare,” Evans says. “It is threatened with extinction, but still can be found in many parts of Minnesota, with many recent sightings in the Twin Cities. By creating a pollinator haven in your yard, you can help the rusty patched bumble bee recover.”
Planting pollinator-friendly flowers is an idea people are familiar with, but it’s probably going to take a lot of signs to spread the message to Americans that they should consider letting their yards grow more wild — to let the creeping Charlie creep, to let the clover flourish.
“It’s all about education,” says Gretchen Cudak, a member of the St Paul Garden Club. “We all need to refocus and regroup about what we think is normal and good — because what we think is normal and good is not normal and good for pollinators. The bees are really suffering.”
A BRITISH IMPORT
The idea for No Mow May took root across the pond: The annual campaign by Plantlife, a conservation group in England, inspired the city of Appleton, Wis., to pass a resolution to do the same, as well as Lawrence University of Appleton. Both the city and the university are affiliates of the Xerces Society, an Oregon-based environmental organization (named after an extinct butterfly) that organizes programs called Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA.
No Mow May has slowly been spreading, like honey on toast.
“It just went viral this year,” says Laura Rost, coordinator for Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA.
It’s not just about lawns and it’s not just about May, though.
“We think of No Mow May as one thing you can do; a starting point to helping bees,” Rost says. “The month of May might not be the best month for all areas of the country. But studies show it’s a very important part of the year for many bees. If you mow less or not at all when they are emerging, you tend to see a higher number of species of bees and a higher abundance of bees overall, if there are flowers are in the grass.”
Flowers … in the grass?
Here in Minnesota, that could mean what we often think of as “weeds.”
“Clover, dandelion, purple nettle or violets do provide spring nectar and resources,” Rost says. “Planting native plants and reducing pesticide usage — that’s what bees really need.”
MAY DAY
No Mow May begins on Sunday — May Day, a day known for flowers. It’s been such a cold spring, though, that mowing and flowers and bees haven’t been on people’s minds. After all, we were still shoveling snow in April. In Edina, though, the efforts for the city’s first No Mow May were ramping up even as the snow was still falling.
‘It’s such a critical time of the season,” says Grace Hancock, Edina’s sustainability manager.
The official program is limited to homes with individual yards this year, either owner-occupied or owner-approved. Registration is required, so the city can track participation and separate No Mow May efforts from nuisance properties — typically, the city won’t intervene unless the grass grows longer than 10 inches, but registered properties are allowed to go past that in May. It’s difficult to imagine grass growing longer than 10 inches this May, but homeowners will have until June 15 to get their lawns back in compliance if needed.
And in June?
It’s OK to keep the grass shaggy (choose a higher setting for your lawn mower — you don’t want to shave it like a military recruit’s head), and to put away the “weed’ killer.
“Think about when you go to a park, and you see flowers and bees and butterflies,” Hancock says. ‘But we expect to see lawns and not much else in someone’s yard — no dandelions, no clover. But that’s not how nature shows up in its natural form — and getting back to nature is very beneficial, even in our short season.”
This is why yard signs are crucial to No Mow May — as of Friday, 750 properties had signed up in Edina to participate and spread the word.
“Signs are part of the education and celebration piece, and we hope they’ll lead to across-the-fence conversations,” Hancock says. “A changing climate can be daunting — what can we do? This is something we can do; it really does start at home.”
CONVERSATION STARTERS
It doesn’t take a city for someone to participate. After reading about No Mow May in the New York Times, Cudak printed off a sign on the Xerces Society’s website and, after laminating it, has it displayed prominently in her front yard on Summit Avenue. She also printed out and laminated more of the signs and handed them out to members of the St. Paul Garden Club as well as friends at her book club.
It’s been a good conversation starter.
“I was explaining No Mow May to someone who lives in an area with only perfectly green lawns,” Cudak says. “I told her that the idea is to let the dandelions, clover and creeping Charlie flower and grow so the bees could have their first food. She said, ‘But those are weeds.’ This is why it takes a mindset change; we have to relook at why we do things.”
The garden club, Cudak says, is working on a tour of “bee lawns” (stay tuned).
Just why are pollinators so important, anyway?
“Pollinators directly impact our food supply, with about one out of every three bites of food you eat depending on pollinators,” Evans says. “Not only that, but pollinator-dependent foods tend to be our most nutrient-dense foods, like fruits and nuts. Looking beyond our food supply, about 80 percent of plants depend on pollinators for their survival and these plants feed countless creatures, filter water and build soils. Pollinators are an essential part of our ecosystem.”
In West St. Paul, people are picking up signs at City Hall for the Dakota County community’s second year of No Mow May. City officials hope participation keeps growing, just like the grass, every year.
“Taking part will help a lot of wildlife — more than we even know,” says Mayor Dave Napier.
Tips for No Mow May — and beyond:
Find resources for No Mow May and print out a yard sign at Beecityusa.org/no-mow-may.
Elaine Evans, extension educator at the University of Minnesota, recommends four actions that anyone can take to help pollinators:
- Plant flowers: Whether it is a pot, a patch, or a prairie, every bit helps. Keep those flowers free of pesticides and look for plants that are native to your area. (Consider adding violets and pussy toes. For blooms after May, add self-heal, ground plum, lanceleaf tickweed or calico American aster. If you want to do even more for pollinators in May, plant native spring blooming flowers, trees, and shrubs, like pussy willows, serviceberries, and bluebells.)
- Create homes: You can create safe spaces for pollinators by leaving some messy corners in your yard with leaves, logs, and standing stems. A diversity of native plants can be homes for caterpillars.
- Take climate action: Plant trees and native grasses with deep roots. Switch to clean energy sources. Support sustainable farming. Our future food supply depends on pollinators and they depend on a stable climate.
- Collect data: By taking photos of pollinators and sharing them on the app iNaturalist, you can help scientists track and protect them.
Get more local info and resources at the University of Minnesota’s Bee Lab at Beelab.umn.edu and the Minnesota Bumble Bee Atlas.
Kayvon Thibodeaux self-aware as Joe Schoen’s flashy first Giants pick: ‘You can’t be a guy who blows smoke’
A general manager’s first draft pick with a team means something extra. He will be tied to that player forever, and the pick says something about the GM’s thought process and risk tolerance.
Dave Gettleman and Saquon Barkley always will be connected. And now so will Joe Schoen and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the charismatic Oregon pass rusher who landed in New Jersey on Saturday morning with a hoarse voice and a $36 million dollar smile.
“Touching down it was like, it’s meant to be,” Thibodeaux, 21, said early Saturday morning on the auditorium stage inside the Giants’ East Rutherford, N.J., facility.
Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and Thibodeaux both were thoughtful, personable and genuine during their first meeting with the New York media.
The impressive 6-7, 340-pound Neal barely fit through the doorway when he entered. The No. 7 overall pick said he was 378 pounds in eighth grade. Thibodeaux, who was selected fifth overall, shook his head in amazement.
“One thing I take away from the Giants organization,” Neal, 21, said, “is that they are really trying to get back to that winning culture. And that’s something that I really respect.”
Thibodeaux is a fascinating prospect, though. He is a star, a Los Angeles native eager to embrace the Big Apple, familiar already with the big city from frequent visits the past two years.
He gives off Odell Beckham Jr.-like vibes as a playmaker with an electric personality whose name and face could quickly be on billboards and marquees in this area, if not around the country.
He is so natural on camera, he could host his own national television talk show right now. He had no voice for Saturday’s big introduction because he’s been celebrating his special week.
“I would say the music has just been hitting differently,” he said. “So that’s why my voice is gone, because I’ve been singing along and singing my heart out.”
It is well-documented that some teams were turned off by Thibodeaux’s overconfidence, perceptions (right or wrong) about his work ethic, and his numerous off-field endeavors.
Some evaluators have told the Daily News they specifically have concerns about Thibodeaux keeping his focus on football in New York. Two pass rushers went ahead of him to the Jaguars and Lions. The Jets, with a head coach who loves pass rushers, passed on him for a corner.
Schoen is taking some risk by staking his early reputation on such a polarizing player.
“He’s a very outgoing individual,” the GM admitted on Thursday. “He’s got a lot of personality.”
That said, Thibodeaux showed Saturday why the Giants felt convinced he could handle this: He is self-aware. And while he is going to be himself, he knows his actions must speak louder.
“I feel like one thing with me, you can’t be a guy who blows smoke,” Thibodeaux said. “I can’t be a guy with nothing to show for it. I can’t be a guy who people look at and don’t believe in, right? So for me, no matter what I say, I know I’ve got to go put in the work.”
Thibodeaux also said — when asked about some scouts criticizing his “brand” as a distraction — that he has checked his ego at the Giants’ door.
“When they handed me the playbook it was in iPad form, and me, I learn best writing,” he said. “So for me it was like the brand went out the window. The only thing I can get done now is the playbook.”
Thibodeaux even said that mentor Michael Strahan, the great Giants pass rusher, advised him primarily to “keep the main thing the main thing.”
“Football is going to be that terminal for everything you want to do after, so long as you keep the main thing the main thing,” he said.
Asked if he would prefer to have Strahan’s football career or post-football career, he answered: “They are both ridiculous, but for me I feel like I kind of want to pave my own way. He’s done the great things he’s done because of the work he’s put in. So I got to go put the work in myself and build that legacy for myself.”
Thibodeaux admitted he is “ignorant” to the Giants’ history of great pass rushers outside of Strahan and that has to “do some research” on all of the great players he hopes to follow.
He has a more pressing matter to attend to first, though, before he studies up on Lawrence Taylor, Leonard Marshall, Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora and the like:
He aims to acquire the No. 5 jersey number from kicker Graham Gano, who is apparently asking the rookie for $250,000 in return.
“Just know, this is real now, we’re talking real numbers,” Thibodeaux said with a laugh. “And when you tell somebody 250, I don’t know what 250 means. You forget all the zeros behind it. Things are a lot different now.”
Thibodeaux admitted the No. 5 is “something I’m pursuing” but said he respects Gano and, knowing the kicker has five kids, “there’s a whole lot of negotiating that’s going to have to happen before anything shakes.”
But he also said “the number don’t make the player; the player makes the number.” And he said he felt a genuine early connection with Schoen and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale when they met.
“You can’t fake it, you know?” he said.
Neal and Thibodeaux clearly were exhausted from all of the emotions of the past 48 hours.
“These few days have been awesome,” Neal said. “They’ve been long. But they’ve been awesome.”
But they’ll quickly have an opportunity to put their stamp on the direction of this Giants franchise. And Thibodeaux’s journey promises to be especially entertaining and impactful on how Schoen’s tenure ultimately shakes out.
News
Investigation: A police officer’s hidden porn cam
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — When we began investigating a hidden porn camera, we never dreamed it would lead us to a police officer. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at how we broke this story.
A man in Philadelphia noticed online videos of men and boys using a public restroom, and he could tell the subjects did not know they were being recorded. He noticed several people were wearing shirts with business logos from St. Charles County, Missouri, so he googled “Investigative Reporter St. Louis” and chose me to investigate.
The Philadelphia man sent us “non-pornographic” screengrabs so that we had a view of what the bathroom looked like and for the next several days, photographer Dave Sharp and I checked every public restroom we could find, working our way East from Wentzville. We were looking for the same tile pattern and failed to find it. We also called some of the businesses from the logos our tipster found. Every business that I called hung up on me. I sensed that the owners were concerned that my reporting of this story would somehow hurt their business, even though I’d explained they were potential victims and that would not name them in my reporting.
Our Philadelphia tipster continued monitoring the site and noticed a man with an arm tattoo that said “chimney sweep,” along with a chimney logo. Our next stop was to call chimney sweep companies which again led to hang-up after hang-up.
Out of frustration, I told my colleague that we would personally visit one of the last chimney sweep companies on our list, which was a business in St. Charles County. I’ll never forget walking in and telling the owner, “Please hear me out in the interest of justice and helping others.” He laughed, and he did.
I asked: “Do you have an employee with an arm chimney sweep tattoo?”
“Yes,” he said.
I remember yelling in gratitude, and the owner called his employee to head back to base and talk to us in person.
What we now thought would be easy, still took days to pin down. The “chimney sweep” guy gave us bathroom after bathroom that he’d recently visited. We checked each one. None matched. He apologized that he *never uses a customer’s restroom, so he’s constantly using public restrooms, and there are too many to count.
It took another couple of days before we finally found a perfect match, and we knew we had our hidden camera location – a Mobile On the Run on Clarkson just south of Interstate 40. We knew the camera had to be hidden in a ceiling tile, so we pulled it down. There was no camera. So my colleague Dave Sharp and I parked nearby and watched. We watched for hours. Hours turned into days. We went into the restroom regularly to check the ceiling tiles — never a camera.
After several days, we knew we had to take another approach. Videos were continuing to be posted, according to our Philadelphia source. We noticed police officers were regularly using this bathroom, so I knew the next step – go to Chesterfield Police. The spokesperson at the time was Captain Steve Lewis, who is now the police chief of Ellisville, Missouri.
I knew Capt. Lewis to be a good man who I could approach at a moment’s notice, so I told my colleague we would just drop in on him. As we pulled up to police headquarters, he was out front talking to citizens.
I literally jumped out of our still-moving car and yelled at him, “I can help you solve a crime in which your officers are victims. And they don’t know it.”
I had his attention, and he immediately brought me into a meeting with the highest-ranking command staff. I knew the police would be able to use search warrants to trace the website to the source and that would get our answer. First, the Commanders had to discuss strategy. One officer said something like, “We can’t tell our officers, because this will spread like wildfire. Everyone will tell their spouses, and we’ll end up seeing it on Facebook before we solve it.”
Another officer answered (I’m paraphrasing from memory), “‘You’re right, but it’s a chance we have to take. We a have a moral responsibility to tell our officers they could be victims of a crime.”
Commanders chose option two, which we respected. We waited for the results. The next day, we were met with another devastating setback. The porn website was down. It was completely gone and now untraceable. This was a wall that seemed unsurmountable. I told our Philadelphia tipster, who mentioned that other videos on the same website had become more graphic and appeared to be recorded at a different location, possibly a home.
He had one more logo from a shirt, which he snapped a screengrab and sent to me. It was a blurry three letters that seemed familiar, but I couldn’t place them. Ten other people I work with thought the same, but they also could not identify it. Then our assignment manager Glen Seibold glanced at it and knew immediately. It was from a St. Charles County car dealer. In this case, I did not feel comfortable contacting the business as a reporter because our tipster explained that the video was of a willing participant who had arrived at this mysterious home for anonymous sex.
This was a job for the police. I returned to Chesterfield Police Commanders who visited the dealership. They found the person from the video, and that person told police about the house he had visited (where he thought he was having sex with a woman behind a curtain). When police arrived at the house in Wentzville, they could not get a hit on the license plate from the car parked in the driveway. It came up as “anonymous” or “protected.”
So they knocked on the door. It was one of their own colleagues – a police officer who answered. It was David Cerna. This all went down without my presence as it was part of an active police investigation.
The next day the commanders brought me back into police HQ and sat me down with my colleague Dave Sharp. They said, “You’re not going to believe who we traced your material to.”
I’m thinking professional athlete or politician. They said no – it was one of their own officers. Cerna was immediately fired and lost his police license.
The police investigation continued and determined that he had also secretly video recorded his own colleagues in the police locker room. They found Cerna also inappropriately frisked a teen boy and recorded his genitals. Cerna was convicted, went to prison for a year, and is now a sex offender for life. We continue reporting on him to this day as he continues to fight cases in court ranging from shoplifting and drug use to failing to report as a sex offender.
This is our reporter’s story filed on June 11, 2014:
You or one of your kids may have appeared on video on a pornographic website. A FOX 2 investigation led to the discovery of a police officer behind it. Videos of men going to the bathroom began spreading across the United States until Fox Files investigator Chris Hayes traced them to a gas station bathroom in Chesterfield.
With the help of police, we found an unexpected suspect.
Update: Former cop accused of posting bathroom videos online to face grand jury
It started with a hidden camera we discovered was at the Mobile On The Run on Clarkson, just south of the Chesterfield Mall. Video from a hidden camera showed people going to the bathroom and the videos were posted on a pornographic website.
Our investigation started on the East Coast, where a man said he clicked on a banner that took him to the offensive porn website. He noticed many victims wearing company shirts. That’s how we found victim Rob Cheney who told us, “When I saw myself pooping, I was just like you’ve gotta be kidding me.”
We asked Cheney for a list of places where he used the bathroom. He explained, “I had to think because you don’t document everywhere you go to the bathroom, so it took me a while to pinpoint where it was.”
Fox 2 checked his list of restrooms, comparing the online video to each bathroom. Then we found a perfect match, from the floor tiles to the drain by the toilet. Cheney just moved to the area and laughed, “Three weeks and I’m already on a poop cam pretty much. So three weeks and everybody’s seen me poop? That’s terrible. Hahaha.”
But we found no camera when we first discovered the bathroom. We took our investigative research to Chesterfield Police. Chief Ray Johnson held a news conference and said, “The Chesterfield Police Department has arrested one of our own officers, working from a tip from an investigative reporter Chris Hayes from Fox 2 News.”
The website unexpectedly shut down during the investigation, but Fox 2 had already gathered intelligence needed to break the case. A key break involved a web posting of a St. Charles County man visiting the house of the possible suspect. The St. Charles County man went to the house for anonymous sex.
According to police, the suspect later admitted luring about 50 men to his Wentzville home, offering oral sex through what he called a gloryhole. He reportedly lured the men through a Craigslist ad, then secretly videotaped them entering his home and using his gloryhole.
Neighbor Kim Parker remembered talking to other neighbors during the police raid of Cerna’s home. She said, “We were discussing how we had noticed a lot of suspicious cars at all different times of the morning and evening, always with Illinois license plates, circling the area, pulling in the driveway and then shortly after pulling back out.”
The raid followed our lead involving the Craigslist add. And it netted the arrest of Chesterfield’s own officer, 33-year-old David Cerna.
Cerna’s reported website included an interesting discussion when someone posted “is this legal?” The response reads, “I’m not an attorney so I don’t know.”
Police Chief Ray Johnson described getting the phone call that his officer was the suspect. He said, “It was rather shocking of course and took a minute to sink in, but we realized the severity of it and just set out to deal with it immediately as we would with any other suspect.”
Chesterfield Police used our information to crack this case in less than one week. To the Department’s credit, officers did not hesitate to say they found one of their own officers. He’s a single man who has served on the force for six years. Cerna faces charges in St. Louis County for the bathroom hidden camera and charges in St. Charles County for videotaping men he reportedly lured to the gloryhole. He is no longer a Chesterfield Police Officer.
Read the Probable Cause Statement
News
NFL draft tracker: Chicago Bears add an offensive tackle and edge rusher — and a slew of Day 3 picks after making 4 trades
After drafting two defensive backs and a wide receiver in the second round Friday, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has finally begun addding to his NFL draft haul on Day 3.
Poles engineered four trades to increase his picks from three to eight: Nos. 168 and 174 in the fifth round, Nos. 186, 203 and 207 and Nos. 226, 254 and 255 in the seventh round.
Poles traded a 2023 sixth-rounder to the Los Angeles Chargers for pick Nos. 254 and 255 this year. He traded No. 148 to the Buffalo Bills for Nos. 168 and 203. He traded No. 150 to the Houston Texans for Nos. 166 and 207. And he traded No. 166 to the Cincinnati Bengals for Nos. 174 and 226.
- Column: GM Ryan Poles didn’t talk too much about fixing the Bears’ secondary — but it was a glaring need
- Bears prioritize defense, selecting Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker with their first 2 NFL draft picks
- Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL draft
- Ryan Poles’ remodeling project is about to take a big step forward. Here’s how he prepared for his 1st draft as Bears GM.
- Full draft coverage here
The Tribune is tracking all of the Bears’ draft weekend moves. Here’s a look at each of their new players.
Kyler Gordon, cornerback, Washington
No. 39, second round
Height, weight: 6-0, 200
Why the Bears picked him
The Bears had a major need for a starter at cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson and someone to play nickel, and now they have a dynamic athlete as an option for either role.
Gordon had two interceptions and nine passes defended in 12 games in 2021, being named a first-team All-Pac 12 player. He finished his career with 14 passes defended, 98 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. Gordon’s teammate, cornerback Trent McDuffie, was picked 21st in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Analysts on the ESPN broadcast called him a tough, hard-nosed player with good finishing skills who will fit in well with coach Matt Eberflus’ style.
Gordon said at the combine that he doesn’t have a preference between playing outside or nickel, and Poles said the Bears value the flexibility he provides.
Poles said Gordon popped up in their mock-draft simulations a few times, but they didn’t think he would be available.
“We kind of laughed it off and it was like, ‘There’s no way,’” Poles said. “So when it actually happened it was a really cool moment, and we’re excited about adding a guy that I believe is going to be a starting-caliber corner. … His movement skills are outstanding. He’s tough. He has what we call reactive athleticism, twitchy. He’s going to help us in coverage big time.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Gordon ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the combine, but some within the Bears were excited by that, according to scout Francis St. Paul.
“We were like, ‘Uh oh, we may have a chance now,’” St. Paul said. “He plays way faster than that time. And you see it all the time, there are a lot of players that don’t run as fast as we’re all expecting but they play faster. And he has great play speed.”
Multiple analysts indicated Gordon still needs to develop his instincts and technique, but Poles complimented his instincts, saying Gordon has a great feel for the game.
The Athletic ranked Gordon as the sixth-best cornerback in the draft, and he was the sixth selected.
Scout’s take
“Just his competitiveness, toughness. This is a guy, when you speak with him, you’ll see he’s very calm. Corners, you’ve got to forget about the next play because you will get beat. And he’s one of the guys, that if he gets beat, it didn’t bother him at all, and he came back and competed more on the next play.” — St. Paul
In his own words
“My favorite corner growing up, the one I watched the most was Darrelle Revis. He’s the one I kind of modeled my game after in just the way he is off the line. He’s just a technician the way he moves. … He’s just a great player.” — Gordon
You should know
Gordon’s mom got him into competitive dancing when he was young, and he said he traveled around the country for competitions in lyrical, ballet and hip hop. He also did martial arts.
St. Paul said you can see his dance background in his play.
“You see it in his balance,” St. Paul said. “You see it in his change of direction. He ran a 6.67(-second) three-cone. And the most impressive (thing) about it, he was stumbling and pulled out of that stumble and to finish with that time. …If he didn’t stumble, that time would have been amazing.”
Analyst’s take
“He ran in the low 4.5s (in the 40-yard dash at the combine), but he plays so much faster than that and can really find and play the ball. … He’s got the size and length that you love. He’s big-time explosive. … He’s a dynamic athlete.” — NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah
Jaquan Brisker, safety, Penn State
No. 48, second round
Height, weight: 6-1, 206
Why the Bears picked him
The Bears need a safety to start alongside Eddie Jackson, and Brisker could be that player.
Brisker was named a second-team All-American by multiple outlets as a fifth-year senior in 2021 after transferring from junior college in 2019. A defensive leader for the Nittany Lions, he had 153 tackles, 9½ for a loss, five interceptions and 14 pass breakups in 34 games and 21 starts.
In his senior season in 2021, he had 64 tackles, 5½ for a loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.
Poles lauded his toughness, his team-first mentality and his ability to rise to the occasion, noting a key interception against Wisconsin.
“One of those attributes you look for in players is can he make big plays in big moments?” Poles said. “And he showed that over and over in his career, so we’re excited about him.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Brisker, who was The Athletic’s fifth-ranked safety, came up through the junior college ranks, so he spent five years in college. He played through a shoulder injury in 2021.
Scout’s take
“You’re talking about a big guy that‘s physical. We like his toughness. We like his ball skills. … A guy that has got speed, range, ball skills, plus he brings the physical side of the game that we like. Obviously with ‘Flus and his defense, wanting to be a physical team, he also brings that aspect of it too.” — Bears scout Chris Prescott
In his own words
“I just think leading by example is very important, whether that’s off the field or on the field. Off the field, my teammates can depend on me, especially working out on my own, them calling me or reaching out or me reaching out to them. And also the head coach can always depend on me to do the right thing.” — Brisker
You should know
Brisker played two seasons at Lackawanna Community College before moving to Penn State in 2019.
“You just take everything one day at a time,” Brisker said. “But really (I learned to) just be humble from the beginning. Me going through junior college is going to help me a lot. It helped me be more mature and helped me see where I was at.”
Analyst’s take
“Jaquan Brisker was a favorite of (Penn State coach) James Franklin’s from start to finish. … Really a versatile safety. He’s not just an in-the-box type.” — ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
Velus Jones Jr., wide receiver, Tennessee
No. 71, third round
Height, weight: 6-0, 204
Why the Bears drafted him
Jones is a speedy receiver who ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the combine.
He spent four years at USC, including a redshirt freshman year, before transferring to Tennessee for two years. He had a career-high 62 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.
He was the SEC co-special teams player of the year in 2021. He had 41 kick returns for 1,026 yards and a touchdown in two seasons at Tennessee and added 18 punt returns for 272 yards in 2021.
Poles said the Bears value Jones’ ability to be used in several ways.
“I was looking for those guys that are explosive and they’re playmakers and they can help in many different areas, and that’s what this kid is,” Poles said. “And when you get a chance to meet him, you’ll understand that he’s different. He’s special. There’s something about him. … There’s just an aura about him.
“There’s a lot of really cool traits. This guy breaks a lot of tackles. He can take the top off. His run off the catch is outstanding. He’s big, too. … This isn’t like a skinny, fast dude. This is a strong, violent runner. He used to be a running back, too. There’s a lot we can do.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
After spending six seasons in college, Jones turns 25 in May and still needs to show improvement in his route running, according to analysts.
“He’s a mature 25, as opposed to being an older guy who acts like a younger guy and falls in with the college crowd,” Bears scout Sam Summerville said. “He’s very humble and he’s very hungry.”
Scout’s take
“He was one of the guys that took advantage of that COVID year and came back, and it really helped him to refine different parts of his game. The more I watched him, the more I saw him improve. Even going through this season, you see a different player end the season than what you saw earlier. … In particular I would say he got better with route running and things down the field. I think he has always been dynamic with the ball in his hands. He has continuing to add those different aspects to his game.” — Summerville
In his own words
“Ball-in-hand guy, it doesn’t mean just short passes. When the ball touches my hands from an over route, curl route, an out route, I’m going to make something happen, especially with the mentality I have. It came from my father: never, ever get tackled by the first person. That’s something that I’ve been living. That’s something that I was able to put on film and prove I’m one of the best ball-in-hand guys in the nation.” — Jones
You should know
Jones brushed off questions about being a 25-year-old rookie, noting his lack of major injuries during his career.
“Age is nothing but a number,” he said. “I feel like injuries affect you no matter how old you are. I was fortunate. The biggest injury I ever had was a high ankle sprain. Never tore anything, broke anything, so I have the body of, like, a 21-year-old. Age is nothing but a number. A lot of people try to make it a big issue, but at the end of the day, I can play ball, I’m physical, I can run, I can make plays.”
Analyst’s take
“To me the most Deebo (Samuel)-like player — and it would definitely be Deebo-like, he’s not the same talent — but Velus Jones from Tennessee is kind of that guy that’s really, really sturdy and strong and explosive. Like real, real, real fast, somebody on jet sweeps. You see it in the kick return game with him, as well. Just get him the ball and let him go.” — Jeremiah
Braxton Jones, offensive tackle, Southern Utah
No. 168, fifth round
Height, weight: 6-5, 310
Why the Bears drafted him
The Bears are looking to add more talent and depth to their offensive line in order to better support young quarterback Justin Fields. That led Poles to take a Saturday swing on Jones, who is lauded for his quickness and feel for the game. Jones also has the kind of nasty edge that Poles is looking to inject into his offensive line and has the chance to be a solid run blocker on the next level. Jones started 30 games at Southern Utah.
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Jones, according to some talent evaluators, can be inconsistent with his fundamentals up front and may be particularly vulnerable as a pass protector in the NFL. He’s also coming from a struggling Football Championship Subdivision in the Big Sky and will almost certainly need time to be molded and developed.
Dominique Robinson, edge rusher, Miami (Ohio)
No. 174, fifth round
Height, weight: 6-5, 253
Why the Bears drafted him
Robinson was a high school quarterback who started his career at Miami as a wide receiver. He transitioned to edge rusher in 2020. In his fifth and final year at Miami, he had 29 tackles, 8 ½ tackles for a loss, 4 ½ sacks and four quarterback hits.
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Robinson only had two years of collegiate experience on defense, and so still has development ahead.
