Omar Kelly: Let’s take a closer look at Miami Dolphins’ 2022 NFL draft class
It was a quiet weekend for the Miami Dolphins, who made the fewest draft selections in franchise history because of the numerous picks traded away the past few offseasons.
Despite Miami’s efforts to move up in the final two days of the 2022 NFL draft, no draft-day deals got done, so the Dolphins were left to select an athletic linebacker, who should in time compete for a starting spot, a physical receiver who brings some size to that unit, an outside linebacker who produced 20.5 sacks during his collegiate career, and a development quarterback who was a four-year starter.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier reiterated that picks from Miami’s 2023 draft were off the table in trade talks, so Miami was stuck with the four draft picks they had leftover after the Tyreek Hill deal, which sent three of Miami’s selections to the Chiefs, the trade that landed Miami Liam Eichenberg in last year’s draft, and the move that sent receiver DeVante Parker to the Patriots for a 2023 third-round pick.
“I imagine the first night will be more climatic in the future,” Mike McDaniel said when asked about his first NFL draft as an head coach. “It was good to get my feet wet, doing nothing.”
Grier did revealed that McDaniel had his heart set on selecting a tailback with Miami’s fourth-round pick, but when that player — either Georgia tailback Zamir White (who was selected 122 by the Raiders) or Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller (selected 123 by the Chargers) — got taken before Miami was on the clock with pick No. 125 McDaniel “fell out is chair.”
The Dolphins will certainty add to the rookie class by signing undrafted rookie free agents, but here’s a look at how these four draftees fit into the 2022 team:
Third-round pick (102): Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall
Miami used the team’s first draft pick to address a position of need, adding a fast and athletic linebacker who could eventually blossom into a starter. Tindall has sideline-to-sideline skills, the length needed to cover tight ends, and the physicality to stack and shed blockers. He moves fluidly, which indicates that he could be a four-down player, working both in pass coverage and on special teams.
Tindall contributed a career-high 67 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and forced one fumble on Georgia’s national championship team, which was filled with playmakers on defense. It’s reasonable to wonder if Tindall could blossom into a bona fide NFL starter if a team invests more snaps into him. But to unseat Elandon Roberts, a team captain, as Miami’s starting inside linebacker he’ll need to quickly master the Dolphins playbook and prove he’s a more versed in coverage than Roberts and Duke Riley.
Fourth-round pick (125): Texas Tech receiver Erik Ezukanma
Ezukanma has a reputation for being a bully on the football field, consistently bringing down contested catches. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound receiver does a nice job of stemming his routes and selling cornerbacks that he’s going downfield, which helps him get open. He caught 138 passes for 2,165 yards and scored 15 touchdowns during his playing career at Texas A&M. He also scored two touchdowns on 10 career carries.
Ezukanma, who ran a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, bench pressed 225 pounds 10-times, and has a 10′6″ broad jump, will likely compete with Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr. Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft for the final two spots on the depth chart behind Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Cedrick Wilson. Because of how early he was drafted he should be viewed as the front-runner for the final receiver spot because the odds of Miami releasing a fourth-round pick in his first season are slim.
Seventh-round pick (224): California outside linebacker Cameron Goode
Goode was an outside linebacker in Cal’s 3-4 scheme, racking up 172 tackles, 36 tackles for a loss, 20.5 sacks, two interceptions, scoring two touchdowns, and forcing two fumbles through five collegiate seasons with the Golden Bears. The 6-foot-3, 240 pounder recorded a 4.58 time in the 40-yards dash, which shows he has the athleticism to drop back into coverage against tight end or tailback.
His uncle Don Goode was taken in the first round of the 1974 draft and played eight seasons in the NFL for the Chargers and Browns. And his father James Goode was an Oklahoma standout at linebacker who was a fifth-round pick of the Falcons in 1991. But he never actually played in the NFL. Goode will compete with Brennan Scarlett, Sam Eguavoen and Darius Hodge for a role as Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel’s backups.
Seventh-round pick (247): Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson
Thompson’s age (24), injury history, and lack of consistency prevented the five-year starter for the Wildcats from being selected earlier in the draft. Throughout his college career he showcased a decent arm, the ability to make plays on the move, the toughness and football character needed to win. The four-year team captain completed 62.4 percent of his passes in his career, throwing for 7,134 yards with 42 touchdowns through the air, and 26 rushing touchdowns.
He’s experienced working under center, so it should be an easier transition for him to learn McDaniel’s play-action based offense. Because Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are clearly Miami’s top two quarterbacks, barring injury, Thompson is competing with former CFL standout Chris Streveler for the role as Miami’s third quarterback, who will likely be stashed on the practice squad.
What went wrong for the Chicago White Sox in April? Breaking down a tough first month to the 2022 season.
The Chicago White Sox suffered a unique walk-off loss on opening day in Detroit, when Javier Báez’s long fly to right was originally ruled a juggling catch by AJ Pollock before being correctly reversed to a game-winning hit.
The rest of April didn’t get much better.
The Sox wrapped up the month on a positive note Saturday with a 4-0 win against the Los Angeles Angels. It was only their second win in the last 12 games.
Starter Vince Velasquez was impressive in front of 33,762 at Guaranteed Rate Field, allowing four hits and striking out six in 5⅔ innings.
Tim Anderson led off the first with a home run and Luis Robert had a three-run homer in the fifth.
With the victory, the Sox enter May with an 8-12 record.
April marked their first losing month since September 2019. That snaps a streak of eight consecutive winning months, the franchise’s longest stretch since June 1993 to August 1994.
The last couple of weeks, which included an eight-game losing streak from April 17-26, have been particularly tough.
“It’s been a rough stretch,” starter Lucas Giolito said after Friday’s 5-1 loss to the Angels. “But there’s not really much that needs to be said. It’s just a matter of going out and executing in every facet of the game.
“On my end, I feel like I could’ve executed better (Friday). I’m sure other guys feel like they could’ve executed better in other areas. But that’s the way it goes. If we just continue to go out prepared and let our talent shine out on the field, have focus in every situation, things will start to go our way.”
Here are four areas that hampered the Sox in April.
1. The hits did not fall.
The Sox entered Saturday ranked fifth in the majors with a 90.0 mph average exit velocity, but that didn’t translate into hits and runs.
In the last 16 games leading up to Saturday, the Sox were slashing .190/.245/.304 with 14 homers and 41 runs (2.6 runs per game). They scored three runs or less 13 times in April.
“We’re putting good at-bats together, but we’ve just got to string some together now,” said left fielder Andrew Vaughn, who was hitting .283 and leads the Sox with four homers and 12 RBIs before Saturday’s game.
The Sox entered Saturday tied for 12th in the American League in runs (60), and ranked 14th in hits (127) and last in batting average (.207) in the league.
They were in the top five in the AL in each of those categories last season (fifth in runs, fourth in hits and average). Manager Tony La Russa is confident that potential will come through.
“That’s what we talked about all spring, we’ve got a deep lineup, got to stay positive and keep working,” La Russa said before Saturday’s game.
Saturday was a good sign for the team with their fourth multi-homer game of the season.
2. The Sox did not draw their walks.
The Sox were second in the AL with 586 walks in 2021.
That same type of patience wasn’t on display in April. The Sox entered Saturday last in the AL with 39 walks.
For an offense seeking consistency, sometimes a walk can spark a rally. But Friday marked the eighth consecutive game the Sox walked three times or less.
“We can be more aggressive in the zone and not chase,” La Russa said after Thursday’s 5-2 loss in 10 innings to the Kansas City Royals.
3. Injuries were a major issue.
The Sox were hit hard by injuries in 2021, and that has been the case again early this season.
The list of players on the injured list include starter Lance Lynn (right knee surgery), relievers Joe Kelly (biceps nerve injury) and Garrett Crochet (season-ending Tommy John surgery), third baseman Yoán Moncada (right oblique strain) and outfielder Eloy Jiménez (right hamstring tendon tear).
Moncada began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a single. Kelly is slated to pitch Sunday for Charlotte.
Vaughn got hit by a pitch in the ninth inning Friday, but the Sox breathed a sigh of relief Saturday because X-rays were negative. He’s day to day.
“I’ve seen a lot of guys take 95 (mph) to the hand, and it doesn’t end really well,” Vaughn said. “I guess I got pretty lucky.”
4. The defense was sluggish.
Through Friday, the Sox and Baltimore Orioles led the majors with 21 errors.
“The defense has been, I think, one of the larger surprises in terms of its performance thus far,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday. “Over the course of the summer I think guys are going to perform at their more accustomed levels than what we’ve seen over the past week or two weeks.”
The Sox had one error Friday, making it 10 of their last 12 games with at least one miscue.
La Russa said generally there’s a balance involved when trying not to take offensive scuffles to the field.
“If you don’t care, then it doesn’t bother you, but if you care that you want to hit and produce, it’s hard not to get distracted by it,” he said. “You’ve really got to fight it. … You’ve just got to understand you win the game on both sides, and the better defense (you have), the fewer runs you’ve got to score.
“It’s the best players in the world, but they have their issues. It’s not automatic. They’re not robots.”
The good news for the Sox is that it’s a long season and they aren’t the only team in the AL Central off to a slow start. The Minnesota Twins are the only team in the division with a winning record.
“It’s on us to execute the plan and to do our job,” first baseman José Abreu said Friday through an interpreter. “We haven’t been able to do that. Hopefully sooner rather than later we’ll be able to do that.”
Former St. Thomas Aquinas standout and Miami Hurricanes wideout Mike Harley Jr. signs with Browns after draft
One of the top wide receivers to come from South Florida in recent years is getting a shot in the NFL.
Hurricanes wide receiver and St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus Mike Harley Jr. was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.
If Harley earns a roster spot, he will be at least the 44th St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus to play in the NFL. His former teammate, Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto, was picked by the Denver Broncos earlier in the draft.
Harley is one of the most successful wide receivers in Hurricanes history. In five seasons, he set a Hurricanes record with 182 career receptions, and he racked up 2,158 yards with 15 touchdowns. Last season, Harley had 57 catches for 543 yards and five scores. He was a 2020 All-ACC third-team pick.
Harley said he wants his future team to know he’s a gamer and a versatile playmaker at wide receiver.
“I’m a competitor,” Harley said. “My game speed, and I’m a route-runner. Inside, slot, wideout. I can do it all.”
Twins’ Cole Sands called up for first time, awaiting debut
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Despite it being perhaps the closest major league ballpark to his house growing up in Tallahassee, Fla., Cole Sands had only made the journey south to Tropicana Field to watch the Rays just once, when he was around 8 years old.
Until Saturday, that is.
Sands, the Twins’ No. 17 prospect per MLB Pipeline, had his major league dreams realized on Friday when the pitcher was pulled in for a meeting with Triple-A manager Toby Gardenhire. A day later, he was in St. Petersburg, Fla., officially a member of the Twins, taking the roster spot of starter Bailey Ober, whom the Twins placed on the injured list on Saturday with a right groin strain.
“You work your whole lifetime for this, and hopefully everything goes well,” Sands said. “It’s just crazy to even think you can make it this far sometimes. So yeah, I remember as a kid just hoping to play in college. Next thing you know, I’m in college and want to play professionally. Next thing you know, I’m a big leaguer. (It’s) pretty cool, pretty exciting.”
Sands said his girlfriend was originally supposed to fly to the Twin Cities on Saturday. Instead, she changed her flight to make it to Tampa Bay. His parents, grandparents, brother and his girlfriend all made the drive down from Tallahassee, a little over four hours, to support him.
Sands, who has a 2.93 career earned-run average across three minor league seasons, had a 7.82 ERA this season in St. Paul in four games — three starts — before the promotion. Sands has yet to debut, watching the Twins beat the Rays 9-1 on Saturday from the bullpen.
“He checks a lot of the traditional boxes that get you excited,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I mean he’s a big strong guy with some real arm strength and can spin the ball and can really find the strike zone and can pinpoint what he’s doing.”
The Twins plan to utilize him out of the bullpen with Josh Winder, their long reliever to begin the season, slotting into the rotation in Ober’s spot for the time being. Winder is slated to make his first major league start on Sunday with the Twins pushing back the rest of their starters one day.
OBER UPDATE
Though the Twins placed Ober on the injured list on Saturday, the starter said he feels as if he’s getting better every day.
Ober first felt a grab during his start on Thursday. He felt the same sensation on the next pitch, prompting him to wince. Next thing he knew, Baldelli and a trainer were on their way out to check on him.
“It’s just something that we don’t want to snowball, basically, so we’re just trying to take care of it and knock it out of the way right now so I can get healthy and help this team win again,” Ober said.
Baldelli called it a “minor muscle injury,” that “feels like a two-week type thing.”
“Could it be longer than that? Of course it could. Could he be saying he’s ready to go at 10, 11, 12 days? For sure,” Baldelli said. “I think those any of those are legitimately possible right now. It doesn’t feel like anything very serious at this point, but enough that it was going to keep him out for at least one outing, if not a couple.”
BRIEFLY
Byron Buxton was a late scratch from Saturday’s lineup with a hand contusion from when he was hit by a pitch a day earlier. Baldelli said Buxton’s hand was a “little swollen and sore.” … Miguel Sanó (knee) was back in the lineup on Saturday after missing three games with knee soreness, but he was pulled early after Baldelli said the pain returned while Sanó was doing a few different things in Saturday’s game.
