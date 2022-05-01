Finance
Online Classified Ads Are a Great Source For Job Seekers
As we are facing global economic crisis now, more people are jobless. The biggest hit was in America where several years ago they announced that some kind of Wall Street or Lehman Brothers thing declared bankruptcy, which affects lots of business. Not only America was affected, but also other business firms around the world. Huge companies in America are forced to close down or lay off their employees. On that time, it has reached millions of employees in different American companies are laid off due to financial crisis that was caused by an investment firm like the Wall Street or Lehman Brothers. These people right now are finding ways to get a job just to provide food for themselves or their own family. It is hard to find a job when you are just roaming around the city looking for some advertisements that were posted on walls or big boards. Job seekers need to find a way to search for their dream job as soon as possible. One of them is what we call newspapers.
Newspapers have a classified ad section, which job seekers can look for it. But there’s a disadvantage for it. Classified ads in newspapers only have one to two pages, and around 25% of them are job opportunities while the rest are mostly buy and sell products and real estate deals. The best thing for the job seekers to search their own dream job easily is through online classified ads. There are lots of US local classifieds existed today, especially international online classifieds. Famous classified ad sites in the US are one of the best sources for posting advertisements on your own, and also searching advertisements that you are interested about. Categories like the buy and sell, income opportunities, real estate, jobs and personals are applied in any online classifieds you searched. Speaking of income opportunities, there are lots of them like the famous multi-level-marketing, direct selling, online-based opportunities, joint ventures and many more. As what the job seekers have experienced about online classifieds, it is very easy to find by just sitting at your computer with a high speed internet connection to find a dream job that is suitable for them, and what makes them comfortable.
There are lots of webmasters who like to establish their own online classified ad site, to help lots of buyers, sellers, employers and job seekers to find what they want, in case they don’t find it at the other sites. But what benefits do the webmasters and customers get on online classifieds? The webmasters may be benefited when they place their own advertisement like Google AdSense in their website, and customers may gain benefits on completing their transactions faster than meeting with each other in any place, especially when both the buyer and the seller are from different areas or countries. With online classifieds, a job seeker may never regret or say that it is only a waste of time and effort, but to think that we are under global financial or economic crisis, we are striving hard to recover and let things go back to normal. Not only you are helping yourself to earn money for food and basic needs, but also to help companies rise and recover their own losses. This is what online classifieds are built to help us all.
Tips to Purchase Softball Pitching Mats
Using softball pitching mats is an ideal way to replicate the mound and help players develop and enhance their skills on and off season. Recommended by sports pros for players of all ages, these can be used outdoors and indoors. They serve as an effective coaching tool for teaching pitches as well as doing drills. They are made from high-quality, spike-resistant and durable artificial turf and built to meet regulation standards. With hundreds of different products available on the market, the selection process can be confusing, especially if this is your first time to purchase this type of training equipment. By understanding exactly what to look for, you will be able to make the right choice.
Here are some tips to help you get started.
5 Essential Elements to Look for in Outdoor and Indoor Softball Mats
- Steady surface: When rolled out, the mat should be smooth and without any bumps on the ridges or surface. A consistent surface reduces wear on the player’s body.
- Rubber base: Player safety is always a top priority.To prevent pitchers from tripping, slipping and/or falling, you must ensure that the rubber is properly fused to the backing and does not move or fold when a player moves on it. The mat should hold steady, irrespective of whether it is on dirt or a hard, smooth surface.
- Inlaid turf: Turf that does not chip or fade contributes to a longer lasting mat.
- Spike resistance: With your players wearing spikes for proper grip, you will want a mat that does not tear easily.
- Easy portability: You will be carrying this mat to and from practice, so easy portability is important. Look for a type of rubber that is fairly lightweight, rolls up easily and can be carried by one person.
Special Tip: NCAA regulations restrict players from pitching outside the 24″ space on the rubber, so some of these softball pitching mats have a “stride line” down the middle to emphasize proper mechanics.
Where to Find Good Quality Pitching Rubbers?
Good quality mats improve player skills and safety, are easily installed and last for years. High-end rubbers usually come with their own carrying bag, thus making them easier to transport. What is the best place to buy them? You will find these at an established sports equipment distributor that provides quality products and consistent service. This provides the assurance that your money is well spent. You are also likely to find a range of other softball training tools to meet your needs and budget.
Improve practice quality, players’ skills and safety, as well as your coaching reputation with high quality softball pitching mats.
Book Title Ideas That Sell
A clever title is great if it is clear, but a clear title is always preferable. The best? A clear and clever title. A shorter title is better than a longer one. Your reader will spend only four seconds on the cover. While some long titles have succeeded, usually the shorter, the better.
A title is part of your book’s front cover. Busy buyers including bookstore buyers, wholesalers, distributors and your audiences buy mainly because of the cover. Dan Poynter, author of Writing Nonfiction, says, “The package outside sells the product inside.” Make your cover sizzle.
Start with a working title before you write your chapters. Include your topic, your subject and use the book’s benefits in your sub title if possible. Here are your book title ideas that sell!
1. Create impact for your title-check out magazine print and radio ad headlines.
Check out other authors’ titles on the bookstore shelves. Your title must compel the reader to buy now. Which title grabs you? Elder Rage or Caregiving for Dad?
2. Include your solution in your title.
Does your title sell your solution? Make sure it answers the question rather than asks one. For instance, Got Minerals?, or Minerals: The Essential Link to Health. Use positive language instead of negative. For instance, Without Minerals You’ll Die can be Minerals: The Essential Link to Health.
3. Make it easy for readers to buy.
Readers want a magic pill. They want to follow directions and enjoy the benefits the title promises. For example, 1001 Ways to Market Your Books by John Kremer gives at least 1001 ways for authors and publishers to market their books.
4. Expand your title to other books, products, seminars, and services.
Make sure that your title will work well with the title of your presentations, articles and press releases you’ll need to promote the book. Such seminars and teleclasses titled “How to Write and Sell Your Book- Fast!” and “Seven Sure- Fire Ways to Publicize your Business” come under the umbrella “fast book writing, publishing and promoting.”
5. Use original expressions–a way of expressing one idea for your book–yours alone.
Sam Horn, author of Tongue Fú!, puts her special twist on defusing verbal conflict.
6. Include benefits in your subtitle if your title doesn’t have any.
Specific benefits invite sales. For instance, Marilyn and Tom Ross’ Jump Start Your Book Sales: A Money-Making Guide for Authors, Independent Publishers and Small Presses.
7. Choose others’ book covers in your field as models.
Go to your local bookstore with five-colored felt tips pens and paper. Browse the section your book would be shelved on. Choose five book titles and covers that attract you. Photo copy or sketch those, noting the colors, design, fonts, and sizes of fonts. Add other colors you like. Place the book cover you love near your workstation to inspire you. For the final copy, use professional cover designers if possible.
8. Be outrageous with your book title.
People do judge a book by its title. Your reader will spend only four seconds on the front cover and eight seconds on the back cover. It must be so outstanding and catchy that it compels the reader to either buy on the spot or look further to the back cover. Take a risk. Be a bit crazy, even outlandish.
9. Be your strongest salesperson self.
Choose the strongest words, benefits, and metaphors to move your audience to buy. Titles do sell books.
10. Include your audience in your title. This gives your book a slant.
When your title isn’t targeted other famous authors’ titles win out. Always make your title clear and make it easy for your audience to recognize they need your book. Your title and front cover is your book’s number one sales tool. Short titles are best, say three to six words. John Gray didn’t get much attention with his book “What Your Mother Couldn’t Tell You and What Your Father Didn’t Know.” He shortened it to the now famous, “Men are From Mars, Women are From Venus.”
An outstanding title sells books. Make sure to give this part of your book, the number one essential “Hot-Selling Point,” some time and effort.
Five Things You Should Never Buy From a Thrift Store
I know you can find lots of advice out there about what items to avoid when shopping in a thrift store – one article I read listed sixteen different things! (I wondered what could be left at that point?)
But I’ve been a thrift store shopper for over 30 years – my success in shopping at these venues has been the single biggest factor in being able to create the cozy cottage style I enjoy in my home! Now maybe I’ve been lucky but I’ve never encountered any of the hazards listed in these articles. For example –
- I’ve never brought home bed bugs, mold, or other pests.
- I’ve never gotten lead poisoning from eating off vintage dinnerware, hanging around architectural salvage, or using old hardware.
- I’ve never found my body suddenly out of alignment from wearing used shoes.
My secret weapon? Common sense. I don’t just grab – I inspect items very closely. If the shoes are obviously mis-shapen from someone else’s feet, I won’t buy them. If the non-stick coating is flaking off the skillet, I won’t buy it. If a piece of furniture has a funky odor or damage that appears to have been caused by pests, I don’t buy it.
So because I’ve never had problems buying used items, my list of “what you should never buy from a thrift store” is pretty short. Here it is:
Underwear/swimwear – Because of the body parts that touch it, I always buy these items new. Including bras.
Mattresses – Even if there are no bed bugs, there’s still “other peoples’ gunk” (OPG) like body dirt, dead skin, hair oil, etc. I prefer to start fresh with mattresses and add my own gunk.
Bed pillows – See OPG above. I’m specifically talking about the pillow you lay your head on here. If I found a great bolster or other decorative bed pillow in a thrift store, I wouldn’t have the same hesitation. I purchase throw pillows for my sofa from thrift stores all the time.
“Expired”, damaged, or old safety equipment – Bicycle and motorcycle helmets and children’s car seats contain energy-absorbing foam that is considered “spent” if it becomes too aged or absorbs an impact. So with no way to know if the protective foam is any good in these items, I would always buy new. And I didn’t know this until recently, but apparently car seats actually have expiration dates due to potential deterioration of inner materials.
Vintage baby cribs – Drop-sided cribs and those with slats spaced more than 2-3/8 inches apart present suffocation, entrapment, and other injury hazards for Baby.
These are the items I don’t buy in thrift stores. As for those items I do buy, the practice of closely inspecting them prior to purchase has helped me avoid virtually all the potential hazards of buying from thrift stores. It also has the added benefit of ensuring I don’t spend even a small amount of money on something that is soiled, broken, or damaged – it’s not a bargain if it’s unusable!
