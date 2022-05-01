Online Health Insurance Quotes

How can one person’s needs be met if the other is not ready to



give what is required to allow a romantic relationship to



evolve into a meaningful lifelong union?

If one person is ready to move forward, ready to create a



more intimate connection, and the other is not, what then?

Many people could have reached the level of intimacy and



commitment they desired if they had only received the patience,



compassion, and understanding of the other. Yet many



people are childish when it comes to matters of the heart.



Many do not have the patience to work on a relationship if it



does not fulfill all of their expectations as quickly as they



would like. As a result, you have breakups, people longing for



each other, people with pain in their hearts, when simple



compassion and understanding could have brought them all



they desired over time.

Many people end relationships because they do not understand



that friendship is the key – that they need to build



trust and enjoy the company of the other without all the formal



dating or courtship behaviors.

Yes, courtship, dating, sex, romance are all vital to a romantic



relationship, but there are many people who have issues



of intimacy to work through first. Many people need to



go slowly and build trust, reaching a certain comfort level



with someone before they can commit themselves. So in this



case, if one is ready for a committed, exclusive relationship



and the other is not, instead of hastily and prematurely ending



the relationship, turn it into a friendship.

Stop the pressures of dating and courtship. Allow yourselves



to bond in a deep, respectful, and trusting union as



friends, as best friends.

If the attraction is there, if the chemistry is right, if the



two of you have much in common and share meaningful



goals, why should that beautiful experience be ended completely?

Instead, you can continue the growth and development



of your friendship, which, after all, is the true



foundation of any real marriage.

So if you are ready for commitment and your partner is



not, release the pressure and just be friends. Best friends. No



sex, no dates, no candlelight intimacy. You will find that as



the bond of friendship grows, as the trust deepens, the one



who was not previously ready suddenly is ready. And you



have been there all along. You reached from your heart to



give understanding instead of demanding a commitment



of emotions and actions the other was just not ready to give.

Time heals fear.



Time builds trust, and love grows over time.

You may find, however, that the physical chemistry is



still strong. If you genuinely want to share love-making or



passion with each other, do not deny this or suppress it, because



to do so causes tension. Go with the flow of your genuine



feelings. If you feel attracted to each other, show it. If



you want to sleep together and hold each other, do so!

There is no wrong in showing love. The wrong is to deny



your love, your chemistry, and your feelings only to conform



to a rigid belief or “should” with regard to society’s



dating or courtship expectations. There is no “should,”



there is only truth. If you feel love and attraction, don’t



withhold it; show it.

If one of you desires a monogamous relationship and



the other is simply not ready for that, then you must decide



what is most important to you: genuinely sharing the time



you do have together or settling for not having each other in



your lives at all.

When you allow the word “should” to control your life,



you find that you are no longer in control of achieving all you



want. This is not the same as “settling.” Settling is when you



deny what is genuinely in your heart because your head tells



you it is wrong and that you “should” do or not do



something.

Is it truly wrong to sleep with someone you adore and are



physically attracted to just because you are not ready to make



a formal monogamous commitment?



No.

Is it genuinely wrong to sleep with someone you care for



deeply and are attracted to because it is not an exclusive,



monogamous relationship?

No

The only “should” that can appropriately govern your life



is that you should do what is genuinely in your heart. No matter



what society tells you, no matter what anybody tells you, if



it is true and right in your heart, then it is true and right for



you. That is being your own best friend as well as a best friend



with the one you love but are not formally committed to.

Commit to the genuine truth in your heart. Express that,



and you will feel validated, whole, and complete within.

One reason relationships fail is that one person seeks validation



by the other. But when you validate your own worth,



when you receive respect and admiration from yourself and



do not need it to come from the other, then you will possess a



quality that is the foundation of pure love: the ability to give.

To give understanding in place of expectation.

To give patience in place of haste.

To give compassion in place of ego fulfillment.

To give friendship instead of demanding a commitment

the other may not be ready to make.

For as you sow, so shall you reap. As you give, so will you



be given to in return. As you reach out of your comfort zone



to be there for the other, you will find that in time, they will



reach out of their comfort zone to return your goodness to



you.

They will give, they will commit to you, for you will have



shown them that you are worthy of their commitment, and



they shall ask you to share your life with them.

For it is the one who endures both the good times and



the difficult times who ultimately wins the love, respect, admiration,



and commitment from the other. It is very rare to



have someone in your life who will be there for you as a true



friend; this is a gift.

Relationships are testing grounds; they test the bond, the



endurance, the respect for oneself and for the other.

How can you expect someone to make a lifelong commitment



to you if they do not first see that you are capable



of meeting the challenges that arise during the early stages



of a relationship?

You see, life brings challenge. Life brings circumstances



that you must overcome. If you love a boyfriend or girlfriend,



and they cannot be there for you through the early



challenges of the relationship, how can you possibly expect



them to commit to you for life?

Couples who have successfully worked through the challenges



of their relationship will tell you that it requires work



on self and beyond the needs of self to truly be there for the



other; it takes work to build a relationship that can endure



the tests of life and the test of time.

When you’re not ready, but you can’t let go

Life will keep giving you the same challenge in all of your personal



relationships until you face it head on and work it through.

For example, if you have a problem with commitment or



intimacy, you will find that same challenge in each relationship,



until one day you meet that one person who causes you



to look within – to search your heart to find the answer. For



when you find true love, another soul with whom you feel an



indescribable bond, that person will cause you to seek within



to heal the problem that blocks the flow of happiness you deserve



in your life.

And when you do seek within for a solution, you will have



all you truly desire. If you do not, then you shall live with regret.



To seek or not to seek is always your choice.

You can choose to run from one empty relationship to another,



year after year, or you can choose to realize that fulfillment



comes when the bonds of love and friendship are



combined, and that those bonds are far too valuable and precious



to discard once you have found the one person who



causes you to turn yourself around. When you have healed



through that relationship, you will be ready to commit yourself



to that person with true love.

© Copyright by Barbara Rose, All Rights Reserved. Excerpt from Individual Power: Reclaiming Your Core, Your Truth and Your Life. Published by The Rose Group (2003) ISBN: 097414570X