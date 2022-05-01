News
Overwhelming joy for Jones alum Kerby Joseph after Lions take him in NFL Draft
Kerby Joseph was elated when his phone finally rang Friday night and it was Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes.
“The conversation was amazing. I always wished for this moment … so for me to fulfill this milestone in my life,” Joseph said. “I’m just so filled with joy and I’m just so happy. It’s hard for me to talk right now because I just want to dance and scream and do a backflip.
Joseph and friends waited more than three hours until his name was called just after 11 p.m. Friday, during the third round of the NFL Draft. When Holmes called the former Jones High star, he forgot all about how much he had wandered around the Kissimmee vacation home his family had rented for his draft party.
The Lions made the University of Illinois safety the No. 97 overall selection.
“I wasn’t getting crazy. I didn’t lower my self-confidence. I didn’t lower my self-esteem. I didn’t lower nothing,” Joseph said of the wait. “I feel like it just motivated me. I just know we’re all going to be on the same field at the same level, so … I have to give my all … not even 100% but more like 1,000% this time.”
He had said leading up to the draft it didn’t matter which team selected him, but he was certainly happy to get the call from the Lions.
“You see I got the hat on. I’m so happy, so blessed for this opportunity and so thankful the Detroit Lions gave me the opportunity,” Joseph said. “They believed in me and I feel like belief in me goes a long way.
“If you believe in me, I’m going let you believe in me more than I believe in myself, so I’m going to give them my all.”
When Holmes called, family and friends gathered for the big moment had to be quieted after Joseph waved a Lions hat during his conversation: “Come on, the boss man is on the phone.”
Holmes said, according to Joseph, “Hey Kirby, you ready to be a Detroit Lion? I almost cried. I ain’t going to lie. I almost cried. I was just so thankful for that moment.”
Joseph’s father, Dacius Joseph, who cooked the large Haitian meal for those in attendance, was quite happy for his son, and his hopes were that Kerby remain faith-driven and grounded.
“I feel very great. He go to NFL,” Dacius Joseph said. “Since he was little boy, he told me he wanted to go play football.
“So now, God make it true. It’s real now. Thank you, Jesus. Without Jesus, it’s not here to be.”
And now Dad will have to change his allegiance.
“I was always Miami Dolphins,” he said, “but now it’s no Dolphins. It’s Detroit Lions.”
News
LPG Gas Cylinder: Big update regarding LPG gas cylinder, Home Delivery will be closed, know the reason
LPG Gas Cylinder: Big update regarding LPG gas cylinder, Home Delivery will be closed, know the reason
LPG Gas Cylinder: Big update regarding LPG gas cylinder, Home Delivery will be closed! After Russia-Ukraine, the prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas and other things have increased rapidly in the country.
LPG Gas Home Delivery
A press conference was organized in Jammu under the banner of All India LPG Distribution Federation regarding LPG Gas Home Delivery . In it, all LPG distributors warned that if their demand is not met, then they will not take home delivery of gas from July 1, 2022.
LPG Gas Home Delivery
Apart from Jammu, LPG distributors have also announced the closure of LPG Gas Home Delivery in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and three Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh . According to the information, it was said in the demand that the oil companies are not giving commission to the LPG distributors according to the minimum pay scale, fuel cost and maintenance of vehicles
The post LPG Gas Cylinder: Big update regarding LPG gas cylinder, Home Delivery will be closed, know the reason appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Eid Forecast For Jammu and Kashmir — Check Here
Weather : Eid Forecast For Jammu and Kashmir
01 May: Dry weather is expected across Jammu and Kashmir. A short thundershower is expected at one or two places towards late afternoon/evening.
02 May: Dry weather is expected across Jammu and Kashmir, getting cloudy towards evening with the possibility of a short thundershower at one or two places.
03 May: If the EID falls on this day, EID prayers may be held at many places without any disturbance, though a short shower can occur in the morning hours at one or two places.
Weather will stay partly to mostly cloudy, with the possibility of thundershowers at a few places towards late afternoon/evening. Hailstorm and Gusty winds are also possible.
Temperatures will usually stay below 25°C in Kashmir. So, the use of light woollens is suggested.
04 May: Rain/thundershowers are expected at many places in Kashmir and a few places in Jammu (though proper Jammu city may not see anything significant), starting from the early morning hours. However, no continuous rains are expected.
05 May: Rain/thundershowers are expected at many places in Kashmir region, particularly towards late afternoon/evening.
Regards: Kashmir Weather, independent weather forecaster
The post Eid Forecast For Jammu and Kashmir — Check Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Kaiir Elam headlined group of local high school grads taken in the 2022 NFL Draft
The 2022 NFL Draft came and went, with Kaiir Elam headlining the next wave of local talents looking to make an impact as professional football players.
More than a half-dozen prospects who competed on the gridiron in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties during their high school years were selected over the course of the three-day draft in Las Vegas this week. Elam led the way after the Buffalo Bills chose him with the 23rd pick, but Tyquan Thornton, Nik Bonitto, and James Houston IV were among the other products from the greater South Florida area that were drafted.
Here is a closer look at the seven local players who were taken in the 2022 NFL Draft in order of how they were selected:
Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida, Benjamin, No. 23, Buffalo Bills
Elam is coming off three seasons with the Gators in which he made 35 appearances, six interceptions, 79 total tackles, 26 passes defended, and one fumble recovery. The former Benjamin star who is listed at 6 feet 1 1/2 and 191 pounds earned All-SEC First Team honors in 2020 and All-SEC Freshman Team distinction the year prior.
Tyquan Thornton, Wide Receiver, Baylor, Booker T. Washington, No. 50, New England Patriots
The 6-foot-2 and 182-pound receiver caught 143 passes and ran for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns in his four years with the Bears. Thornton also had eight kick returns for 138 yards at Baylor.
James Cook, Running back, Georgia, Miami Central, No. 63, Green Bay Packers
Cook ran for 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns on 230 attempts and caught 67 passes for 730 yards and six scores during his four seasons at Georgia. The Bulldog also had five kick returns for 91 yards from 2018-2021. He is listed at 5 feet 11 and 199 pounds.
Nik Bonnito, Linebacker, Oklahoma, St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 64, Denver Broncos
The 6-foot-3 and 248-pound Bonitto spent four years with the Sooners. The former St. Thomas Aquinas state champion started in 29 of the 39 games he played in for Oklahoma, made 117 tackles, recorded 18.5 sacks, forced one fumble, recovered three, finished with one interception, and produced 24 quarterback hurries.
James Houston IV, Linebacker, Jackson State, American Heritage, No. 217, Detroit Lions
The American Heritage product who stands at 6 feet 1 and 241 pounds, spent his first three collegiate years with Florida before transferring to Jackson State. Houston finished with a combined 173 tackles, 21 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one block during his stints with the Gators and Tigers.
Faion Hicks, Cornerback, Wisconsin, Flanagan, No. 232, Denver Broncos
Hicks was with Wisconsin during his entire collegiate career, redshirting in 2017 before spending four more years with the program. The former Flanagan state champion, who is listed at 5 foot 11 and 200 pounds, amassed 108 total tackles, one interception, and 19 passes defended in 44 games for the Badgers.
Jonathan Ford, Defensive Tackle, Miami, Dillard, No. 234, Green Bay Packers
The 6-foot-5, 333-pound defensive lineman played five seasons with Miami, making 30 starts in his 50 games. He finished his time with the Hurricanes with 60 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.
