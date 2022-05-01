Railway Recruitment 2022 In Jammu and Kashmir : Golden opportunity to get job in railway without exam, check details





Railway Recruitment 2022: Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. Walk in Interview will be held on 11th May and 13th, 14th May 2022 for the eligible candidates.

Railway Recruitment 2022: There is good news for the candidates who are looking for job opportunity in Indian Railways. There is a chance to get a job in Indian Railways without examination. Indian Railways has invited applications for 14 posts. For which notification has been issued. According to the notification, there will be recruitment on the posts of Senior and Junior Technical Assistant in the Railways and for this walk in interview will be conducted.

The interview will be held on May 11, 13 and 14. Let us inform that Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has invited applications for these posts.

Selection Process (Recruitment of Senior and Junior Technical Assistant Posts)

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. The candidates will have to appear for walk in interview as on the above mentioned date. Candidates can apply on the day of walk in interview from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm on the day of interview. Let us inform that Railways has invited applications for 7 posts of Senior Technical Assistant and 7 posts of Junior Technical Assistant.

Eligibility :

To apply, the candidate should have Engineering Degree BE or B.E. or B. Tech (Civil). Apart from this, the candidate should have experience of Civil Construction PSU in Railways or experience of working with a recognized company.

Age Limit:

To apply for the Senior Technical Assistant posts, the age of the application should be 30 years as on 1 May 2022. At the same time, the age limit to apply for Junior Technical Assistant posts is 25 years.

Reach here for the interview:

Please note that the interview will be held at the address given below.

USBLR Project Headquarters, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extn- Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (UT) Pin 180011

The candidates can appear for the interview from 9.30 am onwards.

Check Notification on this Direct Link