Railway Recruitment 2022 In Jammu and Kashmir : Golden opportunity to get job in railway without exam, check details
Railway Recruitment 2022: Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. Walk in Interview will be held on 11th May and 13th, 14th May 2022 for the eligible candidates.
Railway Recruitment 2022: There is good news for the candidates who are looking for job opportunity in Indian Railways. There is a chance to get a job in Indian Railways without examination. Indian Railways has invited applications for 14 posts. For which notification has been issued. According to the notification, there will be recruitment on the posts of Senior and Junior Technical Assistant in the Railways and for this walk in interview will be conducted.
The interview will be held on May 11, 13 and 14. Let us inform that Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has invited applications for these posts.
Selection Process (Recruitment of Senior and Junior Technical Assistant Posts)
Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. The candidates will have to appear for walk in interview as on the above mentioned date. Candidates can apply on the day of walk in interview from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm on the day of interview. Let us inform that Railways has invited applications for 7 posts of Senior Technical Assistant and 7 posts of Junior Technical Assistant.
Eligibility :
To apply, the candidate should have Engineering Degree BE or B.E. or B. Tech (Civil). Apart from this, the candidate should have experience of Civil Construction PSU in Railways or experience of working with a recognized company.
Age Limit:
To apply for the Senior Technical Assistant posts, the age of the application should be 30 years as on 1 May 2022. At the same time, the age limit to apply for Junior Technical Assistant posts is 25 years.
Reach here for the interview:
Please note that the interview will be held at the address given below.
USBLR Project Headquarters, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extn- Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (UT) Pin 180011
The candidates can appear for the interview from 9.30 am onwards.
Check Notification on this Direct Link
Seattle Seahawks tap Miami Hurricanes connection again, sign safety Bubba Bolden after draft
Hurricanes safety Bubba Bolden received some advice from another Hurricanes safety who reached the NFL: Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed.
“He just said, ‘Do what you do, brother. You’re a football player. Go have fun. Be stress-free. Be confident,’” Bolden said. “That’s always me.”
Bolden will get a chance as the Seattle Seahawks, who have ex-Miami Hurricanes running backs Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas on their roster, signed him after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday.
Bolden played three seasons with the Hurricanes after transferring from USC, and he made his mark. The hard-hitting safety played in 23 games for UM, making 127 total tackles with 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, six pass deflections and two interceptions. In 2020, he was an All-ACC second-team pick.
His final season in Coral Gables was cut short by a season-ending shoulder injury. He tried to play through the injury for several weeks but ultimately missed the final five games. Bolden still managed to make 43 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack last year.
“It just shows that I’m a dog, that I’ve got that dog mentality in me,” Bolden said. “I ain’t going to let nothing faze me. But at the end of the day, they also said, ‘Yeah, we want you healthy, too.’”
Bolden recovered from surgery and worked to return to the field in time to work out in advance of the draft.
“It’s been crazy,” Bolden said. “First day of training was my first day running, running the 40. I remember going out there and clocking a 4.8, and I said, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a long two, three months.’ Staying down for the process, staying down with the meal plan, it’s all the little things. They paid off at the combine and they paid off [at Pro Day].”
At the NFL combine, Bolden ran a 4.47 40-yard dash. At the Hurricanes’ Pro Day on March 30, he put up 15 reps on the bench press.
“Coming off of surgery, I think that’s pretty good,” Bolden said.
Bolden said he believes he can earn a spot on an NFL roster and become a key player.
“At the end of the day, I’ll be a starting safety,” Bolden said, “and the rest will be history.”
Carolina Panthers grab former Hurricanes standout receiver Charleston Rambo after NFL draft
Charleston Rambo only spent one season at Miami, but he turned in an all-time Hurricanes season.
Rambo’s record-setting 2021 campaign vaulted him into a shot at the NFL, as he was signed by the Carolina Panthers after the league’s draft had concluded.
Rambo said he can offer a deep threat who can make big plays on each snap. He ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and ran a 4.52 at Miami’s Pro Day.
“I’m a guy that’s going to take the top off,” Rambo said at the Hurricanes’ Pro Day.
Being selected later in the draft, Rambo will have to work to make himself valuable to an NFL team and earn a roster spot. He said he was happy to work on special teams in the NFL in addition to
“Most definitely, I’m a returner,” Rambo said. “I returned at OU. I didn’t return too much at Miami. … I’m a punt returner, kick returner.”
Rambo made a splash in his one season with the Hurricanes, setting school records for single-season receptions and receiving yards with 79 catches for 1,172 yards. He added seven touchdown catches, and he was a second-team All-ACC selection.
Prior to arriving at UM, Rambo was a solid receiver for Oklahoma. He had 1,180 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 76 catches. He finished his college career with 155 receptions for 2,352 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches.
After drafting a QB, Patriots sign ex-Miami Hurricanes signal-caller D’Eriq King as free agent
D’Eriq King is determined to play pro football. The former Hurricanes quarterback said he’d play any position, even “wash the car” if he had to.
He’ll get his chance. The Patriots, who have a second-year quarterback in Mac Jones who struggled to end his rookie campaign, picked Western Kentucky signal-caller Bailey Zappe in the fourth round and then inked King to a free agent deal after the draft on Saturday.
Although King primarily played quarterback in college, he also had experience at wide receiver and worked out at both positions.
“The more you can do, the more valuable you are,” King said at the Hurricanes Pro Day on March 30.
After playing four seasons at Houston, King transferred to Miami before the 2020 season. He had a strong 2020 campaign, passing for 2,686 yards and 23 touchdowns while running for 538 yards and another four scores. His first season at UM ended with an ACL and meniscus tear King suffered in the Cheez-It Bowl.
King returned for the 2021 season and threw for 767 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions with 96 rushing yards in three games. His college career ended after three games in 2021 when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.
He completed 63.1 percent of his collegiate passes for 8,378 yards and 76 touchdowns against 19 interceptions. He also ran for 2,055 yards and 32 scores.
“I love football; I love the game of football,” King said. “Whoever gives me the opportunity to play at the next level: receiver, running back, special teams. I don’t care if they tell me to go wash the car. I’ll do it.”
