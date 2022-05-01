News
Real World Economics: The Fed will decide on money supply. That will affect interest rates.
Tuesday’s meeting of the Federal Reserve’s policy-making Open Market Committee will be difficult.
The FOMC must address sharp measured inflation for the first time in over 20 years just after first-quarter 2020 output dropped following several quarters of strong growth. What should it do? Finally tighten money availability after 15 years of looseness unprecedented in the history of the world? Or once again bow to fears of recession?
That is a loaded question. It has been obvious for more than a decade that the zero-interest-rate-policy adopted in panic after the 2007-09 financial market meltdown had to end sooner or later. The FOMC finally took a few baby steps, but then COVID-19 hit. Their reaction was unprecedented in Fed history, a 36 percent increase in the money-supply metric called M2 over 24 months from March 2020 to March 2022.
The media, including the financial press, paid little attention to such history making. All the reporting was in terms of the FOMC’s target for “fed funds,” very short-term interest rates. After the debacle eased, they had nudged the target up to a 2.25 to 2.50 percent level at the end of 2018, then slid back 1.25 points again before COVID. In March 2020, their target plummeted to the 0 to 0.25 percent prevailing until a quarter-point bump at the March 16 meeting, the last until now.
An air of inflation panic has set in. There is much talk of raises at this and at each of the remaining five 2022 meetings. It is an important public issue meriting public understanding.
Unfortunately, U.S. reporters on our central bank generally have lacked levels of economic expertise common in England or Germany. So media often propagate and repropagate misinformation that cripples rather than strengthens public understanding. Most commonly, it is by emphasizing interest rates without mentioning the money supply and by ignoring inherent key links between the two.
A 2004 article opening with “Everyone knows that the Fed sets interest rates. But most people don’t know that it can also change the money supply” long was my classroom example of famed newspapers printing utter nonsense. Anyone who took introductory macro learned the two are inherently linked. The first is only a signal, an indicator of changes in the second. Interest rates are to money supply as a speedometer is to a fuel injector.
As the Fed goosed the money supply in 2009, one commonly read “The Fed is doing something it never did before, buying government bonds to lower interest rates.” If “never before,” how did the Fed come to own some $650 billion in bonds, near 5 percent of GDP, before the 2007 signs of trouble? Why has an “open-market committee” existed since 1935, if not for the Fed buying and selling bonds in the open market?
So if you want to understand what happens Tuesday and going forward, review some basics.
The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 established our central bank “to provide for an elastic currency” that will benefit all. There will be a system of reserve banks. Why “reserve”? Because the elastic currency is stretched and contracted via bank reserves.
These are the fraction of their deposits, including yours and mine, that ordinary commercial banks have not loaned out. By law, so depositors can withdraw what and when they want, all banks must keep some deposits in reserve. They may choose to hold more than this. So all must hold “required reserves,” and may have “excess reserves.”
How are these reserves “held” by the banks? It may be physical currency, paper and coins, on bank premises. The rest is in a “reserve account” each must have at its regional Federal Reserve Bank. Checks and electronic payments pass through these regional Feds and are handled as transfers from the reserve account of one commercial bank into another. Thus reserves in accounts vary minute to minute throughout the day. But each bank must meet its required minimum by a specified afternoon hour.
So there is a market in “fed funds.” Banks that have more reserves than the minimum can lend them, over one night, to banks that are short. Of course, interest is paid. That is the “fed funds rate” used as a target by the FOMC as described above.
Note that the fed funds interest rate and any point in any day is not mandated by the Fed. It depends on supply and demand from minute to minute. But a central bank can raise and lower the total amount of reserves in the system by buying or selling financial securities. In textbook examples these are U.S. Treasury bonds, but in practice are short-term contracts called “repurchase agreements” or “repos.” There also are “reverse repos.”
A repo is the sale of a bond with a promise to buy it back at a specified time in the future. A reverse repo is the opposite side of the deal. In 1985, a colleague heading off to get a Ph.D. sold me his 1972 Dodge Duster for $200. But I promised to sell it back for $200 when he returned three years later. For him it was a repo, for me a reverse repo.
Seen another way, I loaned him 200 bucks and tooled around in rusting collateral. And if he agreed to pay $210 to get his beater back, he would have paid $10 interest.
So what the FOMC must decide is the number of such purchases versus sales it will make so as to push overnight rates up. The change will be tiny relative to the number owned and the overall money supply to which we have gotten in the past two decades.
As a further complication, what such Fed transactions change is reserves. Currency in circulation plus reserves make up the “monetary base.” That is connected to the “money supply,” which is currency plus deposits. So the difference is deposits versus some fraction of deposits held as reserves. The Fed controls the monetary base but only influences the money supply because the ratio of the supply to the base varies with activity by banks. More on that next week. As homework, read multiple news reports on its decisions announced Wednesday afternoon.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Salary of central employees will increase with this new formula, know immediately
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Salary of central employees will increase with this new formula, know immediately
7th Pay Commission (Salary of central employees will increase with this new formula): Good news can be found for central government employees in the coming days. If sources are to be believed, then a new formula will be ready for salary increase in the next Pay Commission (8th Pay Commission).
Apart from the increasing salary due to fitment factor, the new formula can be considered. Recently, the Central Government has given 18 months to the employees. Has refused to give DA arrear . The new discussion may bring some relief to the employees. However, the new formula is likely to be implemented after 2024.
Basic salary will be fixed every year
The recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission were implemented in 2016. 5 years have passed since that time. According to sources, the Central Employees Salary will be fixed every year with a new formula in the 8th Pay Commission to decide the salary of the central employees. However, there has been no confirmation from the government in this matter.
Sources believe that now the time has come when in addition to pay commission , the formula for increasing the salary should be considered. The cost of living is continuously increasing. In such a situation, increasing the salary of the employees every year would be a better option.
What is the new formula that is being discussed?
Aykroyd formula can be considered for increase in salary of central employees . This new formula is being discussed for a long time. Actually, at present, the minimum basic salary of government employees is fixed on the basis of fitment factor. On this dearness allowance is reviewed every six months. But, there is no increase in the basic pay. According to experts, with the new formula, the salary of the employees will be linked to the inflation rate, cost of living and the performance of the employee. After assessing all these things, there will be an increase in salary every year. It will be just like it happens in private sector companies.
Why can a new formula be created?
The focus of the government is that all categories of employees should get equal benefits. Right now there is a big difference in everyone’s salary in terms of grade-pay. However, with the introduction of a new formula, an attempt can be made to bridge this gap. There are currently 14 pay grades in government departments. Each pay grade includes employee to officer. But there is a huge difference in their salary. An official of the Finance Ministry said that the aim of the government is to improve the standard of living of the central employees. The suggestion of a new formula is good, but no such formula has been discussed so far. It is too early to say what will happen in the 8th Pay Commission
Salary will increase due to inflation of food and clothes
These days inflation is increasing continuously. But, the increase in salary is much less than that. Justice Mathur had indicated at the time of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission that we want to move the pay structure to the new formula (Aykroyd formula). The salary is fixed keeping in mind the cost of living in it. The need of the hour is to pay salaries to the employees as against inflation. Let us tell you, the Aykroyd formula was given by the author Wallace Rudel Aykroyd. He believed that food and clothes are most important for the common man. With the increase in their value, the salary of the employees should increase.
Salary increased due to fitment factor in 7th Pay Commission
Under the 7th Pay Commission , the central government revised the minimum wage of the employees from the fitment factor. In this, the basic pay at pay grade 3 was increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. Justice Mathur had said in the recommendation that the government should review the salaries of central employees every year as per the Consumer Price Index.
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Salary of central employees will increase with this new formula, know immediately
With 76ers’ Joel Embiid out, are the Heat about to give James Harden the Trae Young treatment?
Plan A apparently could be making a comeback for the Miami Heat, at least temporary.
What appeared unlikely after stifling Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young into submission in the first round of the playoffs stands as a second-round option, as well.
James Harden, say hello to Erik Spoelstra’s (not-so) little friends.
With MVP contender Joel Embiid sidelined for at least the start of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, the Heat again are presented with the opportunity to create singular misery, after limiting Young to 15.4 points on .319 shooting in the opening round.
“In the past series, we were able to defend an elite guard,” Heat guard Tyler Herro said, “and Philly’s got Harden and [Tyrese] Maxey, who are great guards.
“So [it means] being able to take our experience from that in the past series and applying it to this next series, if Embiid doesn’t play.”
The difference is Young is a 23-year-old neophyte. Harden, 32, is a seasoned veteran who already has been through the Heat playoff grinder.
In 2012, while a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Harden was limited to 12.4 points per game on .375 shooting in his team’s 4-1 NBA Finals loss. Over his career, he has averaged 24.8 points on .442 shooting against the Heat in 25 regular-season meetings, as a member of the Thunder, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets. In his only appearance against the Heat this season, he closed with 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting in an Oct. 27 13-point Nets loss.
While Maxey and forward Tobias Harris are capable scorers, 76ers coach Doc Rivers acknowledged that in the absence of Embiid, “we’re going to play more of a James-dominant offense than we have, because we have to.”
Such an approach by the Hawks played into the Heat’s hands.
In that series, Young was able to neither facilitate nor score at his typical levels. Now Rivers might have to ask the same of his leading perimeter man.
“I think James has no issues being more aggressive to score,” Rivers said. “He’ll still end up doing the same things, though. He’ll score. But James is such a facilitator with us, because we have great shooting around him. We just got to make sure we have the right people around James when he is on the floor.”
Yet even if the blueprint from the Hawks series is dusted off, Plan B, or, more to the point, Plan Embiid, also will be at the ready, with “indefinite” the current status of the center’s absence with his orbital fracture and concussion.
“So right now,” Spoelstra said, “we’re going to compartmentalize and just focus on Game 1, which is the way it should be, anyway. And you have to be prepared in playoff series for change that inevitably happens.
“Whether it’s this change or another change, there’s a lot of unpredictable things that happen. I believe that our team has a lot of experience dealing with a lot of variables and the changing of the goalposts and doing it with a steadiness, and that’s just how I’ll have to approach this.”
All while turning the page from the Hawks and Young heading into Monday’s 7:30 p.m. tipoff against the 76ers at FTX Arena.
“It starts with deep respect,” Spoelstra said. “One, for what we’re trying to accomplish. And deep respect for the competition, which our guys have. It’s hard not to have that respect when you bring up the names that are still available.”
That respect works both ways, with Rivers particularly concerned with losing his rim protector and having to fend more with straight-up defense against Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and the Heat’s bent toward beating a path to the foul line.
“The one thing Miami is, if they’re nothing else, they’re clever,” Rivers said. “They’re foul magnets. That’s a concern for us. Two reasons, they shoot free throws well, so we don’t want to play the whole series in the penalty. And number two, getting some of our guys in foul trouble.
“Bam does a great job of that. Jimmy Butler may be the best at it in the series now without Joel. And Kyle Lowry does it.”
()
Chicago Bears undrafted free-agent tracker: GM Ryan Poles adds several WRs and DBs on deals or minicamp invites
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles ended Saturday with 11 newly draft players, but that wasn’t enough to fill his roster needs.
So he set out to add more depth to the team by signing a number of undrafted free agents.
Poles said he wanted his staff to sell players on being able to compete for opportunities.
“It is a crazy process,” he said. “They’re up there scrambling right now and doing a really good job. This is probably the best process — the way we started this tonight after the draft — that I’ve been a part of. Very organized. Using technology to stay connected and linked up while being in different rooms so you don’t have the noise and people scrambling and screaming. It is a crazy time.
“But I will guarantee you there will be some guys from this undrafted free agent process that are going to develop and be good players.”
Here’s a list of players who are joining the Bears via UDFA contracts or rookie minicamp tryouts, based on reports from the players, schools and others.
Offensive linemen
Wide receivers
- Cyrus Holder, Duquesne
- Landon Lenoir, Southern Illinois
- Luke Little, Mary
- Henry Litwin, Slippery Rock
- Savon Scarver, Utah State
- Kevin Shaa, Liberty
Quarterbacks
Running backs
Tight ends
Defensive linemen
- Joshua Black, Syracuse
- Micah Dew-Treadway, Minnesota
- Kainoa Fuiava, Idaho State
- Elijah James, Liberty
Linebackers
- Christian Albright, Ball State
- Jaylan Alexander, Purdue
- C.J. Avery, Louisville
- Ezekiel Barnett, Louisiana Tech
- Joshua Black, Syracuse
- Jamal Brooks, South Alabama
- Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin
Defensive backs
- Jon Alexander, Charlotte
- Roy Baker, Eastern Kentucky
- Tre Bugg, Air Force
- Derick Bush, Coastal Carolina
- Coney Durr, Minnesota
- Allie Green, Missouri
- Jaylon Jones, Mississippi
Specialists
()
