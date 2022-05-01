Real World Economics: The Fed will decide on money supply. That will affect interest rates.

Tuesday’s meeting of the Federal Reserve’s policy-making Open Market Committee will be difficult.

The FOMC must address sharp measured inflation for the first time in over 20 years just after first-quarter 2020 output dropped following several quarters of strong growth. What should it do? Finally tighten money availability after 15 years of looseness unprecedented in the history of the world? Or once again bow to fears of recession?

That is a loaded question. It has been obvious for more than a decade that the zero-interest-rate-policy adopted in panic after the 2007-09 financial market meltdown had to end sooner or later. The FOMC finally took a few baby steps, but then COVID-19 hit. Their reaction was unprecedented in Fed history, a 36 percent increase in the money-supply metric called M2 over 24 months from March 2020 to March 2022.

The media, including the financial press, paid little attention to such history making. All the reporting was in terms of the FOMC’s target for “fed funds,” very short-term interest rates. After the debacle eased, they had nudged the target up to a 2.25 to 2.50 percent level at the end of 2018, then slid back 1.25 points again before COVID. In March 2020, their target plummeted to the 0 to 0.25 percent prevailing until a quarter-point bump at the March 16 meeting, the last until now.

An air of inflation panic has set in. There is much talk of raises at this and at each of the remaining five 2022 meetings. It is an important public issue meriting public understanding.

Unfortunately, U.S. reporters on our central bank generally have lacked levels of economic expertise common in England or Germany. So media often propagate and repropagate misinformation that cripples rather than strengthens public understanding. Most commonly, it is by emphasizing interest rates without mentioning the money supply and by ignoring inherent key links between the two.

A 2004 article opening with “Everyone knows that the Fed sets interest rates. But most people don’t know that it can also change the money supply” long was my classroom example of famed newspapers printing utter nonsense. Anyone who took introductory macro learned the two are inherently linked. The first is only a signal, an indicator of changes in the second. Interest rates are to money supply as a speedometer is to a fuel injector.

As the Fed goosed the money supply in 2009, one commonly read “The Fed is doing something it never did before, buying government bonds to lower interest rates.” If “never before,” how did the Fed come to own some $650 billion in bonds, near 5 percent of GDP, before the 2007 signs of trouble? Why has an “open-market committee” existed since 1935, if not for the Fed buying and selling bonds in the open market?

So if you want to understand what happens Tuesday and going forward, review some basics.

The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 established our central bank “to provide for an elastic currency” that will benefit all. There will be a system of reserve banks. Why “reserve”? Because the elastic currency is stretched and contracted via bank reserves.

These are the fraction of their deposits, including yours and mine, that ordinary commercial banks have not loaned out. By law, so depositors can withdraw what and when they want, all banks must keep some deposits in reserve. They may choose to hold more than this. So all must hold “required reserves,” and may have “excess reserves.”

How are these reserves “held” by the banks? It may be physical currency, paper and coins, on bank premises. The rest is in a “reserve account” each must have at its regional Federal Reserve Bank. Checks and electronic payments pass through these regional Feds and are handled as transfers from the reserve account of one commercial bank into another. Thus reserves in accounts vary minute to minute throughout the day. But each bank must meet its required minimum by a specified afternoon hour.

So there is a market in “fed funds.” Banks that have more reserves than the minimum can lend them, over one night, to banks that are short. Of course, interest is paid. That is the “fed funds rate” used as a target by the FOMC as described above.

Note that the fed funds interest rate and any point in any day is not mandated by the Fed. It depends on supply and demand from minute to minute. But a central bank can raise and lower the total amount of reserves in the system by buying or selling financial securities. In textbook examples these are U.S. Treasury bonds, but in practice are short-term contracts called “repurchase agreements” or “repos.” There also are “reverse repos.”

A repo is the sale of a bond with a promise to buy it back at a specified time in the future. A reverse repo is the opposite side of the deal. In 1985, a colleague heading off to get a Ph.D. sold me his 1972 Dodge Duster for $200. But I promised to sell it back for $200 when he returned three years later. For him it was a repo, for me a reverse repo.

Seen another way, I loaned him 200 bucks and tooled around in rusting collateral. And if he agreed to pay $210 to get his beater back, he would have paid $10 interest.

So what the FOMC must decide is the number of such purchases versus sales it will make so as to push overnight rates up. The change will be tiny relative to the number owned and the overall money supply to which we have gotten in the past two decades.

As a further complication, what such Fed transactions change is reserves. Currency in circulation plus reserves make up the “monetary base.” That is connected to the “money supply,” which is currency plus deposits. So the difference is deposits versus some fraction of deposits held as reserves. The Fed controls the monetary base but only influences the money supply because the ratio of the supply to the base varies with activity by banks. More on that next week. As homework, read multiple news reports on its decisions announced Wednesday afternoon.

St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]