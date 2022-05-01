Finance
Reasons You Need Life Insurance
September is National Life Insurance Month. A family really cannot do without life insurance. Being young is the best time to buy life insurance. The younger you are the less you will pay.
You need life Insurance before it needs to be used, meaning before it needs to be used on your behalf. If you are the prime source of your family’s income you should be insured. If your spouse works they also need life insurance. Are you a partner in a business? Each partner needs to be insured to cover any loss in the untimely event that they have departed their earthly presence. How much insurance do you need? Ideally one needs an amount equal to current debt, monthly expenses times 24, the financial needs of children (under the age of 18 or 26 if in school) through secondary education and your spouse for a duration of their expected lifetime in the event they will not be able to work. The former is an ideal target goal. Every family situation is unique. If the spouse also works the computation and needs change. When the family dynamics change new needs arise while others may be no longer necessary to cover. More than a few policies today can be converted into an income generation vehicle later in life. That income later in your life vehicle proves to be a valuable asset.
Listening to people as they explain how they and their families were catapulted into poverty after the tragic loss of a loved one made me realize that too many people are not protected. Many people do not have enough coverage. Those that have company provided or subsidized insurance lose that insurance when they leave that organization. Some lose employer life insurance as the result of a merger or buy-out of a company. Some lose employer life insurance when they retire.
If employees had invested in life insurance individually, the policy is active as long as the premiums are paid. Buying life insurance when you are young is the best premium you can get. Some life policies accumulate cash value. Some life policies allow you to borrow loans from the cash value. Some allow for inclusions or “Riders” that include double indemnity, long-term care and home health care additions. Some policies easily convert into income generating vehicles to supplement your retirement income. In some cases it may be the only income.
Selling AH&D (Accident, Health and Disability) added to auto loans in the 1970’s, 1980’s and 1990’s helped more than a few families make ends meet. It was so rewarding to be thanked for making sure they were covered. To those that benefited from the additional coverage, it was in place when they really needed it.
Today there are plans that can be tailored to the needs of most individuals and families. There are many plans that fit even the tightest budget. The average funeral cost is between $8,000.00 and $12,000.00. Cremation is also costly. The average Cremation with a memorial service is $3,250.00 and higher. The average Direct Cremation is $500.00 to $2,000.00. The funeral costs are in addition to any medical costs associated with a sudden death. Many times the cost to replace the financial contribution or the reliance of a lost one has a value most do not equate in their calculations. A stay-at-home spouse has a monetary value. A relative that is a care taker has a monetary value. If and when the loss of that spouse or caretaker happens the cost to replace their monetary value can be quite steep. The cost to replace their companionship is priceless. The legal system can take years if a settlement is even a possibility. Add children and elderly relatives to the equation and the financial cost needed increases substantially.
A family really cannot do without life insurance. Being young really is the best time to buy life insurance. The younger you are the less you will pay. Locking in a premium at a young age is a smart choice.
Carla J Insurance
Finance
GMAC (Ditech) Mortgage Refinancing and Modification Options
Homeowners who have a mortgage with Ditech (GMAC) should use President Obamas stimulus plan to get a refinance or home loan modification. The “Making Home Affordable” plan from Obama will allow homeowners a chance to get a low 4.5% fixed rate through refinancing or mortgage modification Here is some information for homeowners looking to save money through this plan:
Homeowners everywhere are now eligible to use this plan, even if they have been turned down from Ditech before. The guidelines in Obamas stimulus plan give cash incentives to mortgage lenders such as Ditech, to minimize their risks and allow them to approve more applications. Millions of homeowners can use this plan, here is some more information.
-The home to be refinanced must be lived in as a primary residence of the actual homeowner. This plan will not assist people with their vacation, second, or rental properties.
-Mortgage interest rates can be reduced to as low as 2% due to mortgage lenders and banks needing to meet the plans guidelines. One of these guidelines is that a homeowner, after a loan modification, should not pay more than 31% of their gross monthly income towards their home loan every month. In order to do so, interest rates may be reduced to as low as 2%.
-Mortgages may be refinanced or modified into 20, 30, or even 40 years in length in order to meet the requirements from Obamas plan.
Homeowners everywhere can use this plan to their advantage and get a more affordable monthly mortgage payment through loan modification or refinancing. When a homeowner uses a mortgage lender with the reputation, size, and experience as Ditech does, they can rest assured that the best people in the industry are on the case. Millions of homeowners can easily save a few hundred dollars per month, just by taking some time to talk to Ditech. Start saving now and take action.
Finance
5 Easy Steps to Improving Your Security Guard Service
When property managers hire security guard companies they have a picture in mind of what their contract security force will look like, but too often what they get is not what they pictured. What we have found is that most security guard companies are capable of providing the service that property managers want, but too often do not because of a lack of ongoing quality control procedures.
Security guard companies are unlike any vendor that a property manager usually hires. If you hire a painter, you can see whether or not they are doing their jobs by looking at the walls. But when you hire a security guard company, how often can you see whether the guard company is doing their job which includes running background checks and drug screenings, providing good training for your guards, and effectively monitoring and supervising your guards. In most instances they probably are, but it is important to implement a system of verification and quality control to ensure that problems associated with the lack of performing these jobs do not begin to occur.
In this article we will discuss five (5) easy steps to improving your security guard service and achieving what you picture as your ideal security guard force.
Screen Your Guards Qualifications
In many states, guards are mandated to have a specified amount of training before they can begin working as security guards. If your state is one of these states, ensure that your security guard company is compliant.
If you are in a state where there are no state requirements for guard certification, then investigate the type of training that is being provided by your security company and ask yourself does it seem adequate.
Additionally, is your security guard company performing background and drug screenings on all your guards BEFORE they send them to your property? If they are, they should be providing you with verifications. If not, why?
Another excellent way to screen whether the guard is a good fit for your property is to conduct a short “interview” to get a feel for the guard and to explain your expectations. This initial conversation can tell you a lot about what to expect from that guard and it gives you a chance to request a different guard if you feel that it is necessary.
Assess Guard Training
Although most security guard companies have a very thorough orientation that introduces each guard to the company itself, in many cases the guard’s orientation to his assigned property is not as complete. We call the orientation for the assigned property “Site Specific Training”. Find out what your site specific training looks like:
• Does it occur at your property?
• Who does the training?
• How long is each new officer trained?
• How long does the security company double bank? (Double banking is the process of having a veteran guard working at the same time as the new guard.)
• How thoroughly are your post orders explained?
Determine the answer to each of these questions and make sure that they fit with what you feel is adequate. You should even consider sitting in on your security guard company’s orientation and your site specific training to get an understanding of what goes into preparing a guard to work at your property.
Review Your Guard’s Supervision
Guard supervision is one of the more important factors of good security guard service. When security companies provide poor supervision, there is not enough emphasis placed on preventing mistakes, problems, and complaints. Lack of supervision also removes the opportunity for the guard to learn and better understand their duties. If the guards are not being supervised, they begin to feel that their work is not important and they begin to see themselves as less of a part of the security team. When guards do not feel like part of your team it typically leads to unacceptable practices such as unprofessional behavior, tardiness, and even theft.
Depending on the structure of your contract, on-site supervisors may not be included. If your contract does not require on-site supervision, how does your security guard company remotely supervise its guards? Outside of the normal security company field supervisor spot checks, the two methods of remote supervision that prove most successful are:
1. Officer Tour Tracking Systems
2. Officer Check-Ins
If your guards are required to make rounds of your property, then a system for tracking them while on duty is essential. Officer Tour Tracking Systems provide a remote way of monitoring the guards while they are on your property. These tracking systems allow the security guard company to monitor the time and log the activity of the guards while they are making rounds to various areas on your property. Most Officer Tour Tracking Systems can generate reports that enable the security guard company to quickly get an understanding of whether the guard is making rounds. The property manager should also be provided with an abridged version of these reports. Manufacturers of such systems include Deggy and Timekeeping Systems, Inc.
In addition to Officer Tour Tracking systems, we have found that having a system for guards to check in regularly with the security guard company provides a way of making sure that each guard is safe and alert. By having guards check-in regularly with the security guard company, at least every 30 minutes, guards feel that their safety is important and that being awake and alert is an important part of their job.
Inspect Your Guards
After hours inspections of your guards are always great ways of finding out exactly what is happening with your security while you are not there. During these inspections, make sure to ask your security guards questions about their duties and responsibilities to ensure that they understand their jobs. In fact, we suggest having your security guards audited regularly, formally (i.e. post inspection) and informally (i.e. secret shopped) by a licensed security consultant as part of your ongoing security program.
Firms like Asymmetric Strategies provide a free service aimed at doing exactly that. Remember, when choosing a security consultant be sure that the consultant is not actually a security guard company. If so, your audit is sure to turn up problems with your current security guard company.
Meet with your Security Guard Company Regularly
The fifth and easiest step is to regularly meet with your security company. Without providing regular feedback to your security guard company, property managers are missing out on opportunities to achieve incremental increases in efficiency. Topics such as tenant feedback, guard attrition, feedback from any remote supervisory systems, and any security audits should be discussed during these meetings.
For property managers, getting the security that they want is sometimes just a matter of putting the right processes in place to make sure that all parties understand what is expected. The five easy steps that we outline here are just a few for you to consider. For more ideas or suggestions, please feel free to contact us by email at [email protected] or contact a licensed security consultant in your area.
Finance
Offshore Investment – The Ideal Way for Saving Your Wealth
What Is Offshore Investment?
Offshore investment refers to a wide variety of investment strategies that take advantage of tax benefits offered outside of an investor’s home country.
There is no scarcity of money-marketplace, bond and equity assets offered by trustworthy offshore investment companies that are fiscally sound, time-tested and, most importantly, legal.
What Is Offshore?
Offshore explains the repositioning by an entity of a trade process from one countryside to another, typically an operational process, such as manufacturing, or supporting processes. Even state governments make use of offshore investment. More recently, off shoring has been associated primarily with the sourcing of technical and administrative services supporting domestic and global operations from outside the home country, by means of internal (captive) or external (outsourcing) delivery models.
“Offshore ” is usually to portray a country where there are also no taxes or low taxes for foreign persons either individual or commercial.
It is a truth that offshore investment havens have crafted a unique legally recognized and tax free climate for overseas individuals and businesses. They offer specifically to them. More than half the world’s assets exist in such asset havens.
Monetary privacy, a steady legal environment and realistic rulings are the trademark of these jurisdictions.
When we converse about offshore investment financial companies, the term invokes up an image of enormous, shadowy monetary monoliths, investing funds without any transparency.
Advantages
There are many reasons why people like investments in offshore:
1. Tax Reduction
Many nations, recognized as tax havens, offer tax inducements to overseas investors through an offshore investment. The positive tax rates in an offshore investment possible country are intended to encourage a vigorous offshore investment atmosphere that magnetizes outside wealth. For tiny countries like Mauritius and Seychelles, with only a few reserves and a small population, offshore depositors dramatically increased their economic activity.
Offshore investment occurs when offshore depositors outline a company in an overseas country. The corporation acts as a shield for the investors’ financial credits, shielding them from the higher tax load that would be acquired in their home nation.
Because the corporation does not engage in local operations, little or no tax is enforced on the offshore investment company. Many overseas companies also benefit from tax-exempt category when they put in in U.S. markets. As such, making ventures through overseas corporations can clutch a distinct benefit over making investments as an individual.
2. Confidentiality
Numerous offshore investment jurisdictions have confidentiality legislation which creates it is an unlawful offense for any worker of the financial services commerce to disclose possession or other information about their clients or their dealings.
But in the examples where unlawful proceedings can be proved, identities are being disclosed. Thus the Know Your Client due diligence documents are becoming just more complex.
Disadvantages
The main drawbacks are those of costs along with ease.
Many investors like to be capable to meet up and speak to the person setting up their incorporation of offshore investment companies and traveling to the tax haven costs funds.
In a number of nations you are taxed on your universal revenue, so not disclosing offshore investment returns is illegal. In other countries having offshore accounts are unlawful for individuals but authorizations can be obtained from companies.
Several banks in offshore jurisdictions need smallest amount in investments of US$ 100,000 and higher, or to possess assets locally.
The kinds of offshore investment companies usually existing are:
- Trusts
- Resident Offshore Company
- International Business Company
- Protected Cell Company
These types of companies also exist.
E.g.: Many mutual funds and hedge funds whose investors favor ‘ off shore country’ ventures.
But for average financiers like us too can form offshore companies of relatively small size to fulfill our most everyday needs. Or we can put in, via our off shore investment expert, into offshore companies to own investments in special funds.
There are various uses:
- Trading Companies
- Professional Services Companies
- Shipping Companies
- Investment Companies
- Intellectual Property & Royalty Companies
- Property Owning Companies
- Asset Protection Companies
- Holding Companies
- Dot Com Companies
- Employment Companies
Trading Companies
Import/Export and general trading company’s activities are also compatible with the structure of offshore investment companies. The offshore investment company acquires orders from the supplier and has the goods distributed directly to the customer.
It does the invoicing to the customer and saves the difference in a tax free country. E.g. Products from China to Kenya could be invoiced by a Seychelles or RAK offshore incorporation and the revenues retained there.
Individuals utilize offshore investment companies to acquire mutual funds, shares, property, bonds, jewelry and precious metals. Sometimes they will also apply these companies to trade in currency, equities and or bonds. The wealthy will also have diversified offshore investment companies for different division of possessions; for different countries or by different categories of investments.
The diversification evades the risk. But also in cases where capital increases taxes are levied, e.g. in property or equity, sometimes it is cheaper to sell the company rather than the individual asset itself.
Professional Services Companies
Individuals, e.g. counselors, IT experts, engineers, designers, writers and performers working outside their local country can gain momentously from using an offshore investment business. The offshore investment business demonstrates the individual as a company worker and gets a fee for the services rendered by the ’employee’ [possessor]. This fee is received and saved tax free. The person can then receive the imbursement as he or she hopes to minimize their taxes.
Shipping Companies
The utilization of offshore investment companies to possess or license commercial ships and pleasure craft is very familiar internationally. Shipping companies mount up earnings in tax liberated offshore jurisdictions and, if every ship is placed in a separate offshore investment company, it can get hold of considerable asset security by isolating liabilities of each individual craft.
Investment Companies
Individuals make use of offshore venture companies to then buy mutual funds, shares, bonds, property, jewelry and expensive metals. Sometimes they will also use these companies to operate in currencies, equities and or bonds either via the internet or through managed funds run by banks and financial institutions. The wealthy will also have diversified offshore investment companies for dissimilar class of assets; for different countries or by different varieties of investments.
The diversification evades the threat. But also in cases where assets gain taxes are levied, e.g. in goods or equity, sometimes it is economical to sell the company rather than the individual asset itself.
Intellectual Property & Royalty Companies
Offshore investment companies are being seen as vehicles to own Intellectual Property and royalties received for software, technology rights, music, literature, patents, trademarks and copyrights, franchising, and brands. These companies are in the type of trusts or foundations.
Property Owning Companies
Owning property in an offshore investment company saves you the funds gains taxes that may be levied at the occasion of the property’s deal, which are avoided by selling the business instead of the property. Other significant benefits are the authorized prevention of inheritance and other transfer taxes.
Mainly, in some countries, e.g. Islamic ones, inheritance is via Shariah regulation and not your determination. So an offshore possession will make sure that the assets owned outside the country need not be distributed according to Shariah Law.
Asset Protection Companies
It is estimated that a professional in the US can be expected to be sued every 3 years! And that more than 90% of the worlds lawsuits are filed in the US.
Amazing statistics!
If you have an income or assets of more than US$ 100,000, you should seriously consider offshore investment companies!
Most offshore jurisdictions require that for a lawsuit, a lawyer must be hired and paid up front before a suit can be filed, thus keeping frivolous lawsuits away. Often a substantial bank bond has to be placed by the government, to even implement a lawsuit. It can also (take years of waiting) to get into court in some offshore investment jurisdictions.
If you have substantial liquid assets you should consider a Trust which would own the offshore company. This will provide a greater degree of protection, at the least expense.
However, we should remember that this structure is for asset protection, not for tax savings and so that the focus should be maintained.
Holding Companies
Offshore investment companies can also be used to own and fund operating companies in different countries. They could also be joint venture partners or the ‘promoter’ of publicly quoted companies. Mauritius is well suited as a country for investing companies because of its favorable double tax treaties.
Dot Com Companies
The internet has made the cost of business entry very low and consequently the legal protection of the company’s assets, both physical and intellectual, that much easier. Dot Com companies now use this flexibility to develop different software projects in different offshore investment companies to invite different investors and to keep the flexibility of raising funds separately for different projects depending on the project’s success. Both Mauritius and Seychelles have Protected Cell Company [PCC] structures available for just this kind of need.
Then there is the possibility of receiving your funds earned on the web into an offshore company’s bank account. Would that be of interest to you?
Employment Companies
Multinational companies use offshore investment companies to employ expatriate staff who are deployed in different tax jurisdictions around the world. To facilitate transfers, reduce the employee’s taxes and administer benefits easily an offshore company employment is preferred. Working on assignments throughout the world.
