Rebuilding Together St. Louis helps 18 homes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The spring is the perfect time to work on home improvements in and outside of the home. Starting Saturday morning that’s what Rebuilding Together St. Louis did for 18 homes in need of assistance throughout St. Louis.
“I just can’t believe it. I’m grateful, you just don’t know how I feel from the bottom of my heart,” a teary-eyed Kayondo said.
“People are just so nice and humble beautiful people.”
Kayondo said home repairs have been a challenge over the last year with the loss of her husband and her own personal health.
“Rebuilding together is really a good organization because it helps a lot of people. It doesn’t only help them financially, but their emotional being you know,” she said.
Her home was one of 18 throughout St. Louis to receive home repairs.
“We have hundreds of volunteers out today teams of 15-20 per house plus we have volunteers from the plumbers and pipefitters who are out today another couple hundred of them so we’re packing them all over St. Louis right now,” Rebuilding Together St. Louis Executive Director Elaine Powers said.
Powers said partners like Boeing, Emerson, and MiTek are who help make it possible.
“It’s just the relationships that we’ve formed over time that have allowed us to be able to coordinate a project on this scale a couple of times a year,” Powers said.
They work together to provide the materials and volunteers.
“We look at the house to make sure that needs are within the scope of what we’re able to do we focus on safety health and independence for adults primarily. We’re just proud to be a part of good things that are happening in St. Louis,” Powers said.
Gophers edge rusher Esezi Otomewo moved to tears after being drafted by Vikings
Tough guys don’t cry, right? Well, not exactly.
The Vikings on Saturday selected University of Minnesota edge rusher Esezi Otomewo with the No. 165 pick in the fifth round of the NFL draft in Las Vegas. It didn’t take him long to get emotional.
“When I first got the phone call, I looked down at the phone and saw it was a 612 number,’’ Otomewo said. “I instantly knew Minnesota. I just looked around, tears came down my face and I picked up and it was emotions flying left and right. It hit me. I haven’t cried like that in a minute. I was just ecstatic.’’
Otomewo became the first Golden Gophers player drafted by the Vikings since they took linebacker Nate Triplett in the fifth round in 2010. Triplett didn’t make the team, but Vikings’ first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah obviously hopes it will be different with Otomewo.
“I think he’s got a bright future,’’ said Adofo-Mensah, who had Otomewo in for a pre-draft visit. “He’s gritty, he’s tough, he’s got a quiet leadership presence about him. I haven’t gotten to meet (Gophers) coach (P.J.) Fleck yet, but he sent me the purple rower thing with all the team’s signature on it. I’m excited to meet him. I’ve heard so much about their culture.”
Entering the draft, Otomewo wasn’t certain where he stood with the Vikings.
“I didn’t know how much they were heavily watching me,’’ he said. “I kind of like knew they liked me a lot, but I didn’t know how much.”
Otomewo redshirted as a freshman in 2017 and didn’t start any games in 2018 or 2019 until moving into the lineup in 2020. In 2021, he had 4 ½ sacks while starting all 13 games.
Otomewo didn’t go through the pre-draft process since he hurt his knee in the Gophers’ bowl game last December, and he figured that would drop him to the fourth or fifth round. He said he didn’t need surgery and that he’s “good to go.”
UNDRAFTEED SIGNEES
The Vikings were expected to bring in a punter to compete with Jordan Berry, and that’s what will happen.
Following the conclusion of the draft, the Vikings announced they had agreed to terms with Ryan Wright, an undrafted free agent from Tulane who averaged 47.5 yards per punt in 2021. He will look to beat out Berry, who has a minimum contract with no guaranteed money.
The Vikings announced they had agreed to terms with eight other undrafted free agents: Miami of Ohio safety Mike Brown; Appalachian State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan; Toledo running back Bryant Koback; Miami of Florida linebacker Zach McCloud; Sacred Heart center Josh Sokol; Tulsa defensive tackle Tyarise Sevenson, Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner; and Wake Forest linebacker Luiji Vilain.
EXPLOSIVE BACK
The Vikings got an explosive player with the selection in the fifth round of North Carolina running back Ty Chandler, who rushed for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.
“Hopefully, I hit some home-run plays,” he said. Adofo-Mensah said he will be valuable in the passing game. .
BROTHER’S GUARDIAN
Tackle Vederian Lowe, a sixth-round pick from Illinois, is married with two young boys and has what he called “full guardianship” of his brother Vydalis, 15. Lowe said that has been the case since their mother Veneka Cockrell died in 2019. After that, it would have been difficult for the grandmother of the brothers, who is ailing, to raise Vydalis.
“Me and my wife (Haylee) thought we could give him a better life with a more structured household,” Lowe said.
BRIEFLY
Wide receiver Jalen Nailor, a sixth-round pick from Michigan State, watched the draft while “chilling” at his home in Las Vegas. He didn’t attend any draft festivities. … Tight end Nick Muse, a seventh-round pick from South Carolina, is the brother of Seattle linebacker Tanner Muse. … On making six trades during the draft, Adofo-Mensah said he wanted to “target parts of the board because it’s an auction.”
Dolphins sign array of undrafted free agents following four-pick draft haul
Following the Miami Dolphins’ four-pick haul in the NFL draft, they immediately got to work on adding undrafted free agents that will help fill out the team’s training camp roster this offseason.
The Dolphins, according to a league source, are expected to sign: Arkansas guard/center Ty Clary, Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders, South Carolina running back ZaQuandre White, Minnesota offensive lineman Blaise Andries, Arizona State tackle Kellen Diesch, Oregon safety Verone McKinley III, FIU punter Tommy Heatherly, Louisiana Tech defensive back Elijah Hamilton and Texas A&M-Commerce defensive back Kader Kohou.
“We’re in the process of working through that here as the draft ends,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Saturday night following Miami’s four picks. “We’ll be signing players, like always, and getting ready for the rookie minicamp.”
With just four draft picks, the Dolphins have the roster space and owner Steve Ross’ willingness to spend as an edge on other teams looking to sign top undrafted prospects.
“End of the day, the good players that are left, it always gets very competitive with the money,” Grier said.
Last year, the Dolphins gave offensive lineman Robert Jones $100,000 in guaranteed money as a priority free agent who ended up making Miami’s active roster and starting the regular-season finale. Seventh-round picks generally pull in a little more than $100,000 in signing bonus money, but their contracts aren’t guaranteed.
The Dolphins are likely to sign upwards of a dozen undrafted players to fill out the training camp roster.
This story will be updated.
Omar Kelly: Let’s take a closer look at Miami Dolphins’ 2022 NFL draft class
It was a quiet weekend for the Miami Dolphins, who made the fewest draft selections in franchise history because of the numerous picks traded away the past few offseasons.
Despite Miami’s efforts to move up in the final two days of the 2022 NFL draft, no draft-day deals got done, so the Dolphins were left to select an athletic linebacker, who should in time compete for a starting spot, a physical receiver who brings some size to that unit, an outside linebacker who produced 20.5 sacks during his collegiate career, and a development quarterback who was a four-year starter.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier reiterated that picks from Miami’s 2023 draft were off the table in trade talks, so Miami was stuck with the four draft picks they had leftover after the Tyreek Hill deal, which sent three of Miami’s selections to the Chiefs, the trade that landed Miami Liam Eichenberg in last year’s draft, and the move that sent receiver DeVante Parker to the Patriots for a 2023 third-round pick.
“I imagine the first night will be more climatic in the future,” Mike McDaniel said when asked about his first NFL draft as an head coach. “It was good to get my feet wet, doing nothing.”
Grier did revealed that McDaniel had his heart set on selecting a tailback with Miami’s fourth-round pick, but when that player — either Georgia tailback Zamir White (who was selected 122 by the Raiders) or Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller (selected 123 by the Chargers) — got taken before Miami was on the clock with pick No. 125 McDaniel “fell out is chair.”
The Dolphins will certainty add to the rookie class by signing undrafted rookie free agents, but here’s a look at how these four draftees fit into the 2022 team:
Third-round pick (102): Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall
Miami used the team’s first draft pick to address a position of need, adding a fast and athletic linebacker who could eventually blossom into a starter. Tindall has sideline-to-sideline skills, the length needed to cover tight ends, and the physicality to stack and shed blockers. He moves fluidly, which indicates that he could be a four-down player, working both in pass coverage and on special teams.
Tindall contributed a career-high 67 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and forced one fumble on Georgia’s national championship team, which was filled with playmakers on defense. It’s reasonable to wonder if Tindall could blossom into a bona fide NFL starter if a team invests more snaps into him. But to unseat Elandon Roberts, a team captain, as Miami’s starting inside linebacker he’ll need to quickly master the Dolphins playbook and prove he’s a more versed in coverage than Roberts and Duke Riley.
Fourth-round pick (125): Texas Tech receiver Erik Ezukanma
Ezukanma has a reputation for being a bully on the football field, consistently bringing down contested catches. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound receiver does a nice job of stemming his routes and selling cornerbacks that he’s going downfield, which helps him get open. He caught 138 passes for 2,165 yards and scored 15 touchdowns during his playing career at Texas A&M. He also scored two touchdowns on 10 career carries.
Ezukanma, who ran a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, bench pressed 225 pounds 10-times, and has a 10′6″ broad jump, will likely compete with Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr. Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft for the final two spots on the depth chart behind Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Cedrick Wilson. Because of how early he was drafted he should be viewed as the front-runner for the final receiver spot because the odds of Miami releasing a fourth-round pick in his first season are slim.
Seventh-round pick (224): California outside linebacker Cameron Goode
Goode was an outside linebacker in Cal’s 3-4 scheme, racking up 172 tackles, 36 tackles for a loss, 20.5 sacks, two interceptions, scoring two touchdowns, and forcing two fumbles through five collegiate seasons with the Golden Bears. The 6-foot-3, 240 pounder recorded a 4.58 time in the 40-yards dash, which shows he has the athleticism to drop back into coverage against tight end or tailback.
His uncle Don Goode was taken in the first round of the 1974 draft and played eight seasons in the NFL for the Chargers and Browns. And his father James Goode was an Oklahoma standout at linebacker who was a fifth-round pick of the Falcons in 1991. But he never actually played in the NFL. Goode will compete with Brennan Scarlett, Sam Eguavoen and Darius Hodge for a role as Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel’s backups.
Seventh-round pick (247): Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson
Thompson’s age (24), injury history, and lack of consistency prevented the five-year starter for the Wildcats from being selected earlier in the draft. Throughout his college career he showcased a decent arm, the ability to make plays on the move, the toughness and football character needed to win. The four-year team captain completed 62.4 percent of his passes in his career, throwing for 7,134 yards with 42 touchdowns through the air, and 26 rushing touchdowns.
He’s experienced working under center, so it should be an easier transition for him to learn McDaniel’s play-action based offense. Because Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are clearly Miami’s top two quarterbacks, barring injury, Thompson is competing with former CFL standout Chris Streveler for the role as Miami’s third quarterback, who will likely be stashed on the practice squad.
