San Francisco 49ers pick UCF DT Kalia Davis in 6th round
Overcoming any injury is difficult enough but having to convince your future employer that you’ll be back to your former self post-recovery is another challenge.
That’s what UCF defensive tackle Kalia Davis had to do, and one NFL team believed in him.
The San Francisco 49ers selected Davis with the 220th overall pick of the draft in the sixth round Saturday.
Davis was the first Knight selected in this year’s draft and the 48th in program history.
The 49ers had their eye on Davis prior to the draft, hosting him for a prospect visit earlier in April.
With the selection of Davis, UCF’s streak of having players drafted into the NFL has extended to six years.
A first-team all-conference pick in 2019, Davis sat out the next season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking to bounce back after a year off, he returned to UCF for coach Gus Malzahn’s first season in Orlando.
Five games in, however, Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury in October.
Fortunately for Davis, he is well on his way to recovery. Davis said at UCF Pro Day on April 2 that he would be ready for NFL training camp in July.
He feels confident about his future in the league.
“I see a lot of upside in me when I get healthy,” Davis said at the time. “I feel like if I didn’t get hurt we wouldn’t even be having this conversation.
“They’re going to get someone who is a disrupter,” he added, “someone who is coming in to make an impact from Day One.”
Prior to his knee injury, Davis made 17 tackles with 4.5 for loss and one sack, plus three quarterback hurries.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, he recorded 27 total tackles and was sixth on the team with 8 tackles for loss. He was also tied for third at UCF with 3 sacks and added a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Davis is the fifth defensive lineman in program history to be drafted and the most recent since Trysten Hill, who was selected in 2019′s second round by the Dallas Cowboys.
South Florida North? After draft additions of Kaiir Elam, James Cook, Buffalo Bills have nine area high school grads on roster
From South Florida to the Canadian border.
The Buffalo Bills continued their trend of collecting players from Florida’s southern tri-county area with their first two selections of the 2022 NFL draft.
Selected first with the 23rd selection was Benjamin and Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam, and with their next pick, at 63, the Bills snapped up Georgia running back James Cook, who attended Miami Central.
Take a look at Buffalo’s burgeoning collection of players with local roots toiling professionally in upstate New York, a stone’s throw from Niagara Falls.
James Cook, Miami Central, running back
Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook, gained 1,012 yards and scored 11 touchdowns as Georgia went on to win the national championship last season.
Kaiir Elam, Benjamin, cornerback
The 20-year-old Elam enters his rookie season looking to make an “immediate impact” after the Bills moved ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the draft to land him. He is fresh off a three-year stay with the University of Florida, where he compiled six interceptions, 79 total tackles, 26 passes defended, and one fumble recovery in 35 games.
Bobby Hart, St. Thomas Aquinas, tackle
A seven-year pro drafted in the seventh round in 2015, Hart is coming off a turbulent 2021 with the Bills and other teams. The 27-year-old lineman was signed by Buffalo in March 2021, but was axed during final cuts before joining the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad for a short-lived stint. He returned to the Bills on two more occasions via the practice squad, in addition to signing with that of the Tennessee Titans, and was let go each time before signing a one-year contract earlier this month. Hart, who previously had career stops with the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, played a total of four games last season.
Duke Johnson, Miami Norland, running back
A Miami Dolphins player in 2021, Johnson is one of the newest members of the Bills after signing on as a free agent last month. The 2015 third-round selection has amassed 2,261 yards and 11 touchdowns on 530 carries in his seven-year career in addition to 2,870 yards and 12 scores on 311 catches. Johnson, 28, suited up for the Texans and Cleveland Browns prior to playing in the AFC East.
Jaquan Johnson, Miami Killian, safety
The defensive back has played his three professional seasons with the Bills after being taken in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He has started just once in the regular season during that stretch, but has played in 44 games, made 26 total tackles, and recorded one interception. The 26-year-old Johnson’s lone pick came at home last season in a 40-0 blowout victory of the Houston Texans.
Isaiah McKenzie, American Heritage, wide receiver
Drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round in 2015, McKenzie has spent all but his rookie year with the Bills. His seven seasons in the NFL have seen him log seven receiving touchdowns (two came against the Dolphins in the 2020 regular-season finale), 99 receptions, and 922 yards. The 27-year-old player has also rushed for three scores on 38 carries that have gone for 175 yards in addition to throwing a touchdown pass and returning one punt 84 yards to the end zone — which came in a win vs., you guessed it, the Dolphins.
Zack Moss, Hallandale, running back
A third-round draft pick in 2020, the 24-year-old Moss has eight rushing and two catching touchdowns in his first couple of seasons with the Bills while also carrying for 826 yards on 208 attempts and receiving for 292 yards on 37 grabs. Moss scored twice against the Dolphins in a 35-0 road rout in 2021.
Gregory Rousseau, Champagnat Catholic, defensive end
Rousseau, 22, is another relative newcomer on the Bills after being last year’s first-round draft pick. The No. 30 selection started in each of the the team’s 17 regular-season games in 2021, producing 50 total tackles, four sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble. Two of those sacks came against Miami in that 35-0 game.
Devin Singletary, American Heritage-Delray, running back
The 24-year-old Singletary has enjoyed an impressive start to his career, as he has spent the majority of his three professional seasons as the Bills’ first-string tailback. He has started in 40 of the 45 games he has played in during the regular season, running for 2,332 yards and 11 touchdowns on 495 rushes and catching for another 691 yards on 107 receptions that have included three scores. Singletary, who was drafted in the third round in 2019, also found the end zone three times in the 2021 playoffs.
Houston Texas grab fast-rising Gators RB Dameon Pierce with No. 107 pick
Florida tailback Dameon Pierce’s draft stock has been rising as fast as anyone since his head-turning Senior Bowl week three months ago.
The Houston Texans took notice and did not make Pierce wait long on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, grabbing him early in the fourth round with the No. 107 selection.
Pierce was the third Florida player drafted, joining cornerback Kaiir Elam, selected in first-round pick at No. 23 by the Buffalo Bills, and defensive lineman Zachary Carter, a third-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 95.
The 5-foot-10, 220-pound Pierce was one of the bright spots during the Gators’ disappointing 2021 season. The fourth-year senior’s 16 touchdowns were the most by a Florida player since Tim Tebow’s 23 during his 2007 Heisman-winning season.
The hard-charging Pierce also recorded the highlight of the season when he lost his helmet during a Nov. 27 touchdown run against Florida State. The lost helmet ended the play due to safety concerns and negated a touchdown featuring Pierce imposing his will on several Seminoles defenders.
Pierce’s effort won him further favor with the Florida fanbase that already had embraced the Bainbridge, Georgia, native for his energy, production and personality.
The question about Pierce concerned why he did not get the football more.
Pierce’s 100 carries were among a three-tailback rotation featuring Malik Davis (92 carries) and Nay’Quan Wright (76). Pierce’s average of 5.7 yards per carry was the best of the trio, as was his average of 11.4 yards on 19 catches, three of them ending in touchdowns.
Pierce’s ability to protect the passer stood out at the Senior Bowl, where he earned rave reviews for his blitz pick-ups. The 22-year-old also ran with physicality and decisiveness as he ended the week considered the best back on either squad in Mobile, Alabama.
Prior to the Senior Bowl, Pierce was a bit under the radar, but many believe his skill set translates better to the professional game.
Pierce will join a rebuilding Texans squad coming off a 4-13 season. Pierce is the highest-drafted Florida running back since Matt Jones was the 95th pick in 2015.
Dolphins add wide receiver, outside linebacker, quarterback on Day 3 of NFL draft
The Miami Dolphins added Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, California outside linebacker Cameron Goode and Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson with their three picks on the final day of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday.
After the Dolphins started their draft with the third-round selection of Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall on Friday, Ezukanma was chosen in the fourth round, No. 125 overall, Goode was picked with the team’s early seventh-rounder, No. 224, and Thompson with the later seventh-round pick at 247.
Ezukanma, as a 6-foot-2, 209-pound wideout, is a bigger body in Miami’s receiving corps after the team traded away veteran 6-3 receiver DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots this offseason.
Getting the bigger pass catcher appears to fit into the Dolphins’ receiving unit, complementing Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who are more diminutive, speedy threats.
“It’s going to be a big opportunity,” Ezukanma said in a web conference call with reporters. “You’ve got a guy like Tyreek Hill who’s done it for a long time. Jaylen Waddle being a rookie last year and putting the numbers he put up, it’s going to be a great opportunity to learn from them and take notes and learn from [wide receivers coach Wes Welker], as well.”
Welker, who played for the Dolphins from 2004 to 2006 and came over from the 49ers this offseason with new coach Mike McDaniel, is a Texas Tech alum, like Ezukanma.
Ezukanma can compete in the Dolphins’ second group at the position behind Hill, Waddle and free-agent acquisition Cedrick Wilson Jr. Miami also has the 6-foot-5 Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden and Trent Sherfield, who played with McDaniel in San Francisco, among second-unit options at receiver.
Ezukanma was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020, leading the Red Raiders with 46 receptions for 748 yards and six touchdowns. Despite breaking his arm during the following spring practices, he was named second-team all-conference with 48 receptions for 706 yards and four touchdowns, making it three straight years he led the team in receiving.
Able to make contested catches, present a deep threat and provide yards after catch, Ezukanma is also a capable special teams player. Along with Parker, he can help fill the void of 6-4 receiver Mack Hollins, who was also a big special teams contributor and went to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.
Goode is 6-foot-3, 237 pounds and touted for his pass-rushing ability. He had 20 1/2 sacks in his college career with the Golden Bears and can play physically, setting the edge as a 3-4 outside linebacker. In a web conference call with reporters, he said he enjoyed his pre-draft visit with the Dolphins.
A pass rusher is a welcomed addition to Miami’s roster with a defense that blitzes heavily. He can work in to compete for reps behind starting outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel.
It’s mildly surprising Miami let its two mid-round selections go by without selecting an offensive lineman, specifically a center to compete with Michael Deiter. The team addressed last year’s troublesome offensive line of 2021 with free-agent pickups of left tackle Terron Armstead and guard Connor Williams but no center.
It’s a possible sign that the Dolphins could still look to add one in free agency, where former Cleveland Browns starting center J.C. Tretter remains available.
This story will be updated.
