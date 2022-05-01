News
Santaluces grad and ex-UM linebacker and captain Zach McCloud inks undrafted-free-agent deal with Minnesota Vikings
After a six-year career at Miami, Zach McCloud is headed to the NFL.
The former Hurricanes captain and Santaluces High alumnus was signed by the Minnesota Vikings after the NFL draft on Saturday.
McCloud, who will look to be the fourth Santaluces alum to play in the NFL (joining NT Vince Wilfork and LBs Sherrod Coates and Carlos Jenkins), played a mix of defensive end and linebacker for the Hurricanes. He said he wants to be versatile so he can make an NFL roster.
“Most teams seem to like me as an outside linebacker, like a rush type,” McCloud said at UM’s Pro Day on March 30. “Also can drop into coverage … in 3-4 schemes. But honestly, I’ll do whatever. If they want me on special teams, I’ll be out there knocking people’s heads off doing special teams. I just want to play the game.”
McCloud had 28 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks while playing on Miami’s defensive line last season. In six seasons in Coral Gables, he had making 193 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
Since the season ended, he said he has worked toward getting his body back in shape to be a linebacker in the NFL.
“I had to get my body fat percentage back down because if you’re gaining weight that fast, it’s not going to be all muscle unless you’re cheating. I’m not doing none of that,” McCloud said. “But I was eating a lot of big carbs, big protein, so since then I’ve just lost a few pounds and bac down to 246 instead of being 255, 250.”
Column: Ryan Poles makes several moves on Day 3 of the draft with eyes on improving the Chicago Bears O-line
Those trade partners that didn’t materialize for Ryan Poles on Friday night came from every direction Saturday.
The new Chicago Bears general manager, who made it known since January that he would love to have more draft capital, did just that, starting in the morning when he sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for two picks at the end of Round 7.
The Bears sat out the fourth round and when it was time to get involved in Round 5, Poles traded down three times, cutting deals with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. When all was said and done, he went from having three Day 3 picks to eight, nearly tripling the number of lottery tickets he and staff members were scratching off on the second floor of Halas Hall.
It was the first time the Bears ever had eight Day 3 picks. The NFL moved to a three-day draft format in 2010. The team has had eight picks in Rounds 4 through 7 three other times in the last 25 years (1999, 2003 and 2008). In that era, it was a two-day draft.
Safety Craig Steltz, cornerback Zack Bowman and tight end Kellen Davis were the most impactful Day 3 picks in 2008. In 2003, it was safety Todd Johnson and wide receiver Bobby Wade. In 1999, it was linebackers Rosevelt Colvin and Warrick Holdman and defensive back Jerry Azumah. Colvin and Holdman were Round 4 picks.
Poles didn’t have the draft capital to invest high picks into the offensive line — not when the strength of the board Friday in Round 2 was in the secondary after nine O-linemen had their names called in Round 1 the day before. So he threw lots of picks at the position, choosing four linemen in a span of six picks. The Bears added Braxton Jones, a potential left tackle from Southern Utah, Zach Thomas, a tackle that projects as a guard from San Diego State, Doug Kramer, a five-year starter at center for Illinois, and Ja’Tyre Carter, a guard from Southern.
That left the Bears one short of being able to put a starting unit on the field next weekend for rookie minicamp. If new offensive line coach Chris Morgan can get one to develop into a starter and maybe have another project as a multi-position backup, that would be a victory.
The Bears don’t have a great history of turning late picks into starters up front. They’re hoping Larry Borom, a fifth-round selection last year, pans out at tackle with a new staff in place. The only late picks that got a shot and worked out as starters in the last decade were a pair of tackles drafted by former GM Phil Emery — Jordan Mills in the fifth round in 2013 and Charles Leno in the seventh round in 2014.
Poles left open the possibility to bring in competition for the line, citing the possibility of veterans being released by other teams, street free agents and even a potential trade, which wouldn’t be a surprise even if it’s not for a high-profile name.
Surely Poles would have loved the opportunity to add one of the top offensive tackles in the class, something he would have been able to do with the seventh overall pick if the Bears were not paying off the bill for Justin Fields. He identified a secondary in dire need of help and went with where the talent was Friday. Now the Bears play the long game with their rookie tackles and wait to see what Borom and Teven Jenkins, a second-round pick a year ago, can do.
It’s a draft that on the surface didn’t do a lot for quarterback Justin Fields, but the coaching staff has the benefit of the doubt for now. Velus Jones, the rocket wide receiver from Tennessee, wouldn’t have made sense for the former coaching staff. The Bears couldn’t come up with creative ways to involve Cordarrelle Patterson and the Tarik Cohen experience was good for only one season.
If new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy can create ways to involve Jones — and comparisons to Deebo Samuel really aren’t fair at this point — the Bears might have a dangerous weapon in space, the kind of player who can turn a simple play into big yards.
That’s also what made the sixth-round selection of Baylor running back Trestan Ebner intriguing. He was a special teams dynamo in the Big 12 but he’s also a natural pass catcher out of the backfield — not something you would associate with David Montgomery or Khalil Herbert. Ebner is going to have his work cut out to earn playing time, but he could add another element (along with speed) to the offense. Versatility and speed are something every team seeks.
Poles talked Friday about chipping away when asked about improving the O-line before the end of the offseason program, describing a methodical process that’s going to take time. It sounded in many ways like the description of a rebuild. If the Bears hit with a couple of their eight Day 3 picks, that will be part of chipping away.
But just remember: we’re looking at final day picks without a fourth-rounder. They’re dice rolls.
FSU wraps up 2022 NFL Draft with one player selected
Jermaine Johnson II was the only former Florida State player selected over the three days of the 2022 NFL Draft.
It was the third time since 2009 — and the second time in the last three seasons — that the Seminoles program failed to have more than one player drafted.
The New York Jets selected Johnson in the first round Thursday with the No. 26 overall pick, with the edge rusher becoming the 46th FSU player chosen in the first round and the first since defensive end Brian Burns in 2019. He became the highest-drafted player in the two seasons under coach Mike Norvell.
Norvell saw two players from his former team, Memphis, selected, with guard Dylan Parham going to the Las Vegas Raiders and receiver Calvin Austin III heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After appearing in one season with the Seminoles, receiver Andrew Parchment signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in all 12 games (4 starts) and caught 24 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns.
FSU edge rusher Keir Thomas, who was projected as a fifth-to-seventh-round prospect, went undrafted but could still sign as a free agent.
Thomas was a graduate transfer from South Carolina who spent last season in Tallahassee, where he accounted for 42 tackles, including 12 for loss with 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries. He appeared in 59 games (44 starts), totaling 184 tackles with 30.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 23 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup.
Running back Jashaun Corbin also went undrafted after two seasons with the Seminoles, where he totaled 1,159 all-purpose yards with 887 yards rushing and 144 yards receiving in 2021. Corbin spent two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to FSU in 2020. He attended the NFL Scouting Combine along with Johnson.
Other undrafted FSU players were offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor, tight end Jordan Wilson and quarterback McKenzie Milton.
FSU has had eight players selected over the past four seasons following a four-year stretch where the Seminoles saw 23 players chosen between 2015-18.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
2022 NFL draft recap: Everything you need to know about the Ravens’ picks and trades
The 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books. Here’s what you need to know about how the Ravens and the rest of the NFL fared:
Whom did the Ravens take?
Here’s a summary of the Ravens’ picks, as well as the player’s ranking on the media’s consensus big board, which compiles evaluations from more than 80 analysts.
- Round 1, No. 14 overall: Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 4 overall, No. 1 S)
- Round 1, No. 25: Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (No. 14 overall, No. 1 C)
- Round 2, No. 45: Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo (No. 29 overall, No. 6 EDGE)
- Round 3, No. 76: Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones (No. 40 overall, No. 2 DL1T)
- Round 4, No. 110: Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (No. 60 overall, No. 7 OT)
- Round 4, No. 119: Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (No. 110 overall, No. 12 CB)
- Round 4, No. 128: Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (No. 117 overall, No. 7 TE)
- Round 4, No. 130: Penn State punter Jordan Stout (No. 276 overall, No. 2 P)
- Round 4, No. 139: Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (No. 97 overall, No. 4 TE)
- Round 4, No. 141: Houston cornerback Damarion Williams (No. 256 overall, No. 10 NCB)
- Round 6, No. 196: Missouri running back Tyler Badie (No. 149 overall, No. 13 RB)
What should I know about the picks?
Get caught up on the Ravens’ draft class with The Baltimore Sun’s coverage from all three days:
- Ravens open busy Day 3 by taking Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele, Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
- With Sam Koch entering final year of deal, Ravens take Penn State punter Jordan Stout in fourth round
- Ravens select Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo with No. 45 overall pick: ‘It’s like a dream’
- Ravens pick Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones in third round: ‘His style of play really fits us’
- Instant analysis of Ravens’ selections of Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo and UConn DT Travis Jones
- ‘The perfect fit’: Ravens introduce first-round NFL draft picks Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum
- Former Ravens WR Marquise Brown on why he wanted out: ‘The system wasn’t for me’
- ‘Grand larceny’: Ravens earn sterling draft grades for first-round picks
- Three takeaways from a wild Ravens draft night, including big trades and a familiar ‘best player available’ mindset
- Mike Preston: Ravens avoid risk of taking a pass rusher in first round of NFL draft and are worse off for it | COMMENTARY
- Ravens take Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with No. 14 overall pick in NFL draft: ‘It was a no-brainer for us’
- Ravens send Marquise Brown, third-round pick to Cardinals after wide receiver requested trade: ‘He was not happy’
- After two trades, Ravens draft Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, ‘one of the best technicians,’ with No. 25 pick
What else happened?
During the first round Thursday night, the Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and a fourth-round pick (No. 100 overall) to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall selection. The Ravens then traded that pick to the Buffalo Bills for the No. 25 selection, which they used to take Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, and a fourth-rounder (No. 130), which they used to take Penn State punter Jordan Stout.
How good is this Ravens haul?
Here’s what experts from publications around the country said about the Ravens’ moves in the first round, as well as what they said about their Day 2 selections.
Did any local prospects get picked?
Here’s where the players with Maryland ties ended up, including Terps safety Nick Cross and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo coming off the board in the first four rounds.
Who was picked in the first round?
There weren’t many surprises from the top-10 picks. Here’s the full first round, and here are The Baltimore Sun’s grades for each of the first 32 selections.
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
- Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
- Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
- New York Jets: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
- Carolina Panthers: Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
- New York Giants (via Bears): Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, Southern California
- Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- New York Jets (via Seahawks): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- New Orleans Saints (via Commanders): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Detroit Lions (via Vikings): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Texans, via Browns): Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Houston Texans (via Eagles, via Dolphins): Kenyon Green, G/T, Texas A&M
- Washington Commanders (via Saints, via Colts): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
- Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, G/C, Boston College
- Tennessee Titans (via Eagles, via Saints): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
- New Orleans Saints (via Eagles): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
- Kansas City Chiefs (via Patriots): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
- Green Bay Packers (via Raiders): Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
- Buffalo Bills (via Ravens, via Cardinals): Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
- Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
- Baltimore Ravens (via Bills): Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
- New York Jets (via Titans): Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State
- Jacksonville Jaguars (via Buccaneers): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
- New England Patriots (via Chiefs, via 49ers): Cole Strange, G, UT-Chattanooga
- Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
- Cincinnati Bengals: Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan
- Minnesota Vikings (via Lions, via Rams): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
The Steelers picked a quarterback in the first round. Where did the others go?
Scouts and analysts said this quarterback class was underwhelming, and the NFL agreed. After Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett went No. 20 to the Steelers, the next quarterback off the board was Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder at No. 74 overall to the Atlanta Falcons in the third round. It is the latest a second quarterback has come off the board in a single draft since 1996.
Here’s how the QB class shook out:
- Round 1, No. 20: Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett to Steelers
- Round 3, No. 74: Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder to Falcons
- Round 3, No. 86: Liberty’s Malik Willis to Titans
- Round 3, No. 94: Ole Miss’ Matt Corral to Panthers
- Round 4, No. 137: Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe to Patriots
- Round 5, No. 144: North Carolina’ Sam Howell to Commanders
- Round 7, No. 241: South Dakota State’s Chris Oladokun to Steelers
- Round 7, No. 247: Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson to Dolphins
- Round 7, No. 262 (“Mr. Irrelevant”): Iowa State’s Brock Purdy to 49ers
()
