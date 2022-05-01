News
Skywatch: Great late-night stargazing this May complete with a blood moon
May stargazing offers quite a variety across the celestial stage. At center stage are the spring constellations, while in the west, at least in the early evening, the last of the winter constellations are taking their final bow. In the east, the first of the summer shiners are rising. Nights are definitely warmer and more comfortable, but the tradeoff is that the nights are shorter, and stargazing pursuits really can’t begin until after 10 p.m. in most places. Get a nap in and be ready for celestial fun this month.
This May is extra fun because we have a prime-time total lunar eclipse or “blood moon” visible over North and South America the night of May 16-17. This will be the first total lunar eclipse to start in the early evening over the Americas since January 2019. I’ll have much more about the coming lunar eclipse show in the next couple of weeks in Skywatch.
The best stargazing of May will be the first 10 nights and the last 10 nights of the month. That’s when you won’t have to put up with much moonlight whitewashing the heavens. After evening twilight, you can still see what’s left of the brilliant winter constellations in the western sky. They’re just about lost below the western horizon, not to be seen again in their entirety in the evenings until late next autumn. The legendary constellation Orion the Hunter is already partially set at nightfall in the west as the month begins. By the end of May, it’s completely below the horizon at nightfall.
High in the southwest sky, you can easily spot the bright constellation Leo the Lion. The lower right side of Leo resembles a distinctive backward question mark that outlines the chest and head of the celestial lion. Leo’s brightest star, Regulus, marks the period at the bottom of the question mark and the heart of the super-sized feline.
Face north and look high in the sky — it’ll appear as if the Big Dipper is dumping out on you. The Big Dipper is upside-down in the evening this time of year, and according to old American folklore, it’s why we have so much rain in the spring. The Big Dipper is not a constellation but is the outline of the rear end and tail of the constellation Ursa Major, the Big Bear. Without a doubt, the Big Dipper is the brightest part of the great beast.
With your mind’s eye, extend the curve of the handle of the Big Dipper beyond the end of the handle, and you’ll run right into the super bright orange-reddish star Arcturus, the brightest star in the constellation Bootes the Hunting Farmer. Bootes dominates the eastern half of the early evening May sky. Bootes doesn’t look much like a farmer but more like a big sideways kite with the bright star Arcturus at the tail of the kite. In the lower southeastern sky, not far from Arcturus and Bootes, is the large but faint constellation Virgo the Virgin. Spica is Virgo’s brightest star and honestly, the only star in Virgo that jumps out at you.
The early evening sky continues to be devoid of bright planets with one exception. Mercury will be visible for about the first 10 days of May in the very low northwestern sky for about an hour after evening twilight before it sets. On May 2, look for Mercury just about and to the right of the new crescent moon.
Early morning though is prime time for planet watching in May, all in the low southeast skies just before and during early twilight. Four planets are on parade; Venus, Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn. Venus is by far the brightest planet. It’ll be worth waking up early for!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
With heralded draft class, Ravens set up for bounce-back season — and maybe a throwback, too
After three days, two nights, and 11 Ravens draft picks, Eric DeCosta entered the auditorium inside the team’s Owings Mills facility late Saturday afternoon, sat next to coach John Harbaugh, offered his thanks and repeated every NFL general manager’s favorite springtime line.
“I think we’re a better football team today than we were last week,” he said.
That was long the expectation in Baltimore, where team officials had targeted this year’s deep draft as a vital roster-building opportunity. Almost five months after the end of a frustrating 8-9 season, the Ravens entered the first round Thursday with 10 picks. They left Saturday with 11 selections, including two in the top 25 and 10 among the first 141 overall.
The path from their top pick, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 14 overall), to their last pick, Missouri running back Tyler Badie (No. 196 overall), was neither direct nor ordinary. There was an out-of-the-blue trade that sent top wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for another first-round pick. There were six fourth-round selections, an NFL record for the most in one round. There was even a punter taken.
But if the Ravens are a better team than they were last week — and the glowing draft grades from analysts suggests that they’re at least more talented — they’re also far closer in composition to their record-breaking 2019 team.
The similarities are most notable along the line of scrimmage. Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, the Ravens’ second first-round pick (No. 25 overall), is considered one of the best center prospects in years and is expected to start as a rookie. The run-heavy Ravens, who struggled to establish the line of scrimmage at times last year, should have their most talented right side of the line since 2019, led by the ultra-athletic Linderbaum, standout right guard Kevin Zeitler and powerful right tackle Morgan Moses.
There’s greater uncertainty on the left side, where Patrick Mekari could now emerge as a top contender at the vacant guard spot. But team officials remain optimistic about left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s recovery from a second straight season-ending ankle injury.
If Stanley and Ja’Wuan James struggle to remain healthy, the Ravens found a potential long-term replacement Saturday. A year after trading away Pro Bowl right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., the Ravens made their first pick of the fourth round someone even bigger.
Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele (No. 110 overall) ranks in the 96th percentile or higher among offensive linemen in height (6 foot 8), weight (384 pounds), wingspan and hand size. An Australia native and former rugby and basketball standout who didn’t play football until he was 16, Faalele allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits in 301 pass-block snaps last season as the Golden Gophers’ right tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.
“The first thing you notice is size, but then you’re, like, struck by how well he moves for that size,” DeCosta said. “And then he’s just consistently knocking people off the ball.”
Even with more pressing needs elsewhere, the Ravens’ first double-dip of the draft came at tight end. After drafting Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar at No. 128 overall in the fourth round, they grabbed Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely 11 slots later.
The roster battle at the position could be the summer’s most intriguing. All-Pro Mark Andrews is one of the NFL’s best young players. Kolar was a three-time All-Big 12 Conference performer and has experience as an in-line and detached tight end. Likely doesn’t have “an obvious position fit,” Harbaugh said Saturday. “He’s just kind of a playmaker-type guy.” Ravens coaches are hopeful that Nick Boyle will return to strength in 2022, and Josh Oliver appeared in 14 games last season.
Together with Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, the Ravens could have the personnel to recreate their 2019 success, when quarterback Lamar Jackson and offensive coordinator Greg Roman stressed defenses with two- and three-tight-end formations.
“We definitely want to control the middle of the field,” Harbaugh said on ESPN after the draft. “That’s been a big part of what we’ve done since 2019. … We want to control the ‘A’ gaps in the run game first. We want to control the middle of the field in the pass game always, attack down the middle, be strong down the middle.”
He added: “But also, then, attack sideline to sideline.”
The Ravens won’t be doing that with any rookie picks at wide receiver. The undersized but well-rounded Badie, who played briefly at Friends School and went on to lead the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards last season, was the Ravens’ only other skill position pickup in the draft. The Ravens’ replacement for Brown will have to either come from within or via free agency.
“It wasn’t for a lack of effort,” DeCosta said of not drafting wide receivers. “I wouldn’t say it was a great receiver class in general, compared to some of the years. There were very good players at the top. … Similar to corner, they just fly off the board — in some cases, maybe a round to a round and a half earlier than you’d expect. I said this last year, but we like our receivers. We do.”
On defense, the Ravens’ swings this draft were bigger. Hamilton, widely considered a top-five prospect before he posted a slow time in the 40-yard dash, will likely play significant snaps at a position with three other starting-level talents.
Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo (No. 45 overall), a first-round prospect before tearing his Achilles tendon last month, could miss part of this season while rehabilitating, but Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones (No. 76 overall) should give the Ravens’ interior pass rush a boost.
Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (No. 119 overall) fits the Ravens’ mold for an outside cornerback — size, speed, success against SEC competition — but has an injury history, a red flag after the team’s injury-plagued 2021. Houston’s Damarion Williams (No. 141 overall) is a scheme-versatile defensive back who plays with an edge but could be limited to a role as a nickel cornerback.
“When you’re getting down to the fourth round, there’s a reason why those players are usually available, in some cases, especially corners,” DeCosta said. “Probably lacking something, maybe. But you want traits, and you want guys who can cover; that’s important for that position. And if you get a guy that’s willing to come up and tackle, that’s even better.”
Even with shaky cornerback depth, the Ravens’ flexibility at safety could lead to a renewed reliance on dime personnel groupings. In 2019, when the Ravens had the NFL’s fourth-best pass defense, according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency rankings, the team used six or more defensive backs on 41% of its snaps, third most in the NFL. The return of cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters should bolster the secondary, which finished last in the league in yards allowed per game last year, and DeCosta wouldn’t rule out adding more help.
“We may not be done, but we do see that now we have guys that can go out there and practice right away,” he said. “We know we’re going to get Marcus back, we know we’re going to get Marlon back, but these guys provide a nice buffer for us in the short term.”
The most immediate roster change the Ravens’ draft might produce is on special teams. In taking Penn State punter Jordan Stout with the No. 130 overall pick, the Ravens could be pushing Sam Koch out. Koch has played the most games in franchise history (256), but he’s entering the final year of his contract and has a $3.2 million salary cap hit. The Ravens, still eyeing free-agent opportunities, would save $2.1 million by releasing him.
DeCosta said no decision has been made on Koch’s future. Added Harbaugh: “Jordan will come in here and learn from him, and then we’ll just see where it goes.”
For now, it’s back to free agency — not only veterans, but undrafted rookies as well. As the Ravens try to build a better roster, every pick, every move, every dollar saved is important.
“We really do try to draft the best players,” DeCosta said. “We really do. I know sometimes people say, ‘They don’t just draft [the] best available players,’ but we really do try to do that. I know I try to really stack the board that way. …
“If you think the player’s value is greater than where he is available, you take him, you buy him. That’s what we do. Sometimes, we miss out on guys. It happens all the time. Our pockets have been picked many times. It’s a horrible feeling. But every once in a while, you get really good players that fall to you, and it’s an exciting thing.”
Some evacuated from Mariupol; US lawmaker Pelosi visits Kyiv
By CARA ANNA and YESICA FISCH
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Some women and children have been evacuated from a steel plant that is the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Ukraine’s president in the country’s capital in a show of American support.
Russia’s offensive in coastal southern Ukraine and the country’s eastern industrial heartland has Ukrainian forces fighting village by village and more civilians fleeing airstrikes and artillery shelling as the war reaches their doorsteps.
Thousands of residents were believed to remain trapped with little food, water or medicine in blockaded Mariupol. The United Nations was working to broker an evacuation of as many as 1,000 civilians who were hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath a sprawling Soviet-era steel plant that is the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.
Footage released early Sunday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office showed Pelosi in Kyiv with a congressional delegation that included representatives Jason Crow, Jim McGovern, Gregory Meeks and Adam Schiff. The visit was not previously announced.
“We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom,” said Pelosi, who is second in line to the U.S. presidency after the vice president and the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war.
“We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi added.
Pelosi’s office did not say when the meeting took place, but the light in the video and other details suggested the meeting took place Saturday. Members of Congress Barbara Lee and Bill Keating were also listed as being in the delegation, although it wasn’t clear if they were in Kyiv.
The delegation was scheduled to hold a press conference in the Polish city of Rzeszow on Sunday.
Russian forces have embarked on a major military operation to seize significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine following their failure to capture the capital. Mariupol is a major target because of its strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency said Saturday that 19 adults and six children were brought out from the Azovstal steelworks, but gave no further details.
A top official with the Azov Regiment, the Ukrainian unit defending the plant, said 20 civilians were evacuated during a cease-fire, though it was not clear if he was referring to the same group. There was no confirmation from the U.N.
“These are women and children,” Sviatoslav Palamar said in a video posted on the regiment’s Telegram channel. He also called for the evacuation of the wounded: “We don’t know why they are not taken away and their evacuation to the territory controlled by Ukraine is not being discussed.”
Ukraine has blamed the failure of numerous previous evacuation attempts on continued Russian shelling.,
U.N. humanitarian spokesperson Saviano Abreu said the world organization was negotiating with authorities in Moscow and Kyiv on evacuations from Mariupol, but he could not provide details of the ongoing effort “because of the complexity and fluidity of the operation.”
Abreu would not confirm video posted on social media purportedly showing U.N.-marked vehicles in Mariupol.
In the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region, where at least half the population has fled Russian shelling, around 20 elderly people and children clutching bags along with their dogs and cats boarded a minivan marked with a sign reading “evacuation of children” in Ukrainian. It sped off toward the city of Dnipro as explosions were heard in the distance.
“The liberators have come and have freed us from what? Our lives?” said Nina Mihaylenko, a professor of Russian language and literature, referring to the Russian forces.
Video and images from inside the plant, shared with The Associated Press by two Ukrainian women who said their husbands are among the fighters refusing to surrender there, showed unidentified men with stained bandages; others had open wounds or amputated limbs.
A skeleton medical staff was treating at least 600 wounded people, said the women, who identified their husbands as members of the Azov Regiment of Ukraine’s National Guard. Some of the wounds were rotting with gangrene, they said.
In the video the men said that they eat just once daily and share as little as 1.5 liters (50 ounces) of water a day among four people, and that supplies inside the besieged facility are depleted.
The AP could not independently verify the date and location of the video, which the women said was taken in the last week in the maze of corridors and bunkers beneath the plant.
The women urged that Ukrainian fighters also be evacuated alongside civilians, warning they could be tortured and executed if captured. “The lives of soldiers matter, too,” Yuliia Fedusiuk told the AP in Rome.
In his nightly video address late Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy switched into Russian to urge Russian troops not to fight in Ukraine, saying even their generals expect that thousands more of them will die.
The president accused Moscow of recruiting new soldiers “with little motivation and little combat experience” so that units gutted early in the war can be thrown back into battle.
“Every Russian soldier can still save his own life,” Zelenskyy said. “It’s better for you to survive in Russia than to perish on our land.”
In other developments:
— Ukrainian Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky said in televised remarks that Russian forces have seized hundreds of thousands of tons of grain in territory under their control. Ukraine is a major grain producer, and the invasion has pushed up world prices and raised concerns about shortages.
— A Russian rocket attack destroyed the airport runway in Odesa, Ukraine’s third-most populous city and a key Black Sea port, the Ukrainian army said.
Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in eastern Ukraine has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around. Also, both Ukraine and Moscow-backed rebels have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.
But Western military analysts suggested that the offensive in the Donbas region, which includes Mariupol, was going much slower than planned. So far, Russian troops and the separatists appeared to have made only minor gains in the month since Moscow said it would focus its military strength in the east.
Numerically, Russia’s military manpower vastly exceeds Ukraine’s. In the days before the war began, Western intelligence estimated Russia had positioned near the border as many as 190,000 troops; Ukraine’s standing military totals about 200,000, spread throughout the country.
With plenty of firepower still in reserve, Russia’s offensive still could intensify and overrun the Ukrainians. Overall the Russian army has an estimated 900,000 active-duty personnel. Russia also has a much larger air force and navy.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance has flowed into Ukraine since the war began, but Russia’s vast armories mean Ukraine will continue to require huge amounts of support.
___
Fisch reported from Sloviansk. Associated Press journalists Jon Gambrell and Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington, Trisha Thompson in Rome and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
