St. Paul Central AD Treacy Funk — a coaches’ coach — will soon call it a career
When the owner of the company that provides the electronic timing equipment for track meets at St. Paul Central High School introduced himself to Treacy Funk last week, he mentioned he had a nephew who was a student at Central.
“I think he might play baseball,” the man said.
Nope, Funk told him, without even waiting to hear the young man’s first name. “He plays golf,” she said. “He’s a really great kid.”
There are close to 800 student athletes at Central, and Funk, the school’s athletics director, seemingly knows them all by name — and sport.
Funk, who has worked for St. Paul Public Schools for 32 years, the last 12 as athletics director at Central, is retiring June 17. It’s going to be a drastic change of pace for Funk, 55, who attends almost all of the school’s athletic events and is known for working 15-hour days — from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. — and on Saturdays, too.
“You have to love kids,” Funk said. “Part of that is just being there for them and showing up. When you go to the events at night, that’s the fun part of the job. That’s where you get to see the kids who have worked hard all three years, four years behind the scenes, and now you get to see that progress, the joy. You get to meet the families and the parents and the brothers and sisters.
“It’s a lot to ask, with the hours, but you don’t look at it that way when you’re having fun,” she said. “When you enjoy what you’re doing, it’s not work, it’s fun. Central is just a special place. We talk about family all the time. It truly is a family.”
Funk is an expert at building relationships “that bring people in and build community,” said Willie Taylor, Central’s track coach.
“She’s always been there for the kids,” Taylor said. “She cares about them. She doesn’t just know you as a coach, but what your family is like, what you’re doing, what you’re interested in — all the activities beyond just coaching that you do as a human and a person.”
Funk oversees a staff of 75 coaches, spanning 25 sports.
“She coaches the coaches,” Taylor said. “When the coaches screw up, she’ll let you know about it. When they do well, she’ll let you know.”
Funk, a former coach and physical-education teacher, “lives for the students at Central High School,” said Adam Hunkins, the school’s assistant athletics director and varsity baseball coach.
“Every decision that she makes is framed: How does this best serve our student athletes? How does this best serve our kids?” said Hunkins, who was a student of Funk’s at Central.
Funk “has spent literally a lifetime caring for our families and our children in the community,” said Mayor Melvin Carter, another former student of Funk’s. “It’s so special to have had her as my gym teacher and as my daughter’s AD — and that is a reflection of what Central High School is for our community. She’s fantastic.”
GREW UP IN HIGHLAND SPORTS
The youngest of seven children, Funk grew up in a sports family in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. Her father, Bill Funk, coached football at New Prague High School before coming to SPPS as a teacher and coach; he coached football and hockey at Humboldt and coached football, hockey and baseball at the then-College of St. Thomas in St. Paul.
“I don’t ever remember a time when I wasn’t playing sports,” Funk said. “Whether it was at the playground, in the neighborhood or on an organized school sports team, I was always playing something. Most of my younger experiences were playing on all-boys or coed teams — hockey, flag football, baseball — as there weren’t all-girls teams until middle school.”
Funk was a star three-sport athlete at Highland Park High School, graduating in 1985, and was in the first class of athletes to be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. She jokes that her claim to fame is that her photo hangs right next to former Minnesota Twins star and HPHS graduate Jack Morris.
“No one can believe I was a Scottie after all these years I’ve spent at Central,” she said.
After suffering a serious knee injury her senior year in high school, Funk, a catcher and third baseman, was unable to play softball her freshman and sophomore years at Mankato State University. She worked her way onto the team her junior year, becoming a team captain and receiving a partial scholarship.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education from Mankato in 1989, Funk started working as a substitute teacher and coach in St. Paul Public Schools. She also coached volleyball at Central, basketball at Highland and softball at Central.
She was hired full time by SPPS as an adaptive P.E. teacher for the following school year — serving six different schools on the city’s East Side — and then moved to Central full time in 1991. She never left.
During her tenure at Central, she coached C-squad volleyball from 1989 to 2010, coached JV softball from 1989 to 1991 and coached varsity softball from 1991 to 2007.
A great coach “needs to be able to relate to kids,” Funk said. “They have to be willing to adapt and change and be good listeners. Kids, no matter whether it’s in a classroom or out on a field, they want to know that you care about them before they care what it is that you know and have to teach them. First and foremost is the relationship-building piece of it.”
Funk always had her finger on the pulse of what was going on with students at Central, said former principal Mary Mackbee, who worked with Funk for 25 years.
“There were no surprises. That’s what I liked about her,” Mackbee said. “She just knew what was going on all the time — and she was there all the time. Between the two of us, I think we practically lived there with all the after-school sports. But it wasn’t just being there. She really knew the kids well. Her office was always open for kids to drop in. She knew what their issues were in terms of athletics, as well as personal issues.”
Funk said she loves and watches all sports — from the pros to youth sports — but that her heart is at the lower levels.
“That’s when it’s still about the love of the game,” she said. “It’s about watching kids develop and grow from being a part of the game, and building relationships. I know how important it is to their lives, development and well-being.”
WOMEN IN COACHING
Funk said she’s especially proud of helping encourage more women to enter coaching. “I had one woman coach all through high school, and I was lucky to have a female college coach,” she said. “Other than that, they just weren’t around.”
“Now I look around, and maybe 40 to 50 percent are female coaches coaching women’s sports,” she said. “It’s important for young girls to see coaches who look like them — people of color, as well. Having that representation is very important.”
Funk “gets that representation matters,” said Morgan Wiechmann, head coach of Central’s cross-country team and assistant track coach. “Treacy has been such an impactful mentor to me. I know I am a better coach, teacher and person because of her. She has certainly set a precedent of excellence for Central athletics.”
Funk said she has always tried to be the coaches’ coach.
“I’ve always worked to take things off the coaches’ plates and make their jobs easier,” she said. “It’s not easy to coach. You’re giving your time, and there’s more and more placed on us every year.”
Alicia Ekegren, a track coach and P.E. and health teacher at Central, has been selected to be the school’s next athletics director. She previously served as athletics director at Ramsey Middle School in St. Paul.
Funk and her partner, Brenda Hanson, plan to spend summers at their cabin on Pelican Lake near Brainerd and winters in Brownsville, Texas. “That’s the plan for now, and we’ll go from there,” she said. “To have an open schedule right away is going to be very fun.”
Leaving Central is going to be hard, Funk said.
“It’s such a special place,” she said. “Once you’re in here, you don’t want to leave. This is home. It’s a very supportive community. I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it. It’s all about the people — from the staff to the families to the community to the students to the athletes. It’s just been a blessing.”
Trudy Rubin: To curb Putin, shut off his corrupt money and target oligarchs, Bill Browder says
As Western leaders struggle to curb Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, there may be no one with keener insight into the Russian leader’s mindset than Bill Browder.
Browder was once the largest foreign investor in Russia, as head of the Heritage capital management fund. But the American-born financier was banned from Russia in 2005 after arousing Putin’s wrath with his investigations into Russian government corruption. Browder’s courageous Moscow lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, was imprisoned for months, tortured and beaten to death for exposing the perpetrators of a $230 million corruption scheme that was falsely blamed on Browder.
Since then, the financier has made it his life’s work to seek justice for Magnitsky — and to expose Russian global corruption and money laundering schemes that track back to the Kremlin. His efforts led Congress to pass the 2012 Magnitsky Act, which sanctioned Russian officials responsible for his lawyer’s murder, and the 2016 Global Magnitsky Act, authorizing the U.S. government to sanction foreign government officials for human rights offenses.
Browder detailed the first part of his struggle against the Kremlin in his fascinating book “Red Notice,” which references Kremlin efforts to use Interpol to seize its political enemies.
He has now returned with a sequel: “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath.” The book lays out incredible details of how Putin’s Russia and its oligarchs gut and steal from private Russian and foreign companies and stand ready to kill anyone who blocks them. He also details how international enablers in the West — including Donald Trump — have helped Putin and the oligarchs keep stealing.
Moreover — as Browder told me in a Zoom conversation Wednesday — a war on Putin’s corruption is key to any hopes of halting his war on Ukraine.
“Putin has no empathy for anybody. His heartbeat doesn’t go up when killing people,” said Browder. “The only thing he cares about is his own political survival.”
Browder claimed that Putin “and his cronies have stolen $1 trillion over the years, and the Russian people were at risk of exploding into the streets. So what does a dictator do? He starts a war, so his approval ratings will go up as they always do after a war.”
I asked why Putin went after Browder so ferociously. “Because the investigation I was conducting” — about who actually carried out the $230 million theft” — led directly to Putin,” he told me.
“The more we pulled on the string, the more we made clear it was one of thousands of crimes in which he was the beneficiary of hundreds of millions of dollars. We provided a mechanism to trace those crimes. That put his life’s work at risk.”
Indeed, Putin appears determined to prevent the Russian public — which is well aware of extensive government graft — from grasping the full extent of Kremlin thievery.
The poor performance of Russian troops in northern Ukraine would seem to indicate widespread military corruption at high levels, which misdirected funds for modernization and left troops ill-equipped and ill-trained. “The Russian military budget equals the budget in the United Kingdom, but 80% gets stolen,” Browder alleged.
“Corruption is one of the things that has leveled the playing field in Ukraine,” he added. “Tanks run out of gas because soldiers sold the gas, or soldiers sold tanks to Ukrainians because bosses stole their salaries.”
Whatever the exact numbers on high- or low-level theft, Putin is super sensitive about corruption investigations such as Browder’s — as the anti-corruption crusader writes about in fascinating detail.
In 2016, Kremlin lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya famously met with Donald Trump Jr. to request that his father get the Magnitsky Act repealed. “The whole meeting shocked me because … they were able to get a meeting with Trump Jr.,” Browder told me.
Moreover, the Kremlin leader actually asked then-President Trump at an infamous news conference in Helsinki in 2018 to let Russian intelligence agents question Browder and other Americans that Putin hated. This would have been the quid pro quo for U.S. investigators being allowed to question Russian agents in Moscow about Kremlin interference in the 2016 election (the Americans would obviously have been told nothing since Putin denies any such interference).
Trump responded that this was “an incredible offer.”
“That also shocked me,” said Browder, “that the most powerful man in the world would go along with that.” Immediate bipartisan opposition in Congress forced Trump to back off. But the author worries that “if Trump were reelected it is entirely possible he would do that again.” Now a British citizen living in London, Browder said: “I might have to stop coming to the United States.”
Not surprisingly, Browder would like to see Congress go after Western “enablers” who facilitate Russian theft and money laundering, including banks, law firms, and publicity firms that assist suspect oligarchs. Congress is now considering legislation to target “foreign enablers.” But there are plenty of such Putin helpers in the United States.
As for Browder’s advice on Putin’s Ukraine war, he said: “Western sanctions should cut off every possible way for Putin to get money.” That means stop buying Russian oil and gas, sanction all Russian banks, go after all the oligarchs, girlfriends and children, including Putin’s mistress and daughters.
“I don’t understand why we are so sensitive to Putin’s family when Putin is so insensitive to Ukraine’s women and children,” said Browder.
Follow the money and shut off Putin’s spigot is Browder’s message. He knows what he’s talking about.
Letters: If we want safety and justice, we need to do something different
More money alone won’t make us safer
We all want our communities to be safe from crime and violence. But for the Minnesota Senate GOP, that means implementing more of the same old measures that haven’t reduced crime in the past. The GOP proposal is to throw funds at police departments to recruit more officers, disregarding studies and experts such as St. Cloud’s chief of police, William Anderson. He has implemented other services such as mental health personnel, drug addiction resources, and victim support and has seen actual results in increasing community safety.
The GOP may be attempting to show that they are getting tough on crime and therefore making our communities safer, but as the saying goes, a sure sign of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Perhaps they are not really concerned about the safety of our communities but more about how it sounds politically.
When the Department of Human Rights concludes that the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in a pattern of illegal racial discrimination for at least a decade, isn’t it time to implement a new strategy to stop an old but still growing problem? Our Legislature needs to do more to make our communities really safer, and not pretend it will happen by just throwing money at police departments.
Peg Ludtke, Stillwater
Doubts about E15
You reported that Gov. Walz has signed a letter endorsing year-round use of E15 fuels.
Ethanol blends have an advantage during the winter — reducing the likelihood of gas-line freeze. Temperature is not the only reason you get lower mileage in the winter months. A 10-cent reduction in “price at the pump” with E15 will be more than offset by the estimated 4%-5% reduction in MPG (www.fueleconomy.gov). From an environmental perspective, it takes 3 gallons of water to process 1 gallon of ethanol. In other words, a 15-gallon fill of E15 has indirectly depleted the aquifer of 6 gallons of water. That says nothing about the water used to irrigate the crop or the energy consumed to farm it. Of course the ethanol industry lobby supports this — it creates more demand.
As consumers we will pay less for each fill, but we will be consuming more fuel, polluting more, paying more, and draining our natural resources to take that summer trip.
I think this is bad policy for the land of 10,000 lakes and the country.
John Taylor, White Bear Lake
He spread goodness
What a wonderful story about Gary Ales by Pioneer Press reporter Mary Divine. Gary was a truly wonderful person. We knew Gary well, and he knew many of us well. He brought his joy and goodness to display, and then others joined him to bring even more. Gary was a lot like the “Pied Piper,” but instead of a flute to invite others to join him, he gave out a free Tootsie Roll and his trademarked enthusiasm.
Along with class courses, Gary taught tennis to kids at Humboldt High School for several years. They loved his enthusiasm, and many kids learned the game, and some even joined the team. Gary was a lifetime member of our Baker Boys Tennis Club, a group of guys who have played outdoor every weekend, weather permitting, for 100 years. This anniversary, he had celebration T-shirts made for all of us.
Gary was a great partner on the courts of play and a difficult opponent. Win or lose, everyonel got a Tootsie Roll. Years back, Gary was Mr. Tommy at St. Thomas College, and admired by all his many classmates there. He was a born teacher, coach and leader, whether it was sports or schooling.
After retiring, Gary taught adults with special needs in the St. Paul Schools. His students ranged from youngsters to oldsters, and he had them interested in reading good stories and then creating their own. They loved it. Later on, Gary and his Dancing Team brought their singing and dancing to various senior care facilities around the city. Oldsters loved their enthusiastic songs and dancing.
Gary Ales spread goodness wherever he went. He was a great friend to all, one who reached out and gave the joy and goodness like his own to so many/ It’s amazing what the energy of that Tootsie Roll could bring, along with the enthusiasm of the guy who gave them. RIP, Gary… your teams will carry on.
Tom King, West St. Paul
The writer is a former St. Paul school teacher
Literary calendar for week of May 1: Lit lovers night out and ‘One Summer Up North’
LITERATURE LOVERS’ NIGHT OUT: Hosts a virtual presentation by authors Denny S. Bryce (“In the Face of the Sun”), Grant Ginder (“Let’s Not Do That Again”), John Searles (“Her Last Affair”), and B.A. Shapiro (“Metropolis”). Presented by Valley Bookseller of Stillwater. Free, registration required. Go to: valleybookseller.com.
JOHN OWENS: Meet-and-greet with the author of a debut children’s picture book, “One Summer Up North,” the story of a family of three who journey in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA), inspired by Owens’ travels north to paddle, portage, and camp in that region of endless beauty. Owens is a free-lance illustrator who teaches at the University of Minnesota. In-person. 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Fans of Minnesotan Brian Freeman’s Bourne series take note: “The Bourne Sacrifice” will publish July 26. Freeman, who took over the franchise after the death of originator Robert Ludlum, promises more excitement for Jason.
