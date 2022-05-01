News
Tennessee Titans select Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, former Terps LB Chance Campbell in 2022 NFL draft
The Tennessee Titans selected Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo with the 143rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday.
Okonkwo is the first Terps tight end to be drafted since Dan Gronkowski, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft.
Okonkwo will be joined by former Maryland and Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell, who was selected by the Titans with the 219th overall pick in the sixth round. After leading Maryland with 43 tackles in 2020, Campbell, a former Calvert Hall standout from Ellicott City, transferred to Ole Miss, where he totaled 109 stops and six sacks last season.
The 6-3, 238-pound Okonkwo, Gronkowski and two-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis are the only Maryland tight ends to be drafted since 2006. Davis played three years for the Terps before becoming the sixth overall pick and played 15 seasons in the league.
After Maryland football’s spring game Saturday, redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s jaw dropped when he found out Okonkwo was drafted. Tagovailoa couldn’t contain his excitement for his former teammate, but strongly believes Okonkwo should’ve went higher, saying “that’s the best tight end.”
“I know he’s going to do great things,” Tagovailoa added. “I feel like [the Titans] use their tight ends a lot so he’ll be in a good position to really showcase what he can do in the league.”
As college football grappled with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Okonkwo missed the season because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. He returned this past season, becoming one of junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s go-to targets after receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones went down with season-ending injuries.
In March, Okonkwo made a name for himself at the NFL scouting combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash among his position group. Okonkwo’s time of 4.52 seconds ranked in the 94th percentile among tight ends since 2011.
During the 2021 season, Okonkwo caught 52 passes for 447 yards and a team-best five touchdowns while showcasing his versatility as a pass catcher and blocker.
“I can play every role,” he said during Maryland’s Pro Day. “I can play out wide, the slot, the backfield. I can cause mismatches, and I can block.”
Big Ten Network analyst Matt Millen, a former Penn State defensive lineman and general manager for the Detroit Lions, said Okonkwo has potential but a team must be willing to take time for his talent to develop.
“If somebody drafts him, they’re going to have to be a little patient with him, but I think he has something to work with,” Millen said last month.
Okonkwo is the second Maryland player to be selected in the 2022 draft. Terps junior safety Nick Cross was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round at No. 96 overall.
Maryland coach Mike Locksley said it’s rewarding to see Cross and Okonkwo complete a lifelong dream while helping out their families.
“It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work, but it shows the other people coming up through this program that if you do things the right way, you have a chance to reach every goal you set for yourself,” Locksley said.
Charley Walters: Did Vikings trade down in draft just to save some money?
Every NFL team has a budget. One curious theory as to why the Vikings on Thursday night traded their No. 12 pick in the first round of the draft for the No. 32 pick is to save money.
One estimate is that the Vikings owe fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman a total of nearly $20 million over the next two years.
The signing bonus for the No. 12 pick, wide receiver Jameson Williams from Alabama taken by Detroit, will be in the $10 million range. The signing bonus for Lewis Cine, the safety from Georgia the Vikings chose at No. 32, will be about $5.5 million.
Cine, 22, will compete with 2021 fourth-round pick Camryn Bynum, 23, in training camp and possibly become successor to Harrison Smith, 33. Cine’s fierce style resembles that of Smith and Antoine Winfield Jr., the former Gopher with Tampa Bay.
Don’t be surprised if the NFL soon announces that the Vikings will play the New Orleans Saints in London as one of 17 games this year. The Saints would be the home team. The Vikings and Saints could again play in London in 2024, with the Vikings as the home team.
Byron Buxton has become one of baseball’s best players. The Twins’ center-fielder, 28, is in the first season of a $100 million, seven-year contract that could be worth nearly $50 million more if all incentive bonuses are achieved.
It took the Twins and Buxton five years to reach agreement on the new contract, signed last November.
“I don’t know the details of his contract, but I think it’s kind of fair for both sides,” Torii Hunter opined to the Pioneer Press last week. “I think Byron was happy with it, and he wanted to be a Twin. He didn’t have to sign if he didn’t want to. But he wanted to be a Twin, and the Twins are happy with that amount, as well.”
There are those who say the Twins, considering Buxton’s potential, got a bargain.
“If Byron’s happy with it, then it doesn’t matter what other people think,” Hunter said.
Hunter, 46, passionately involved in real estate and the restaurant business in Texas these days, won nine straight Gold Gloves as the Twins’ beloved center-fielder.
“Buxton’s a lot of fun for me to watch in center field,” Hunter said. “He’s better than I was tracking balls down. I mean, he’s fast, way faster than I was, 10 times faster than I was.
“He gets to balls I probably would have to dive for. I had to play analytically, strategically. Buxton doesn’t have to play that way. I can’t deny that he’s 10 times faster than I was.”
Tyus Jones, the former Timberwolves point guard from Apple Valley now with the Memphis Grizzlies, in the regular season had 324 assists with just 46 turnovers. That’s the highest singe-season assist-to-turnover ratio in NBA history. This is the fourth straight season that Jones, who turns 26 next week, has led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio — and that, too, is the longest streak in NBA history.
Jones, who scored eight big fourth-quarter points to end the Wolves’ season on Friday night, will become an unrestricted free agent this summer and is completing a $26.4 million, three-year contract. Already the Los Angeles Lakers are getting mentioned as a potential suitor for Jones, who is represented by superagent Bill Duffy and whose next contract should be in the $50 million range for four years.
It still appears the Wild will have to part with Matt Dumba in order to provide restricted free agent Kevin Fiala, 25, with a contract extension that could approach $8 million a season. That would be just $1 million short of the deal Kirill Kaprizov, 24, reached over five years last summer.
Trading Dumba, 27, and his $6 million salary should give the cash-strapped Wild enough cap room to extend Fiala, playing for $5.1 million this season.
A Kaprizov No. 97 autographed 2022 NHL Winter Classic game-used jersey has received a VSA online auction bid of $4,028.
Max Meyer, 23, the former Gophers star from Woodbury and first-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins, is 1-0 with a 1.83 earned-run average at Triple-A Jacksonville. The 6-foot right-hander recently had a perfect game though six innings, but he had to depart due to leg cramps. He has fanned 27 through 19 2/3 innings.
Look for Meyer to reach the major leagues before long. In fact, the Caesars Sportsbook in Las Vegas reports that a Tennessee bettor has wagered $2,000 that Meyer, still this season, ends up as the National League rookie of the year. At 3,000 to 1 odds, that would be worth $100,000 to the bettor.
Mahtomedi grad Michael Baumann, 26, who made the opening day roster of the Baltimore Orioles, is 1-2 with a 6.14 ERA in five relief appearances.
Former Stillwater star Will Frisch, whose fastball has been in the 95-mph range, underwent Tommy John surgery in his right elbow in March and has missed the season at No. 2-ranked Oregon State. Projected as a top five-round major league draft pick, Frisch will have two seasons remaining in college.
Gophers freshman infielder Brady Counsell, son of Milwaukee Brewers manager Greg Counsell, is batting .226 in 30 games.
Tampa Bay Lightning alternate captain Ryan McDonagh, the Cretin-Derham Hall grad chosen to speak at a White House ceremony last week honoring his team’s consecutive Stanley Cup championships: “Mr. (Joe Biden) president, it’s an honor being here. As an American and someone who hails from St. Paul, Minnesota, I never thought I’d be standing here at the White House next to you. So it’s been a surreal experience and something I think all of us will remember for a long time.”
Hastings grad Pat Fraher has again been named a referee in the NBA playoffs.
St. Paul’s Ken Mauer Jr., who has refereed NBA playoffs for 27 years, is sitting out this season due to league-mandated COVID vaccination. His appeal in New York is about to be heard.
New Twins hall of famer Tony Oliva has agreed to a partnership with Dan Stoltz’s locally-based SPIRE credit union.
Tony Levine, 49, the former Gophers wide receiver from Highland Park and ex-University of Houston head football coach, has been a big success story in the Chick-fil-A restaurant chain.
New Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will speak at a Dunkers breakfast at Interlachen CC on Thursday. Tom Lehman of the PGA Tour Champions headlines the Search Twin Cities Gala on May 22 at the Doubletree in Bloomington.
Ex-Vikings coach Bud Grant turns 95 on May 20.
Former Twins pitchers with other teams, per local baseball aficionado Joel Thingvall: Lance Lynn and Liam Hendricks, White Sox; Rich Hill and Hansel Robles, Red Sox; Ralph Garza and Matt Wisler, Rays; Jose Berrios, Blue Jays; Sergio Romo, Mariners; Martin Perez, Rangers; Jake Odorizzi and Ryan Pressly, Astros; Sean Poppen, Diamondbacks; Alex Colome and Tyler Kinney, Rockies; Zack Little, Giants; Kyle Gibson, Phillies; Trevor May and John Curtiss, Mets; Taylor Rogers, Padres; Chase De Jong, Pirates; Michael Pineda, Tigers, and Andrew Vasquez, Angels.
Catchers: Ben Rortvedt, Yankees; Mitch Garver, Rangers; Jason Castro, Astros, and Kurt Suzuki, Angels.
Infielders: Jonathan Schoop, Tigers; Josh Donaldson and Martin Gonzalez, Yankees; Niko Goodrum, Astros; Andrelton Simmons, Cubs; C.J. Cron, Rockies; Eduardo Escobar, Mets; Ehire Adrianza, Nationals, and J.T. Riddle, Reds.
Outfielders: Robbie Grossman, Tigers; Aaron Hicks, Yankees; LaMonte Wade, Giants; Eddie Rosario, Beraves and Rob Refsnyder, Red Sox.
DH: Nelson Cruz, Nationals.
Cron, by the way, is second in the National League in home runs (7) and among RBI leaders (19) while hitting .299.
The University of St. Thomas will play football at Harvard in 2023 on September 16, then host the Crimson at St. Thomas in 2029 on Sept. 15.
DON’T PRINT THAT
It will be announced that a national ultra-exclusive golf destination named Tepetonka and located nearly two hours west of the Twin Cities is about to be constructed.
Designed by Australian Geoff Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open champion, the club will be limited to 100 members. The first 20 to join will pay a $100,000 initiation fee. The next 20 will pay $120,000, the next 20 $140,000 to get in, the next 20 $160,000, the final 20 $180,000.
Each member can play only 100 rounds per year. And if a member plays 25 rounds and has three guests, that will count as the 100-round limit.
About 40 members — some already have committed — are expected to be from Minnesota, the rest from across the country.
Ogilvy’s design firm is named OCM. Ogilvy was at the site recently, spending five days walking the layout. The project is being overseen by Mark Haugejorde, the former University of Houston golfer from New London-Spicer.
Tim Leiweke, who might be the most powerful marketing executive in all of sports, was impressed with the playoff resurgence of the Timberwolves, as well as with future owners Mark Lore and Alex Rodriguez.
Leiweke was a Wolves VP with the expansion team that set a NBA attendance record of 1.07 million playing in the Metrodome in it first season (1989-90) despite winning just 22 games.
On April 13, 1990 at the Metrodome, 45,450 spectators showed up for a 117-102 Wolves victory over Orlando. This season at Target Center, the Wolves averaged 16,028, 21st in the NBA.
Contrary to speculation, Leiweke insists Lore and Rodriguez are intent on keeping the Wolves in Minneapolis rather than trying to move them to Seattle, where Rodriguez played his first seven seasons in Major League Baseball.
“I know the new partners pretty well,” Leiweke said. “I love their spirit, their intensity, their ideas. I think they’re really going to be good for the city and the team.
“I think the way they’re partnering with (departing owner Glen Taylor) is fantastic. But the juice that these guys are going to bring to this franchise is going to be amazing.
“These guys are really thinking long and hard about a long-term play for the arena (Target Center) and what to do with it. But they’re not looking anywhere but Minneapolis.”
Target Center opened 32 years ago, in 1990.
“I think these guys know at the end of the day something has to be done to the arena,” Leiweke said. “Is that a renovation, is that a new build? I think they’re looking at a lot of things. I can tell you every conversation I’ve had with them and the management team there, which is also good, everything’s been focused on a long-term solution there.”
Taylor Rogers, traded by the Twins to San Diego three weeks ago, already has eight saves in nine chances and hasn’t given up a run. An error cost him being 9 for 9 in saves.
While Twins first baseman Miguel Sano (one home run and three RBIs in 16 games while batting .096) continues to falter in the final year of his $30 million contract, young slugger Jose Miranda (two homers and 11 RBIs in 18 games while hitting .250) is conspicuously getting some time at first base for the St. Paul Saints.
Look for Gophers men’s basketball to redshirt two of their incoming high school signees. Who they will be will be determined in summer workouts.
It looks like fired Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, 65, whose $1.99 million house in Inver Grove Heights quickly sold for nearly the asking price, will sit out this season while collecting $8 million the team owes him, then try to land a defensive consulting job for 2023.
Also fired by the Vikings, GM Rick Spielman’s $975,000 Eden Prairie home sold within 48 hours for more than the asking price. Word is Spielman, who generally shunned local media, is headed to Naples, Fla., and could end up with, gulp, a media job.
Boston University is hiring a new men’s hockey coach, and Minnesota State Mankato’s Mike Hastings, 56, seems a logical target. The job would come with a $250,000 pay raise.
At the end of the school year, Cretin-Derham Hall athletics director Phil Archer will leave to become an associate director of the Minnesota State High School League.
Gophers NCAA heavyweight wrestling champion Gable Steveson, speaking at a Dunkers gathering at Interlachen the other day, wouldn’t say whether he’ll play a good guy or bad guy when he embarks on his World Wrestling Entertainment career.
Topps says ex-Minnehaha Academy star Chet Holmgren, expected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA draft, helped choose nine designs for the 7-footer’s collectible cards that launched last week.
It hasn’t been announced, but Bob Kurtz, 74, the peerless Wild play-by-play voice for 21 seasons, has quietly retired from the team and won’t be working the playoffs.
OVERHEARD
Ex-Twin Torii Hunter, on the Twins moving up to first place: “I know it’s early, but anytime you can be in first place with the White Sox and Cleveland in the (division), you’ve got to enjoy it and ride that bike until the wheels fall off.”
NFL draft tracker: Who the Chicago Bears added on Day 3 with their 8 picks after making 4 trades
After drafting two defensive backs and a wide receiver in the second round Friday, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has finally begun adding to his NFL draft haul on Day 3.
Poles engineered four trades to increase his picks from three to eight: Nos. 168 and 174 in the fifth round, Nos. 186, 203 and 207 and Nos. 226, 254 and 255 in the seventh round.
Poles traded a 2023 sixth-rounder to the Los Angeles Chargers for pick Nos. 254 and 255 this year. He traded No. 148 to the Buffalo Bills for Nos. 168 and 203. He traded No. 150 to the Houston Texans for Nos. 166 and 207. And he traded No. 166 to the Cincinnati Bengals for Nos. 174 and 226.
- Column: GM Ryan Poles didn’t talk too much about fixing the Bears’ secondary — but it was a glaring need
- Bears prioritize defense, selecting Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker with their first 2 NFL draft picks
- Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL draft
- Ryan Poles’ remodeling project is about to take a big step forward. Here’s how he prepared for his 1st draft as Bears GM.
- Full draft coverage here
The Tribune is tracking all of the Bears’ draft weekend moves. Here’s a look at each of their new players.
Kyler Gordon, cornerback, Washington
No. 39, second round
Height, weight: 6-0, 200
Why the Bears picked him
The Bears had a major need for a starter at cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson and someone to play nickel, and now they have a dynamic athlete as an option for either role.
Gordon had two interceptions and nine passes defended in 12 games in 2021, being named a first-team All-Pac 12 player. He finished his career with 14 passes defended, 98 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. Gordon’s teammate, cornerback Trent McDuffie, was picked 21st in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Analysts on the ESPN broadcast called him a tough, hard-nosed player with good finishing skills who will fit in well with coach Matt Eberflus’ style.
Gordon said at the combine that he doesn’t have a preference between playing outside or nickel, and Poles said the Bears value the flexibility he provides.
Poles said Gordon popped up in their mock-draft simulations a few times, but they didn’t think he would be available.
“We kind of laughed it off and it was like, ‘There’s no way,’” Poles said. “So when it actually happened it was a really cool moment, and we’re excited about adding a guy that I believe is going to be a starting-caliber corner. … His movement skills are outstanding. He’s tough. He has what we call reactive athleticism, twitchy. He’s going to help us in coverage big time.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Gordon ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the combine, but some within the Bears were excited by that, according to scout Francis St. Paul.
“We were like, ‘Uh oh, we may have a chance now,’” St. Paul said. “He plays way faster than that time. And you see it all the time, there are a lot of players that don’t run as fast as we’re all expecting but they play faster. And he has great play speed.”
Multiple analysts indicated Gordon still needs to develop his instincts and technique, but Poles complimented his instincts, saying Gordon has a great feel for the game.
The Athletic ranked Gordon as the sixth-best cornerback in the draft, and he was the sixth selected.
Scout’s take
“Just his competitiveness, toughness. This is a guy, when you speak with him, you’ll see he’s very calm. Corners, you’ve got to forget about the next play because you will get beat. And he’s one of the guys, that if he gets beat, it didn’t bother him at all, and he came back and competed more on the next play.” — St. Paul
In his own words
“My favorite corner growing up, the one I watched the most was Darrelle Revis. He’s the one I kind of modeled my game after in just the way he is off the line. He’s just a technician the way he moves. … He’s just a great player.” — Gordon
You should know
Gordon’s mom got him into competitive dancing when he was young, and he said he traveled around the country for competitions in lyrical, ballet and hip hop. He also did martial arts.
St. Paul said you can see his dance background in his play.
“You see it in his balance,” St. Paul said. “You see it in his change of direction. He ran a 6.67(-second) three-cone. And the most impressive (thing) about it, he was stumbling and pulled out of that stumble and to finish with that time. …If he didn’t stumble, that time would have been amazing.”
Analyst’s take
“He ran in the low 4.5s (in the 40-yard dash at the combine), but he plays so much faster than that and can really find and play the ball. … He’s got the size and length that you love. He’s big-time explosive. … He’s a dynamic athlete.” — NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah
Jaquan Brisker, safety, Penn State
No. 48, second round
Height, weight: 6-1, 206
Why the Bears picked him
The Bears need a safety to start alongside Eddie Jackson, and Brisker could be that player.
Brisker was named a second-team All-American by multiple outlets as a fifth-year senior in 2021 after transferring from junior college in 2019. A defensive leader for the Nittany Lions, he had 153 tackles, 9½ for a loss, five interceptions and 14 pass breakups in 34 games and 21 starts.
In his senior season in 2021, he had 64 tackles, 5½ for a loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.
Poles lauded his toughness, his team-first mentality and his ability to rise to the occasion, noting a key interception against Wisconsin.
“One of those attributes you look for in players is can he make big plays in big moments?” Poles said. “And he showed that over and over in his career, so we’re excited about him.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Brisker, who was The Athletic’s fifth-ranked safety, came up through the junior college ranks, so he spent five years in college. He played through a shoulder injury in 2021.
Scout’s take
“You’re talking about a big guy that‘s physical. We like his toughness. We like his ball skills. … A guy that has got speed, range, ball skills, plus he brings the physical side of the game that we like. Obviously with ‘Flus and his defense, wanting to be a physical team, he also brings that aspect of it too.” — Bears scout Chris Prescott
In his own words
“I just think leading by example is very important, whether that’s off the field or on the field. Off the field, my teammates can depend on me, especially working out on my own, them calling me or reaching out or me reaching out to them. And also the head coach can always depend on me to do the right thing.” — Brisker
You should know
Brisker played two seasons at Lackawanna Community College before moving to Penn State in 2019.
“You just take everything one day at a time,” Brisker said. “But really (I learned to) just be humble from the beginning. Me going through junior college is going to help me a lot. It helped me be more mature and helped me see where I was at.”
Analyst’s take
“Jaquan Brisker was a favorite of (Penn State coach) James Franklin’s from start to finish. … Really a versatile safety. He’s not just an in-the-box type.” — ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
Velus Jones Jr., wide receiver, Tennessee
No. 71, third round
Height, weight: 6-0, 204
Why the Bears drafted him
Jones is a speedy receiver who ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the combine.
He spent four years at USC, including a redshirt freshman year, before transferring to Tennessee for two years. He had a career-high 62 catches for 807 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.
He was the SEC co-special teams player of the year in 2021. He had 41 kick returns for 1,026 yards and a touchdown in two seasons at Tennessee and added 18 punt returns for 272 yards in 2021.
Poles said the Bears value Jones’ ability to be used in several ways.
“I was looking for those guys that are explosive and they’re playmakers and they can help in many different areas, and that’s what this kid is,” Poles said. “And when you get a chance to meet him, you’ll understand that he’s different. He’s special. There’s something about him. … There’s just an aura about him.
“There’s a lot of really cool traits. This guy breaks a lot of tackles. He can take the top off. His run off the catch is outstanding. He’s big, too. … This isn’t like a skinny, fast dude. This is a strong, violent runner. He used to be a running back, too. There’s a lot we can do.”
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
After spending six seasons in college, Jones turns 25 in May and still needs to show improvement in his route running, according to analysts.
“He’s a mature 25, as opposed to being an older guy who acts like a younger guy and falls in with the college crowd,” Bears scout Sam Summerville said. “He’s very humble and he’s very hungry.”
Scout’s take
“He was one of the guys that took advantage of that COVID year and came back, and it really helped him to refine different parts of his game. The more I watched him, the more I saw him improve. Even going through this season, you see a different player end the season than what you saw earlier. … In particular I would say he got better with route running and things down the field. I think he has always been dynamic with the ball in his hands. He has continuing to add those different aspects to his game.” — Summerville
In his own words
“Ball-in-hand guy, it doesn’t mean just short passes. When the ball touches my hands from an over route, curl route, an out route, I’m going to make something happen, especially with the mentality I have. It came from my father: never, ever get tackled by the first person. That’s something that I’ve been living. That’s something that I was able to put on film and prove I’m one of the best ball-in-hand guys in the nation.” — Jones
You should know
Jones brushed off questions about being a 25-year-old rookie, noting his lack of major injuries during his career.
“Age is nothing but a number,” he said. “I feel like injuries affect you no matter how old you are. I was fortunate. The biggest injury I ever had was a high ankle sprain. Never tore anything, broke anything, so I have the body of, like, a 21-year-old. Age is nothing but a number. A lot of people try to make it a big issue, but at the end of the day, I can play ball, I’m physical, I can run, I can make plays.”
Analyst’s take
“To me the most Deebo (Samuel)-like player — and it would definitely be Deebo-like, he’s not the same talent — but Velus Jones from Tennessee is kind of that guy that’s really, really sturdy and strong and explosive. Like real, real, real fast, somebody on jet sweeps. You see it in the kick return game with him, as well. Just get him the ball and let him go.” — Jeremiah
Braxton Jones, offensive tackle, Southern Utah
No. 168, fifth round
Height, weight: 6-5, 310
Why the Bears drafted him
The Bears are looking to add more talent and depth to their offensive line in order to better support young quarterback Justin Fields. That led Poles to take a Saturday swing on Jones, who is lauded for his length, his quickness and feel for the game. Jones showed good footwork and bend during his college career also has the kind of nasty edge that Poles is looking to inject into his offensive line. He has a chance to be a solid run blocker on the next level. Jones started 30 games at Southern Utah.
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Jones, according to some talent evaluators, can be inconsistent with his fundamentals up front and may be particularly vulnerable as a pass protector in the NFL. He’s also coming from a struggling Football Championship Subdivision in the Big Sky and will almost certainly need time to be molded and developed.
In his own words
“I feel like I’m fairly ready, honestly, to compete. That’s the thing I do is compete all day. Obviously there might be a little bit of tweaking and some techniques that I need to fix. But that will come quickly. I think I’ll be able to come in and make a big impact immediately.”
Analyst’s take
“You want to talk about length? Almost 36-inch arms for Braxton Jones at 6-5, 310. He’s a specimen and when he gets his arms on you, it’s over. He just needs to get a little bit more comfortable and play with a little bit more balance. But to me, if he can get his pads down and play with more balance, that length is going to be a huge asset for him.” — Jeremiah
You should know
Jones’ interaction with the Bears’ was minimal during the pre-draft process. He interviewed with he team at both the Senior Bowl and the scouting combine. But that was it. Until last week when the Bears sent assistant offensive line coach Austin King to Salt Lake City, Utah, to have dinner with Jones and then put him through a private workout.
“I think they just needed to see me actually move and be able to move in space and see my athleticism,” Jones said. “Maybe they weren’t totally sold on it yet. For me to come out there on short notice and just do my thing, I think they saw that in me.”
Dominique Robinson, edge rusher, Miami (Ohio)
No. 174, fifth round
Height, weight: 6-5, 253
Why the Bears drafted him
Robinson was a high school quarterback who started his career at Miami as a wide receiver. He transitioned to edge rusher in 2020. In his fifth and final year at Miami, he had 29 tackles, 8 ½ tackles for a loss, 4 ½ sacks and four quarterback hits.
Bears scout Brendan Rehor said Robinson has the makeup and the traits, including outstanding athletic ability, to be worth a risk.
He saw Robinson show up against Central Michigan against offensive lineman Luke Goedeke, who was drafted Friday in the second round, and said Robinson also impressed at the Senior Bowl.
Why he wasn’t drafted sooner
Robinson only had two years of collegiate experience on defense, and so still has development ahead.
Rehor said Robinson still has to improve in the run game. Robinson said he considers himself to be “really, really raw.”
“I’ve been working on some new stuff,” Robinson said. “I was a one-dimensional player, kind of. I only had one move throughout college. I wanted to add some power. I wanted to add some things that come off of power, and I think I’ve been doing that pretty well on a consistent basis during this off time.”
Scout’s take
“The athlete stands out the most. There’s only upside with this kid, which is what we’re betting on and what we invested in. The athlete himself, the frame, when you get up on this kid, he’s a lean dude. … There is some rawness to him, but this kid can rush the passer. He showed this at the Senior Bowl. That was really where he made his biggest step where he (showed he) belonged.” – Rehor
Zachary Thomas, offensive tackle, San Diego State
No. 186, sixth round
Height, weight: 6-5, 308
Trestan Ebner, running back, Baylor
No. 203, sixth round
Height, weight: 5-11, 206
Why the Bears drafted him
Ebner was the Big 12 special teams player of the year in 2021, when he had 23 kick returns for 511 yards and a touchdown and seven punt returns for 154 yards. He totaled 4,542 all-purpose yards over his five-year career at Baylor, with 1,690 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and 1,515 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had four return touchdowns.
Doug Kramer, center, Illinois
No. 207, sixth round
Height, weight: 6-2, 299
