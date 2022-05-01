News
Tennessee Titans select Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo in fourth round of 2022 NFL draft: ‘He’s going to do great things’
The Tennessee Titans selected Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo with the 143rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday.
Okonkwo is the first Terps tight end to be drafted since Dan Gronkowski, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft.
The 6-3, 238-pound Okonkwo, Gronkowski and two-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis are the only Maryland tight ends to be drafted since 2006. Davis played three years for the Terps before becoming the sixth overall pick and played 15 seasons in the league.
After Maryland football’s spring game Saturday, redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s jaw dropped when he found out Okonkwo was drafted. Tagovailoa couldn’t contain his excitement for his former teammate, but strongly believes Okonkwo should’ve went higher, saying “that’s the best tight end.”
“I know he’s going to do great things,” Tagovailoa added. “I feel like [the Titans] use their tight ends a lot so he’ll be in a good position to really showcase what he can do in the league.”
As college football grappled with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Okonkwo missed the season because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. He returned this past season, becoming one of junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s go-to targets after receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones went down with season-ending injuries.
In March, Okonkwo made a name for himself at the NFL scouting combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash among his position group. Okonkwo’s time of 4.52 seconds ranked in the 94th percentile among tight ends since 2011.
During the 2021 season, Okonkwo caught 52 passes for 447 yards and a team-best five touchdowns while showcasing his versatility as a pass catcher and blocker.
“I can play every role,” he said during Maryland’s Pro Day. “I can play out wide, the slot, the backfield. I can cause mismatches, and I can block.”
Big Ten Network analyst Matt Millen, a former Penn State defensive lineman and general manager for the Detroit Lions, said Okonkwo has potential but a team must be willing to take time for his talent to develop.
“If somebody drafts him, they’re going to have to be a little patient with him, but I think he has something to work with,” Millen said last month.
Okonkwo is the second Maryland player to be selected in the 2022 draft. Terps junior safety Nick Cross was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round at No. 96 overall.
Maryland coach Mike Locksley said it’s rewarding to see Cross and Okonkwo complete a lifelong dream while helping out their families.
“It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work, but it shows the other people coming up through this program that if you do things the right way, you have a chance to reach every goal you set for yourself,” Locksley said.
‘Gaslit’ review: Julia Roberts humanizes Watergate in new Starz series
Behind every great political scandal, there are players whose stories get shoved to the side by the first, second and even third drafts of history.
“Gaslit,” overpacked but compelling, shoves back — though not quite hard enough. The actors traverse a wide variety of styles, from sardonic satire to raw sincerity. While that stylistic range can feel indecisive in some episodes, it’s an awfully good cast.
With a deft balance of social cunning and justifiable paranoia, Julia Roberts takes the lead as “mouth of the south” Martha Mitchell. Her public statements regarding Richard Nixon’s ineptly corrupt administration helped bring down a presidential second-term hopeful and various minions intent on smearing the opposition party. Across the eight-part Starz series (seven episodes were available for preview), Roberts occasionally has to fight for screen time in what is an ensemble piece, not a star vehicle. Sean Penn plays her husband, Nixon crony and U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell, encased in a misjudged load of prosthetics. (More on that shortly.)
“Gaslit” devotes nearly equal time to White House counsel John Dean (Dan Stevens of “Downton Abbey”) and his wife, Maureen “Mo” Dean (Betty Gilpin). Gilpin excels as the series’ voice of reason and — as depicted here — the cool, clear, morally aghast rebuke to the feckless, reckless men, her husband included, making the wrong kind of history all around her.
The series opens with another major player: dirty-tricks maestro G. Gordon Liddy (Shea Whigham, a serious pleasure as always). We meet him doing Liddy’s infamous signature move: holding his hand over a candle flame, testing his tolerance for burning flesh, referenced though not shown in “All the President’s Men.”
History, Whigham’s Liddy tells us, “isn’t written by the feeble masses — the pissants, the commies, the queers and the women. It is written and rewritten by soldiers carrying the banner of kings.” By episode seven, in prison for the Watergate break-in, Liddy’s reduced to going mano-a-mano with a rat in a cell, though like so many co-conspirators, he enjoyed a lucrative career redemption outside politics, post-Watergate.
Other real-life figures take their share of the narrative here, fictionalized to varying degrees. (It’s a docudrama, or rather, a docu-comedy-drama, not a documentary.) Patrick Walker is heartbreaking as security guard Frank Wills, who first reported signs of a break-in at the Watergate complex, leading to arrests made early morning on July 17, 1972. Wills was treated as a marginalized pariah for doing his job. Though Martha Mitchell’s mistreatment at the hands of Nixon operatives centers the adaptation — she was, by various accounts and this show’s telling, imprisoned and drugged in an LA hotel suite for talking too much, too dangerously — “Gaslit” casts a sympathetic eye to various marginalized characters thrown under various buses.
Creator Robbie Pickering and his fellow writers, working under Matt Ross’s direction, do many things very well. The period is shrewdly evoked, braking right at the edge of parody. (As a former 12-year-old Watergate hearings viewer, I can attest to the general domestic onslaught of avocado green, harvest gold and simulated wood-paneled interiors.) When Roberts and Penn get a chance to really tear into each other as scene partners, the results are riveting. And the ensemble is full of wily scene-stealers, such as John Carroll Lynch as FBI director L. Patrick Gray, no one’s idea of a profile in courage.
“Gaslit” comes from the Watergate season of the Slate podcast “Slow Burn,” which began with a 25-minute episode on Martha Mitchell and fanned out from there. The Starz edition of the story strains a bit to find its focus, winding so many other figures around Mitchell.
There’s also a weird visual disconnect with Roberts, whose fine performance is relatively unconcerned with re-creating the Martha Mitchell we know from archival material, up against a nearly unrecognizable Penn as John Mitchell. His jowly prosthetics, to be sure, are first-rate: Kazuhiro Tsuji, who won an Oscar for turning Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” achieves a similarly convincing effect for Penn. Yet is the performance and the series truly better for it? Is Mitchell’s face Churchill-level iconic? (No.) Why go to the trouble? Even with Penn in the role, would it have been possible to go halfway with this sort of facial sculpting job, and let an actor of Penn’s skill level do more of the work?
“Gaslit” owes its brash comic edge to the political work of Adam McKay (”Vice,” “Don’t Look Up”), an edge that has its payoffs and its limitations. With the Watergate character roster, it’s hard to avoid comedy, because they delivered so many varieties: the comedy of self-delusion (John Dean), the comedy of straight-faced insanity (Liddy), the comedy of office politics (everyone else). In “Gaslit,” it’s hard to take Dean seriously; he’s a hapless hollow man in Stevens’ portrayal, and you have to squint, hard, to see what brought the Deans together. It’s like the makeup issue with Penn vs. Roberts, only without the makeup; while Stevens plays almost every line for nervous laughs, Gilpin makes Mo a little bit of everything: funny, melancholy, regretful, defiant.
Films such as “Vice” and series such as this one, cannot help but point to the inevitable Trump White House projects. How will our previous president’s (first?) term in office be treated on screen? For McKay-style laughs only? When Nixon’s worst has been so easily bested by recent history, is it possible we already living in a time when satire becomes not simply limiting, but irresponsible?
On the other hand: It remains a singular historical fact that G. Gordon Liddy was not, in fact, a fictional character. And when an actor as good as Whigham gets lines such as “I don’t experience human neuroses,” “Gaslit” can be forgiven its flaws.
‘Gaslit’ ★★★ (out of 4)
Content rating: TV-MA
Running time: Eight episodes, approximately eight hours. Seven episodes were screened for review.
How to watch: Now streaming on Starz
No Mow May: A way of doing more for pollinators by doing less this spring
On a chilly morning in late April, Amanda Lynch planted a city-issued sign in her family’s front yard.
“No Mow May,” it proclaimed.
It was her dad’s idea to take part in this environmental initiative in West St. Paul, but the city and her father have her full support.
“I like it because I don’t have to mow the yard,” said Lynch, 20, with a laugh. “It’s a good idea, though — to give the lawn the opportunity to start growing and get everything started.”
POLLINATOR PERKS
No Mow May’s purpose is actually for pollinators, and it’s a blossoming trend across the U.S. — including city-led initiatives in West St. Paul, Edina and New Brighton.
What’s the purpose of doing less — to let the grass grow shaggy; to let the dandelions grow; to hold off on that spring cleanup of leaves?
“No Mow May is a campaign to raise awareness of the importance of spring flowers for bees,” said Elaine Evans, extension educator at the University of Minnesota. “In May, many bees are coming out of hibernation and need flowers to feed themselves and their babies. The main purpose of No Mow May is to encourage people to let spring flowers in their lawns bloom before mowing.”
The bees needing an assist include the endangered rusty patched bumblebee, which became Minnesota’s state bee in 2019.
“The rusty patched bumblebee used to be common in Minnesota but is now very rare,” Evans says. “It is threatened with extinction, but still can be found in many parts of Minnesota, with many recent sightings in the Twin Cities. By creating a pollinator haven in your yard, you can help the rusty patched bumble bee recover.”
Planting pollinator-friendly flowers is an idea people are familiar with, but it’s probably going to take a lot of signs to spread the message to Americans that they should consider letting their yards grow more wild — to let the creeping Charlie creep, to let the clover flourish.
“It’s all about education,” says Gretchen Cudak, a member of the St Paul Garden Club. “We all need to refocus and regroup about what we think is normal and good — because what we think is normal and good is not normal and good for pollinators. The bees are really suffering.”
A BRITISH IMPORT
The idea for No Mow May took root across the pond: The annual campaign by Plantlife, a conservation group in England, inspired the city of Appleton, Wis., to pass a resolution to do the same, as well as Lawrence University of Appleton. Both the city and the university are affiliates of the Xerces Society, an Oregon-based environmental organization (named after an extinct butterfly) that organizes programs called Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA.
No Mow May has slowly been spreading, like honey on toast.
“It just went viral this year,” says Laura Rost, coordinator for Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA.
It’s not just about lawns and it’s not just about May, though.
“We think of No Mow May as one thing you can do; a starting point to helping bees,” Rost says. “The month of May might not be the best month for all areas of the country. But studies show it’s a very important part of the year for many bees. If you mow less or not at all when they are emerging, you tend to see a higher number of species of bees and a higher abundance of bees overall, if there are flowers are in the grass.”
Flowers … in the grass?
Here in Minnesota, that could mean what we often think of as “weeds.”
“Clover, dandelion, purple nettle or violets do provide spring nectar and resources,” Rost says. “Planting native plants and reducing pesticide usage — that’s what bees really need.”
MAY DAY
No Mow May begins on Sunday — May Day, a day known for flowers. It’s been such a cold spring, though, that mowing and flowers and bees haven’t been on people’s minds. After all, we were still shoveling snow in April. In Edina, though, the efforts for the city’s first No Mow May were ramping up even as the snow was still falling.
‘It’s such a critical time of the season,” says Grace Hancock, Edina’s sustainability manager.
The official program is limited to homes with individual yards this year, either owner-occupied or owner-approved. Registration is required, so the city can track participation and separate No Mow May efforts from nuisance properties — typically, the city won’t intervene unless the grass grows longer than 10 inches, but registered properties are allowed to go past that in May. It’s difficult to imagine grass growing longer than 10 inches this May, but homeowners will have until June 15 to get their lawns back in compliance if needed.
And in June?
It’s OK to keep the grass shaggy (choose a higher setting for your lawn mower — you don’t want to shave it like a military recruit’s head), and to put away the “weed’ killer.
“Think about when you go to a park, and you see flowers and bees and butterflies,” Hancock says. ‘But we expect to see lawns and not much else in someone’s yard — no dandelions, no clover. But that’s not how nature shows up in its natural form — and getting back to nature is very beneficial, even in our short season.”
This is why yard signs are crucial to No Mow May — as of Friday, 750 properties had signed up in Edina to participate and spread the word.
“Signs are part of the education and celebration piece, and we hope they’ll lead to across-the-fence conversations,” Hancock says. “A changing climate can be daunting — what can we do? This is something we can do; it really does start at home.”
CONVERSATION STARTERS
It doesn’t take a city for someone to participate. After reading about No Mow May in the New York Times, Cudak printed off a sign on the Xerces Society’s website and, after laminating it, has it displayed prominently in her front yard on Summit Avenue. She also printed out and laminated more of the signs and handed them out to members of the St. Paul Garden Club as well as friends at her book club.
It’s been a good conversation starter.
“I was explaining No Mow May to someone who lives in an area with only perfectly green lawns,” Cudak says. “I told her that the idea is to let the dandelions, clover and creeping Charlie flower and grow so the bees could have their first food. She said, ‘But those are weeds.’ This is why it takes a mindset change; we have to relook at why we do things.”
The garden club, Cudak says, is working on a tour of “bee lawns” (stay tuned).
Just why are pollinators so important, anyway?
“Pollinators directly impact our food supply, with about one out of every three bites of food you eat depending on pollinators,” Evans says. “Not only that, but pollinator-dependent foods tend to be our most nutrient-dense foods, like fruits and nuts. Looking beyond our food supply, about 80 percent of plants depend on pollinators for their survival and these plants feed countless creatures, filter water and build soils. Pollinators are an essential part of our ecosystem.”
In West St. Paul, people are picking up signs at City Hall for the Dakota County community’s second year of No Mow May. City officials hope participation keeps growing, just like the grass, every year.
“Taking part will help a lot of wildlife — more than we even know,” says Mayor Dave Napier.
Tips for No Mow May — and beyond:
Find resources for No Mow May and print out a yard sign at Beecityusa.org/no-mow-may.
Elaine Evans, extension educator at the University of Minnesota, recommends four actions that anyone can take to help pollinators:
- Plant flowers: Whether it is a pot, a patch, or a prairie, every bit helps. Keep those flowers free of pesticides and look for plants that are native to your area. (Consider adding violets and pussy toes. For blooms after May, add self-heal, ground plum, lanceleaf tickweed or calico American aster. If you want to do even more for pollinators in May, plant native spring blooming flowers, trees, and shrubs, like pussy willows, serviceberries, and bluebells.)
- Create homes: You can create safe spaces for pollinators by leaving some messy corners in your yard with leaves, logs, and standing stems. A diversity of native plants can be homes for caterpillars.
- Take climate action: Plant trees and native grasses with deep roots. Switch to clean energy sources. Support sustainable farming. Our future food supply depends on pollinators and they depend on a stable climate.
- Collect data: By taking photos of pollinators and sharing them on the app iNaturalist, you can help scientists track and protect them.
Get more local info and resources at the University of Minnesota’s Bee Lab at Beelab.umn.edu and the Minnesota Bumble Bee Atlas.
Kayvon Thibodeaux self-aware as Joe Schoen’s flashy first Giants pick: ‘You can’t be a guy who blows smoke’
A general manager’s first draft pick with a team means something extra. He will be tied to that player forever, and the pick says something about the GM’s thought process and risk tolerance.
Dave Gettleman and Saquon Barkley always will be connected. And now so will Joe Schoen and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the charismatic Oregon pass rusher who landed in New Jersey on Saturday morning with a hoarse voice and a $36 million dollar smile.
“Touching down it was like, it’s meant to be,” Thibodeaux, 21, said early Saturday morning on the auditorium stage inside the Giants’ East Rutherford, N.J., facility.
Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and Thibodeaux both were thoughtful, personable and genuine during their first meeting with the New York media.
The impressive 6-7, 340-pound Neal barely fit through the doorway when he entered. The No. 7 overall pick said he was 378 pounds in eighth grade. Thibodeaux, who was selected fifth overall, shook his head in amazement.
“One thing I take away from the Giants organization,” Neal, 21, said, “is that they are really trying to get back to that winning culture. And that’s something that I really respect.”
Thibodeaux is a fascinating prospect, though. He is a star, a Los Angeles native eager to embrace the Big Apple, familiar already with the big city from frequent visits the past two years.
He gives off Odell Beckham Jr.-like vibes as a playmaker with an electric personality whose name and face could quickly be on billboards and marquees in this area, if not around the country.
He is so natural on camera, he could host his own national television talk show right now. He had no voice for Saturday’s big introduction because he’s been celebrating his special week.
“I would say the music has just been hitting differently,” he said. “So that’s why my voice is gone, because I’ve been singing along and singing my heart out.”
It is well-documented that some teams were turned off by Thibodeaux’s overconfidence, perceptions (right or wrong) about his work ethic, and his numerous off-field endeavors.
Some evaluators have told the Daily News they specifically have concerns about Thibodeaux keeping his focus on football in New York. Two pass rushers went ahead of him to the Jaguars and Lions. The Jets, with a head coach who loves pass rushers, passed on him for a corner.
Schoen is taking some risk by staking his early reputation on such a polarizing player.
“He’s a very outgoing individual,” the GM admitted on Thursday. “He’s got a lot of personality.”
That said, Thibodeaux showed Saturday why the Giants felt convinced he could handle this: He is self-aware. And while he is going to be himself, he knows his actions must speak louder.
“I feel like one thing with me, you can’t be a guy who blows smoke,” Thibodeaux said. “I can’t be a guy with nothing to show for it. I can’t be a guy who people look at and don’t believe in, right? So for me, no matter what I say, I know I’ve got to go put in the work.”
Thibodeaux also said — when asked about some scouts criticizing his “brand” as a distraction — that he has checked his ego at the Giants’ door.
“When they handed me the playbook it was in iPad form, and me, I learn best writing,” he said. “So for me it was like the brand went out the window. The only thing I can get done now is the playbook.”
Thibodeaux even said that mentor Michael Strahan, the great Giants pass rusher, advised him primarily to “keep the main thing the main thing.”
“Football is going to be that terminal for everything you want to do after, so long as you keep the main thing the main thing,” he said.
Asked if he would prefer to have Strahan’s football career or post-football career, he answered: “They are both ridiculous, but for me I feel like I kind of want to pave my own way. He’s done the great things he’s done because of the work he’s put in. So I got to go put the work in myself and build that legacy for myself.”
Thibodeaux admitted he is “ignorant” to the Giants’ history of great pass rushers outside of Strahan and that has to “do some research” on all of the great players he hopes to follow.
He has a more pressing matter to attend to first, though, before he studies up on Lawrence Taylor, Leonard Marshall, Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora and the like:
He aims to acquire the No. 5 jersey number from kicker Graham Gano, who is apparently asking the rookie for $250,000 in return.
“Just know, this is real now, we’re talking real numbers,” Thibodeaux said with a laugh. “And when you tell somebody 250, I don’t know what 250 means. You forget all the zeros behind it. Things are a lot different now.”
Thibodeaux admitted the No. 5 is “something I’m pursuing” but said he respects Gano and, knowing the kicker has five kids, “there’s a whole lot of negotiating that’s going to have to happen before anything shakes.”
But he also said “the number don’t make the player; the player makes the number.” And he said he felt a genuine early connection with Schoen and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale when they met.
“You can’t fake it, you know?” he said.
Neal and Thibodeaux clearly were exhausted from all of the emotions of the past 48 hours.
“These few days have been awesome,” Neal said. “They’ve been long. But they’ve been awesome.”
But they’ll quickly have an opportunity to put their stamp on the direction of this Giants franchise. And Thibodeaux’s journey promises to be especially entertaining and impactful on how Schoen’s tenure ultimately shakes out.
