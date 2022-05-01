Finance
The IRS Wants to Know, Are You Running a Business or a Hobby?
Being a small business owner brings with it a whole host of challenges. Not only are you concerned with taking care of your client’s needs, getting paid and paying your vendors. You also have to be concerned with staying compliant with federal and state laws as well as local guidelines. Small business owners, especially sole proprietors, are at an increased risk of audit. The federal government believes that self-employed people are grossly under-reporting their income and over-reporting their expenses. According to the website Tax Help Online, “You might be shocked to learn that 20% of all small business audits involve disallowing deductions because the IRS reclassifies the small business as a hobby under the so-called ‘hobby loss’ rule.” Internal Revenue Code Section 183 (Activities Not Engaged in For Profit) limits deductions that can be claimed when an activity is not engaged in for profit. IRC 183 is sometimes referred to as the “hobby loss rule”. As a small business owner, it is your responsibility to make sure your business is viewed as a legitimate business in the eyes of the IRS and not a hobby.
Below, I have listed some smart business practices that will not only help you define and grow your business, but will also help you document that you are running a real business and not just performing a hobby.
1) Write a business plan. There are lots of local small business support centers that can help you to put your plan in writing. For example, the Small Business Administration has both local and online resources to assist you.
2) Determine your legal structure (LLC, Partnership, C-Corporation, S-Corporation, Sole-Proprietor).
3) Obtain an Employee Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS.
4) Open a separate bank account for all of your business transactions (deposits and expenses). You need to keep your personal and business transactions separate.
5) Establish a separate line of credit or credit card to use with your business. Put personal expenses on a personal card and put business expenses on a business card.
6) Keep your business documents organized. The National Federation of Independent Business recommends keeping business records and receipts for at least seven years.
7) File completed tax returns on time. This would include all required schedules and signatures. Depending on the type of organization you have, you or your CPA will be filling out forms like 1020, 1065, 1040 Schedule C, 1096, 1099, 940 along with calculating your self-employed tax. I highly recommend finding a local Certified Public Accountant (CPA) that is familiar with your industry to help you determine which forms you will be required to file and making sure they are submitted on time and to the right government office.
8) Hire a support team: A lawyer can help you with your legal structure and a Certified Public Accountant can help you keep your finances in order as well as keeping you compliant with local, state and federal government.
9) Create industry standard business documents and forms to include: logo, letterhead, business cards, and website.
10) Advertise in your local media along with appropriate trade periodicals.
According to IRS document, FS-2008-23, below are some of the questions that the IRS may ask when determining if your business is engaged in for-profit activity. You will need to be prepared to answer these questions and provide documentation.
1) How many hours a week do you work in the business?
2) Do you depend on income from this activity to pay your bills?
3) Do you have the knowledge needed to carry on the activity as a successful business?
4) Have you made profit in similar activities in the past?
5) Does the activity make profit in some years?
6) Do you expect the activity to make a profit in the future?
7) Are there elements of personal pleasure or recreation?
8) Has your business made a profit in 3 of the last 5 years?
According to IRC 183, “If your business activity is not carried on for profit, allowable deductions cannot exceed the gross receipts for the activity.” The result is that your business deductions will now become itemized deductions and be limited to your hobby income.
For more information and assistance in helping your company maintain their position as a legitimate business, please contact a local CPA. Each state has its own independent licensing board. If you are located in North Carolina, you can contact the NC CPA Board website and click on their “Licensee search” button to locate a CPA near you. All licensed and active CPAs in North Carolina will be found on this website.
Finance
Developing the Best Internet Marketing Strategy
After spending the past decade talking with individuals wishing to promote their products and web sites online one theme appears to repeat itself and may be at the root of the marketer’s problem.
Wikipedia states that:
“Real-life marketing primarily revolves around the application of a great deal of common-sense; dealing with a limited number of factors, in an environment of imperfect information and limited resources complicated by uncertainty and tight timescales. Use of classical marketing techniques, in these circumstances, is inevitably partial and uneven.”
The average advertiser often perceives himself or herself as a full-fledged “marketer.” This, too often, is far from reality. As the quote above shows there is an abundance of misinformation and limited, trustworthy resources on which one begins to build a marketing base. Choose the wrong ones and you are running around in circles, with little to show for your efforts.
Developing the best internet marketing strategy can be difficult. It must encompass a wide variety of services, methods, and techniques to even begin to show results. Often, the web site owner chooses one particular method, applies himself or herself to that task for a short period of time and then puts it on the back burner. They find that either the technique they decided upon was too hard to implement or too time consuming to pursue.
Then it’s off to find the next “biggest and best” idea.
The lack of follow through compounded with life pressures forces many to give up effectively working their online marketing strategy. Reviewing their plan of action, often it is discovered that there really is no method – just a hit and miss approach to try to gain web site recognition from a virtual world full of competitors.
Cost effective internet marketing and a solid online marketing strategy are key elements to your online business success. Following the latest and greatest fad becomes an all-consuming monster because reality tells us that there just isn’t enough time in the day to work a fully developed online marketing strategy… not if you are going it alone. To further hinder one’s efforts, many try to discover the “secret” from one online source or another. This, too, came chew up time and money without shedding any real light on effective marketing.
Individuals, small businesses, and large corporations running successful endeavors online have one thing in common – a solid marketing strategy and effective ways to implement their plans.
Remember, there is a good reason sayings like “Rome wasn’t built in a day!” remain true even to today. Haphazard marketing brings haphazard (and frustrating) results.
Finance
Discovering Closed Loop Marketing and Utilizing Its Power to Promote Businesses Online
The term closed loop marketing refers to a process of two way interaction that involves both the marketers and the customers. In standard and non-improvised situation, closed loop marketing materials and messages are pushed to the customers, depending on their individual preferences. A self-service model is also often used to for this purpose.
The whole process of closed loop marketing is based on the amount of data that gathered during the different interactive sessions that are enacts in a cycle of continuous improvement on the part of marketers.
What is it?
In no sense of the word it refers to any kind of device or equipment. The whole concept is about building up a relationship with the customers depending on the data that accumulated through a wide variety of communication channels that support continuous refinement of the relationship that exists between the two. The selection of the communication channel is often made depending upon the receptivity or preferences of a particular range of customers. This powerful marketing tool improves the customer database, and these organizations can gain refined clientele segmentation depending on their individual behavioral attributes.
On an operational level there can be different levels of sophistication in closed loop marketing. Under most ideal and favorable situations, when a customer database is linked with a content management platform the most relevant contents can always be provided to the customers depending upon his personal choices and interests. The increased knowledge about the customers is always going to prove useful for the successful promotion of any online business.
A tactical approach
Most modern online promotional campaigns are mono-directional activities. But during the last five years or so a sufficient number of new developments have taken place in this particular field and new technologies are now available to help you to select the exact type of closed loop marketing apps that is just perfectly suitable for the overall marketing strategy of your organization.
The only difficulty that a marketing manager can face in this respect is the lack of available finance that has always been the most important factor behind any successful application of closed group marketing strategies. If any particular commercial organization is particularly focusing on online promotional activities, then closed loop internet marketing strategies are often expected to work well for them. The most important benefits that can be availed from the process can be listed as follows:
– Send at least 20,000 emails a month to redirect more traffic to your website
– Use pay per click advertising
– Using better and well researched keywords
– Sending press releases for brand promotion
And the proper optimization of the web pages to make them friendlier to search engine spiders and have better ranking for them in the search engine result pages. In every possible aspect the closed loop marketing can work wonders to your online business promotions, and helps you earn profits like never before.
Finance
6 Ways to Make Your Online Public Relations Drive SEO
If you think PR is dead, then you are missing out big on the brand visibility opportunities that PR in this digital age comes with. Of course, times have changed. The old tactics of traditional public relations that find expression in strategic event coordination, crisis communication, reputations management, trade shows, sponsorship opportunities, outreach, distribution of press releases and leveraging on traditional media (Radio, TV, Newspapers) — have now given way to more digital approaches.
The strategies applicable to both old and digital PR converge at the point where connections are built and managed. However digital PR comes with the added benefits of Search Engine optimization and link building across the internet while also providing measurable and tangible results and insights and producing easily shareable content.
Why Should Online PR be integrated with SEO?
SEO and PR work together in more ways than one. First, creating premium quality content can earn you backlinks to your site. Then the more media coverage your brand receives, the more link back to your site you will get. Lastly, with excellent PR process, you get to build greater connections with influencers in your industry thereby getting more links from blogs and social media posts, leading to an increase in SEO.
Because the realm of online PR is more specified than that of traditional, it will help grow your brand visibility and patronage online. However, the integration between SEO and PR becomes a lot stronger when executed strategically.
Here are 6 top ways to drive search engine optimization with Online PR.
1. Unify your goals across SEO, PR and other Marketing efforts
Each of these marketing concepts has their unique workability styles, yet their aim is the same. While SEO leverages on digital channels to connect with customers and generate more leads, PR relies heavily on media relations to generate more media coverage of the brand. In the end, their target is to reach customers – and that’s the part you should focus on the most. Only then can you harness the capabilities of the different channels.
2. Use data gotten from researching both SEO and PR to create an overall persona.
While SEO relies on audience research to create a brand personality, PR focuses on Media research to find out the kind of publications that appeal to a brands target audience and search for reporters that cover topics relevant to the brand. Combining both results will create a strong, unified persona.
3. Coordinate Content and Keyword across all digital channels to project a unified brand identity.
All your social media and blog posts, e-books, newsletters, landing pages, video ads, media messages and press releases should project the image your brand is trying to communicate.
4. Use your PR Expertise as a Guide in Crafting Content.
With proper research, PR experts get data on the kind of content their audience will find consumable, valuable and shareable. Let this expertise guide you in creating high-quality, SEO content. While SEO professionals are creating high ranking content, incorporating the most appropriate keywords and sharing them across social media channels, PR experts on the hand should be busy pitching this content and drawing as much attention as possible to it from high-quality links.
5. PR can Leverage on SEO keyword strategy
The keywords used in press releases can trigger reporters to use those targeted keywords when describing a brand, thus increasing the likelihood a business appears in searches for those specified terms.
PR needs to harness and extend SEO keyword strategy – for example, keywords and keyword phrases should appear in critical statements, press releases, media interview, FAQ documents, Social media bios, Website Meta titles and descriptions and website copy.
6. Connect with high-end influencers in your industry
Influencer marketing is non-negotiable in integrating SEO and PR efforts for your site. Connecting with influencers can earn you high-quality link backs from the media, other businesses, and pages with high traffic. Establishing connections with these influencers increases the chances that they will share your content with their audience and even link back to your site, making such content more visible, linked to and of course share.
SEO is a crucial aspect of building a sustainable online presence, but it performs better when it joins forces with PR to create strong results, A link back from Forbes for instance, even if it’s a text link carries a heavier weight than mere blog comments. So you should focus on creating high quality, shareable content. You also want to make your content is adequately and proportionally stuffed with keywords added to the fact that they have to be relevant to a target audience.
