This is the version of Edwin Diaz that Mets fans were waiting for
Lost in the celebration and triumph of the Mets combined no-hitter on Friday was the absolute filth Edwin Diaz served to the meat of the Phillies order.
Diaz was the only pitcher among the Mets arms who followed starter Tylor Megill who realized he was walking into a no-hitter when his signature entrance music, “Narco” by Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet, blared through Citi Field. Once he reached the mound, catcher James McCann approached Diaz to tell him they were ditching the PitchCom device because it was too loud. So, rather than listening to an automated voice, Diaz and McCann went the traditional route — watching for the catcher’s signs.
“It was too loud to use it,” Diaz said. “People were screaming.”
Three outs away from the second-ever no-hitter in Mets history, combined or not, McCann called for Diaz to throw slider after slider against Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto. Of the 13 pitches Diaz offered the Phillies, 10 of them were sliders. The closer said he didn’t question McCann’s pitch calling too much because the Mets bullpen had been “nasty” before him.
So Diaz relied on his best pitch, a 90 mph slider that featured the sharpest of breaks on a blustery night in Flushing. Whereas in previous outings fans have seen the dilemma with Diaz’s slider — if he misses his mark on even just one, and it hangs over the plate just a moment too long, then it could mean trouble — his breaking pitch on Friday was devastating. Diaz struck out the side and completed the five-pitcher combined no-hitter.
“He’s not just a heaver that goes out there and sees if he can overmatch people with his fastball,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said of Diaz. “He’s a lot more of a pitcher than people think. If you look at some of the pitches that he made last night, those were some good hitters, really good hitters. It’s tough to find any weak links in their batting order.”
Asked if that was one of Diaz’s best performances since joining the Mets, the closer nodded his head and simply said: “I think so.” As far as memorabilia, Diaz said he kept his jersey, cleats and hat from the no-hitter.
Diaz said his social media was flooded Friday night with congratulatory texts and messages from friends, family and fans. He sifted through them all once he reached home, about a 20 minute drive from Citi Field, and sat on his couch just going through the compliments.
His lights-out performance lowered his season ERA to 1.80 across 10 relief appearances to go along with his four saves.
“Edwin’s shown the resiliency, think about it, even with seasons,” said Showalter. “He’s at a stage where I think he’s kind of figured out himself a little bit.”
The Met closer has endured quite the journey since he was traded, alongside Robinson Cano, to Queens amid fans that were furious about the transaction. Further worsening the optics around the trade, Diaz deeply struggled in his first year with the Amazin’s, compiling a career-worst 5.59 ERA and blowing seven save opportunities.
Diaz dug himself into a hole after that first season and if Mets fans needed any more convincing that he’s back to being the elite closer he was for the Seattle Mariners, then Friday was the ultimate confirmation. In a high-pressure situation surrounded by expectant fans, Diaz oozed confidence and the results followed.
Next, the closer is tasked with maintaining that consistency over the course of the next five-plus months. But fans should be encouraged by his ability to meet the moment in one of the toughest spots he’ll find himself this season. If Diaz was once unreliable and inconsistent in high-leverage situations, his performance on Friday showed he’s October-ready.
“Edwin’s in a good part of his career,” said Showalter. “That’s another good thing about having multi-year contracts. You get the chance to pull out of it and he has.”
Miami Hurricanes’ NFL draft shutout averted as massive DT Jonathan Ford selected by Packers in the seventh round
Jonathan Ford has spent his football career in South Florida. Now he’s heading to the frozen tundra.
The Green Bay Packers selected the Dillard High alumnus and former Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman in the seventh round of the NFL draft on Saturday, using the 234th pick.
If there had been no UM players picked in the 260-selection draft, it would have marked the first Coral Gables shutout since 1974.
“I’m just proud of going through this whole process, this journey,” Ford said at UM’s Pro Day. “As a kid growing up, a lot of people don’t get this chance just to be able to go to the combine and come to Pro Day and showcase your talent with your brothers for one last time.”
Ford also did 24 bench-press reps during the Hurricanes’ Pro Day. He said at Miami’s Pro Day that he was 6-5 and 338 pounds.
“Teams just love my size, teams love the way I move,” Ford said. “A lot of teams tell me my power and everything is there. One thing I like about myself is also my movement and everything, just me being agile as a big guy.”
Ford had a solid career at Miami. He played in 50 games and made 31 starts with the Hurricanes over five years, racking up 60 total tackles with eight tackles for loss and three sacks. Last season, he had 14 total tackles and one tackle for loss in 10 games.
If Ford earns a spot on the roster, he will be the 22nd Dillard alum to play in the NFL.
Dolphins add wide receiver, outside linebacker on Day 3 of NFL draft
The Miami Dolphins added Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and California outside linebacker Cameron Goode with their first two picks on the final day of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday.
After the Dolphins started their draft with the third-round selection of Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall on Friday, Ezukanma was chosen in the fourth round, No. 125 overall, and Goode was picked with the team’s early seventh-rounder, No. 224. Miami still has a later seventh-round pick at No. 247.
Ezukanma, as a 6-foot-2, 209-pound wideout, is a bigger body in Miami’s receiving corps after the team traded away veteran 6-3 receiver DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots this offseason.
Getting the bigger pass catcher appears to fit into the Dolphins’ receiving unit, complementing Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who are more diminutive, speedy threats.
“It’s going to be a big opportunity,” Ezukanma said in a web conference call with reporters. “You’ve got a guy like Tyreek Hill who’s done it for a long time. Jaylen Waddle being a rookie last year and putting the numbers he put up, it’s going to be a great opportunity to learn from them and take notes and learn from [wide receivers coach Wes Welker], as well.”
Welker, who played for the Dolphins from 2004 to 2006 and came over from the 49ers this offseason with new coach Mike McDaniel, is a Texas Tech alum, like Ezukanma.
Ezukanma can compete in the Dolphins’ second group at the position behind Hill, Waddle and free-agent acquisition Cedrick Wilson Jr. Miami also has the 6-foot-5 Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden and Trent Sherfield, who played with McDaniel in San Francisco, among second-unit options at receiver.
Ezukanma was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020, leading the Red Raiders with 46 receptions for 748 yards and six touchdowns. Despite breaking his arm during the following spring practices, he was named second-team all-conference with 48 receptions for 706 yards and four touchdowns, making it three straight years he led the team in receiving.
Able to make contested catches, present a deep threat and provide yards after catch, Ezukanma is also a capable special teams player. Along with Parker, he can help fill the void of 6-4 receiver Mack Hollins, who was also a big special teams contributor and went to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.
Goode is 6-foot-3, 237 pounds and touted for his pass-rushing ability. He had 20 1/2 sacks in his college career with the Golden Bears and can play physically, setting the edge as a 3-4 outside linebacker. In a web conference call with reporters, he said he enjoyed his pre-draft visit with the Dolphins.
It’s mildly surprising Miami let its two mid-round selections go by without selecting an offensive lineman, specifically a center to compete with Michael Deiter. The team addressed last year’s troublesome offensive line of 2021 with free-agent pickups of left tackle Terron Armstead and guard Connor Williams but no center.
It’s a possible sign that the Dolphins could still look to add one in free agency, where former Cleveland Browns starting center J.C. Tretter remains available.
This story will be updated.
D’Angelo Russell’s poor finish to season further complicates Timberwolves’ offseason situation
D’Angelo Russell, the man known for having “ice in his veins” — an ode to his clutch shot making — spent the most important minutes of the Timberwolves’ season on the bench.
Russell sat in favor of Jordan McLaughlin for the final five minutes of Minnesota’s Game 6 loss on Saturday at Target Center. That certainly wasn’t Russell’s preference. He noted Saturday that everyone wants to be in a position to do their job.
“Of course I want to be out there,” he said.
But he didn’t earn that opportunity. Not with his play Saturday, not with his play throughout the first-round series, and frankly not with his play over the past couple of months. Over his final 14 appearances of the regular season, Russell averaged just 13.4 points a game, shooting 37 percent from the floor and 29 percent from deep. Over the back portion of the season, Russell had the Timberwolves’ worst defensive rating and net rating.
Then came a dynamic play-in performance against the Los Angeles Clippers that helped Minnesota punch its playoff ticket. But that turned out to be a blip on the radar and not a precursor to playoff success. Russell averaged 12 points and nearly three turnovers per game in the first-round loss, shooting 33 percent from the field.
“D-Lo had a great season for us, and he had a hard time settling into this series,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “Sometimes it goes like that. Every series has its own personality. Had we been able to move on, matchup wise, etc., who knows, maybe he could’ve had a great series against Golden State. That’s just how it goes. That’s playoff basketball.”
Asked to assess his own playoff performance Saturday, Russell skirted the question, citing a lack of time between the season’s end and his exit interview.
“I don’t want to get up here and say nothing that is going to stick or give you guys a headline, speaking on the playoffs and my performance,” Russell said. “I haven’t had time to really think about it. So I’m going to save my piece on that.”
Patrick Beverley conceded that Russell “could have ended better.”
“Everyone felt that, he felt that. We need him a lot and, ya know, just one of those series,” Beverley said. “And it’s something he’s gonna learn from. I’ve been to the playoffs a lot. It’s something you can add for motivation, put that gasoline to the fire, whatever it may be. But a player like that, that much skill, you take that and he’s gonna get better with that and apply a lot of pressure next year.”
Finch and Sachin Gupta, the Timberwolves’ executive vice president of basketball operations, both publicly voiced support for Russell on Saturday. Though the max-salary player came up small over the last two months of the season, Finch said the Timberwolves “still think the fit is great.”
“His skill set, his playmaking, all that stuff hasn’t changed. We’ve just got to figure out maybe some different sets or structures that kind of accentuate those things, too,” Finch said. “I could’ve done a better job of trying to get him into the series a little bit more with some plays for him maybe off the ball. On the ball, he was drawing a pretty good amount of attention the way they were guarding him. Stuff like that made it hard. Looking back, I think that’s one thing I could’ve done a better job at for him.”
Because if Russell isn’t scoring, he’s not adding a ton of value. His defense was solid to start the season but drastically fell off over the second half of the season.
Frankly, the “Big 3” of Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards never really got clicking in unison this season. Finch said the Wolves were closer to achieving that synergy late last season than it was this season. Edwards and Towns were more often paired together on the floor, while Russell saw a lot of time leading the bench unit.
That allowed Russell to have a higher usage when he was on the floor, while Edwards and Towns found more chemistry playing alongside one another. Meanwhile, Russell said his chemistry with Towns was “a little up and down.” There were many times where the fit just didn’t feel right.
Does Minnesota need a third ball-dominant player in its starting lineup? Or could the Wolves use another versatile defender who can get off the ball on offense and allow Minnesota to switch up its defensive schemes?
Russell certainly showed flashes this season. The play-in was one of those, as was his strong stretch of play immediately after the all-star break. When he was rolling, Minnesota’s offense was nearly unstoppable.
“I thought D-Lo had a great year. He has been a big part of the success that we had, and not just on the offensive end,” Gupta said. “I think he made big strides defensively, too, in the new scheme that coach implemented. It really took advantage of his strengths. We wouldn’t be here without his contributions. The play-In game, we wouldn’t have won that game without him. He’s been a big part of our success.”
On media day ahead of the season, Russell alluded to this season as a “contract year,” because he’s extension eligible this offseason with just one year remaining on the deal that’s paying him $30 million annually. It’s hard to say he did enough to warrant another big pay day this summer. After bringing up the topic back in September, Russell said he didn’t want to speak on the issue Saturday.
“It kind of comes back to haunt you a lot of times,” Russell said. “There’s nothing more that I can do to showcase my worth or the number that I’m looking for or anything like that. I would just rather not entertain myself with that until the time comes. Speaking on it now, it may haunt me at summer league. I just would rather not.”
The question is: If Minnesota — pressed up against the salary cap as it is — would “rather not” ink the point guard to a new deal, will he even be here come next fall?
