This Low-Cap DEX Altcoin Balloons 47% In The Face Of Crypto Market Stagnation

- Officers trained by UNODC are quitting the UK Cyber-crime department.
- Leading crypto companies are hiring them for double or triple pay.
Crypto tactical advisers trained by the UNODC are resigning from the UK forces for better financial and career opportunities in the crypto world. The major crypto companies are in immediate need of strict regulatory experience following the growth in immoral activities. The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) estimates a loss of 15 individuals among the 250 officers trained, and they estimate this number will increase in the upcoming months.
Andrew Gould, head of the NPCC’s Cybercrime unit, stated:
“Their skills are in high demand in the private sector so we can see them doubling or tripling their pay which is why they go”
UNODC Course
In 2017, UNODC (UN Office on Drugs and Crime) developed a cryptocurrency investigation course for experts from 22 countries and its regional staff. This program was backed up by different governments, such as the UK, USA, & and Norway, along with the partnership of Chainalysis Inc. The course gave the participants knowledge about the working of various cryptocurrency ecosystems, including Bitcoin & Ethereum. The second part of the course focused analysis of cryptocurrency transactions, the Bitcoin AML framework, and many case studies.
The anonymous nature of the darknet and cryptocurrencies are taken advantage of by the criminals & terrorists for demoralizing activities such as buying weapons, drugs, and much more. Courses like these empower law enforcers around the world to eradicate such activities. But losing such knowledge officers to corporate companies can land heavily on the welfare of the society. On the other side, it is a significant gain for the crypto economy as the investor’s funds are safer and more secure.