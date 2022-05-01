News
Timberwolves pleased with season that ended too early, but know improvement is mandatory
Chris Finch and Sachin Gupta — the two heads of the Timberwolves’ basketball brass — sat down with players for exit interviews Saturday morning, roughly 12 hours after the season concluded with a Game 6 loss to Memphis.
The informal chats featured some focus on basketball and plans for personal improvement in the offseason. Then there were personal conversations about topics such as what players’ plans were upon leaving Minnesota this week.
“Nobody had any,” Finch said.
They all expected to still be playing as of this weekend, and beyond. That’s the confidence this team carried throughout the regular season and into the playoffs. Minnesota fervently believed in the roster and culture it had cultivated. So in the wake of the Timberwolves’ 4-2 series loss to the Grizzlies, there was a bit of initial shock that the campaign had ended.
“I called our trainer this morning talking about lifting,” Karl-Anthony Towns said, “and I didn’t realize the season was over.”
“I think it’s still pretty raw,” Gupta said, “and so there is quite a bit of disappointment.”
This, Patrick Beverley noted, wasn’t where Minnesota expected its season to end. He added the Timberwolves should’ve won five of the six games played in that first-round series with Memphis. Finch said Game 3 — in which the Wolves surrendered leads of 25 and 26 points — is one of those contests that will stick with him for the rest of his life.
But the bad taste that series left doesn’t detract from Minnesota’s many accomplishments. Gupta listed those off Saturday, from doubling the team’s win total from the season prior to exceeding the oddsmakers’ preseason win projection by double-digit victories to making the playoffs.
“A lot of people they say the season was success. I agree,” Beverley said. “Overall a good year. We’ve done some things people didn’t think we were gonna do. We got better throughout the year. That’s all you can ask for.”
And unlike the last time Minnesota reached the playoffs in 2018 — this exit feels more like a beginning than an end.
“I think that this is the beginning of something special,” Towns said. “I feel like for one of the first times in this franchise where a lot of pieces are falling into place. It doesn’t feel so scrambled. It doesn’t feel so random. But we’ll see.”
Indeed, because as well positioned as Minnesota seems to be, nothing in the NBA is guaranteed. For one, ownership still has to confirm that Gupta will be the team’s permanent decision maker moving forward. The executive vice president of basketball operations received a strong vote of confidence from Finch on Saturday after Gupta led the Wolves with a steady hand all season.
Then there’s the NBA offseason, which always brings about winds of change. And even if everything stays relatively close to the status quo for the Timberwolves, the Western Conference will likely be tougher next year than it was this season. The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets are two teams who will be expected to finish with more wins than Minnesota next season once Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. return to action.
Gupta said Minnesota needs to take two steps forward, while other teams take one.
“There’s definitely teams that’ll be rising up,” Finch said. “There’s also those teams that end up kind of puking on themselves, and we just can’t be one of them.”
There is always a natural assumption that a young team will make another leap the year after a playoff appearance. The postseason exposes warts and teaches lessons. You use those lessons to make improvements and continue your climb up the ladder.
“You can see with the Memphis Grizzlies. That’s a prime example, from the play-in to playing Utah (last year), coming up short to being the No. 2 team in the league right now,” Beverley said. “I think experience is always learned through the playoffs, and we had some battles, man. I smile at things that we can learn from this playoff experience. A lot of leads that didn’t go our way, that we kind of let go, that comes from experience, also. Pretty excited. Bummed out, of course, but excited.”
But that jump isn’t automatic. Finch noted those lessons need to be put into practice. Some of that will happen next training camp and during the regular season, as the Timberwolves aim to develop better habits as a team that can sustain when pressed come playoff time. But there’s also the work that needs to be done this offseason. Players need to add skills to their game and improve their bodies.
This season, Finch said “has to just be a foundation.”
“We can’t expect that when we get back together in September that we’re just going to pick up where we left off because that’s not how it works at all,” he said. “It goes back to the point about preparing in the right way. That starts in the summer when we do start to go back to work individually. I think guys now have a feel that having played in the playoffs, the excitement, the fans. The competition. All that stuff has whet their appetite to the point where they want more of it. But to your point, it’s not going to just happen. We’re going to have expectations.”
Gupta could sense a hunger in players after they got a small taste of the postseason this month. Anthony Edwards said the playoffs were “extremely fun,” adding that he is “looking to be there for the rest of my career.”
It will probably be even harder next season, as Minnesota will sneak up on no one. After receiving just two nationally-televised games on TNT or ESPN during the regular season, there will be more buzz about this team next season. The Wolves will be scouted harder and circled on schedules.
“You want that hype, you want all of that. But it’s got to play out to where we’re ready for that. We’re ready for that, versus we think we’re ready and we haven’t made the strides we’re supposed to make,” D’Angelo Russell said. “And then we become just a story that was good last year, and not that good this year. So we’re trying not to be that, and like I said, it just comes down to everybody going away this summer, getting better, and whoever comes back, adding to that.”
That mentality is why, even after realizing this season had officially come to a close, Towns said he did still plan to get that workout in Saturday.
“Because next season starts now,” he said. “And I got to get ready.”
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
By KRISTIN M. HALL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76.
The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press.
“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”
Naomi Judd died near Nashville, Tennessee, said a statement on behalf of her husband and fellow singer, Larry Strickland. It said no further details about her death would be released and asked for privacy as the family grieves.
The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and they had just announced an arena tour to begin in the fall, their first tour together in over a decade. They also made a return to awards shows when they performed at the CMT Music Awards earlier this month.
“Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago,” singer Maren Morris posted on Twitter on Saturday.
“This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known,” singer Travis Tritt posted on Twitter, noting that he had worked with Judd several times on screen and during performances.
The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades. After rising to the top of country music, they called it quits in 1991 after doctors diagnosed Naomi Judd with hepatitis C. Wynonna continued her solo career.
The Judds’ hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge” in 1990,“Mama He’s Crazy” in 1984, “Why Not Me” in 1984,“Turn It Loose” in 1988, “Girls Night Out” in 1985, “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain” in 1986 and “Grandpa” in 1986.
Born Diana Ellen Judd in Ashland, Kentucky, Naomi was working as a nurse in Nashville, when she and Wynonna started singing together professionally. Their unique harmonies, together with elements of acoustic music, bluegrass and blues, made them stand out in the genre at the time.
“We had a such a stamp of originality on what we were trying to do,” Naomi Judd told The AP after it was announced that they would be joining the Country Music Hall of Fame.
The Judds released six studio albums and an EP between 1984 and 1991 and won nine Country Music Association Awards and seven from the Academy of Country Music. They earned a total of five Grammy Awards together on hits like “Why Not Me” and “Give A Little Love,” and Naomi earned a sixth Grammy for writing “Love Can Build a Bridge.”
The Judds also performed at the halftime of the 1994 Super Bowl, along with Travis Tritt, Clint Black and Tanya Tucker.
The Judds sang about family, the belief in marriage and the virtue of fidelity. Because Naomi was so young looking, the two were mistaken for sisters early in their career. She was also known to prefer flashy stage outfits, full of sparkles and rhinestones, over casual boots and cowboy style clothing.
They first got attention singing on Ralph Emery’s morning show in early 1980, where the host named them the “Soap Sisters” because Naomi said she used to make her own soap.
After the success of “Mama He’s Crazy,” they won the Horizon Award at the 1984 CMA Awards. Naomi started her speech by saying “Slap the dog and spit in the fire!”
Naomi Judd was open about her health struggles, as well as severe depression and anxiety. In her memoir, “River of Time,” she described her diagnosis of hepatitis C, which she said she unknowingly contracted during her time as a nurse. She said that by 1995, her doctors had told her she was completely free of the virus.
In the memoir, she described feeling like she had lost her identity when she returned home after a 2010 reunion tour, isolating herself at her home and dealing with crippling panic attacks. She also said that she had been dealing with trauma from childhood sexual abuse. She was admitted to a psychiatric ward at a hospital and spent time in an outpatient treatment program.
Daughter Ashley Judd is an actor and humanitarian known for her roles in such movies as “Kiss the Girls,” ″Double Jeopardy” and “Heat.”
Strickland, who was a backup singer for Elvis Presley, was married to Naomi Judd for 32 years.
Tennessee Titans select Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, former Terps LB Chance Campbell in 2022 NFL draft
The Tennessee Titans selected Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo with the 143rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday.
Okonkwo is the first Terps tight end to be drafted since Dan Gronkowski, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft.
Okonkwo will be joined by former Maryland and Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell, who was selected by the Titans with the 219th overall pick in the sixth round. After leading Maryland with 43 tackles in 2020, Campbell, a former Calvert Hall standout from Ellicott City, transferred to Ole Miss, where he totaled 109 stops and six sacks last season.
The 6-3, 238-pound Okonkwo, Gronkowski and two-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis are the only Maryland tight ends to be drafted since 2006. Davis played three years for the Terps before becoming the sixth overall pick and played 15 seasons in the league.
After Maryland football’s spring game Saturday, redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s jaw dropped when he found out Okonkwo was drafted. Tagovailoa couldn’t contain his excitement for his former teammate, but strongly believes Okonkwo should’ve went higher, saying “that’s the best tight end.”
“I know he’s going to do great things,” Tagovailoa added. “I feel like [the Titans] use their tight ends a lot so he’ll be in a good position to really showcase what he can do in the league.”
As college football grappled with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Okonkwo missed the season because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. He returned this past season, becoming one of junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s go-to targets after receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones went down with season-ending injuries.
In March, Okonkwo made a name for himself at the NFL scouting combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash among his position group. Okonkwo’s time of 4.52 seconds ranked in the 94th percentile among tight ends since 2011.
During the 2021 season, Okonkwo caught 52 passes for 447 yards and a team-best five touchdowns while showcasing his versatility as a pass catcher and blocker.
“I can play every role,” he said during Maryland’s Pro Day. “I can play out wide, the slot, the backfield. I can cause mismatches, and I can block.”
Big Ten Network analyst Matt Millen, a former Penn State defensive lineman and general manager for the Detroit Lions, said Okonkwo has potential but a team must be willing to take time for his talent to develop.
“If somebody drafts him, they’re going to have to be a little patient with him, but I think he has something to work with,” Millen said last month.
Okonkwo is the second Maryland player to be selected in the 2022 draft. Terps junior safety Nick Cross was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round at No. 96 overall.
Maryland coach Mike Locksley said it’s rewarding to see Cross and Okonkwo complete a lifelong dream while helping out their families.
“It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work, but it shows the other people coming up through this program that if you do things the right way, you have a chance to reach every goal you set for yourself,” Locksley said.
Charley Walters: Did Vikings trade down in draft just to save some money?
Every NFL team has a budget. One curious theory as to why the Vikings on Thursday night traded their No. 12 pick in the first round of the draft for the No. 32 pick is to save money.
One estimate is that the Vikings owe fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman a total of nearly $20 million over the next two years.
The signing bonus for the No. 12 pick, wide receiver Jameson Williams from Alabama taken by Detroit, will be in the $10 million range. The signing bonus for Lewis Cine, the safety from Georgia the Vikings chose at No. 32, will be about $5.5 million.
Cine, 22, will compete with 2021 fourth-round pick Camryn Bynum, 23, in training camp and possibly become successor to Harrison Smith, 33. Cine’s fierce style resembles that of Smith and Antoine Winfield Jr., the former Gopher with Tampa Bay.
Don’t be surprised if the NFL soon announces that the Vikings will play the New Orleans Saints in London as one of 17 games this year. The Saints would be the home team. The Vikings and Saints could again play in London in 2024, with the Vikings as the home team.
Byron Buxton has become one of baseball’s best players. The Twins’ center-fielder, 28, is in the first season of a $100 million, seven-year contract that could be worth nearly $50 million more if all incentive bonuses are achieved.
It took the Twins and Buxton five years to reach agreement on the new contract, signed last November.
“I don’t know the details of his contract, but I think it’s kind of fair for both sides,” Torii Hunter opined to the Pioneer Press last week. “I think Byron was happy with it, and he wanted to be a Twin. He didn’t have to sign if he didn’t want to. But he wanted to be a Twin, and the Twins are happy with that amount, as well.”
There are those who say the Twins, considering Buxton’s potential, got a bargain.
“If Byron’s happy with it, then it doesn’t matter what other people think,” Hunter said.
Hunter, 46, passionately involved in real estate and the restaurant business in Texas these days, won nine straight Gold Gloves as the Twins’ beloved center-fielder.
“Buxton’s a lot of fun for me to watch in center field,” Hunter said. “He’s better than I was tracking balls down. I mean, he’s fast, way faster than I was, 10 times faster than I was.
“He gets to balls I probably would have to dive for. I had to play analytically, strategically. Buxton doesn’t have to play that way. I can’t deny that he’s 10 times faster than I was.”
Tyus Jones, the former Timberwolves point guard from Apple Valley now with the Memphis Grizzlies, in the regular season had 324 assists with just 46 turnovers. That’s the highest singe-season assist-to-turnover ratio in NBA history. This is the fourth straight season that Jones, who turns 26 next week, has led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio — and that, too, is the longest streak in NBA history.
Jones, who scored eight big fourth-quarter points to end the Wolves’ season on Friday night, will become an unrestricted free agent this summer and is completing a $26.4 million, three-year contract. Already the Los Angeles Lakers are getting mentioned as a potential suitor for Jones, who is represented by superagent Bill Duffy and whose next contract should be in the $50 million range for four years.
It still appears the Wild will have to part with Matt Dumba in order to provide restricted free agent Kevin Fiala, 25, with a contract extension that could approach $8 million a season. That would be just $1 million short of the deal Kirill Kaprizov, 24, reached over five years last summer.
Trading Dumba, 27, and his $6 million salary should give the cash-strapped Wild enough cap room to extend Fiala, playing for $5.1 million this season.
A Kaprizov No. 97 autographed 2022 NHL Winter Classic game-used jersey has received a VSA online auction bid of $4,028.
Max Meyer, 23, the former Gophers star from Woodbury and first-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins, is 1-0 with a 1.83 earned-run average at Triple-A Jacksonville. The 6-foot right-hander recently had a perfect game though six innings, but he had to depart due to leg cramps. He has fanned 27 through 19 2/3 innings.
Look for Meyer to reach the major leagues before long. In fact, the Caesars Sportsbook in Las Vegas reports that a Tennessee bettor has wagered $2,000 that Meyer, still this season, ends up as the National League rookie of the year. At 3,000 to 1 odds, that would be worth $100,000 to the bettor.
Mahtomedi grad Michael Baumann, 26, who made the opening day roster of the Baltimore Orioles, is 1-2 with a 6.14 ERA in five relief appearances.
Former Stillwater star Will Frisch, whose fastball has been in the 95-mph range, underwent Tommy John surgery in his right elbow in March and has missed the season at No. 2-ranked Oregon State. Projected as a top five-round major league draft pick, Frisch will have two seasons remaining in college.
Gophers freshman infielder Brady Counsell, son of Milwaukee Brewers manager Greg Counsell, is batting .226 in 30 games.
Tampa Bay Lightning alternate captain Ryan McDonagh, the Cretin-Derham Hall grad chosen to speak at a White House ceremony last week honoring his team’s consecutive Stanley Cup championships: “Mr. (Joe Biden) president, it’s an honor being here. As an American and someone who hails from St. Paul, Minnesota, I never thought I’d be standing here at the White House next to you. So it’s been a surreal experience and something I think all of us will remember for a long time.”
Hastings grad Pat Fraher has again been named a referee in the NBA playoffs.
St. Paul’s Ken Mauer Jr., who has refereed NBA playoffs for 27 years, is sitting out this season due to league-mandated COVID vaccination. His appeal in New York is about to be heard.
New Twins hall of famer Tony Oliva has agreed to a partnership with Dan Stoltz’s locally-based SPIRE credit union.
Tony Levine, 49, the former Gophers wide receiver from Highland Park and ex-University of Houston head football coach, has been a big success story in the Chick-fil-A restaurant chain.
New Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will speak at a Dunkers breakfast at Interlachen CC on Thursday. Tom Lehman of the PGA Tour Champions headlines the Search Twin Cities Gala on May 22 at the Doubletree in Bloomington.
Ex-Vikings coach Bud Grant turns 95 on May 20.
Former Twins pitchers with other teams, per local baseball aficionado Joel Thingvall: Lance Lynn and Liam Hendricks, White Sox; Rich Hill and Hansel Robles, Red Sox; Ralph Garza and Matt Wisler, Rays; Jose Berrios, Blue Jays; Sergio Romo, Mariners; Martin Perez, Rangers; Jake Odorizzi and Ryan Pressly, Astros; Sean Poppen, Diamondbacks; Alex Colome and Tyler Kinney, Rockies; Zack Little, Giants; Kyle Gibson, Phillies; Trevor May and John Curtiss, Mets; Taylor Rogers, Padres; Chase De Jong, Pirates; Michael Pineda, Tigers, and Andrew Vasquez, Angels.
Catchers: Ben Rortvedt, Yankees; Mitch Garver, Rangers; Jason Castro, Astros, and Kurt Suzuki, Angels.
Infielders: Jonathan Schoop, Tigers; Josh Donaldson and Martin Gonzalez, Yankees; Niko Goodrum, Astros; Andrelton Simmons, Cubs; C.J. Cron, Rockies; Eduardo Escobar, Mets; Ehire Adrianza, Nationals, and J.T. Riddle, Reds.
Outfielders: Robbie Grossman, Tigers; Aaron Hicks, Yankees; LaMonte Wade, Giants; Eddie Rosario, Beraves and Rob Refsnyder, Red Sox.
DH: Nelson Cruz, Nationals.
Cron, by the way, is second in the National League in home runs (7) and among RBI leaders (19) while hitting .299.
The University of St. Thomas will play football at Harvard in 2023 on September 16, then host the Crimson at St. Thomas in 2029 on Sept. 15.
It will be announced that a national ultra-exclusive golf destination named Tepetonka and located nearly two hours west of the Twin Cities is about to be constructed.
Designed by Australian Geoff Ogilvy, the 2006 U.S. Open champion, the club will be limited to 100 members. The first 20 to join will pay a $100,000 initiation fee. The next 20 will pay $120,000, the next 20 $140,000 to get in, the next 20 $160,000, the final 20 $180,000.
Each member can play only 100 rounds per year. And if a member plays 25 rounds and has three guests, that will count as the 100-round limit.
About 40 members — some already have committed — are expected to be from Minnesota, the rest from across the country.
Ogilvy’s design firm is named OCM. Ogilvy was at the site recently, spending five days walking the layout. The project is being overseen by Mark Haugejorde, the former University of Houston golfer from New London-Spicer.
Tim Leiweke, who might be the most powerful marketing executive in all of sports, was impressed with the playoff resurgence of the Timberwolves, as well as with future owners Mark Lore and Alex Rodriguez.
Leiweke was a Wolves VP with the expansion team that set a NBA attendance record of 1.07 million playing in the Metrodome in it first season (1989-90) despite winning just 22 games.
On April 13, 1990 at the Metrodome, 45,450 spectators showed up for a 117-102 Wolves victory over Orlando. This season at Target Center, the Wolves averaged 16,028, 21st in the NBA.
Contrary to speculation, Leiweke insists Lore and Rodriguez are intent on keeping the Wolves in Minneapolis rather than trying to move them to Seattle, where Rodriguez played his first seven seasons in Major League Baseball.
“I know the new partners pretty well,” Leiweke said. “I love their spirit, their intensity, their ideas. I think they’re really going to be good for the city and the team.
“I think the way they’re partnering with (departing owner Glen Taylor) is fantastic. But the juice that these guys are going to bring to this franchise is going to be amazing.
“These guys are really thinking long and hard about a long-term play for the arena (Target Center) and what to do with it. But they’re not looking anywhere but Minneapolis.”
Target Center opened 32 years ago, in 1990.
“I think these guys know at the end of the day something has to be done to the arena,” Leiweke said. “Is that a renovation, is that a new build? I think they’re looking at a lot of things. I can tell you every conversation I’ve had with them and the management team there, which is also good, everything’s been focused on a long-term solution there.”
Taylor Rogers, traded by the Twins to San Diego three weeks ago, already has eight saves in nine chances and hasn’t given up a run. An error cost him being 9 for 9 in saves.
While Twins first baseman Miguel Sano (one home run and three RBIs in 16 games while batting .096) continues to falter in the final year of his $30 million contract, young slugger Jose Miranda (two homers and 11 RBIs in 18 games while hitting .250) is conspicuously getting some time at first base for the St. Paul Saints.
Look for Gophers men’s basketball to redshirt two of their incoming high school signees. Who they will be will be determined in summer workouts.
It looks like fired Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, 65, whose $1.99 million house in Inver Grove Heights quickly sold for nearly the asking price, will sit out this season while collecting $8 million the team owes him, then try to land a defensive consulting job for 2023.
Also fired by the Vikings, GM Rick Spielman’s $975,000 Eden Prairie home sold within 48 hours for more than the asking price. Word is Spielman, who generally shunned local media, is headed to Naples, Fla., and could end up with, gulp, a media job.
Boston University is hiring a new men’s hockey coach, and Minnesota State Mankato’s Mike Hastings, 56, seems a logical target. The job would come with a $250,000 pay raise.
At the end of the school year, Cretin-Derham Hall athletics director Phil Archer will leave to become an associate director of the Minnesota State High School League.
Gophers NCAA heavyweight wrestling champion Gable Steveson, speaking at a Dunkers gathering at Interlachen the other day, wouldn’t say whether he’ll play a good guy or bad guy when he embarks on his World Wrestling Entertainment career.
Topps says ex-Minnehaha Academy star Chet Holmgren, expected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA draft, helped choose nine designs for the 7-footer’s collectible cards that launched last week.
It hasn’t been announced, but Bob Kurtz, 74, the peerless Wild play-by-play voice for 21 seasons, has quietly retired from the team and won’t be working the playoffs.
Ex-Twin Torii Hunter, on the Twins moving up to first place: “I know it’s early, but anytime you can be in first place with the White Sox and Cleveland in the (division), you’ve got to enjoy it and ride that bike until the wheels fall off.”
