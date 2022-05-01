Finance
Tips to Purchase Softball Pitching Mats
Using softball pitching mats is an ideal way to replicate the mound and help players develop and enhance their skills on and off season. Recommended by sports pros for players of all ages, these can be used outdoors and indoors. They serve as an effective coaching tool for teaching pitches as well as doing drills. They are made from high-quality, spike-resistant and durable artificial turf and built to meet regulation standards. With hundreds of different products available on the market, the selection process can be confusing, especially if this is your first time to purchase this type of training equipment. By understanding exactly what to look for, you will be able to make the right choice.
Here are some tips to help you get started.
5 Essential Elements to Look for in Outdoor and Indoor Softball Mats
- Steady surface: When rolled out, the mat should be smooth and without any bumps on the ridges or surface. A consistent surface reduces wear on the player’s body.
- Rubber base: Player safety is always a top priority.To prevent pitchers from tripping, slipping and/or falling, you must ensure that the rubber is properly fused to the backing and does not move or fold when a player moves on it. The mat should hold steady, irrespective of whether it is on dirt or a hard, smooth surface.
- Inlaid turf: Turf that does not chip or fade contributes to a longer lasting mat.
- Spike resistance: With your players wearing spikes for proper grip, you will want a mat that does not tear easily.
- Easy portability: You will be carrying this mat to and from practice, so easy portability is important. Look for a type of rubber that is fairly lightweight, rolls up easily and can be carried by one person.
Special Tip: NCAA regulations restrict players from pitching outside the 24″ space on the rubber, so some of these softball pitching mats have a “stride line” down the middle to emphasize proper mechanics.
Where to Find Good Quality Pitching Rubbers?
Good quality mats improve player skills and safety, are easily installed and last for years. High-end rubbers usually come with their own carrying bag, thus making them easier to transport. What is the best place to buy them? You will find these at an established sports equipment distributor that provides quality products and consistent service. This provides the assurance that your money is well spent. You are also likely to find a range of other softball training tools to meet your needs and budget.
Improve practice quality, players’ skills and safety, as well as your coaching reputation with high quality softball pitching mats.
Book Title Ideas That Sell
A clever title is great if it is clear, but a clear title is always preferable. The best? A clear and clever title. A shorter title is better than a longer one. Your reader will spend only four seconds on the cover. While some long titles have succeeded, usually the shorter, the better.
A title is part of your book’s front cover. Busy buyers including bookstore buyers, wholesalers, distributors and your audiences buy mainly because of the cover. Dan Poynter, author of Writing Nonfiction, says, “The package outside sells the product inside.” Make your cover sizzle.
Start with a working title before you write your chapters. Include your topic, your subject and use the book’s benefits in your sub title if possible. Here are your book title ideas that sell!
1. Create impact for your title-check out magazine print and radio ad headlines.
Check out other authors’ titles on the bookstore shelves. Your title must compel the reader to buy now. Which title grabs you? Elder Rage or Caregiving for Dad?
2. Include your solution in your title.
Does your title sell your solution? Make sure it answers the question rather than asks one. For instance, Got Minerals?, or Minerals: The Essential Link to Health. Use positive language instead of negative. For instance, Without Minerals You’ll Die can be Minerals: The Essential Link to Health.
3. Make it easy for readers to buy.
Readers want a magic pill. They want to follow directions and enjoy the benefits the title promises. For example, 1001 Ways to Market Your Books by John Kremer gives at least 1001 ways for authors and publishers to market their books.
4. Expand your title to other books, products, seminars, and services.
Make sure that your title will work well with the title of your presentations, articles and press releases you’ll need to promote the book. Such seminars and teleclasses titled “How to Write and Sell Your Book- Fast!” and “Seven Sure- Fire Ways to Publicize your Business” come under the umbrella “fast book writing, publishing and promoting.”
5. Use original expressions–a way of expressing one idea for your book–yours alone.
Sam Horn, author of Tongue Fú!, puts her special twist on defusing verbal conflict.
6. Include benefits in your subtitle if your title doesn’t have any.
Specific benefits invite sales. For instance, Marilyn and Tom Ross’ Jump Start Your Book Sales: A Money-Making Guide for Authors, Independent Publishers and Small Presses.
7. Choose others’ book covers in your field as models.
Go to your local bookstore with five-colored felt tips pens and paper. Browse the section your book would be shelved on. Choose five book titles and covers that attract you. Photo copy or sketch those, noting the colors, design, fonts, and sizes of fonts. Add other colors you like. Place the book cover you love near your workstation to inspire you. For the final copy, use professional cover designers if possible.
8. Be outrageous with your book title.
People do judge a book by its title. Your reader will spend only four seconds on the front cover and eight seconds on the back cover. It must be so outstanding and catchy that it compels the reader to either buy on the spot or look further to the back cover. Take a risk. Be a bit crazy, even outlandish.
9. Be your strongest salesperson self.
Choose the strongest words, benefits, and metaphors to move your audience to buy. Titles do sell books.
10. Include your audience in your title. This gives your book a slant.
When your title isn’t targeted other famous authors’ titles win out. Always make your title clear and make it easy for your audience to recognize they need your book. Your title and front cover is your book’s number one sales tool. Short titles are best, say three to six words. John Gray didn’t get much attention with his book “What Your Mother Couldn’t Tell You and What Your Father Didn’t Know.” He shortened it to the now famous, “Men are From Mars, Women are From Venus.”
An outstanding title sells books. Make sure to give this part of your book, the number one essential “Hot-Selling Point,” some time and effort.
Five Things You Should Never Buy From a Thrift Store
I know you can find lots of advice out there about what items to avoid when shopping in a thrift store – one article I read listed sixteen different things! (I wondered what could be left at that point?)
But I’ve been a thrift store shopper for over 30 years – my success in shopping at these venues has been the single biggest factor in being able to create the cozy cottage style I enjoy in my home! Now maybe I’ve been lucky but I’ve never encountered any of the hazards listed in these articles. For example –
- I’ve never brought home bed bugs, mold, or other pests.
- I’ve never gotten lead poisoning from eating off vintage dinnerware, hanging around architectural salvage, or using old hardware.
- I’ve never found my body suddenly out of alignment from wearing used shoes.
My secret weapon? Common sense. I don’t just grab – I inspect items very closely. If the shoes are obviously mis-shapen from someone else’s feet, I won’t buy them. If the non-stick coating is flaking off the skillet, I won’t buy it. If a piece of furniture has a funky odor or damage that appears to have been caused by pests, I don’t buy it.
So because I’ve never had problems buying used items, my list of “what you should never buy from a thrift store” is pretty short. Here it is:
Underwear/swimwear – Because of the body parts that touch it, I always buy these items new. Including bras.
Mattresses – Even if there are no bed bugs, there’s still “other peoples’ gunk” (OPG) like body dirt, dead skin, hair oil, etc. I prefer to start fresh with mattresses and add my own gunk.
Bed pillows – See OPG above. I’m specifically talking about the pillow you lay your head on here. If I found a great bolster or other decorative bed pillow in a thrift store, I wouldn’t have the same hesitation. I purchase throw pillows for my sofa from thrift stores all the time.
“Expired”, damaged, or old safety equipment – Bicycle and motorcycle helmets and children’s car seats contain energy-absorbing foam that is considered “spent” if it becomes too aged or absorbs an impact. So with no way to know if the protective foam is any good in these items, I would always buy new. And I didn’t know this until recently, but apparently car seats actually have expiration dates due to potential deterioration of inner materials.
Vintage baby cribs – Drop-sided cribs and those with slats spaced more than 2-3/8 inches apart present suffocation, entrapment, and other injury hazards for Baby.
These are the items I don’t buy in thrift stores. As for those items I do buy, the practice of closely inspecting them prior to purchase has helped me avoid virtually all the potential hazards of buying from thrift stores. It also has the added benefit of ensuring I don’t spend even a small amount of money on something that is soiled, broken, or damaged – it’s not a bargain if it’s unusable!
6 Tips to Help You Invest in The Right Office Furniture
You may need to purchase new office furniture if you are going to rebuild or redecorate your office. You cannot just make this purchase after a few minutes of web research. Make sure you go for office furniture that can cover your needs and make your employees as comfortable as possible. Given below are some useful tips that may help you invest in the best office furniture. Read on to find out more.
1. Consider the Functionality Aspect
First of all, you need to focus on the functionality aspect when making this purchase. Just because a sofa chair looks pleasing does not mean it is functional or comfortable. So, you don’t want to make these costly mistakes.
The purpose behind purchasing an office chair or sofa is to offer a comfortable sitting experience. These are not decoration or showcase pieces for your business. In other words, if you purchase an office desk that does not come with any draws, where will you store your important files? So we suggest that you avoid this mistake.
2. Choose the right Style
As far as functionality is concerned, don’t forget to purchase furniture that is designed for commercial premises. For example, if you are a manager in your company, would you like to go for a desk that is designed for school students? In other words, you should look for something elegant as well as awesome.
3. Go for the Right Chair
Other elements that you must consider are your weight, height, and setting. The desk should not be too high in relation to your chair or it will look weird sitting in your office. Apart from this, using this type of desk will give you a headache in a few minutes. Remember: You must go for a chair that you can adjust based on your comfort level.
4. Measure Your Space
You may want to know your office dimensions before purchasing your desired furniture. If you have a small office, you cannot just place two tables and 10 chairs in it or it may clutter the room. Apart from this, it will create difficulties for your employees and clients when moving around your office.
Therefore, it is essential to take measurements the right way or you may find it difficult to decide on the best office furniture.
5. Storage Space in Your Office
If you work for a large company, you may have to handle a large number of files and documents on a daily basis. Therefore, you should look for a desk that comes with tons of storage space to cover your needs. But make sure you can afford the additional cost as these desks will be quite expensive.
Again, you need to consider the available space in your room before opting for a big desk.
In short, you should follow these 6 simple but useful tips when buying office furniture for the first time. The idea is to make sure you don’t have to end up purchasing items that won’t fit your office or cover your needs.
