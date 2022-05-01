Finance
To Be A Millionaire, Borrow Money From Nigerian Banks!
One of my favorite plays as a boy in those days was the “Jackal’s Howl”. This is a fearful noise that was shrouded in mystery. It is a sound or holler produced by swinging sharpened bamboo shafts over someone’s head. As the shaft moves, it gives out a holler that is generally mistaken to a lion’s roar to herald the presence of the night masquerade.
The “Jackal’s Howl” is a ceremonial play for boys proclaiming their puberty. In traditional African society, there are ceremonies for people of a particular age group that allow them the freedom of association within their age grade. The “Jackal’s Howl” is one of such ceremonial plays that is associated with only the men-folk especially boys during puberty proclamation. Like other African festivals, women are not allowed outside the homes during such proclamations; hence the boys are the only ones that are qualified to be outside.
However, under aged boys and those who are not passing through the fires of initiation are not allowed into the playground. Anything short of the required age group is forbidden. Women who mistakenly step out at such periods are punished accordingly. The “Jackal’s Howl” is a kind of cult that is used to correct certain societal ills, even though the major part of the society’s problems are find their root in it. It’s like setting a thief to catch a thief.
The activities of a good number of the commercial banks in Nigeria can be likened to the activities of boys proclaiming their puberty and doing the “Jackal’s Howl” dance. At a time in history, Nigerian banks assumed such an alarming proportion that almost every family can boast of having a bank of their own. The number confused nationals on the choice of a bank hence there is always a strange behaviour associated with them. People saw the banks not as places of safety but as institutions of wonder. Wonder in the sense that they do not multiply their client’s money by allowing them huge interest rates, but that these banks are upwardly mobile in deceiving them.
The deception rose to a point where every well-to-do Nigerian family had to soil their hands in the sand of clay that characterized the macabre dance of the time. In fact, it looked very odd for people to believe you are truly a Nigerian if your family is not having a bank to their credit. The situation was that bad, and the unholy competition of the moment left so many people chilled. It was the period when almost every bank in the neighbourhood was just disappearing with their managers fleeing overseas with their customer’s money without trace.
The macabre dance continued without check, currency governors after another. It was rein bird which says that if the hunter learns to shoot without missing, it would also learn to fly without perching. As the problem took so many other dimensions, people got tired of the banks. The learned again to bury their money in the ground as was the case in the past. To them it would be better for termites to eat them up than having them handed over to officially licensed robbers (commercial banks). This was the misfortune that hit almost all banks in Nigeria then even to the time of reformation and capitalization.
The old proverb had it that if Muhammad did not go the mountain, the mountain goes to Muhammad. Bank officials were always in the streets of Nigeria leaving behind their air-conditioned halls and offices, looking for customers. The bank officials known generally as “Marketers” have so many weapons in their arsenal in winning customers to their banks. There are the beautiful ladies and handsome young men who hit the streets on daily basis as in fashion parades scavenging and luring people to their banks no matter what it may take them, others are knocking at the doors of people’s offices and business centres doing the same thing as above. They dare not give up on a customer but would do anything possible until they have caught them by their scrotal points.
There were promises upon promises. Promises to make millionaires of customers who dared open accounts with them. People’s names were published in the dailies and electronic media yet poverty kept ravaging the land. The offer of loans to customers turned the banking halls waiting rooms for intended borrowers. So many people were eager to borrow from the banks since that is the only bait that appears real to them. There were many other juicy carrots that were dangled before the people until they were deceived dead! Accounts were opened and serviced for some time and then closed. There were series of complaints against these banks, as people’s assets were being seized and auctioned on daily basis without much ado. That is to say that the more people borrow from the banks, the poorer they become. Trust these banks; no matter the cordial relationship that may have existed, they will not look back in taking their pound of flesh. The customers however were not left out in the game of hide and sick as many of them disappeared into the thin air without trace after securing a bank loan, a situation tantamount to a “do me, I do you” kind of life.
Who then would like to be a millionaire with a bank loan? The Jackal’s Howl ceremony was empowered to checkmate societal evil, yet so many evil practices were traced to it. The fact is that all of us share in the problems that stare us in the face today, and as such, we are all rotten to the core. In the Bible, Apostle Paul saw the wickedness in man and exclaimed, “there is none righteous, no, not one; there is none who understands; there is none who seeks after God” (Romans 3:10-11). None of us are capable of living up God’s perfect standard of holiness. God sent His Son Jesus Christ to die on the cross for the punishment we deserve, and then rise again. God wanted to reconcile us back to Himself. People like us, who are “rotten to the core”, need Jesus, who in His goodness has fixed our problem completely.
When we recognize the fact that we have sinned and understand that Christ is what we need, we will truly discover that to become a millionaire is very simple. The Bible admonishes that we seek first the kingdom of God before other things could follow. Sin breeds poverty, and poverty destroys and dehumanizes. Righteousness is what exalts a people while sin reproaches them. When we develop a new heart or attitude toward life, invite God into our life plans, He helps us in fulfilling them. Are you a banker or a customer, what are your plans of getting to the next million mark – to defraud or to do it right? God sees. He is annoyed with our attitudes of getting-rich-quick syndrome and would judge every man according to his work. To become a millionaire is to have the Spirit of God at work in your life. Think.
Approvals For Setting Up an Indian Satellite System and Provision of Satellite Service in India
Approvals, Registrations and Authorizations Required for Setting up an Indian Satellite System and Provision of Satellite Services by Satellite Operators in India
In my previous articles on provision of satellite services in India, we analyzed the regulatory framework and the possible entry options available to foreign satellite operators to establish its business presence in India and provide satellite services in the Indian subcontinent. One of the entry option is setting up an Indian Satellite System (“ISS”) by the foreign satellite operator for providing satellite based services on a commercial basis in India and be eligible for all the preferential treatment accorded to such systems in service provisioning in India. For the purposes of establishing an ISS, the foreign satellite operator and/or domestic Indian company, as the case may be, (“Satellite Company”) would need to obtain various approvals and registrations with the Indian regulatory authorities.
Incorporation of the Indian Company
For the purposes of setting up of an ISS, Satellite Company would need to incorporate a company (“Newco”) under Indian laws. Under the Companies Act, 1956 of India, a company limited by shares may be incorporated either as a private company or as a public company. Under tax and other statutes and regulations, private and public companies are ordinarily treated similarly. Therefore, Satellite Company may consider incorporating Newco as a private company.
Registration with CAISS
In the year 1997-1998, the Government of India (“GoI”) announced the Satellite Communication Policy Framework (“SatCom Policy”) and formulated the norms, guidelines, and procedure for registration of Indian satellite systems by private Indian companies and allowed limited use of foreign satellites (i.e., uplink from India) in special circumstances provided the satellites were coordinated with the INSAT satellites. Pursuant to the SatCom Policy, the GoI authorized Indian Space Research Organization (“ISRO”) to set up a Committee for Authorizing the establishment and operation of Indian Satellite Systems (“CAISS”), with its Secretariat at the Satellite Communication Programs Office at ISRO Headquarters at Bangalore.
For the purposes of registration with CAISS, Newco would need to submit a detailed project proposal to CAISS stating details of its project including the aims, objectives and background of Newco including its equity structure; the satellite proposed to be launched or leased, spacecraft description, manufacturing and launch details of the satellite, capabilities of all payloads and system, network description and characteristics, orbit spectrum requirements, spacecraft launch vehicle; data and location of satellite launches proposed by Newco, etc.
The Satellite Coordination Programme Office, which serves as the Secretariat of CAISS, reviews and examines the application in light of the SatCom Policy and the norms and guidelines and procedures approved by the GoI. The Secretariat will, thereafter, put up the application for CAISS’ consideration.
In terms of DoS’s Internal Rules for the approval process, the applicant company is required to provide its orbit-spectrum requirements with alternate choices indicating priority and the applicant company must have an orbital slot prior to submitting an application to CAISS.
Once CAISS grants its approval for operating the satellite system, Newco will need to coordinate with Wireless Planning & Coordination Wing to initiate inter-system co-ordination and issue authorization to operate the satellite in accordance with the ITU Radio Regulations. The GoI may also authorize Newco to directly co-ordinate with other satellite systems operators on technical aspects. The ISS implementation status would continue to be monitored by CAISS.
Foreign Investment Approval
GoI’s foreign direct investment (“FDI”) policy in Indian companies either by setting up of wholly owned subsidiaries or joint ventures is regulated by the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and the Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of Security by a person resident outside India) Regulations, 2000 (“FDI Regulations”). In terms of the FDI Regulations, FDI is allowed on an automatic basis in almost all sectors except where the proposal (i) requires an industrial license; or (ii) falls outside notified sectoral policy/caps or under sectors in which FDI is not permitted; etc.
Proposals which do not satisfy the parameters prescribed for automatic approval, require prior approval from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (“FIPB”) which is a competent body functioning under the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, to consider and recommend FDI. The FIPB consists of members from the Department of Economic Affairs, Department for Industrial Policy & Promotion, Department of Commerce, Ministry of External Affairs, amongst others.
In terms of the FDI Regulations, an Indian company can receive foreign equity investment upto 74 percent to establish and operate Indian satellite systems subject to obtaining prior FIPB approval. Once FIBP approval is obtained, the Indian company can directly receive funds through banks authorized to deal in foreign exchange and issue shares to foreign investor subject to submitting prescribed reports with the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) within 30 days from receipt of the share consideration amount and issue of shares to the foreign investors.
Satellite Company will need to submit a detailed application with the FIPB for obtaining its approval for foreign investment. The application would need to be supported by documents including the brochures and profiles of Satellite Company or its affiliates, business plan/project report, memorandum and association of articles of Newco (if Newco has already been incorporated), etc.
Submission of Report to the RBI
Once Satellite Company obtains FIPB approval, Newco would need to receive funds from Satellite Company by way of inward remittances through banking channels and submit a report with the RBI with in 30 days from the receipt of the amount of consideration.
Upon receipt of the funds, Newco can issue shares to Satellite Company and submit a report (in the prescribed form) together with an appropriate certificate from the company secretary of Newco. The price of shares to be issued by Newco to Satellite Company would need to be not less than the fair valuation of shares done by a chartered accountant as per the guidelines issued by the erstwhile Controller of Capital Issues.
Miscellaneous Licenses and Registrations
Newco would need to obtain additional registrations and licenses including a permanent account number and tax deduction account number under the Income Tax Act, 1961, registration under the Shops and Establishments Act, and trade tax and professional tax registrations depending on the State in which Newco is registered/incorporated. The operating licenses for services to be provided by the ISS (in addition to being a satellite operator, if any), will need to be obtained separately from the concerned administrative departments like the Department of Telecommunication for telecom services and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for TV and radio broadcasting.
There is presently only one ISS in India, which is Agrani (Zee Group/Dish TV venture). Agrani has however so far not been able to set up a satellite system even though it has entered into a long term collaboration with ProtoStar I Ltd. for lease/purchase of transponder capacity. No other application is presently pending before the CAISS for its consideration for setting up an ISS.
My next article on the subject will deal with the procedure and costs involved for registration of Newco as an ISS with CAISS in India.
Seema Jhingan
Book Summary: Warren Buffet and the Art of Stock Arbitrage – By Mary Buffett and David Clark
I have been following the work of Warren Buffett for many years. He is a man of great character and truly has revolutionized investing. Buffett’s fortune can be attributed to several principles but one in particular is the Law of Compounding. I don’t think anybody truly understands this power more than Mr. Buffett.
Why is this important to me?
I start all of the book summaries with this question because if we cannot answer it then there is no sense in wasting your time watching the video. The simple answer here is knowledge. One of the best ways to learn is by what I call OPE. This stands for other peoples expertize. Since Mr. Buffett probably won’t take my phone call and mentor me personally, does not mean that I can’t learn from him.
This great quote summarizes why this topic is important – Give a man a fish and you will feed him for a day. Teach a man to arbitrage and you will feed him forever” – Warren Buffett. In Mr. Buffett’s case, teach a man to arbitrage and make billions of dollars.
One thing that stands out about both Warren Buffett and his partner Charlie Munger is that they are ferocious readers. They research everything and put things through mental models. Charlie is known as the abominable “NO” man. This means that they pass on 95% of the stuff they research and pounce on the other 5%. The knowledge they have gained over the years has honed their skills in these arbitrage deals.
Leverage is powerful when used correctly. Used correctly needs to be taken seriously. The financial meltdown of 2008 shows the power of leverage when idiots don’t truly understand it. These arbitrage deals leverage OPM, OPE (other peoples expertize) and OPT to garner great returns.
This little book is packed with information. There are 11 chapters of different types of arbitrage that Warren Buffett uses. For the sake of time, I will focus on three principles outlined in the book.
1. Where Warren Starts – This is vitally important because he starts AFTER the public announcement. This right here reduces his possible gain by a wide margin but also increases his change of being right 5 fold. If you have ever seen the movie Wall Street with Michael Douglas then you know that he was using arbitrage along with inside information to make big money. In the movie, Gordon Gecko leveraged the information BEFORE it was public. Obviously you can make a lot of money and go to jail if you are right but most investors lose big money doing this. Firms will speculate on several arbitrage opportunities “PREANNOUNCEMENT” because they know if they are right one out of 15 times then they can still make big money.
2. Arbitrage Risk Equation – PP/I = PPR. OK – PP (or Projected Profit) divided by I (Investment per share) equals PRR (Projected rate of return). There are a couple of additional factors to use here. You need to figure our LDH which is the Likelihood of the deal happening. Thus you would multiple your PP times LDH. So if you had a LDH of 90% then your profit of say $5 per share would really be $4.50 per share. One additional thing you want to look at is how long it takes. You may see a deal that only offers a 5% return but if this is in two months then it is like an annual return of 30%. This allows you to look at the opportunity cost of the investment.
3. Mergers and Acquisition – Since Wall Street is focused on short term growth, there are countless mergers and acquisitions. Even though most don’t work out (check out the book Billion Dollar Lessons), this does mean you can make money arbitraging them. Mr. Buffett has made hundreds of millions of dollars on friendly acquisitions including Stock-for-Stock deals, stock-and-cash-for-stock deals and cash-for-stock deals. The rest of the book will look at every other type used as well.
We have two main competitive advantages over Mr. Buffet today. We can get involved with these deals and NOT change the market price because we are not investing billions of dollars and two, the power of the internet and search tools can allow us quick identification of these deals. Warren Buffett admits that their size is a hindrance in investing in these deals.
I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit.
Habits form in as little as 21 days. One thing you can take away and make habit is Rule # 1 – don’t lose money. This is why Mr. Buffett only invests in the sure thing when it comes to arbitrage.
Guidelines for Income Tax E-Filing
E-filing of income tax returns forms is very simple and easy. To begin with, you need a permanent account number or PAN number with which you can register on the e-filing portal to file your return.
Portal
The portal can be accessed by visiting the Income Tax Department website. You can register on this portal if you are an individual, a trust, a firm, a company or a Hindu undivided family.
If you are a new user, you can choose the Register Yourself option. For this you need to have a valid PAN number, and in case you do not have it, you can apply for one on the portal itself.
PAN Card and Registration
PAN card holders can select the relevant user type and proceed with the registration process. While filling the necessary details, ensure that you check the basic details, enter the relevant mobile number and email address, and validate the details. After this, a registration screen will pop-up.
Type in the correct password and save it with yourself. Type in the personal details along with your address information and submit your form. The system will authenticate your respective details.
Transaction ID
On successful submission, the transaction ID along with other details will be screened. Simultaneously, you will be sent an activation link on your e-mail ID. Check your inbox and click on the link in order to activate your e-filing account. Once you have done this, you can then log in to your account through the income tax filing portal.
There will be additional menu options displayed. The dashboard option is where you will receive your current notifications along with the details of your previous e-filing returns.
Account Information
Once you click on the My Account button, there are a number of services provided in the same such as List of CA, outstanding tax demand, etc. The E-file tab enables you to file your returns and the Downloads option is for downloading your forms. The Profile Settings option is for updating your profile such as change password, PAN details, Digital Signature Upload, etc. My Request option is to track requests apart from e-filing such as status on request for intimation. The Worklist option comprises of list of actions pending at your end.
The Helpdesk option is available for you in case you face any problems related to raising your ticket. You can also check the status for the same if you have raised a ticket.
How to E-file your Taxes?
After being a registered user on the portal, you are now eligible to file your income tax electronically. There are also two ways of filing your taxes through the electronic mode:
1. Download the ITR form and save it on your desktop and click on the generate XML option. Save it on your laptop or computer. Open the e-filing portal and click on the upload XML button. Login through your account and upload the file saved by you. This will be followed by a confirmation message. This helps you to fill the form without any time limitations.
2. The other option is to use the Online ITR form. With the Quick e-file ITR-1 button, all you have to do is log on to the portal. Select the type of ITR form along with the assessment year. If you have a digital signature press Yes against the question and in case you do not have one, press No. Click on submit. The ITR form will then open asking you to fill in the details. You can also choose the Save as Draft option if you do not have all the information at once. Click on the Submit button. For those with a digital signature will receive an acknowledgement ID and those without it will receive an ITR-V which will be sent to the respective e-mail ID. Print it and send it to Income Tax Department – CPC, Post Box No. 1, Electronic City Post Office, Bengaluru – 560100, Karnataka”. Alternatively you can also now e-verify your ITR using an Electronic Verification Code (EVC) that can be generated in many different ways. EVC can either be generated through net banking, through ITD website, using Aadhar number, using Demat account details, using bank account details or via ATM. The detailed procedures of how to generate an EVC are given on the ITD website. Using an EVC you can verify your ITR within minutes and do not need to send the signed ITR-V to CPC Bengaluru.
