Connect with us

Blockchain

Top 3 Altcoins Worth Considering in May 2022

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Altcoin News
  • Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club inspired the ApeCoin initiative.
  • STEPN wants to incorporate social reward aspects to encourage participation.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins worth considering in May 2022

HEX (HEX)

The HEX coin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. To replace the Certificate of Deposit in conventional financial markets, HEX is meant to be a store of value on the blockchain. HEX is also meant to use the Ethereum network’s DeFi (Decentralized Finance) ecosystem. The HEX smart contract contains the consensus code and staking mechanism, whereas the transaction layer of HEX leverages the Ethereum network. HEX tokens are sent and received over the Ethereum network, as are interactions with the HEX smart contract.

According to CMC, the HEX price today is $0.165147 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,677,037 USD. HEX is down 8.82% in the last 24 hours.

ApeCoin (APE)

Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club inspired the ApeCoin initiative. As a result of the APE Foundation’s support for the APE Ecosystem, ApeCoin was created. An open and permissionless governance framework will be provided to ApeCoin holders via the ApeCoin DAO to establish and sustain the APE Ecosystem fairly and inclusively.

According to CMC, the ApeCoin price today is $17.07 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,515,373,169 USD. ApeCoin has been down 28.39% in the last 24 hours.

STEPN (GMT)

This app hopes to change the fitness business by encouraging millions of people to adopt better lifestyles. Many issues are addressed by the app, including “proof of movement,” which demonstrates that users went for a walk or ran. Aside from the financial incentives, STEPN also wants to incorporate social reward aspects to encourage participation and help achieve carbon neutrality.

According to CMC, the STEPN price today is $3.45 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,747,305,785 USD. STEPN is down 7.53% in the last 24 hours.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Crypto Exchanges in India Need To Preserve Extensive Data of Clients for 5 Years

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 1, 2022

By

Crypto Trading Volume in India Plummets 72% in Some Exchanges
google news
Exchange News
  • Most VPN providers offer a “no logs policy.”
  • The new guidelines will take effect at the end of June.

As a result of the new rules, VPN service providers and crypto exchanges in India would be required to gather and preserve extensive data on their clients for five years. Furthermore, to organize response actions and emergency measures concerning cyber security events, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has released a new set of instructions.

Reaction to Cyber Events

In addition to the duo, data centers and Virtual Private Server (VPS) providers will also be obliged to keep client data following the directives. As a result, for the first time, organizations in these areas will be forced to keep track of their customers’ names, ownership patterns, and contact information.

According to the new directive from CERT-in, the government agency would be required to react to all types of cyber events within six hours. However, the scope of data CERT-in requires enterprises to preserve and release upon request is uncommon, even if the directive is well-intentioned.

Data breaches, phoney applications, server infrastructure assaults, and even illegal access to a user’s social media accounts must be reported to CERT-in. A year in jail is possible for organizations that fail to disclose the requested information under Section 70B (7) of the IT Act.

Additionally, most VPN providers offer a “no logs policy,” or, at the absolute least, preserve user data for a short period. As a result, several VPN providers and other IT firms may no longer be able to function in India with CERT’s-new directives. Unless the compliance window is extended, the new guidelines will take effect at the end of June.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

This Low-Cap DEX Altcoin Balloons 47% In The Face Of Crypto Market Stagnation

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 1, 2022

By

Altcoin
google news

And everybody was saying keep an eye on this specific Altcoin and yes — Sifchain – and they were right. 

Sifchain (EROWAN), a low-cap DeFi altcoin, skyrockets by 47% in the wake of the staleness in the general crypto markets.

EROWAN has bounced from a low $0.114 on April 23 and is currently at $0.168.

Suggested Reading | What’s In A Name? Ethereum Domain Name Sales Climb 2,300%

What is Sifchain (EROWAN)?

At the 271st level of all cryptocurrencies, SifChain has been on its seven-day high streak at 47%. SifChain is now at a price point that is above resistance; it may be nearing its volatility period once the rally is over.

SifChain has been trading on low volumes over the course of seven days but it now has an extremely bullish sentiment score and is continuously rising.

Many traders are anticipating the market behavior of Sifchain EROWAN as it has become a high-performing Altcoin despite the immobility of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and all other stablecoins.

Altcoin Saves Investors From Egregious Fees

Sifchain is the first-of-its-kind omni-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) geared towards digital assets and altcoins that enables liquidity, freeing investors from ridiculous trading fees and immature trades.

Sifchain has set eyes on roughly 20 to 25 blockchains to facilitate cross-chain integrations.

Crypto total market cap at $1.84 trillion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

The only way for DAOs to be self-subsistent is to get their hands on enormous funding. Enabling cross-chain liquidity is important for continuity in the blockhain space.

Sifchain is from the Cosmos Software Development Kit (SDK) and runs along others like Akash, Kava, and Terra in the Cosmos Network Blockchain network.

EROWAN – 100x More Powerful Than ETH-Based DEXs

With that being said, EROWAN is 100 times more powerful and robust compared to Ethereum-based DEXs when considering transaction speed and trading fees.

As a DEX, Sifchain has the best of worlds in terms of order books and liquidity pools enabling solid order execution.

Users are bound to leave a protocol once the APYs plunge which makes it very difficult to maintain its liquidity. Majority of protocols incentivize liquidity by way of annual percentage yields of APYs.

Suggested Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles, Drops 9% After Elon Musk Twitter Buyout

Now, the problem with keeping the APYs relatively high is that it results in casting aside the native token price. PMPT is the solution to this dilemma.

PMTP’s goal is to pump up the ROWAN value so that the community would be encouraged to HODL which will beef up ROWAN liquidity for the long term.

To do this, the ROWAN exchange rate is adjusted by small increments on the Sifchain.

PMTP applies every time you swap. As the market value of ROWAN shoots up, the swaps also increase in value over time.

Featured image from Medium, chart from TradingView.com
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

UK Law Enforcement Officers Being On-Boarded in Big Crypto Firms

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 1, 2022

By

MoonPay Secures 16% of $87M Raised Investment From High Profile Celebrities
google news

12 seconds ago |