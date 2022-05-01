Step App is up 41.44% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 crypto gainers of the day as per CryptoDep.

Step App (FITFI)

When NFTs and geo-location technologies are combined with a physical experience (fitness), the result is FITFI, which combines the best of both worlds. Step’s FITFI metaverse includes augmented reality for enhanced immersion. For those who participate in Fitness Finance, the $100 billion fitness sector provides an opportunity for financial gain. These are digital fitness’s web3-based equivalents.

According to CMC, the Step App price today is $0.439751 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $298,431,744 USD. Step App is up 41.44% in the last 24 hours.

District0x (DNT)

District0x, promoted as a “network of decentralized markets and communities,” is a platform that enables users to quickly establish their own decentralized platforms that are managed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) framework. District0x is a free platform that allows users to create their own “districts” to host their applications. In order to build up districts, users may make use of the d0xINFRA framework, which offers a set of fundamental smart contracts and libraries that can be used by anybody.

According to CMC, the District0x price today is $0.115870 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $178,785,200 USD. District0x is up 34.03% in the last 24 hours.

3D avatars and virtual things may be generated using a deflationary real utility token called Metahero that employs ultra-realistic 3D technology. As of June 2021, Metahero has a $10 million startup investment and aims to accelerate crypto adoption by creating a parallel digital realm.

According to CMC, the Metahero price today is $0.030304 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $31,684,209 USD. Metahero is up 7.01% in the last 24 hours.