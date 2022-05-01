News
U.S. cities want to return to pre-pandemic life. One obstacle: transit crime.
CHICAGO — For months, Anna Balla, 47, tolerated the unruly behavior she says has become commonplace when riding the “L” downtown: smoking, harassment and even a stranger’s uninvited use of her shoulder to vault himself into a spot in a crowded Chicago train.
But it was a ride in March that made her swear off the trains completely. At a busy stop in the heart of the Loop during rush hour, she saw a young shirtless man yanking a woman and hitting her with an empty beer bottle as she cowered and screamed on the platform. Balla bolted from the packed car and fled to the street.
“I was just worried that someone was going to pull out a gun, or if the cops arrived, it would become a shootout,” said Balla, a museum registrar in Chicago. “It had that feel to it.”
Just as a number of major cities are trying to lure people back to formerly bustling downtowns, leaders are confronting transit crime rates that have risen over pre-pandemic levels in New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. This month, a shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn injured 23 people. In other cities, stories of violent assaults, muggings and stabbings on buses and trains dominate the evening news and worried conversations in neighborhood apps.
Low ridership has left many passengers saying they feel more vulnerable than before. In Philadelphia, the number of certain serious crimes reported on public transit is higher than before the pandemic, and in New York about equal to previous levels, even though ridership in both places is significantly lower. In other cities, there are fewer crimes being reported than in 2019, but the crime rate is up because there are so few passengers.
The crisis on public transit systems threatens the nation’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic: Restoring confidence in subways, commuter rail and buses, officials say, could help rescue local economies from two years of the doldrums, encourage more workers to return to urban offices and make tourists comfortable moving about cities freely. In densely populated places like Chicago and New York, where public transit is essential for millions of people, the well-being of the system can feel like a proxy for the city itself.
Mayors, transit agencies and police departments are wrestling with ways to reduce crime and restore the confidence of commuters, but the fates of public transit and downtowns, experts say, can be intertwined in complicated ways: If more people return to public transit as they go back to offices and shops, trains can feel safer; yet if transit systems feel unsafe, people are reluctant to go back to the downtowns that hollowed out amid COVID.
In Chicago, where the nation’s second-largest public transportation system served an average of 800,000 riders on weekdays in March, crime on the city’s trains and buses has spiked this year — and even before the pandemic, serious crime was rising on public transit. Last month, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced heightened security and additional police officers to address fears from riders.
“It’s one of the most important things we can do to actually change the perception of the city overall,” Kevin Ryan, vice president of security for the Chicago Transit Authority, said of safety on the public transit system. “It’s the first thing a lot of people who are coming into the city see. It’s the lifeblood of a lot of the underserved or poorer communities that don’t have private vehicles who rely on this. It’s key that the CTA is a safe system.”
The number of crimes reported on public transit in Chicago is about half what it was pre-pandemic, he said, but ridership has also fallen by about half. The drop in riders on many public transit systems is essential to the rates of crime on those systems: In Los Angeles, the raw number of crimes recorded in 2021 was lower than in the years before the pandemic, according to data provided by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, but because the number of riders plunged, the rate of crimes per ride was higher.
In other cities, like Philadelphia, actual incidents of certain crimes on public transit have been mounting throughout the pandemic. In 2021, SEPTA police recorded 86 aggravated assaults, up from 46 in 2019. Robberies increased to 217 from 118 during that period. Crime numbers from the first months of 2022 indicate a slight decline in incidents of aggravated assault.
The challenges are not limited to transportation, said Jamie Gauthier, a City Council member in Philadelphia, but part of a broader trend of rising crime and violence across the city.
“We have an opioid epidemic and we have a housing crisis,” Gauthier said, “so the things that we’ve been seeing in the city, writ large, have also migrated into our public transit system.”
Part of the rising worry about crime, experts said, may reflect changing perceptions by commuters, many of whom at least paused their usual trips on buses and trains during the pandemic. The prospect of going back to public transit has left some people assessing safety in ways they might not ever have considered when daily commutes were a given. Adding to the tension for some passengers was the rollback of mask rules on public transit in many cities after a judge in Florida struck down federal mask mandates on airplanes and public transportation.
Christopher B. Leinberger, an emeritus professor of business at George Washington University who studies urban spaces and transit, said the most effective way to reduce violence on public transit systems was to get more people back to riding them. “Having lots of folks from all different incomes riding mass transit is the best way to suppress crime,” he said. “Obviously the police have a major role to play, but it really comes down to having people, lots of eyes, on different people.”
Long before the pandemic, several public transit systems were already challenged by funding problems, high maintenance costs and stagnant ridership. Then came the virus, which set off a sudden drop in passengers amid lockdowns and closures, starved transit agencies of revenue and raised questions about the fate of some systems. Now the shaky returns, spurred in part by hybrid office work, and the rising crime rates in some systems are extending that uncertainty.
In Los Angeles, the crime rate on the county’s metro system has increased over the course of the pandemic, adding fuel to long-burning debates on policing, homelessness and mental health.
“Most of our issues on Metro are dealing with people who are unsheltered,” said Hilda Solis, a Los Angeles County supervisor who is also chair of the Metro board. “So it’s more of a housing problem than a law enforcement problem.”
Darrell Owens, an East Bay Transit Riders Union member and transit advocate in the Bay Area, said public transit was sometimes the only place Americans encounter strangers, meaning that fears about safety there are often disproportionate to the perils of driving, which is often the most dangerous regular activity for Americans.
“The public is suffering in American cities,” he said. “That’s why American transit is so fraught: It’s one of the only times secluded people see other members of the public.”
In Washington, the crime rate on the Metro has dropped this year from earlier in the pandemic but remains higher than before the pandemic. The number of mental health-related calls has increased especially drastically.
On metro Atlanta’s transit system, MARTA, officials have sought new ways to handle people who took refuge on public transit during the pandemic. In August 2020, the system started a program in which officials said uniformed, unarmed security staff would help homeless people by directing them to shelters, counseling and treatment when necessary.
“I think you’ll see more and more of that throughout the transit world,” said M. Scott Kreher, MARTA’s police chief.
On the front lines of the nation’s public transit challenges are workers. They had already faced higher risk from the virus because their jobs kept them in public, and some systems have reported struggles to rebuild their workforces. Public transit workers say that harassment — physical assault, threats and objects thrown at them — remains prevalent despite drops in ridership.
“Things have gotten worse — you’ve got to get back to some stability and you’ve got to make it safer for people,” said Eric Dixon, president of the union that represents train employees in Chicago, who has called for a more robust police presence, and additional conductors on trains, to combat crime.
Kimberly Benedetto has experienced her fair share of harassment over her 23 years driving buses for Philadelphia’s system — passengers yelling at her and even spitting in her direction. But none of that compares with what she has seen over the last couple of years.
“I feel like things have gotten out of control,” said Benedetto, who said she experienced one particularly frightening incident in September by a teenager who threatened to assault her over a request to wear a mask, a requirement at the time.
“I will not stay one day past 30 years,” said Benedetto, referring to the tenure she needs to receive her full pension. “I’ll drive school buses — I just want to get away from this.”
News
Safety, staffing, service: As downtowns reopen, is Metro Transit ready?
As a Dakota County transportation coordinator specializing in services for the elderly and disabled, Robyn Bernardy is sometimes public transit’s biggest advocate.
Bernardy, of St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood, introduces first-time riders to bus and light-rail options, and many are pleasantly surprised by how easy it is to save money running errands or getting to downtown St. Paul or Minneapolis without ever setting foot in a car.
Still, even Bernardy has been taken aback in the past two years watching fellow Metro Transit riders light up a cigarette or litter in front of her.
“It’s definitely been surprising seeing how much of that is going on, especially on the trains,” she said. “You want to take people on the bus and you want to give them that really good first experience, so next time they’ll do it for themselves.”
RIDERSHIP HASN’T YET REBOUNDED
In the early days of the pandemic, when relatively little was known about the coronavirus, Metro Transit openly discouraged non-essential workers from hopping aboard.
Bernardy stuck to biking, running and walking or working from home whenever possible, mostly to avoid COVID-19, and those habits have stuck, especially in light of transit service cuts. In short, she’s a transit advocate who no longer relies heavily on public transit. And in so doing, she’s joined a sizable group of former passengers eager to see system improvements but on the fence about returning to the bus or train with regularity.
When the pandemic emerged in early 2020, Metro Transit’s bus, light rail and commuter rail ridership plunged.
For public transit providers, it’s been a difficult two years as judged by ridership, service cuts and public safety incidents. A man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a bus in Minneapolis’s Uptown neighborhood around 2 a.m. last Sunday. But Metro Transit officials say year-over-year crime reports have dropped and ridership has nudged up almost every month since April 2021.
Still, ridership is still about half what it was pre-pandemic.
STAFFING ISSUES
With downtown St. Paul and downtown Minneapolis gradually reopening to office workers, sporting events, concerts and the vendors and services that support them, what could lure passengers back to the bus and light rail?
Long-time rider. Increased frequency, better bus stops (shelters are fine, don’t need heat). Out of MT’s control, but the city providing housing, etc so the train stops serving as a homeless shelter. Hopeful more businesses opening as normal this summer will help.
— Andrew E (@ColdPie1) April 18, 2022
Fewer transit drivers means skipped or delayed trips are common, and Metro Transit police are dozens short of their authorized strength.
The transit authority employs 111 full-time police officers out of 171 authorized, and 53 part-time officers out of 80 authorized. There are an additional 15 community service officers on staff.
“The greatest challenge we are facing, in all areas of our operation, is staffing,” said Laura Baenen, a spokesperson for Metro Transit. “Despite aggressive and continuous hiring efforts, the Metro Transit Police Department, like many police agencies throughout the U.S., is understaffed and having a harder time hiring new officers.”
To lure new workers, the transit authority is offering a $4,000 hiring bonus for full-time officers, community service officers are now eligible for benefits, and marketing and outreach efforts like job fairs have increased. In a tough labor market, it just hasn’t been enough.
ROUTE CUTS
Some longstanding passengers have complained that public transit has become less frequent and less reliable.
Metro Transit suspended all overnight service in March 2020, and light rail weekend services still wrap up around midnight, or even earlier depending upon the stop, regardless of whether there’s a major sporting event or downtown concert. Additional route and service cuts have followed, often along lines that run parallel to existing light-rail lines or other bus routes.
The Northstar Commuter Rail from downtown Minneapolis to Big Lake, which once made 14 weekday trips daily, now makes four — two northbound and two southbound — and none on weekends, not even during major downtown events.
“Some of these transit cuts are really scary to see,” Bernardy said. “We absolutely need to be fighting for more services and better services for people who rely on transit and can’t work from home — people from low-income communities, people with disabilities, people who are not choice riders.”
Used to ride daily until Covid. Haven’t since. Mainly concerned about driver shortages/canceled routes affecting my time coming home.
— Monica (@mnweeklyscene) April 15, 2022
Even before the pandemic, the proliferation of homeless passengers and transients using the light rail to stay warm overnight added to difficult conversations about the best ways to serve the needs of the most vulnerable without compromising service for students and workers.
In light of low overnight ridership and unruly behavior, overnight Green Line service was suspended months before the pandemic.
LURING PASSENGERS BACK
When it comes to luring passengers back, “it’s gonna take a while,” said Kyle Orf, who lives car-free along the Green Line. “There’s COVID avoidance, homeless people avoidance, ‘other people’ avoidance that we — Minnesotans especially — need to move past. To be honest, I think one of the best things to do with the (state) budget surplus is make public transit free.”
Even on some day trips, passengers say near-empty buses and train cars have added to a general feeling of disregard. Fewer butts in seats means fewer eyes providing oversight, and it’s not unheard of to now see passengers on a moving transit car drink from an open container of alcohol. On some trips, litter abounds.
“Job one is to make the (light-rail) lines welcoming again,” said Adam Platt, executive editor of Twin Cities Business Magazine, on social media.
Baenen, the Metro Transit spokesperson, said that while officer hiring has been a challenge, the transit authority has increased staffing in its Real Time Information Center “to enhance our ability to monitor security cameras, primarily on light rail. The center is now staffed by a team of people who monitor video from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. on weekends. By leveraging technology, the department is maximizing its current resources.”
Due to the shortage of sworn officers, Metro Transit is “targeting resources to areas on the transit system that demonstrate that greatest need for police attention,” she said, and using data mapping that takes into account calls for service, bus operator reports and customer complaints. Officers are directed to patrol hot-spot, high-activity areas more frequently, and the transit authority hopes to contract outside security at high-traffic transit stations on a pilot basis.
ACTION PLAN ON SAFETY
During the pandemic, the Metropolitan Council, which oversees Metro Transit, formed a Metro Transit Police Work Group which has released a 17-page action plan of recommendations to address safety concerns raised by the community and employees alike. Those recommendations will be presented to the Met Council for adoption — likely in June — with public progress reports to follow.
Still, some societal questions — like housing the homeless — are larger than anything one transit agency can tackle on its own, and other key decisions could fall outside of Metro Transit’s immediate control.
For instance, under state law, only sworn officers can issue tickets and fines to fare evaders. Met Council officials have asked the Legislature for the authority to issue administrative citations — non-criminal penalties that could be leveled by government employees who are not sworn officers.
That would free up Metro Transit police to focus on other criminal matters rather than primarily serving as fare collectors.
B Kyle, president of the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, said questions around public safety are especially timely given the long-awaited arrival of Viking River Cruises from New Orleans in downtown St. Paul this summer.
“St. Paul will have a tremendous opportunity to showcase our community, our energy, our vibrancy,” said Kyle, in an email. “We want to welcome tourists with a clean, safe and fun experience. We absolutely must be ready to deliver on that.”
RIDERSHIP
No, the light rail does not “run empty,” at least not at 7:41 am at Stadium Village stadium westbound after trains were delayed 10 minutes or so at Rice Street for a passenger medical… pic.twitter.com/csWzz3h51f
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) January 29, 2020
Metro Transit ridership is half what it was pre-pandemic. There were 32.9 million passenger trips last year, compared with 77.9 million in 2019. Here’s a brighter spot: Ridership has inched up almost every month since April 2021. Through the end of March, more than 8.4 million rides had been provided this year, up 21 percent compared with the same period last year. More information is online at metrotransit.org/performance.
CRIME
I rode the green line today. Clean the trains.
— TMLens 🇺🇸 🌻 💛💙 🪬 (@tmlens) April 15, 2022
Metro Transit groups crimes under Group A (robbery, theft, assault, vandalism, drugs) and Group B (disorderly conduct, liquor violations, trespassing and other violations). The most common Group A crime last year was vandalism, which represented 42 percent of all crimes reported by Metro Transit Police.
Group A crime reports dropped from 3,465 in 2020 to 2,934 last year. Group B crimes dropped from 2,125 in 2020 to 1,653 in 2021.
News
Joey Gallo exits in fourth inning of Yankees’ win over Royals with groin injury
KANSAS CITY — Joey Gallo left Saturday night’s game against the Royals with a left groin strain, according to the Yankees. The left fielder felt it tighten up in the fourth inning after an infield single when he tried to break for second base.
Gallo is optimistic he will be able to avoid missing time.
“I mean, I have to see tomorrow, but I think I’ll be fine,” Gallo said after the Yankees’ 3-0 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. “I’ll be ready to go if the team needs me and stuff. I wanted to keep playing today, but I think it’s just a smart move to not make it worse.”
Gallo said he only felt a “give” when he broke to try and steal second and then it got tighter.
“I felt it kind of give on me a little bit and feel [it] tighten up a little,” Gallo said. “And then they noticed I was grimacing a little bit and kind of asked me about it. I went out to the field [in the bottom of the fourth] and they just thought it was better just getting out of there.”
Gallo had an infield single to reach in that inning. After a dreadful start to the season, Gallo is starting to hit.
“I’ve been feeling really good. So it’s tough to come out after feeling so good as far as I’m really wanting to stay in there and keep going,” Gallo said. “I feel like I’m starting to get there and get closer to the player that I can be. So it’s exciting for me.”
Gallo is hitting .153/.254/.271 with two home runs, eight walks and 29 strikeouts.
()
News
Phillies bats wake up against Mets bullpen, spoiling Taijuan Walker’s strong outing in return from IL
One day after five Mets pitchers silenced the Phillies offense, the division rivals woke up against the Amazin’s bullpen and showed just how deep their lineup can be.
Adam Ottavino coughed up the Mets’ one-run lead when he gave up three earned runs on two hits, including a two-run home run to Kyle Schwarber, in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 4-1 loss to the Phillies on Saturday at Citi Field. Buck Showalter didn’t wait for Ottavino to complete the frame, as the skipper went to Sean Reid-Foley in relief.
Reid-Foley induced a flyout for the final out of the seventh, but he opened the eighth by allowing a solo home run to Rhys Hoskins before exiting his outing with an apparent injury. Even though the Phillies did some late-game damage, the Mets had a few opportunities to crawl out of their three-run hole.
But the Mets offense squandered those opportunities, going 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and leaving 13 men on base. The Amazin’s loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a pair of free passes from former Mets reliever Jeurys Familia, but Brandon Nimmo grounded out against Corey Knebel to leave the bases loaded and wipe out the club’s brewing offensive threat.
On the brighter side, Taijuan Walker continued the rotation’s excellent performance in his return from the injured list. With his shoulder bursitis completely behind him, Walker pitched five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits across 73 pitches against the Phillies.
Saturday was only Walker’s second outing of the season after he missed two turns through the rotation on the IL. David Peterson, who has since been demoted to Triple-A Syracuse, replaced Walker in the starting staff and excelled in his assignment from Day 1. Walker had left his season debut on April 11 against the Phillies after two perfect innings. Peterson took the ball from him in the third inning of that game and he never looked back, compiling 14 innings of one-run ball across three outings while Walker was sidelined on the IL.
But Peterson was a seventh-string depth starter and, with ace Jacob deGrom on the IL, Walker is the Mets’ No. 3 arm. He pitched like one on Saturday, albeit with a shorter hook. Since Walker also dealt with knee soreness in spring training, leading to a shorter ramp-up and a limited pitch count, the Mets ensured that Walker would stretch out up to four innings in his previous rehab outings. As such, it was encouraging that Walker pitched five innings against the Phillies at Citi Field, with terrific results to boot.
The Mets pitching staff extended its hitless streak to 10 innings, picking up from Friday’s combined no-hitter, after Walker retired the side in the first. It wasn’t until Nick Castellanos’ leadoff single in the second inning that the Phillies finally got a hit, which was also the first hit Mets pitchers gave up since Wednesday in St. Louis.
()
U.S. cities want to return to pre-pandemic life. One obstacle: transit crime.
Five Things You Should Never Buy From a Thrift Store
Safety, staffing, service: As downtowns reopen, is Metro Transit ready?
Joey Gallo exits in fourth inning of Yankees’ win over Royals with groin injury
6 Tips to Help You Invest in The Right Office Furniture
Phillies bats wake up against Mets bullpen, spoiling Taijuan Walker’s strong outing in return from IL
Nigerian Stock Market – Review of Recent Changes
Chicago Bears are set to release Nick Foles after being unable to find a taker for the former Super Bowl MVP
What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Online Trading?
Gerrit Cole delivers second straight strong start as Yankees blank the Royals to run win streak to 8
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For