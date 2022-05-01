News
Volunteers train with O’Fallon police for emergencies
O’FALLON, Mo. – One day after a minor earthquake hits the St. Louis region, a one-of-a-kind emergency training group with O’Fallon police shows why their team is crucial.
What may look like a simple wooded area, come nighttime, serves as the backdrop for a very complex training exercise.
A group of 15 volunteers with the O’Fallon Police Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) takes what they’ve learned and puts it into action.
Conducting a practice rescue mission to find a missing man.
“In a classroom, you’re only learning by watching videos and reading, here you’re actually putting hands-on and using the skills you’ve learned in the classroom,” said O’Fallon Police Officer and Community Emergency Response Team Coordinator, Gene Delaney, “and they’re doing it as a team.”
Headed by officer Gene Delaney the full team consists of 47 men and women of all ages and backgrounds. Each a member of the community they’ve chosen to serve.
“I’m a team leader for a financial firm,” said Michael Mannion.
That’s his day job but on the side, he’s a different kind of leader.
“We all need to pitch in and help each other,” said C.E.R.T. Team Leader, Michael Mannion, “because sooner or later something happens everywhere we live so it’s only a matter of time.”
Throughout the year they’re taught how to respond to a variety of emergency events. But this kind of full-scale exercise only happens once a month.
“Everything from dealing with floods, storms, earthquakes, they learn basic medical, they learn basic evacuation techniques so there’s always something that we’re learning,” said Officer Delaney.
The skills learned in the search and rescue mission prove to be invaluable and they’re ready if the day comes.
“We should always give back to our communities because it makes us part of the community, right?”
In the end, they found the 150-pound dummy and brought it back on a stretcher- completing their mission.
Learn more about the O’Fallon Police Community Emergency Response Team here.
News
Changes from Today: These 5 big changes from today, number four will be heavy on your pocket, know changes immediately
Changes from Today: These 5 big changes from today, number four will be heavy on your pocket, know changes immediately
May has begun. This time the beginning of the month from Sunday has brought many changes. From May 1, many things will change from LPG cylinder to toll charge. Many of these will have a direct impact on your pocket. Let us know what are those things, which are going to affect your pocket?
Cylinder price hike
Government oil companies have increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders. The cylinder has become expensive by Rs 102.50. After the implementation of the new price, from May 1, the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 2253 to Rs 2355.50.
UPI payment limit increased in IPO
In April, SEBI had decided to increase the limit for making payments through UPI for IPOs. This rule has been implemented from 1 May. Now you can invest up to Rs 5 lakh in any IPO with the help of UPI. Earlier this limit was Rs 2 lakh.
Jet fuel costlier
Apart from LPG cylinders, jet fuel has also become expensive from May 1. The rate of Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) has increased to Rs 116851.46 per kiloliter in Delhi. Earlier on April 16 also, the price of ATF had increased.
Toll Tax on Purvanchal Expressway
Toll tax is being started on Purvanchal Expressway from May 1. Some toll tax on this expressway will be Rs 833. But you will have to pay a toll of Rs 625 after 25 percent discount. Due to the UP elections, this expressway was kept toll free till now.
Banks will remain closed for 13 days
In the month of May, there will be some 13 days of bank holidays with holidays on Saturday and Sunday. This time there are 7 holidays on Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, Maharishi Parshuram Jayanti on May 2, Eid-ul-Fitr on May 3 is a holiday. In some states, the 4th is also a holiday of Eid. On May 9, there will be a holiday in West Bengal on account of Guru Rabindranath Jayanti. Budh Purnima is on 16th May and Qazi Nazrul Ismal’s birthday is on 24th May.
The post Changes from Today: These 5 big changes from today, number four will be heavy on your pocket, know changes immediately appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
How a flurry of trades by new GM Ryan Poles gave the Chicago Bears more swings in the NFL draft
At some point Saturday, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles transformed from a patient NFL draft observer into a frenzied deal broker.
Poles knew the depth of this year’s draft class matched up with massive holes across his roster. He knew the limited draft capital he had to work with and was determined to do something about it.
A call with the Los Angeles Chargers heated up early, with the Bears pushing to deal a 2023 sixth-round pick for two late swings in Round 7 Saturday evening.
A little while later, the Buffalo Bills called with interest in the Bears’ first of two picks in Round 5. Done deal. Poles happily slid back 20 spots and picked up an extra sixth-rounder.
The Houston Texans called next. Another deal. Once again, the Bears backpedaled down the Round 5 draft order while adding more picks for Saturday’s proceedings.
A subsequent trade was executed with the Cincinnati Bengals.
By 2 p.m., Poles had turned the three Saturday picks he woke up with into eight overall selections.
The Bears’ draft hive was so alive with a flurry of trades and then a wave of picks that area scout Breck Ackley found himself dizzy and excited.
“Fast and furious,” Ackley said. “It was a little like ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ there for a minute.”
No wonder Poles entered his post-draft news conference just before 7 p.m. with a look of fatigue and a sense of fulfillment.
“I’m exhausted,” he said.
Understandable after Poles slept at Halas Hall on Friday night and then selected eight new rookies in a span of 3 hours, 36 minutes Saturday afternoon to finish off his 11-player draft class.
In all, the new Bears GM grabbed four offensive linemen, including Southern Utah offensive tackle Braxton Jones and Doug Kramer, a center from Illinois by way of Hinsdale Central.
Poles also found two defensive players for new coach Matt Eberflus, including promising but ultra-raw pass rusher Domonique Robinson from Miami of Ohio, who just three years ago was a wide receiver in the Redhawks program. Now Robinson will push to develop into a respected pass rusher in a franchise with a rich defensive history.
After the Bears went without picks in the first and fourth rounds, eight of their selections were scooped up in the final 100 picks Saturday. Therefore it’d be imprudent and borderline reckless to forecast this as a class that will change the meandering direction of the franchise.
But in a draft world with an unsettling success rate leaguewide, Poles felt satisfied that he gave himself an opportunity to take more swings.
“Any time you have more ammunition,” he said, “the better it is in terms of getting hits. That was kind of the thought process.”
Who knows what any of it actually means. We all know the old John Wooden-ism: “Never mistake activity for achievement.” And on the first day of May 2022, it’s impossible to forecast whether a guy like Southern offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter will one day emerge as a starter for the Bears or whether he’ll simply fade away like so many Day 3 prospects before him.
Likewise, will Baylor running back Trestan Ebner quickly emerge as a significant contributor as a pass-catching change-of-pace offensive weapon and as a return specialist? Or will he one day become just another big shrug like other Day 3 backs chosen by the Bears over the last decade? (Remember Ka’Deem Carey, Jeremy Langford and Kerrith Whyte?)
Obviously, Poles wishes he had a crystal ball to provide long-term answers on how many of the 11 picks from his first draft will ultimately be considered hits. But alas …
“I’d like to know tomorrow,” Poles said. “But it’ll take a year or two just to see who develops, who jumps out really quickly, who takes a little bit of time.”
And, of course, who’s no longer around in four months. Or a year. Or two.
As a former offensive lineman, Poles’ push to add athleticism and tenacity to the line won’t happen overnight. But with four linemen picked Saturday, the new GM feels he made a step in the right direction.
“We added competition,” he said. “When you have competition, it brings the best out of you. … It’s all in an effort to get better — not only to improve our skill set up front but also just making the entire group function at a higher rate.”
Poles was pleased for the Bears’ legion of scouts, who spent months ompiling detailed reports on prospects and were rewarded with the team’s largest draft class since 2008.
“(As scouts), it’s all smiles,” Ackley said. “That’s what you want. You want those chances and swings. We take a lot of pride in this.
“You write up 400 guys during the course of the year and sometimes when you get down to it, you don’t even get one pick. That’s the way the job goes. But it’s really cool when you add picks like this and you see the names on the board and you start looking up and saying, ‘Man, we’ve got a chance to get these guys.’”
The Bears’ willingness to make four trades Saturday, of course, hinged on the way their draft board was aligned. And the ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic — with many college players taking advantage of an extra season of eligibility in 2021 — gave this draft intriguing volume deep into Day 3 even if the event lacked some of its usual sizzle in Round 1.
“I didn’t think it was that exciting at the top,” longtime Bears scout Jeff Shiver said. “There was not the movie star up there. But (the depth) just kind of blended through, all the way down. … There will be guys in the seventh round where somebody is going to get a steal.”
Poles made it clear Saturday night that his eagerness to roll the dice so many times was a vote of confidence in Eberflus and his coaching staff, who will now take over the developmental process.
“We brought a lot of good teachers into this building,” Poles said. “So that’s where it pays off.”
For a franchise that hasn’t had three consecutive winning seasons since 1988, the early stages of another major reset can seem tedious and unfulfilling. But there is no magic potion in the NFL that generates instant turnarounds.
Poles did what he could Saturday to add to his depth chart and give Eberflus a place to start. Now, the Bears will march forward with an understanding that they still have a long way to go.
()
News
Atal Pension Scheme: Good News! Rs 10,000 pension will be given to the wife every month, know the whole process
Atal Pension Scheme: Good News! Rs 10,000 pension will be given to the wife every month, know the whole process
Talking about Atal Pension Yojana, it has been brought by Arun Jaitley in 2015. The purpose of this scheme is that the unorganized families are given benefits by providing strong financial assistance.
So that their life can be improved and it will help in making them self-reliant. Anyone above 18 years of age can take advantage of this scheme.
Atal Pension Yojana Form has been made available in many languages like Hindi, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Telugu.
Fill the application form and submit it to your bank.
You have to give your mobile numbe
Photocopy of Aadhar card has to be submitted.
What are the benefits of PM Atal Pension Yojana
Atal Pension Yojana has been made for all the citizens of the unorganized sector.
The pension scheme is administered by the Pension Fund Authority through the NPS structure.
According to the pension scheme, the minimum monthly pension for the subscribers starts getting between Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month.
The central government is also giving 50% of the subscriber’s contribution or Rs 1,000 per annum.
This scheme is for those people who are not paying income tax.
The age of husband and wife is considered to be between 18 to 40 years.
In this scheme, if seen at the age of 60 years, then the benefit of collective pension of Rs 10,000 per month is given for the couple.
The post Atal Pension Scheme: Good News! Rs 10,000 pension will be given to the wife every month, know the whole process appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Volunteers train with O’Fallon police for emergencies
This Low-Cap DEX Altcoin Balloons 47% In The Face Of Crypto Market Stagnation
6 Ways to Make Your Online Public Relations Drive SEO
Get Started With Google AdWords
Travarsa Consultancy Services-Best Web Designing Company
Changes from Today: These 5 big changes from today, number four will be heavy on your pocket, know changes immediately
4 Proven Ways to Make and Improve Lead Generation Marketing Simply and Effectively Now!
How a flurry of trades by new GM Ryan Poles gave the Chicago Bears more swings in the NFL draft
Atal Pension Scheme: Good News! Rs 10,000 pension will be given to the wife every month, know the whole process
Bonnie Blodgett: Chive snipping, rhubarb leafing, the scents of soil in the spring! Oh, and the pansies
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For