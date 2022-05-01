Finance
Warehousing – Types, Functions and Characteristics
A warehouse is a commercial building used for storage of goods while warehousing is the process of proper storage and handling of goods and cargo using scientific methods in the warehouse and making them available conveniently when needed. In today’s scenario, warehousing is considered as one of the most important aspect of trade.
Need for warehousing
- Some commodities are produced in a particular season only. To ensure their off-season availability, warehousing is needed.
- Some products are produced throughout the year but their demand is seasonal. Warehousing is important in such cases.
- For the companies which opt for large scale production and bulk supply, warehouse is an unavoidable factor.
-
- Warehousing help companies ensure quick supply of goods in demand.
- Production of goods and their movement of goods are important for the companies for continuous production of goods.
- Warehousing is also important for price stabilization. For necessary goods, the Government stores them in the warehouses and control its supply in the market as per the price fluctuations.
- Another important need of warehousing is for bulk breaking. Consider a trade agent who imports goods from a country for a large number of buyers in his own country. He first takes the goods to his warehouse and break it into small parts for supply to the buyers.
- When it comes to cost saving, warehousing helps the traders with cross docking. All the goods are consolidated in the warehouse and then stuffed into containers as per their destination. This is especially beneficial for small traders who export low quantity of goods.
Major functions of a warehouse
- Storage of goods
- Protection of goods
- Risk bearing
- Financing
- Processing
- Grading and branding
- Transportation
Types of warehouses
- Private Warehouses
These are owned by the manufacturers or traders/distributors. Private warehouses are used to store exclusively owned goods. These are usually preferred by farmers near their fields, wholesalers/distributors/retailers near their territory, manufacturers near their factories, exporters/importers near ports.
Private warehouses offer better control over movement and storage of goods and less chances of error. Along with this, product specific storage techniques can be opted in private warehouses. On the other hand, higher operation costs and inflexibility in storing different products are the major disadvantages of private warehouses
- Public Warehouses
These warehouses are meant for use by general public. Anyone can store their goods in public warehouses for a nominal rent. These warehouses can be private or state owned. In case a private company wants to start a public warehouse, it has to compulsorily obtain a license from the government. Besides this, the operations of these warehouses are also regulated by government agencies.
These warehouses are less expensive and more cost effective. They are flexible enough to store different kinds of products. Public warehouses offer better utilization of money as the user pays only for the space occupied. But public warehouses are not considered goods when it comes to such goods which require special handling techniques. Also the chances of error are more here due to common storage of all goods.
- Government warehouses
The government warehouses are owned, managed and governed by Central or State government. They can be used by both private companies and government agencies for storage of goods. They are thus also considered a form of public warehouses owned by government.
Government warehouses offer better security and safety of goods due to high involvement of government. They are very less expensive but require considerable paper work to be done.
Characteristics of an ideal warehouse
- It should be conveniently located near highways, railway stations, air ports, sea ports etc. for loading and unloading of goods.
- Mechanical appliances should be there to lift, load and unload goods.
- It should be spacious enough.
- Food storage warehouses should have enough facilities to prevent food from perishing.
- Proper arrangement to save goods from sunlight, dust, rain, moisture and pests should be available.
- Sufficient parking space should be there to facilitate quick and easy loading and unloading of goods.
- Security arrangements should be strict and round the clock.
- Modern and tested firefighting equipment should be installed in the premises.
What’s The Difference Between A Reseller Program And Affiliate Program?
Many people ask me what’s the difference between becoming an affiliate or a reseller? What’s the simple answer? Let’s say there is a resellers and an affiliate, they both sell the same digital service for XYZCO; however, there are significant differences between each person’s agreement.
What is a Reseller? A reseller creates a reseller account with XYZCO, and then solicits (nicely) for customers to sign up under it for products or services. The reseller can sometimes provide the technical support for his or her customers and in some cases manages the billing directly with his/her clients then the order is fulfilled by the reseller company. Many companies offer while label solutions and ever customer support can be included to look like your service. With digital products, you get paid by your clients $xxx.xx amount then your reseller fulfils the order charging you your wholesale reseller rate $xx.xx so you make the difference on each order. Customers deal with the reseller directly, and resellers may set their prices at any level they choose.
What’s an Affiliate? An affiliate is strictly an evangelist for our service. He or she refers customers or traffic to XYZCO, where they open their own accounts with the affiliate’s special code to let us know who referred them. Affiliates are paid on commission by XYZCO and the current rate is an ongoing percentage of referred sales. Many affiliate programs pay a one-time commission; however, companies like SendPressReleases.com – Send Press Releases affiliate program offer a free program to sign up and you get paid forever on any of your referred clients allowing you to build a real affiliate business with digital products that sell.
There are pros and cons to each type of account, and which is right for you will depend upon how much time you would like to invest.
Key Points to Consider When Becoming a Reseller;
Getting started as a reseller is very easy and can be done within a few minutes. I would recommend taking some time and do a little research on the type of monetization terms each reseller program offers. Many key points for both reseller and affiliate can be the same and really come down to your potential profit and success with the individual program.
- How long does the software track client visitor cookies? Most reseller software will have a tracking cooking so if you refer someone using a referral tracking link, it will keep a record if they then purchase for up to 30/60/90 days and sometimes longer. Many people take time to get started and execute an order so this defiantly is a very important factor.
- Many reseller programs will pay you for your first referral that orders but then the terms might change. Ideally you would like to get paid on that client whenever they order.
- Simply said, read the terms a reseller provides you and see if they are fair and profitable. There are many types of reseller businesses that you could start so first you need to identify which type of reseller business model is right for you. Maybe the overall key factor is reselling something you have an interest or passion in? Choosing a reseller for the profit isn’t always a bad idea either!
Key Points to Consider When Joining an Affiliate Program;
- Minimum payment threshold, this can be the amount you must generate before a payment will be released to you for your affiliate marketing efforts. The payment threshold can vary from program-to-program and can be anywhere from $5 to $100 and in some cases if you do not meet the terms (within 120 days as an example) you would forfeit your affiliate earnings. I would recommend learning the terms before joining any program no matter how great the initial profit model looks.
- Are the products you want to become affiliated with profitable and easy to process? This might be a very good question to ask your-self. Keep an eye out for shockingly high commissions, yes, sometimes Internet marketing is like pyramid schemes and if an affiliate program sounds too good to be true, it probably needs a closer look.
- Make money type of products and MLM. I am sure you know someone in one of these product categories, maybe they are even making money. Don’t do it. Move in another direction, the statistics and numbers don’t lie. These type of programs work on your greed and in many cases do not provide a products that justifies the potential. Do your homework..
What’s Better an Affiliate Program or a Reseller Program?
This is the questions you need to determine yourself. With each comes their own set of pros and cons. With a reseller program you might have more of a standalone business that you can grow over time, however an affiliate program is easy to get started for free in many cases and can be a great part time business or second income.
Here is some statistic to reflect upon while you consider your options;
- Affiliate marketing spend nears $5 Billion in the U.S.
- Affiliate marketing drives a whopping 1% of the country’s total GDP in the UK.
- Approximately 15% of all digital media industry’s revenue comes from affiliate marketing.
- In 2016 over 80% of brands utilize affiliate marketing.
Why Does it Have Setup Fee?
Many reseller and affiliate programs will charge a setup or account fee to get started, and yes this is very common. Reseller programs that offer you a great program, support, even white-label client support to assist and help your clients for you on your behalf. This can be a fantastic situation and can allow you to operate your own business and have it sully supported by your affiliate reseller company. I find digital products that are in high demand, that also offer your clients support in your behalf are some of the best most effective programs.
Shareable Content With Active Participation Needed to Achieve Your Social Media Marketing Goals
Majority of marketers today consider social media as the one of the most powerful tools to improve brand reputation. In the ExactTarget Marketing Cloud 2014 State of Marketing Study of Saleforce.com that covered over 2,660 mid to senior level managers from various industries, about 66% of marketers admitted that social networking sites indirectly impact their business performance. The importance of personalized rank results, the results with rel-author that display more prominently in Google search, and #searches that incorporate G+ hashtags queries as part of search on Google imply that social signals can impact SERP rankings quite significantly. Though social signals are evolving as a crucial factor when it comes to achieving their online marketing goals, businesses are still confused as to whether success with social media optimization is determined by shareable content or active participation on social networking sites.
Improve Social Signals Quality Content
Matt Cutts has stressed that if you develop compelling and high quality content, people will naturally link it, like or share it on Facebook or +1 it. Quality content would definitely generate a lot of social signals in the form of likes, shares, +1s, tweets and more. Discussions on Cre8siteForums on clients who do not want to use social media say that marketers who are not interested in, confused, busy or unable to take part in social media activities simply need to create good content that will get shared on social networking sites. This, it is pointed out, will drive traffic from Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and more without your getting involved in the day-to-day activities on these sites. Marketers can post quality articles on their websites and add social buttons to them so that visitors can share the posts they like in their social network:
It is very important to post high quality content regularly on social networking sites. Entrepreneurs who loathe social sites, but still want to drive social signals in this way can rely on tools that can automatically share blog posts with these sites. Here’s a look at some on these tools:
- Twitterfeed – Once you sign up for Twitterfeed and select your Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn profiles, the tool uses the RSS feed your blogs to monitor for new posts. When a new post is found, it will share that post to all selected profiles automatically. You can choose whether to share the title or description or both and use keyword filters to automatically add or opt out posts that contain specific keywords.
- HootSuite – This tool not only posts blog content automatically, but also allows you to schedule updates, monitor mentions and conversions, create search streams and track your activity across various social profiles. As this tool supports LinkedIn company pages and Google+ Pages (not Google+ personal profiles) you can share posts across more networks than with Twitterfeed. Though the content cannot be customized for individual posts, you can configure different settings for each social network.
- SNAP Pro – SNAP Pro supports a wider array of social networks than the tools mentioned above, including StumbleUpon, Delicious and Pinterest, though it would take more time to configure. The paid version allows you to set up auto posting to an unlimited number of social profiles including Google+ personal profiles and LinkedIn company pages. Compared to other tools, SNAP allows complete customization of your posts.
Why Active Participation is Important for a Winning Social Optimization Strategy?
Though there are several ways to share high quality content across social networking profiles and drive social signals without being socially active, industry experts say it is imperative stay active on social networking sites if you really want these signals to work for your search engine optimization efforts. Here are some of the reasons why active social participation is important to your SEO:
- Direct Interaction with Customers – You need to interact directly with your audience on social sites to attract and retain interest in your products or services. Suppose that you sell ceramic materials and your interesting article about your latest ceramic cookware gets circulated across social networks. Though people like your article and share it in their social circle, they may want to ask you questions about it – like if it is eco-friendly, how to take care of the cookware, and so on. You can respond to their questions only if you interact with them on the network or else potential customers would think they do not matter to you and even take it as poor customer service. They would even think that your product is not authentic. Being socially active allows you to provide timely and suitable responses to every customer query, which in turn, builds a positive image.
- Share Industry Knowledge – By participating in important conversations on social network, you can pick up the latest industry news and extend your knowledge. At the same time, you can share your industry knowledge with peers so that others come to consider you an expert in your field. This would also make them look upon your content as authoritative. You would miss out on such conversations if you are not socially active.
- Keep Track of Competition – It is very important to understand how your competitors are using social networking so that you can use similar or better tactics to interact with your targeted audience. Being active on social networking sites allows you to study their social network profiles, content and promotional campaigns.
The bottom line is that in addition to creating high quality shareable content, bonding with your fans and followers is necessary for success with social media marketing. Your social media optimization strategy should facilitate timely and appropriate customer interactions and not focus only on improving content outreach.
The importance of social media is growing and most businesses consider it a very strong medium to improve brand reputation. According to the ExactTarget Marketing Cloud 2014 State of Marketing Study of Saleforce.com, around 66% of marketers say that social networking sites do impact their business performance indirectly. Personalized rank results and results with rel-author with Google search imply that social signals can have an indirect impact on SERP rankings. However, one question that businesses are asking is whether success with social media optimization depends on developing shareable content or being active on social networking sites. The answer is ‘both’. Let’s see why.
It is an indisputable fact that quality content can enhance social signals. Matt Cutts has already stressed that high quality content naturally generates a lot of likes, shares and +1’s. So people who are disinterested in, confused, busy or unable to participate in social networking sites simply need to produce good content which will get shared by others on social media sites. This would allow even those who are who on social media to get traffic from social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and more. Also several tools are available including Twitterfeed, HootSuite, SNAP Pro and more to automatically share blog posts with these sites. Many entrepreneurs who loathe social networking sites and still want to drive social signals rely on such tools.
However, industry experts point out that if you really want social signals to work for your search engine optimization efforts, it is not enough to simple have your content circulated across social sites. It is imperative to stay active on these sites. If you do not interact directly with your audience, they will lose interest in you. Suppose you are in floor carpeting, have written an article about your latest floor carpet, and people who like your article share it in their social circle. If you think your job is done, you are wrong. Readers may want to ask you questions about the carpet – like whether it is allergy free, how water damage can be managed, and so on. Providing answers to these questions is important to show that your audience matters. If you don’t respond to these questions, potential customers would take it as poor customer service and even think your product is not authentic. Being socially active ensures that you can provide timely and suitable responses to customer queries and build a positive image.
Participation in important conversations on a social network allows you to share your knowledge with peers and other users would consider you an expert in your field and look upon your content as authentic. You would miss such conversations if you are socially inactive. It would also limit your opportunity to understand what your competitors are doing so that you can modify your strategy accordingly.
In essence, success with social media marketing requires you to produce good quality and also be socially active. Bonding with your fans and followers and responding to their queries and comments appropriately and in a timely manner is indeed the key to a winning social media optimization strategy.
How Can Small Businesses Use Foursquare For Marketing, Now That it Will Appear in Search Results?
According to the rumor mill, location-based social networking service Foursquare is soon to gain more exposure in a very big way. Various online media sites are reporting that the co-founder of the company is currently in talks with the big three search engines (Google, Yahoo and Bing) with the goal of striking a data deal that will land its activity in the search results. If the rumors are true, then it would join Twitter, MySpace, Facebook and others that have been included into the real-time SERPs. While there are currently no agreements or legitimate deals on the table, a partnership with any of the major search engines could result in exciting opportunities for small businesses.
The Marketing Potential of Foursquare
Introduced in 2009, Foursquare is just over a year removed from being a rookie. That year, it was launched as a new social media service that acted as a game of sorts by allowing users to locate friends and receive rewards for their efforts. The service has become quite popular in a very short amount of time, growing its user base to the tune of more than two million members. It also received millions of dollars in investment funds as the corporate world increasingly notices its worth. Despite all the hype and growing popularity, Foursquare is still a resource many small business have yet to tap it into, mainly because the platform is so young and unproven as a marketing tool. That could all change if Foursquare is able to wiggle its way into the search results.
Targeted Results for Your Business
As stated earlier, nothing has been finalized in the way of any agreements, but recent developments with one particular search engine could serve as a big hint. Bing Maps is already integrated with data from Foursquare, allowing users to view information on venues and mayor ships. These capabilities could really come in handy for small businesses with retail stores out in the real world. On a similar note, Yahoo and Google are known for their own respective maps, and with these properties being more established, they could possibly make even better use of location data. Foursquare partnering up with either entity would give small businesses more exposure by making their locations, events and other information available in the SERPs.
Search and Location Data Getting Cozier
Many observers believe that the emerging location-based market will dramatically change the scope of online search, stating that data from Foursquare and possibly other services could soon be integrated into the results provided by Google, Yahoo and Bing. It has even been rumored that Google is eyeing some of the start ups in the industry for possible acquisitions that would give it a competitive edge over the latecomers. We have already seen it with social status updates, so the inclusion of “geo-tagged” content would not be farfetched at all. When and if the time comes, brands with multiple check-ins, reviews, and recommendations from consumers will reap the benefits of more exposure and hopefully, more business.
