News
Watch: Virat Kohli’s Dance Moves To ‘Oo Antava’ At Maxwell’s Reception Hosted By RCB
The Pushpa Craze Is Real!
The Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell recently got married to his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman in March this year. The cricketers got together to attend and celebrate Maxwell’s wedding at a grand party hosted by RCB for the couple. The party was attended by Virat, Anushka Sharma, and the players of the team. While providing us with our annual dose of entertainment through the ongoing IPL, the cricketers including Virat Kohli had their share of entertainment off the field.
The former RCB and Indian skipper Virat Kohli was spotted at the reception with his beautiful wife Anushka Sharma.
Besides the beautiful wedding pictures and videos of the couple, one video shared by the team’s fan handle is gaining massive attention. In the viral video, Virat can be seen dancing to the popular song “Oo Antava” from Pushpa.
Kohli, dressed in a black and white kurta-pajama set, is seen shaking a leg and matching steps with other players to the trending dance number. With his effortless dance moves, Virat is ready to give competition to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Kohli proved to his fans that the Pushpa craze is real.
The Pushpa craze is real!#ViratKohli grooves to Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava at a wedding and its a whole vibe! #AlluArjun @ThisIsDSP #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/sScoepbViz
— Sreedhar Marati (@SreedharSri4u) April 28, 2022
In fact, he also shook a leg to the song Nacho Nacho from the much-talked-about movie RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
#ViratKohli Dancing For @tarak9999 #naachonaacho Song
Mutuals @imVkohli #RRRMovie #ManOfMassesNTR #JrNTR pic.twitter.com/KRJ8jZKOsd
— NTR Celebrations (@CelebrationsNTR) April 28, 2022
The famous Australian player, Glenn Maxwell is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team in the IPL. He tied the knot in an Indian-style ceremony with Vini whom he has been dating for a long time.
Earlier, Anushka and Virat set some couple goals when Anushka shared pictures of herself and hubby Virat Kohli at the party and wrote, “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble!”
View this post on Instagram
The beautiful couple nailed their ethnic looks. At the party, Anushka looked stunning in her magenta suit with golden embroidery and Virat donned the kurta pajama look.
Wedding vibes at the RCB camp last evening as we got together to celebrate #MaxiVins with a nice touch of Indian tradition. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/MuvvGYTf4l
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 28, 2022
In the next group stage encounter, which will be played on April 30 (Saturday), RCB will now take on the team Gujarat Titans.
The post Watch: Virat Kohli’s Dance Moves To ‘Oo Antava’ At Maxwell’s Reception Hosted By RCB appeared first on MEWS.
News
JKBOSE examination Notification for Class 11th Regular Session 2022
JKBOSE examination Notification for Class 11th Regular Session 2022
It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that examination of papers viz, Physics/Home Science (Elective)/ History/ Management of Resources /Business Mathematics/ Public Administration of HSP-I (Class 11th)
Annual Regular Session 2022, Summer Zone, Jammu Province, which is scheduled to be held on 02-05-2022 (Monday) as per notified datesheet has been postponed
due to unavoidable circumstances and now shall be conducted on 17-05-2022 (Tuesday).
Rest of the papers shall be conducted as per the datesheet already notified.
Time and Venue shall remain same.
. THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BOARD OF SCHOOL EDUCATION,
REHARI COLONY, JAMMU
The post JKBOSE examination Notification for Class 11th Regular Session 2022 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Real World Economics: The Fed will decide on money supply. That will affect interest rates.
Tuesday’s meeting of the Federal Reserve’s policy-making Open Market Committee will be difficult.
The FOMC must address sharp measured inflation for the first time in over 20 years just after first-quarter 2020 output dropped following several quarters of strong growth. What should it do? Finally tighten money availability after 15 years of looseness unprecedented in the history of the world? Or once again bow to fears of recession?
That is a loaded question. It has been obvious for more than a decade that the zero-interest-rate-policy adopted in panic after the 2007-09 financial market meltdown had to end sooner or later. The FOMC finally took a few baby steps, but then COVID-19 hit. Their reaction was unprecedented in Fed history, a 36 percent increase in the money-supply metric called M2 over 24 months from March 2020 to March 2022.
The media, including the financial press, paid little attention to such history making. All the reporting was in terms of the FOMC’s target for “fed funds,” very short-term interest rates. After the debacle eased, they had nudged the target up to a 2.25 to 2.50 percent level at the end of 2018, then slid back 1.25 points again before COVID. In March 2020, their target plummeted to the 0 to 0.25 percent prevailing until a quarter-point bump at the March 16 meeting, the last until now.
An air of inflation panic has set in. There is much talk of raises at this and at each of the remaining five 2022 meetings. It is an important public issue meriting public understanding.
Unfortunately, U.S. reporters on our central bank generally have lacked levels of economic expertise common in England or Germany. So media often propagate and repropagate misinformation that cripples rather than strengthens public understanding. Most commonly, it is by emphasizing interest rates without mentioning the money supply and by ignoring inherent key links between the two.
A 2004 article opening with “Everyone knows that the Fed sets interest rates. But most people don’t know that it can also change the money supply” long was my classroom example of famed newspapers printing utter nonsense. Anyone who took introductory macro learned the two are inherently linked. The first is only a signal, an indicator of changes in the second. Interest rates are to money supply as a speedometer is to a fuel injector.
As the Fed goosed the money supply in 2009, one commonly read “The Fed is doing something it never did before, buying government bonds to lower interest rates.” If “never before,” how did the Fed come to own some $650 billion in bonds, near 5 percent of GDP, before the 2007 signs of trouble? Why has an “open-market committee” existed since 1935, if not for the Fed buying and selling bonds in the open market?
So if you want to understand what happens Tuesday and going forward, review some basics.
The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 established our central bank “to provide for an elastic currency” that will benefit all. There will be a system of reserve banks. Why “reserve”? Because the elastic currency is stretched and contracted via bank reserves.
These are the fraction of their deposits, including yours and mine, that ordinary commercial banks have not loaned out. By law, so depositors can withdraw what and when they want, all banks must keep some deposits in reserve. They may choose to hold more than this. So all must hold “required reserves,” and may have “excess reserves.”
How are these reserves “held” by the banks? It may be physical currency, paper and coins, on bank premises. The rest is in a “reserve account” each must have at its regional Federal Reserve Bank. Checks and electronic payments pass through these regional Feds and are handled as transfers from the reserve account of one commercial bank into another. Thus reserves in accounts vary minute to minute throughout the day. But each bank must meet its required minimum by a specified afternoon hour.
So there is a market in “fed funds.” Banks that have more reserves than the minimum can lend them, over one night, to banks that are short. Of course, interest is paid. That is the “fed funds rate” used as a target by the FOMC as described above.
Note that the fed funds interest rate and any point in any day is not mandated by the Fed. It depends on supply and demand from minute to minute. But a central bank can raise and lower the total amount of reserves in the system by buying or selling financial securities. In textbook examples these are U.S. Treasury bonds, but in practice are short-term contracts called “repurchase agreements” or “repos.” There also are “reverse repos.”
A repo is the sale of a bond with a promise to buy it back at a specified time in the future. A reverse repo is the opposite side of the deal. In 1985, a colleague heading off to get a Ph.D. sold me his 1972 Dodge Duster for $200. But I promised to sell it back for $200 when he returned three years later. For him it was a repo, for me a reverse repo.
Seen another way, I loaned him 200 bucks and tooled around in rusting collateral. And if he agreed to pay $210 to get his beater back, he would have paid $10 interest.
So what the FOMC must decide is the number of such purchases versus sales it will make so as to push overnight rates up. The change will be tiny relative to the number owned and the overall money supply to which we have gotten in the past two decades.
As a further complication, what such Fed transactions change is reserves. Currency in circulation plus reserves make up the “monetary base.” That is connected to the “money supply,” which is currency plus deposits. So the difference is deposits versus some fraction of deposits held as reserves. The Fed controls the monetary base but only influences the money supply because the ratio of the supply to the base varies with activity by banks. More on that next week. As homework, read multiple news reports on its decisions announced Wednesday afternoon.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
News
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Salary of central employees will increase with this new formula, know immediately
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Salary of central employees will increase with this new formula, know immediately
7th Pay Commission (Salary of central employees will increase with this new formula): Good news can be found for central government employees in the coming days. If sources are to be believed, then a new formula will be ready for salary increase in the next Pay Commission (8th Pay Commission).
Apart from the increasing salary due to fitment factor, the new formula can be considered. Recently, the Central Government has given 18 months to the employees. Has refused to give DA arrear . The new discussion may bring some relief to the employees. However, the new formula is likely to be implemented after 2024.
Basic salary will be fixed every year
The recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission were implemented in 2016. 5 years have passed since that time. According to sources, the Central Employees Salary will be fixed every year with a new formula in the 8th Pay Commission to decide the salary of the central employees. However, there has been no confirmation from the government in this matter.
Sources believe that now the time has come when in addition to pay commission , the formula for increasing the salary should be considered. The cost of living is continuously increasing. In such a situation, increasing the salary of the employees every year would be a better option.
What is the new formula that is being discussed?
Aykroyd formula can be considered for increase in salary of central employees . This new formula is being discussed for a long time. Actually, at present, the minimum basic salary of government employees is fixed on the basis of fitment factor. On this dearness allowance is reviewed every six months. But, there is no increase in the basic pay. According to experts, with the new formula, the salary of the employees will be linked to the inflation rate, cost of living and the performance of the employee. After assessing all these things, there will be an increase in salary every year. It will be just like it happens in private sector companies.
Why can a new formula be created?
The focus of the government is that all categories of employees should get equal benefits. Right now there is a big difference in everyone’s salary in terms of grade-pay. However, with the introduction of a new formula, an attempt can be made to bridge this gap. There are currently 14 pay grades in government departments. Each pay grade includes employee to officer. But there is a huge difference in their salary. An official of the Finance Ministry said that the aim of the government is to improve the standard of living of the central employees. The suggestion of a new formula is good, but no such formula has been discussed so far. It is too early to say what will happen in the 8th Pay Commission
Salary will increase due to inflation of food and clothes
These days inflation is increasing continuously. But, the increase in salary is much less than that. Justice Mathur had indicated at the time of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission that we want to move the pay structure to the new formula (Aykroyd formula). The salary is fixed keeping in mind the cost of living in it. The need of the hour is to pay salaries to the employees as against inflation. Let us tell you, the Aykroyd formula was given by the author Wallace Rudel Aykroyd. He believed that food and clothes are most important for the common man. With the increase in their value, the salary of the employees should increase.
Salary increased due to fitment factor in 7th Pay Commission
Under the 7th Pay Commission , the central government revised the minimum wage of the employees from the fitment factor. In this, the basic pay at pay grade 3 was increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. Justice Mathur had said in the recommendation that the government should review the salaries of central employees every year as per the Consumer Price Index.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big news! Salary of central employees will increase with this new formula, know immediately appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Watch: Virat Kohli’s Dance Moves To ‘Oo Antava’ At Maxwell’s Reception Hosted By RCB
Is Low Cost Insurance the Best Insurance?
JKBOSE examination Notification for Class 11th Regular Session 2022
All You Need To Know About Car Insurance
Real World Economics: The Fed will decide on money supply. That will affect interest rates.
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Salary of central employees will increase with this new formula, know immediately
Crypto Exchanges in India Need To Preserve Extensive Data of Clients for 5 Years
House Insurance Comparison: Overview of Factors That Affect Rates & How You Can Choose a Policy
With 76ers’ Joel Embiid out, are the Heat about to give James Harden the Trae Young treatment?
Chicago Bears undrafted free-agent tracker: GM Ryan Poles adds several WRs and DBs on deals or minicamp invites
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Concert review: Jon Bon Jovi’s pained vocals were livin’ on a prayer at Xcel Energy Center concert
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Indian Jones 5 Enters Editing Phase
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Meagan Good is off the market: Actress dating battle rapper, Dizaster
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For