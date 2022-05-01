Finance
What Are Stock Investment Companies?
Stock Investment companies, also known as listed investment companies (LICs) are slightly different than investment forms or brokerage firms. Brokerage and investment firms are online trading platforms or brick and mortar companies that utilize stockbrokers to execute trades for clients. Stockbrokers are licensed professionals, qualified and certified to give advice about buying and selling stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. Stockbrokers develop long term relationships with their clients and create and implement a financial management plan that meets both long and short term financial goals.
Stock investment companies invest in a portfolio of assets, such as mutual funds, stock shares, private equity stocks and municipal bonds. These companies have shares that can be traded using a stock broker on an exchange. When it sells part of their investment, they pay taxes on the profit and then they pay their investors a dividend.
A value or share price of a stock investment company is determined by the free market. Valuable investment companies make their investors’ money, while less valuable companies may lose their investors’ money. For investors, this means that the shares of stock companies can trade at a premium or at a large discount, depending on the market’s prediction and analysis of future movements.
Brokers and brokerage firms charge their clients steep fees. Stock brokers are paid on commission and the firms may charge investors trade fees, management fees, or account balance transfer fees in addition to the commissions. This makes working through an investment firm expensive. These companies have lower fees than other managed funds. They do, however, charge trade fees. Some of the newer, growth companies may also charge performance fees. Investors should weigh the fees against any potential profits and make decisions accordingly. These fees can take a bite out of any portfolio.
Investment companies do not regularly issue new shares or cancel shares as investors sell or buy shares. Analysts refer to this practice as a “closed end” fund. This closed end strategy allows fund managers and analysts to focus on choosing the best investments and not cash flow. Stock companies are subjected to any stock exchange’s corporate governance and reporting, listing, and filing rules. This makes them legitimate investment opportunities.
Like conventional stocks, these companies are exposed to the overall volatility and movement of the market. Stock companies can be a risky investment, especially in a bull market or a boom period, when investors might be searching for more high profile opportunities. Stock companies are good choices for a bear market, when investors are looking for a safer bet and longer-term investments.
When choosing an stock investment company, investors should follow the same standards and criteria that they do for conventional stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. The stock investment company should have documented and proven management, a five year (preferably longer) track record of solid growth, long term value, and a management structure that welcomes investment. Stock investment companies are a solid and reliable pick for a volatile market.
Finance
Understanding Different Types Of Interest Rates On Loans
Loans have widened the scope of making costly purchases for us. The option of paying EMI every month, is a convenient option to manage repayment of loans, along with paying another bills. And the prime factor which determines the rate of interest on a home loan or a personal loan, is the rate of interest, on which you have borrowed the amount.
However, even till today a large number of people do not have enough understanding about interest rates, and only bother to find out when they apply for a loan. So, let us first get to know what kinds of interest rates are provided by banks and lenders.
Fixed Rate: Fixed rates of interest do not change throughout the loan tenure. Also, these are 1% – 2.5% higher than other types of rates. Hence, not all lenders give the option of taking your loan on a fixed rate.
Variable Rates: These rates are also known as floating interest rates. They are directly impacted by the market conditions and therefore ever changing. If the market lending rate has dipped, the EMI amount of the loan borrower would reduce. On the contrary if rates are increased, the EMI amount will also go up accordingly.
Fixed Rates Which Are Reset: This kind of interest rate is fixed for a specific period of time (say 3 to 5 years). After this period, the rate changes for the next set of years.
Fixed-Cum-Floating Rates:
These rates of interest are partially fixed and partially floating. Sometimes, the entire loan amount is split into two parts, and fixed interest rate is charged on one while variable rate is charged on the other. An advantage which the borrower avails in this condition is that he gets to choose the ratio of dividing the loan amount. At other times, in place of loan amount, the tenure is split into two parts, and interest rates are charged in similar fashion on the time period.
Making a choice to select the right interest rates for you could be a bit hard initially. Hence, always remember the following points:
• Compare the current interest rates of your home loan, auto loan, education or personal loan, with the historical rates.
• Analyze if you are comfortable with paying predictable EMIs or unpredictable.
• In case of a home loan, decide your residing period in the house and if you wish to sell it in future.
• Your must have a stable income, in case you are taking a loan with floating interest rate. Because then, your monthly EMI payment could increase or decrease. Great if the amount decreases, but if vice-versa, it should be affordable for you.
If you need to save the interest every month, you can also go for part prepayments, in which you pay for more than three EMIs at once. Today, many banks give you the option of making part prepayments to repay your home loans, education loans and in some cases (not all) personal loan too.
Finance
New 2008 Turnover Stats by Industry Just Released – How Did Your Company Compare?
Flashback to January of 2008. It began well, but dramatically disintegrated over time to end in a dismal financial state that has affected each of us in some way. Certainly it made managing HR much more challenging than it is under normal business scenarios. We know that millions of jobs were eliminated as the year progressed, with the fallout of significant job losses spilling over into 2009.
As the economy deteriorated, job security became of paramount importance to employees. Towards the end of the year, employees became much more reluctant to seek other employment and had diminished opportunity to do so in view of fewer job openings. Employers found themselves in the diametrically opposed position of laying off employees while still hiring for specialized jobs. Even so, naturally there was still employee turnover in all industries.
How did your company compare to the average 2008 turnover statistics for your industry? Compdata, a company that provides high quality salary surveys (and whose surveys I frequently use in conducting market pricing studies for my clients) recently released their findings for 2008 turnover by industry. Read the tables listed below, provided courtesy of Compata Surveys. This data was taken from Compdata’s Compensation Data Survey.
2008 Turnover Rates by Industry
2008 Voluntary Turnover
All Industries 12.5% – Utilities 7.8% – Manufacturing 10.4% – Not-For-Profit – 12.6% Real Estate/Construction 13.8% – Services 14.0% – Financial Services 14.0% Distribution/Warehouse 14.9% – Healthcare 15.7% – Other 15.9% – Technology 17.2% – Hospitality 27.2%
2008 Total Turnover
All Industries 18.7% – Utilities 11.1% – Not-For-Profit 16.4% – Manufacturing 16.5% – Financial Services 19.0% – Services 19.8% – Healthcare 20.8% – Technology 21.7% – Real Estate/Construction 21.9% – Other 24.0% Distribution/Warehouse 24.4% – Hospitality 36.9%
Note the difference in numbers by industry between the first and second tables. For all industries, voluntary turnover was 12.5% in ’08, with total turnover at 18.7% meaning that involuntary terminations were at 6.2% last year. It will be interesting to receive Compdata’s 2009’s turnover statistics next year and compare them to these tables to further quantify the impact of all of this year’s job losses.
As you can tell, there’s quite a difference between the turnover rates reported by industry, particularly those found in the total turnover table. Can you imagine having to replace almost 40% of your employees every year, as those of you in the hospitality industry did (on average)? That takes a lot of time, energy & HR staff to keep up with that workload! Find your industry to learn how your company compared to these average 2008 turnover rates. You can also calculate your actual turnover for the first quarter of 2009 to see how you’re tracking against last year’s actual numbers or using the numbers provided in this article as a benchmark comparison.
Remember that by identifying and tracking patterns based upon factual information, you can better forecast and manage HR for the next 3 to 6 months. And be better positioned to proactively manage HR in a positive way!
Copyright 2009 Regan HR, Inc.
Finance
Why Use Investment Plans in Your Financial Management
Financial management is an element most individuals have to address on a daily basis as they manage their career, monitor expenses and assess situations for savings. While financial incomes are relatively locked, there seems to be a yearly growth related to the cost of living. This means more people have to find second jobs or new sources of income. When you would like to improve your financial standing, the best way is to discover the following reasons why so many others have pursued investment plans through passive income generation.
Reason 1: Early Retirement
Ask any retired individual about the importance of financial planning and most would state a desire to have started earlier. Early planning for retirement is a must so you can secure your financial future and create a comfortable financial situation. Poor planning will only result in you having no chance of retiring and a need for extending your time in the traditional working environment. This is the why many individuals turn to the opportunities of investment plans through passive income generation. From this you can find a savings plan where you can save for the future and have a real option for establishing early retirement.
Reason 2: Limited Financial Stresses
Most individuals find themselves stressing over money at one time or another. Everything in life demands some form of financial investment whether it is a onetime payment or a monthly drain on your finances. The resources of investment plans through passive income will help you in limiting your financial stresses as you secure a new form of income. With this income you can improve your current financial pressures as you cover expenses and reduce your outstanding debt. This income can also help to relieve your future financial stresses as you follow an investment plan designed to help you make money through your savings.
Reason 3: Perks
The final reason consumers turn to the solutions of investment plans through passive income is to take advantage of the various perks of the program. The first perk is discovered with identifying a new stream of income you will be able to take advantage of to help with any outstanding expenses. The next perk is seen with the investment options where you will be able to take the earnings of your passive income and work towards building a financial nest egg or retirement fund. The third perk of the many available is seen with the options of growing your passive income resources so you have the potential of making this resource your primary solution for income generation.
These reasons are often enough for many to try and discover more information on the opportunities of investment plans through passive income generation. To further your understanding of how these programs can boost your financial savings and monetary demands, go to http://www.a2wglobal.com.
